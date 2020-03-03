YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Independence Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 57,982 new COVID-19 cases and 941 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 17: Spike of 57,982 COVID-19 cases and 941 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

    The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged/migrated and 50,921 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:23 AM, 17 Aug
    Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly approached Kerala High Court today seeking a directive to State Police Chief not to collect Call Detail Records (CDRs) of COVID-19 patients & persons likely infected under quarantine, from any service providers.
    10:54 AM, 17 Aug
    The Innovation Challenge Fund invites tech innovators with connections to AI-Data cluster in Karnataka & the Future Mobility cluster in Maharashtra to submit research & development proposals for tackling COVID-19 or which promote a greener planet: British High Commission in India
    10:22 AM, 17 Aug
    UK Government has launched a £3 million Innovation Challenge Fund in India to support scientists in academia & industry to tackle the most acute global challenges of our time – COVID19 and the threat to our environment: British High Commission in India
    10:08 AM, 17 Aug
    Protect your family against COVID19. Do Maatam of Muharram at home. Similarly, Ganesh puja has to be done at home. No idol installation or any event will be held at public places as directed by Government: Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.
    9:44 AM, 17 Aug
    3,00,41,400 samples tested up to 16th August for #COVID19. Of these, 7,31,697 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:30 AM, 17 Aug
    546 new COVID19 cases and 14 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases now at 23,224 including 14,747 recoveries and 244 deaths: State Health Department
    9:08 AM, 17 Aug
    576 new COVID19 cases and 8 deaths reported in Chhattisgarh yesterday, taking total cases to 15,621 including 5,244 active cases, 10,235 discharges and 142 deaths: State Health Department
    8:58 AM, 17 Aug
    Kerala: Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala opened yesterday on the eve of the monthly five-day puja for the Malayalam month of Chingam. The puja will start from today morning and the bar on devotees' entry will continue as per COVID-19 protocol.
    8:50 AM, 17 Aug
    Focussing on timely & aggressive testing, India has exceeded 3 crore tests. Enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the Positivity Rate low but also the Fatality Rate low: Ministry of Health
    8:24 AM, 17 Aug
    1,317 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths reported in Rajasthan as of 8:30 PM today. Total number of cases now at 61,296 including 13,816 active cases, 46,604 recoveries and 876 deaths: State Health Department
    8:08 AM, 17 Aug
    A team of genomic researchers from two institutes has identified 73 novel variants of the COVID-19 strain in Odisha, its head has said.
    11:17 PM, 16 Aug
    546 new COVID19 cases and 14 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases now at 23,224 including 14,747 recoveries and 244 deaths.
    11:17 PM, 16 Aug
    1,317 COVID19 cases detected today out of 20,367 tests done in the last 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 76,875 including 53,286 recovered, 23,397 active cases and 189 deaths: #Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    11:17 PM, 16 Aug
    Maharashtra reported 11,111 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday to take its tally to 5,95,865 while the death toll crossed the 20,000 mark, the state health department said.
    10:38 PM, 16 Aug
    300 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of cases to 11,693 including 3,760 active cases, 7,775 recoveries and 104 deaths.
    10:36 PM, 16 Aug
    1,317 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths reported in Rajasthan as of 8:30 PM today. Total number of cases now at 61,296 including 13,816 active cases, 46,604 recoveries and 876 deaths.
    10:36 PM, 16 Aug
    3,066 new COVID19 positive cases, 2,935 discharges and 51 deaths reported in West Bengal today. Total number of cases rise to 1,16,498 including 86,771 discharges, 27,299 active cases and 2,428 deaths.
    9:12 PM, 16 Aug
    300 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of cases to 11,693 including 3,760 active cases, 7,775 recoveries and 104 deaths.
    9:12 PM, 16 Aug
    300 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of cases to 11,693 including 3,760 active cases, 7,775 recoveries and 104 deaths.
    7:21 PM, 16 Aug
    93 new COVID19 cases & 1 death reported in Chandigarh today, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 2102 so far, including 934 active cases, 1137 recovered cases and 29 deaths till date.
    6:56 PM, 16 Aug
    8,012 new COVID-19 cases, 10,117 recoveries & 88 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,89,829, including 85,945 active cases, 2,01,234 recovered cases and 2,650 deaths.
    6:56 PM, 16 Aug
    Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu discharged from Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru after recovering from COVID-19.
    6:03 PM, 16 Aug
    Former Indian cricketer and UP Minister Chetan Chauhan passes away at a hospital in Gurugram. He had tested positive for COVID19.
    5:57 PM, 16 Aug
    Former Indian cricketer and UP Minister Chetan Chauhan passes away at a hospital in Gurugram. He had tested positive for COVID19.
    5:45 PM, 16 Aug
    6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh till 5 pm today, taking the total number of cases to 4,057. Total of 1,358 active cases, 2,640 recovered cases and 17 deaths have been reported in the state till date.
    5:31 PM, 16 Aug
    The Maharashtra government last month extended the lockdown in the state till August 31.
    5:30 PM, 16 Aug
    The threat of COVID-19 still persists, Thackeray said on Saturday, and added that he does not want a second wave of the deadly viral infection in the state.
    5:29 PM, 16 Aug
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said the process of lifting the lockdown in the state would be done in a stepwise manner.
    4:48 PM, 16 Aug
    A fine of ₹ 50,000 will be imposed on violators, it said.
    4:48 PM, 16 Aug
    There will be no large congregations, community celebrations or idol immersion at public places on Ganesh Chaturthi in the national capital this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue