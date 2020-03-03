YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Congress President
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 60,975 new COVID-19 cases and 848 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 25: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 31 lakh mark with 60,975 fresh cases and 848 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 31,67,324 including 7,04,348 active cases, 24,04,585 cured/discharged/migrated and 58,390 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:32 PM, 25 Aug
    Dr Shekhar Salkar, chief of clinical services at Manipal Hospitals said, Naik is fine. The AIIMS doctors will decide now whether Naik needs to be shifted to Delhi today.
    12:20 PM, 25 Aug
    Lucknow chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Rajendra Prasad Singh tests positive for COVID-19.
    12:00 PM, 25 Aug
    Bihar: Bus services in the state resumed from today following a State Transport Department directive.
    10:35 AM, 25 Aug
    For passengers travelling to UAE (12 yrs & above), a valid negative #COVID19 PCR test report in printed form, from a govt-approved lab in India (ICMR/verified designated lab), is required. Passengers are required to take PCR test not more than 96 hrs before departure: AI Express
    10:03 AM, 25 Aug
    The Russian Ambassador on Tuesday reached out to India as New Delhi had formally approached for Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V. The Indian embassy in Moscow has been engaging with the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which has developed the vaccine, to get safety and efficacy data on the vaccine trials.
    9:10 AM, 25 Aug
    India has tested more than 3.5 crore people for COVID19 so far, resolutely following its 'Test Track Treat' strategy: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    8:52 AM, 25 Aug
    35 new COVID19 cases confirmed in Mizoram. Total cases in the state rise to 953 and 461 cured/discharged. Active cases stand at 492: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram
    8:35 AM, 25 Aug
    Argentina confirmed a record 8,713 new cases of coronavirus on Monday and 381 resulting deaths in just 24 hours, as the Latin American nation battles a surge of contagions.
    10:20 PM, 24 Aug
    China has authorised emergency usage of COVID-19 vaccines developed by some select domestic companies, a Chinese health official has said. An emergency use authorisation, which is based on Chinese vaccine management law, allows unapproved vaccine candidates to be used among people who are at high risk of getting infected on a limited period.
    10:17 PM, 24 Aug
    5851 new COVID19 positive cases, 8061 discharges and 130 deaths reported in Karnataka. Total number of cases now at 283665 including 197625 discharges, 81211 active cases and 4810 deaths:
    10:17 PM, 24 Aug
    49 new COVID19 cases detected in Arunachal Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 3312: Directorate of Health Services, Arunachal Pradesh
    10:16 PM, 24 Aug
    1346 new COVID19 positive cases and 12 deaths reported in Rajasthan till 8.30 pm today. Total number of cases now at 71955 including 14388 active cases, 55981 discharges and 967 deaths: State Health Department
    10:16 PM, 24 Aug
    West Bengal records 2,967 new COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,41,837 including 27,694 active cases, 1,11,292 recoveries and 2,851 deaths: State Health Department
    10:16 PM, 24 Aug
    1,242 new COVID-19 cases, 1,238 recoveries and 11 deaths reported in Kerala today, taking active cases to 20,323, recoveries to 38,887 and death toll to 234: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja
    10:15 PM, 24 Aug
    Karnataka government issues revised guidelines for the inter-state travellers; discontinues registration on Seva Sindhu portal, hand stamping, 14-day quarantine and medical check-up at State borders, bus stations, railway stations and airports.
    10:15 PM, 24 Aug
    743 new COVID19 cases, 1,025 recoveries & 20 deaths reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases increases to 1,37,091 in Mumbai, including 18,263 active cases, 1,11,084 recovered cases & 7,439 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra
    7:37 PM, 24 Aug
    On Monday, the WHO said that the coronavirus vaccine, once developed, will be first provided to healthcare workers around the world. Then to people over 65 years, and those with comorbidities.
    7:37 PM, 24 Aug
    A portion of the Delhi BJP's office on Pant Marg here was closed for sanitisation work on Monday after a senior staff member tested positive for COVID-19, a party leader said.
    7:37 PM, 24 Aug
    Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday reported just two new COVID-19 cases, which is the second lowest single-day rise so far this month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ((BMC) said.
    7:29 PM, 24 Aug
    With 117 new COVID19 positive cases today, total tally rises to 3035 in Chandigarh. Death toll is at 37: Health Department, Chandigarh
    7:29 PM, 24 Aug
    Delhi reports 1,061 new COVID19 cases, 1,200 discharges/recoveries/migrated and 13 deaths today. Total number of cases now at 1,62,527 including 1,46,588 recovered cases, 11,626 active cases & 4,313 deaths: Delhi Government
    7:29 PM, 24 Aug
    Uttarakhand reports 412 new COVID19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 15529.
    7:14 PM, 24 Aug
    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for #COVID19.
    7:14 PM, 24 Aug
    Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (in file pic) continues to be on ventilator & ECMO support in ICU. His current clinical condition is stable and he continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team: MGM Healthcare, Chennai
    7:14 PM, 24 Aug
    Total number of cases now at 918 in Mizoram including 461 discharges, 457 active cases. No deaths reported in the state so far: Department of Information and Public Relations, Mizoram Govt
    7:13 PM, 24 Aug
    Tamil Nadu reports 5,967 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths today, taking total cases to 3,85,352 including 3,25,456 discharges and 6,614 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 53,282: State Health Department
    7:13 PM, 24 Aug
    116 new COVID19 cases reported in Manipur including 42 personnel from CAPF. The total number of cases in the State stands at 5,362 including 1,423 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 69.24%: State Health Department
    7:13 PM, 24 Aug
    428 new COVID10 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 154 from Jammu division and 274 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 33075 including 7246 active cases, 25205 recoveries and 624 deaths: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir
    7:13 PM, 24 Aug
    8601 new COVID19 positive cases and 86 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh today. Total number of cases rise to 361712 and death toll is at 3368: State COVID nodal officer
    7:13 PM, 24 Aug
    No decision shall be made in haste putting lives of students at stake. Govt shall act keeping well-being &future of students in mind. I request you to postpone JEE, NEET exams until COVID19 is brought under control: DMK President MK Stalin in a letter to Union Education Minister
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X