Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 60,975 new COVID-19 cases and 848 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Aug 25: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 31 lakh mark with 60,975 fresh cases and 848 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 31,67,324 including 7,04,348 active cases, 24,04,585 cured/discharged/migrated and 58,390 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Newest First Oldest First Dr Shekhar Salkar, chief of clinical services at Manipal Hospitals said, Naik is fine. The AIIMS doctors will decide now whether Naik needs to be shifted to Delhi today. Lucknow chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Rajendra Prasad Singh tests positive for COVID-19. Bihar: Bus services in the state resumed from today following a State Transport Department directive. For passengers travelling to UAE (12 yrs & above), a valid negative #COVID19 PCR test report in printed form, from a govt-approved lab in India (ICMR/verified designated lab), is required. Passengers are required to take PCR test not more than 96 hrs before departure: AI Express The Russian Ambassador on Tuesday reached out to India as New Delhi had formally approached for Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V. The Indian embassy in Moscow has been engaging with the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which has developed the vaccine, to get safety and efficacy data on the vaccine trials. India has tested more than 3.5 crore people for COVID19 so far, resolutely following its 'Test Track Treat' strategy: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 35 new COVID19 cases confirmed in Mizoram. Total cases in the state rise to 953 and 461 cured/discharged. Active cases stand at 492: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram Argentina confirmed a record 8,713 new cases of coronavirus on Monday and 381 resulting deaths in just 24 hours, as the Latin American nation battles a surge of contagions. China has authorised emergency usage of COVID-19 vaccines developed by some select domestic companies, a Chinese health official has said. An emergency use authorisation, which is based on Chinese vaccine management law, allows unapproved vaccine candidates to be used among people who are at high risk of getting infected on a limited period. 5851 new COVID19 positive cases, 8061 discharges and 130 deaths reported in Karnataka. Total number of cases now at 283665 including 197625 discharges, 81211 active cases and 4810 deaths: 49 new COVID19 cases detected in Arunachal Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 3312: Directorate of Health Services, Arunachal Pradesh 1346 new COVID19 positive cases and 12 deaths reported in Rajasthan till 8.30 pm today. Total number of cases now at 71955 including 14388 active cases, 55981 discharges and 967 deaths: State Health Department West Bengal records 2,967 new COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,41,837 including 27,694 active cases, 1,11,292 recoveries and 2,851 deaths: State Health Department 1,242 new COVID-19 cases, 1,238 recoveries and 11 deaths reported in Kerala today, taking active cases to 20,323, recoveries to 38,887 and death toll to 234: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja Karnataka government issues revised guidelines for the inter-state travellers; discontinues registration on Seva Sindhu portal, hand stamping, 14-day quarantine and medical check-up at State borders, bus stations, railway stations and airports. 743 new COVID19 cases, 1,025 recoveries & 20 deaths reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases increases to 1,37,091 in Mumbai, including 18,263 active cases, 1,11,084 recovered cases & 7,439 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra On Monday, the WHO said that the coronavirus vaccine, once developed, will be first provided to healthcare workers around the world. Then to people over 65 years, and those with comorbidities. A portion of the Delhi BJP's office on Pant Marg here was closed for sanitisation work on Monday after a senior staff member tested positive for COVID-19, a party leader said. Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday reported just two new COVID-19 cases, which is the second lowest single-day rise so far this month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ((BMC) said. With 117 new COVID19 positive cases today, total tally rises to 3035 in Chandigarh. Death toll is at 37: Health Department, Chandigarh Delhi reports 1,061 new COVID19 cases, 1,200 discharges/recoveries/migrated and 13 deaths today. Total number of cases now at 1,62,527 including 1,46,588 recovered cases, 11,626 active cases & 4,313 deaths: Delhi Government Uttarakhand reports 412 new COVID19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 15529. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for #COVID19. Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (in file pic) continues to be on ventilator & ECMO support in ICU. His current clinical condition is stable and he continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team: MGM Healthcare, Chennai Total number of cases now at 918 in Mizoram including 461 discharges, 457 active cases. No deaths reported in the state so far: Department of Information and Public Relations, Mizoram Govt Tamil Nadu reports 5,967 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths today, taking total cases to 3,85,352 including 3,25,456 discharges and 6,614 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 53,282: State Health Department 116 new COVID19 cases reported in Manipur including 42 personnel from CAPF. The total number of cases in the State stands at 5,362 including 1,423 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 69.24%: State Health Department 428 new COVID10 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 154 from Jammu division and 274 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 33075 including 7246 active cases, 25205 recoveries and 624 deaths: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir 8601 new COVID19 positive cases and 86 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh today. Total number of cases rise to 361712 and death toll is at 3368: State COVID nodal officer No decision shall be made in haste putting lives of students at stake. Govt shall act keeping well-being &future of students in mind. I request you to postpone JEE, NEET exams until COVID19 is brought under control: DMK President MK Stalin in a letter to Union Education Minister Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.