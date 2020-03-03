Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 60,963 new COVID-19 cases and 834 deaths in last 24 hours

India

New Delhi, Aug 12: Single-day spike of 60,963 COVID-19 cases and 834 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally rises to 23,29,639 including 6,43,948 active cases, 16,39,600 cured/discharged/migrated and 46,091 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Newest First Oldest First India's recovery rate crosses 70 per cent (70.4 per cent). The world average is 65 per cent. 2,60,15,297 samples tested up to 11th August 2020 for COVID19. Of these, 7,33,449 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Madhya Pradesh: Last rites of Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who died of cardiac arrest, was performed as per COVID norms at Chhoti Khajrani graveyard in Indore last night.



Madhya Pradesh: Last rites of Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who died of cardiac arrest, was performed as per COVID norms at Chhoti Khajrani graveyard in Indore last night. He had tested positive for COVID-19. Two months ago, Govt took a decision to import PPE kits from China. Today, our production is surplus & we're in a full position to export it. I'm writing to Commerce Ministry & PM for permission to export PPE kits, masks & sanitisers: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of MSME The United States has made an agreement with the pharmaceutical company Moderna to deliver 100 million doses of their novel coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available, said President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Brazil's number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease has increased by more than 52,000 over the past 24 hours - up from some 22,000 the day before, with over 1,200 deaths, the country's health ministry said in a statement. 591 COVID19 cases, 682 recovered/discharged and 3 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 19,469, including 10,555 recovered/discharged, 8,720 active cases, and 194 deaths. Total number of cases in the state is now at 19,469, including 10,555 recovered/discharged, 8,720 active cases, and 194 deaths. Southern states continued reporting high Covid-19 caseloads, the numbers being close to 25,000, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation with four of the most affected ones from the region - Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. BJP state General Secretary Bhajan Lal Sharma has tested positive for coronavirus, and has been admitted in RUHS Hospital in Jaipur. 2,374 people tested for COVID-19 today in Himachal Pradesh, of which 7 tested positive. Total cases in the state now at 3,497, including 1,180 active cases, 2,273 recovered and 16 deaths. 411 new COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today taking the total number of cases to 10,432. There are 3,787 active cases. 1,217 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths reported in Rajasthan today taking the total number of cases in the State to 54,887 including 811 deaths and 13,677 active cases. Punjab records 1,002 new Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 25,889 including 8,483 active cases and 636 deaths: State Health Department. 11,088 new Covid-19 cases reported in Maharashtra taking the total number of cases in the State to 5,35,601. There are 1,48,553 active cases and the death toll is at 18,306: State Health Department. Religious places and places of worship within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to open from August 16. Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App is mandatory for all visitors. Touching statues, idols or holy books is not permitted: J&K Government Religious places and places of worship within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to open from August 16. Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App is mandatory for all visitors. Touching statues, idols or holy books is not permitted: J&K Government Religious places and places of worship within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to open from August 16. Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App is mandatory for all visitors. Touching statues, idols or holy books is not permitted: J&K Government 917 new Covid-19 cases and 48 deaths were reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases now at 1,25,239 including 99,147 recovered/discharged cases, 18,905 active cases and 6,890 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Gujarat on Tuesday reported 1,118 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total count to 73,238 in the state, Health department said. The number of fatalities increased by 23 to 2,697, it said. 88 new COVID19 cases reported in Manipur including 13 personnel from CAPF. The total number of cases in the State stands at 3,941 including 889 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 54.68%. Madhya Pradesh reports 843 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 40,734 including 1,033 deaths and 9,105 active cases. A total of 6,257 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Karnataka today, according to a daily bulletin. A total of 1,610 cases were reported from Bengaluru alone. 5356 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 14,084 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. 12,23,845 tests done so far: Government of Delhi Delhi reports 1257 COVID19 cases, 727 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 8 deaths today. The total positive cases here rise to 1,47,391 including 1,32,384 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 4139 deaths. 5,834 COVID19 cases, 6,005 discharged and 118 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 3,08,649, including 2,50,680 discharged, 52,810 active cases and 5,159 deaths. 4,071 COVID19 cases reported in Bihar on August 10, yesterday. Total active cases in the state at 32,222. Worship in religious places in Gurugram district to be permitted from tomorrow, subject to operators of temples complying with certain terms and conditions. Large gathering/congregation continue to remain prohibited. While undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus at Aurobindo hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, famed Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday. Indore Collector Manish Singh confirmed the same. While undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus at Aurobindo hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, famed Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday. Indore Collector Manish Singh confirmed the same. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.