YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 60,963 new COVID-19 cases and 834 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 12: Single-day spike of 60,963 COVID-19 cases and 834 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

    The COVID-19 tally rises to 23,29,639 including 6,43,948 active cases, 16,39,600 cured/discharged/migrated and 46,091 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    Nitin Gadkari

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:21 AM, 12 Aug
    India's recovery rate crosses 70 per cent (70.4 per cent). The world average is 65 per cent.
    10:07 AM, 12 Aug
    2,60,15,297 samples tested up to 11th August 2020 for COVID19. Of these, 7,33,449 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:34 AM, 12 Aug
    Madhya Pradesh: Last rites of Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who died of cardiac arrest, was performed as per COVID norms at Chhoti Khajrani graveyard in Indore last night. He had tested positive for COVID-19.
    9:06 AM, 12 Aug
    Two months ago, Govt took a decision to import PPE kits from China. Today, our production is surplus & we're in a full position to export it. I'm writing to Commerce Ministry & PM for permission to export PPE kits, masks & sanitisers: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of MSME
    9:03 AM, 12 Aug
    Chandigarh: A person, who plays & sells flutes to earn a livelihood, says he faced difficulties during COVID-19 induced lockdown. Kanchan says, "I had to sit at home for 3 months. If would come out, police personnel hit me & hurled abuses at me, instead of giving me food.
    8:33 AM, 12 Aug
    The United States has made an agreement with the pharmaceutical company Moderna to deliver 100 million doses of their novel coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available, said President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
    8:22 AM, 12 Aug
    Brazil's number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease has increased by more than 52,000 over the past 24 hours - up from some 22,000 the day before, with over 1,200 deaths, the country's health ministry said in a statement.
    12:01 AM, 12 Aug
    591 COVID19 cases, 682 recovered/discharged and 3 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 19,469, including 10,555 recovered/discharged, 8,720 active cases, and 194 deaths.
    11:58 PM, 11 Aug
    Southern states continued reporting high Covid-19 caseloads, the numbers being close to 25,000, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation with four of the most affected ones from the region - Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.
    10:21 PM, 11 Aug
    BJP state General Secretary Bhajan Lal Sharma has tested positive for coronavirus, and has been admitted in RUHS Hospital in Jaipur.
    10:12 PM, 11 Aug
    2,374 people tested for COVID-19 today in Himachal Pradesh, of which 7 tested positive. Total cases in the state now at 3,497, including 1,180 active cases, 2,273 recovered and 16 deaths.
    9:21 PM, 11 Aug
    411 new COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today taking the total number of cases to 10,432. There are 3,787 active cases.
    9:21 PM, 11 Aug
    1,217 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths reported in Rajasthan today taking the total number of cases in the State to 54,887 including 811 deaths and 13,677 active cases.
    9:00 PM, 11 Aug
    Punjab records 1,002 new Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 25,889 including 8,483 active cases and 636 deaths: State Health Department.
    9:00 PM, 11 Aug
    11,088 new Covid-19 cases reported in Maharashtra taking the total number of cases in the State to 5,35,601. There are 1,48,553 active cases and the death toll is at 18,306: State Health Department.
    8:58 PM, 11 Aug
    Religious places and places of worship within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to open from August 16. Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App is mandatory for all visitors. Touching statues, idols or holy books is not permitted: J&K Government
    8:58 PM, 11 Aug
    Religious places and places of worship within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to open from August 16. Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App is mandatory for all visitors. Touching statues, idols or holy books is not permitted: J&K Government
    8:57 PM, 11 Aug
    Religious places and places of worship within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to open from August 16. Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App is mandatory for all visitors. Touching statues, idols or holy books is not permitted: J&K Government
    8:57 PM, 11 Aug
    917 new Covid-19 cases and 48 deaths were reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases now at 1,25,239 including 99,147 recovered/discharged cases, 18,905 active cases and 6,890 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
    8:56 PM, 11 Aug
    Gujarat on Tuesday reported 1,118 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total count to 73,238 in the state, Health department said. The number of fatalities increased by 23 to 2,697, it said.
    8:07 PM, 11 Aug
    88 new COVID19 cases reported in Manipur including 13 personnel from CAPF. The total number of cases in the State stands at 3,941 including 889 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 54.68%.
    8:07 PM, 11 Aug
    Madhya Pradesh reports 843 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 40,734 including 1,033 deaths and 9,105 active cases.
    7:28 PM, 11 Aug
    A total of 6,257 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Karnataka today, according to a daily bulletin. A total of 1,610 cases were reported from Bengaluru alone.
    6:52 PM, 11 Aug
    5356 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 14,084 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. 12,23,845 tests done so far: Government of Delhi
    6:50 PM, 11 Aug
    Delhi reports 1257 COVID19 cases, 727 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 8 deaths today. The total positive cases here rise to 1,47,391 including 1,32,384 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 4139 deaths.
    6:50 PM, 11 Aug
    5,834 COVID19 cases, 6,005 discharged and 118 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 3,08,649, including 2,50,680 discharged, 52,810 active cases and 5,159 deaths.
    6:49 PM, 11 Aug
    4,071 COVID19 cases reported in Bihar on August 10, yesterday. Total active cases in the state at 32,222.
    6:37 PM, 11 Aug
    Worship in religious places in Gurugram district to be permitted from tomorrow, subject to operators of temples complying with certain terms and conditions. Large gathering/congregation continue to remain prohibited.
    6:09 PM, 11 Aug
    While undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus at Aurobindo hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, famed Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday. Indore Collector Manish Singh confirmed the same.
    6:08 PM, 11 Aug
    While undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus at Aurobindo hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, famed Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday. Indore Collector Manish Singh confirmed the same.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue