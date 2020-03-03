Coronavirus LIVE: Guidelines and SOPs must be followed at all cinema theatres, says Javadekar

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Oct 06: India reports a spike of 61,267 new COVID-19 cases and 884 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 66,85,083 including 9,19,023 active cases, 56,62,491 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,03,569 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Telangana recorded 1,983 COVID19 cases, 2,381 recoveries and 10 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,02,594 including 1,74,769 recoveries, 1,181 deaths and 26,644 active cases: State Health Department As per orders of the Central Government, cinemas/ theatres/multiplexes will be reopening from 15th October. Halls have been directed to operate with up to 50% of their seating capacity: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar. 10,89,403 samples tested for COVID19 on 5th October. Total of 8,10,71,797 samples tested in the country up to 5th October: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 8 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 2,128. The number of active cases is at 291 while 1,837 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the State till date: Government of Mizoram Punjab Health Department issues order to close all COVID level-1 facilities due to drop in occupancy. India is exploring all options — including provisions under the Essential Commodities Act, Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Disaster Management Act — to secure adequate stocks as well as bargain for a reasonable pricing of Covid shots, even as the large-scale domestic vaccine manufacturing capacities provide it a strong edge to negotiate with companies. Committing to disaster risk reduction and management would require transparent identification and communication of risks, maintaining the momentum in investing in people and resilient health systems, strengthened multi-sector collaboration and rational evidence-based implementation of plans, he said. “All these challenges, such as the present pandemic, demand a shared response because these are the shared threats requiring shared responsibility to act. The shared responsibility is also the core philosophy of our alliance of member nations that comprise WHO,” Vardhan was quoted as saying in a health ministry statement. “Governments, industry and philanthropy must pool resources to pay for the risk, the research, manufacturing and distribution, but with the condition that the rewards should be available to everyone, regardless of where they have been developed.” Referring to the global crisis the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed, Vardhan said, “These are compelling circumstances that have forced us all to meet virtually.” Presiding over the fifth special session of the Bureau of the Executive Board as Chairman of the Executive Board of the World Health Organisation (WHO), he expressed his deepest condolences for those who died fighting the pandemic and those who are continuing to fight relentlessly and selflessly. Challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic demand a shared response, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told WHO members on Monday and urged them to work with the global community of partners for an efficient, effective and responsive discharge of public health obligations. 1 death and 15 new cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands today. The total number of positive cases is now 3,899 including 189 active cases, 3,659 recoveries and 54 deaths. Haryana reported 1,031 COVID19 cases, 1,255 recoveries and 21 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,34,909 with 1,21,596 recoveries, 1,491 deaths and 11,822 active cases. Chandigarh reports 133 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 12,578 including 1,673 active cases, 177 deaths and 10,797 cured cases. Chandigarh reports 133 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 12,578 including 1,673 active cases, 177 deaths and 10,797 cured cases. Chandigarh reports 133 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 12,578 including 1,673 active cases, 177 deaths and 10,797 cured cases. 1062 new COVID19 cases and 38 deaths have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 1,19,186 including 12,897 active cases and 3,641 deaths. Gujarat reports 1,327 new COVID19 cases & 13 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,44,027, including 1,23,770 discharges and 3,512 deaths. Number of active cases now at 1,6745. Gujarat reports 1,327 new COVID19 cases & 13 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,44,027, including 1,23,770 discharges and 3,512 deaths. Number of active cases now at 1,6745. 2165 new COVID19 cases & 14 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases rises to 1,46,195 including 21,215 active cases, and 1,559 deaths. Karnataka reported 7,051 new COVID-19 cases, 7,064 discharges and 84 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,47,712 including 5,22,846 discharges and 9,370 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,15,477. Mumbai recorded 1,813 new COVID19 cases and 47 deaths today, taking the number of active cases to 24,199 and death toll to 9,152. 17 new cases of COVID19 were reported in the State in the past 24 hours. One more death was reported today, taking the total tally to 46. 29 deaths and 1,460 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 1,37,098 including 18,757 active cases, 1,15,878 recoveries and 2,046 deaths. "I will be home quarantined for a few days on the advice of doctors after testing positive for COVID-19.There is no panic as there are no symptoms," the minister tweeted. He was among those ministers who had attended the recent Assembly session. Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday said he has quarantined himself at home after testing positive for coronavirus. 250 new COVID19 cases, 129 recoveries & 1 death reported in Manipur today. Total positive cases now at 12,105, including 2,696 active cases, 9,334 recoveries & 75 deaths till date. Recovery rate is 77.10 %. Maharashtra reports 10,244 new COVID19 cases, 263 deaths and 12,982 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 14,53,653, including 38,347 deaths and 11,62,585 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,52,277. Andhra Pradesh reported 4,256 new COVID19 cases, 7,558 recoveries & 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 7,23,512, including 6,66,433 recoveries, 51,060 active cases & 6,019 deaths. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.