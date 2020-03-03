YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 61,537 new COVID-19 cases and 933 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 08: Single-day spike of 61,537 cases and 933 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

    The COVID-19 tally rises to 20,88,612 including 6,19,088 active cases, 14,27,006 cured/discharged/migrated and 42,518 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    9:45 AM, 8 Aug
    The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 7th August is 2,33,87,171 including 5,98,778 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:40 AM, 8 Aug
    Streets wear deserted look in UP's Prayagraj as weekly lockdown has been implemented in the district.
    9:37 AM, 8 Aug
    Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said that India remains committed to de-escalating tensions along the LAC.
    9:28 AM, 8 Aug
    China has now refused to fall back from its current position north of the Pangong Tso.
    9:00 AM, 8 Aug
    Bengaluru Zoo Safe to Visit amid Covid-19 Pandemic, Says Official.
    8:54 AM, 8 Aug
    Tripura: Flag makers in Agartala say demand for flags is less this year due to COVID.A flag maker says,"I've been making flags since 30 yrs. We've not received any order & retail sale is less. I'm not sure if I'll be able to sell flags I've made,before Independence day."
    8:54 AM, 8 Aug
    Earlier this week, India reportedly told China that Indian troops will not be pushed back since the PLA has also not been moved.
    8:35 AM, 8 Aug
    The pandemic continued to surge on Friday, with fresh infections in the country crossing 60,000 for the second straight day and fatalities shooting up to 926, the highest single-day toll so far, as per data collated from state governments.
    8:18 AM, 8 Aug
    Facebook Inc will allow employees to work from home until July 2021 due to the pandemic and will give them USD 1,000 for home office needs.
    11:44 PM, 7 Aug
    618 COVID19 cases, 809 recovered & 6 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 16,482, including 8,840 active cases, 7,491 recovered & 151 deaths: State Health Department
    11:44 PM, 7 Aug
    1,161 new COVID19 cases & 10 deaths reported in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 50,157. Death toll mounts to 767 & 36,195 recovered in the state so far: Rajasthan Health department
    11:44 PM, 7 Aug
    Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in the worst affected cities of Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala from Saturday: State govt
    11:43 PM, 7 Aug
    249 people including 165 personnel of Cental Armed Police Force tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 3,466 including 1,926 discharges and 10 deaths: State government
    11:43 PM, 7 Aug
    6,670 new COVID19 cases (including 2,147 in Bengaluru Urban), 101 deaths & 3,951 recoveries reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rises to 1,64,924, including 77,686 active cases, 84,232 recoveries & 2,998 deaths: State Health Department
    11:43 PM, 7 Aug
    10,171 new COVID19 cases, 89 deaths & 7,594 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh. Total cases rise to 2,06,960 including 1,20,464 recoveries and 1,842 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 84,654: State Health Department
    8:20 PM, 7 Aug
    Uttarakhand detects 278 new COVID19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 8,901: State Health Department
    8:20 PM, 7 Aug
    751 COVID19 cases, 804 recovered/discharged & 9 deaths reported in Haryana today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 40,054, including 33,444 recovered/discharged, 6,143 active cases & 467 deaths: State Health Department
    8:20 PM, 7 Aug
    734 new cases of COVID19, 719 recovered cases, and 16 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours. State tally rises to 37,298 including 8,715 active cases, 27,621 cured/discharged and 962 deaths: State Health Department, Madhya Pradesh
    7:28 PM, 7 Aug
    AP crosses 2 lakh Covid-19 case mark on Friday as the state reports 10,171 fresh cases to reach 2,06,960. The death toll rises to 1842 with 89 more deaths.
    7:28 PM, 7 Aug
    India hockey captain Manpreet Singh and three other players test positive for Covid-19 ahead of national camp in Bengaluru.
    7:28 PM, 7 Aug
    As on Friday evening, Gujarat has 4.84 lakh persons under quarantine, out of which 4.83 lakh are under home quarantine.
    7:28 PM, 7 Aug
    Out of 68,885 total Covid-19 positive patients in Gujarat, 14,587 (21.2%) are active, 51,692 (75%) are discharged, and 2,606 (3.8%) are dead
    7:27 PM, 7 Aug
    Mumbai's Dharavi area today reporting seven new covid-19 positive cases. The total number of patients now reported from the area stands at 2604 off which 2266 have been discharged.
    7:22 PM, 7 Aug
    Russia is willing to supply a coronavirus vaccine to the Philippines, or team up with a local firm to mass-produce it, its ambassador to Manila said on Friday, as infections in the Southeast Asian nation surge. Russia is expecting regulatory approval for its first potential COVID-19 vaccine this month, with doses to be administered to frontline health workers first. But the frenetic race globally to develop a COVID-19 vaccine is raising some concern that speed could compromise safety and that some countries could be putting national prestige before solid science.
    7:06 PM, 7 Aug
    Jammu and Kashmir: Construction of roads resume in Baramulla district under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme. The construction activities had come to a halt amid COVID19 induced lockdown.
    7:06 PM, 7 Aug
    Useful meeting with my colleagues Marise Payne, Kang Kyung-Wha, Ernesto Araujo, Gabi Ashkenazi, and Secretary Pompeo. Continued our conversation on the Corona19 challenge. Always good to learn from each other: Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India
    7:05 PM, 7 Aug
    473 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 128 from Jammu division and 345 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases stands at 23,927 including 7,260 actives cases, 16,218 recoveries, and 449 deaths: Government of Jammu & Kashmir
    7:05 PM, 7 Aug
    Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa continues to be stable since his admission on 2nd August 2020 for COVID19. He is responding well to the treatment. His vital parameters are within normal limits. He is comfortable, attending to his duties from his room: Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru
    7:02 PM, 7 Aug
    5,612 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 17,773 rapid antigen tests conducted today. A total of 11,43,703 test conducted so far: Delhi Health Department
    7:02 PM, 7 Aug
    1,192 COVID19 cases, 1,108 recoveries and 23 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital now stands at 1,42,723, including 1,28,232 recoveries, 10,409 active cases & 4,082 deaths: Delhi Health Department
