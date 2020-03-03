Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 61,537 new COVID-19 cases and 933 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Aug 08: Single-day spike of 61,537 cases and 933 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally rises to 20,88,612 including 6,19,088 active cases, 14,27,006 cured/discharged/migrated and 42,518 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 7th August is 2,33,87,171 including 5,98,778 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Streets wear deserted look in Prayagraj as weekly lockdown has been implemented in the district.Weekend lockdown to continue till further orders. pic.twitter.com/pjxWYRahHv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2020 Streets wear deserted look in UP's Prayagraj as weekly lockdown has been implemented in the district. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said that India remains committed to de-escalating tensions along the LAC. China has now refused to fall back from its current position north of the Pangong Tso. Bengaluru Zoo Safe to Visit amid Covid-19 Pandemic, Says Official. Tripura: Flag makers in Agartala say demand for flags is less this year due to COVID.A flag maker says,"I've been making flags since 30 yrs. We've not received any order & retail sale is less. I'm not sure if I'll be able to sell flags I've made,before Independence day." (7.8.20) pic.twitter.com/yKss3BSM5Q — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020 Tripura: Flag makers in Agartala say demand for flags is less this year due to COVID.A flag maker says,"I've been making flags since 30 yrs. We've not received any order & retail sale is less. I'm not sure if I'll be able to sell flags I've made,before Independence day." Earlier this week, India reportedly told China that Indian troops will not be pushed back since the PLA has also not been moved. The pandemic continued to surge on Friday, with fresh infections in the country crossing 60,000 for the second straight day and fatalities shooting up to 926, the highest single-day toll so far, as per data collated from state governments. Facebook Inc will allow employees to work from home until July 2021 due to the pandemic and will give them USD 1,000 for home office needs. 618 COVID19 cases, 809 recovered & 6 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 16,482, including 8,840 active cases, 7,491 recovered & 151 deaths: State Health Department 1,161 new COVID19 cases & 10 deaths reported in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 50,157. Death toll mounts to 767 & 36,195 recovered in the state so far: Rajasthan Health department Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in the worst affected cities of Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala from Saturday: State govt 249 people including 165 personnel of Cental Armed Police Force tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 3,466 including 1,926 discharges and 10 deaths: State government 6,670 new COVID19 cases (including 2,147 in Bengaluru Urban), 101 deaths & 3,951 recoveries reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rises to 1,64,924, including 77,686 active cases, 84,232 recoveries & 2,998 deaths: State Health Department 10,171 new COVID19 cases, 89 deaths & 7,594 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh. Total cases rise to 2,06,960 including 1,20,464 recoveries and 1,842 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 84,654: State Health Department Uttarakhand detects 278 new COVID19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 8,901: State Health Department 751 COVID19 cases, 804 recovered/discharged & 9 deaths reported in Haryana today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 40,054, including 33,444 recovered/discharged, 6,143 active cases & 467 deaths: State Health Department 734 new cases of COVID19, 719 recovered cases, and 16 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours. State tally rises to 37,298 including 8,715 active cases, 27,621 cured/discharged and 962 deaths: State Health Department, Madhya Pradesh AP crosses 2 lakh Covid-19 case mark on Friday as the state reports 10,171 fresh cases to reach 2,06,960. The death toll rises to 1842 with 89 more deaths. India hockey captain Manpreet Singh and three other players test positive for Covid-19 ahead of national camp in Bengaluru. As on Friday evening, Gujarat has 4.84 lakh persons under quarantine, out of which 4.83 lakh are under home quarantine. Out of 68,885 total Covid-19 positive patients in Gujarat, 14,587 (21.2%) are active, 51,692 (75%) are discharged, and 2,606 (3.8%) are dead Mumbai's Dharavi area today reporting seven new covid-19 positive cases. The total number of patients now reported from the area stands at 2604 off which 2266 have been discharged. Russia is willing to supply a coronavirus vaccine to the Philippines, or team up with a local firm to mass-produce it, its ambassador to Manila said on Friday, as infections in the Southeast Asian nation surge. Russia is expecting regulatory approval for its first potential COVID-19 vaccine this month, with doses to be administered to frontline health workers first. But the frenetic race globally to develop a COVID-19 vaccine is raising some concern that speed could compromise safety and that some countries could be putting national prestige before solid science. Jammu and Kashmir: Construction of roads resume in Baramulla district under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme. The construction activities had come to a halt amid COVID19 induced lockdown. Useful meeting with my colleagues Marise Payne, Kang Kyung-Wha, Ernesto Araujo, Gabi Ashkenazi, and Secretary Pompeo. Continued our conversation on the Corona19 challenge. Always good to learn from each other: Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India 473 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 128 from Jammu division and 345 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases stands at 23,927 including 7,260 actives cases, 16,218 recoveries, and 449 deaths: Government of Jammu & Kashmir Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa continues to be stable since his admission on 2nd August 2020 for COVID19. He is responding well to the treatment. His vital parameters are within normal limits. He is comfortable, attending to his duties from his room: Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru 5,612 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 17,773 rapid antigen tests conducted today. A total of 11,43,703 test conducted so far: Delhi Health Department 1,192 COVID19 cases, 1,108 recoveries and 23 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital now stands at 1,42,723, including 1,28,232 recoveries, 10,409 active cases & 4,082 deaths: Delhi Health Department Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.