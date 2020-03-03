YouTube
Coronavirus
    Coronavirus LIVE: Guidelines and SOPs must be followed at all cinema theatres, says Javadekar

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 06: India reports a spike of 61,267 new COVID-19 cases and 884 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Total case tally stands at 66,85,083 including 9,19,023 active cases, 56,62,491 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,03,569 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    12:22 PM, 6 Oct
    Telangana recorded 1,983 COVID19 cases, 2,381 recoveries and 10 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,02,594 including 1,74,769 recoveries, 1,181 deaths and 26,644 active cases: State Health Department
    10:53 AM, 6 Oct
    As per orders of the Central Government, cinemas/ theatres/multiplexes will be reopening from 15th October. Halls have been directed to operate with up to 50% of their seating capacity: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar.
    9:46 AM, 6 Oct
    10,89,403 samples tested for COVID19 on 5th October. Total of 8,10,71,797 samples tested in the country up to 5th October: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:04 AM, 6 Oct
    8 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 2,128. The number of active cases is at 291 while 1,837 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the State till date: Government of Mizoram
    9:02 AM, 6 Oct
    Punjab Health Department issues order to close all COVID level-1 facilities due to drop in occupancy.
    8:08 AM, 6 Oct
    India is exploring all options — including provisions under the Essential Commodities Act, Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Disaster Management Act — to secure adequate stocks as well as bargain for a reasonable pricing of Covid shots, even as the large-scale domestic vaccine manufacturing capacities provide it a strong edge to negotiate with companies.
    11:23 PM, 5 Oct
    Committing to disaster risk reduction and management would require transparent identification and communication of risks, maintaining the momentum in investing in people and resilient health systems, strengthened multi-sector collaboration and rational evidence-based implementation of plans, he said.
    11:23 PM, 5 Oct
    “All these challenges, such as the present pandemic, demand a shared response because these are the shared threats requiring shared responsibility to act. The shared responsibility is also the core philosophy of our alliance of member nations that comprise WHO,” Vardhan was quoted as saying in a health ministry statement.
    11:23 PM, 5 Oct
    “Governments, industry and philanthropy must pool resources to pay for the risk, the research, manufacturing and distribution, but with the condition that the rewards should be available to everyone, regardless of where they have been developed.”
    11:23 PM, 5 Oct
    Referring to the global crisis the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed, Vardhan said, “These are compelling circumstances that have forced us all to meet virtually.”
    11:22 PM, 5 Oct
    Presiding over the fifth special session of the Bureau of the Executive Board as Chairman of the Executive Board of the World Health Organisation (WHO), he expressed his deepest condolences for those who died fighting the pandemic and those who are continuing to fight relentlessly and selflessly.
    11:22 PM, 5 Oct
    Challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic demand a shared response, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told WHO members on Monday and urged them to work with the global community of partners for an efficient, effective and responsive discharge of public health obligations.
    10:23 PM, 5 Oct
    1 death and 15 new cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands today. The total number of positive cases is now 3,899 including 189 active cases, 3,659 recoveries and 54 deaths.
    10:03 PM, 5 Oct
    Haryana reported 1,031 COVID19 cases, 1,255 recoveries and 21 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,34,909 with 1,21,596 recoveries, 1,491 deaths and 11,822 active cases.
    10:02 PM, 5 Oct
    Chandigarh reports 133 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 12,578 including 1,673 active cases, 177 deaths and 10,797 cured cases.
    10:01 PM, 5 Oct
    10:00 PM, 5 Oct
    9:59 PM, 5 Oct
    1062 new COVID19 cases and 38 deaths have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 1,19,186 including 12,897 active cases and 3,641 deaths.
    9:45 PM, 5 Oct
    Gujarat reports 1,327 new COVID19 cases & 13 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,44,027, including 1,23,770 discharges and 3,512 deaths. Number of active cases now at 1,6745.
    9:45 PM, 5 Oct
    9:43 PM, 5 Oct
    2165 new COVID19 cases & 14 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases rises to 1,46,195 including 21,215 active cases, and 1,559 deaths.
    9:28 PM, 5 Oct
    Karnataka reported 7,051 new COVID-19 cases, 7,064 discharges and 84 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,47,712 including 5,22,846 discharges and 9,370 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,15,477.
    9:26 PM, 5 Oct
    Mumbai recorded 1,813 new COVID19 cases and 47 deaths today, taking the number of active cases to 24,199 and death toll to 9,152.
    9:26 PM, 5 Oct
    17 new cases of COVID19 were reported in the State in the past 24 hours. One more death was reported today, taking the total tally to 46.
    9:25 PM, 5 Oct
    29 deaths and 1,460 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 1,37,098 including 18,757 active cases, 1,15,878 recoveries and 2,046 deaths.
    8:32 PM, 5 Oct
    "I will be home quarantined for a few days on the advice of doctors after testing positive for COVID-19.There is no panic as there are no symptoms," the minister tweeted. He was among those ministers who had attended the recent Assembly session.
    8:32 PM, 5 Oct
    Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday said he has quarantined himself at home after testing positive for coronavirus.
    8:29 PM, 5 Oct
    250 new COVID19 cases, 129 recoveries & 1 death reported in Manipur today. Total positive cases now at 12,105, including 2,696 active cases, 9,334 recoveries & 75 deaths till date. Recovery rate is 77.10 %.
    8:13 PM, 5 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 10,244 new COVID19 cases, 263 deaths and 12,982 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 14,53,653, including 38,347 deaths and 11,62,585 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,52,277.
    7:30 PM, 5 Oct
    Andhra Pradesh reported 4,256 new COVID19 cases, 7,558 recoveries & 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 7,23,512, including 6,66,433 recoveries, 51,060 active cases & 6,019 deaths.
    CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    X