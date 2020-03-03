Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 57,982 new COVID-19 cases and 941 deaths in last 24 hours

India

New Delhi, Aug 17: Spike of 57,982 COVID-19 cases and 941 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged/migrated and 50,921 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Newest First Oldest First Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly approached Kerala High Court today seeking a directive to State Police Chief not to collect Call Detail Records (CDRs) of COVID-19 patients & persons likely infected under quarantine, from any service providers. The Innovation Challenge Fund invites tech innovators with connections to AI-Data cluster in Karnataka & the Future Mobility cluster in Maharashtra to submit research & development proposals for tackling COVID-19 or which promote a greener planet: British High Commission in India UK Government has launched a £3 million Innovation Challenge Fund in India to support scientists in academia & industry to tackle the most acute global challenges of our time – COVID19 and the threat to our environment: British High Commission in India Protect your family against COVID19. Do Maatam of Muharram at home. Similarly, Ganesh puja has to be done at home. No idol installation or any event will be held at public places as directed by Government: Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad. 3,00,41,400 samples tested up to 16th August for #COVID19. Of these, 7,31,697 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 546 new COVID19 cases and 14 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases now at 23,224 including 14,747 recoveries and 244 deaths: State Health Department 576 new COVID19 cases and 8 deaths reported in Chhattisgarh yesterday, taking total cases to 15,621 including 5,244 active cases, 10,235 discharges and 142 deaths: State Health Department Kerala: Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala opened yesterday on the eve of the monthly five-day puja for the Malayalam month of Chingam. The puja will start from today morning and the bar on devotees' entry will continue as per COVID-19 protocol. pic.twitter.com/PH8eyGJ2IY — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020 Kerala: Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala opened yesterday on the eve of the monthly five-day puja for the Malayalam month of Chingam. The puja will start from today morning and the bar on devotees' entry will continue as per COVID-19 protocol. Focussing on timely & aggressive testing, India has exceeded 3 crore tests. Enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the Positivity Rate low but also the Fatality Rate low: Ministry of Health 1,317 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths reported in Rajasthan as of 8:30 PM today. Total number of cases now at 61,296 including 13,816 active cases, 46,604 recoveries and 876 deaths: State Health Department A team of genomic researchers from two institutes has identified 73 novel variants of the COVID-19 strain in Odisha, its head has said. 546 new COVID19 cases and 14 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases now at 23,224 including 14,747 recoveries and 244 deaths. 1,317 COVID19 cases detected today out of 20,367 tests done in the last 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 76,875 including 53,286 recovered, 23,397 active cases and 189 deaths: #Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Maharashtra reported 11,111 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday to take its tally to 5,95,865 while the death toll crossed the 20,000 mark, the state health department said. 300 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of cases to 11,693 including 3,760 active cases, 7,775 recoveries and 104 deaths. 1,317 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths reported in Rajasthan as of 8:30 PM today. Total number of cases now at 61,296 including 13,816 active cases, 46,604 recoveries and 876 deaths. 3,066 new COVID19 positive cases, 2,935 discharges and 51 deaths reported in West Bengal today. Total number of cases rise to 1,16,498 including 86,771 discharges, 27,299 active cases and 2,428 deaths. 300 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of cases to 11,693 including 3,760 active cases, 7,775 recoveries and 104 deaths. 300 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of cases to 11,693 including 3,760 active cases, 7,775 recoveries and 104 deaths. 93 new COVID19 cases & 1 death reported in Chandigarh today, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 2102 so far, including 934 active cases, 1137 recovered cases and 29 deaths till date. 8,012 new COVID-19 cases, 10,117 recoveries & 88 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,89,829, including 85,945 active cases, 2,01,234 recovered cases and 2,650 deaths. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu discharged from Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru after recovering from COVID-19. Former Indian cricketer and UP Minister Chetan Chauhan passes away at a hospital in Gurugram. He had tested positive for COVID19. Former Indian cricketer and UP Minister Chetan Chauhan passes away at a hospital in Gurugram. He had tested positive for COVID19. 6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh till 5 pm today, taking the total number of cases to 4,057. Total of 1,358 active cases, 2,640 recovered cases and 17 deaths have been reported in the state till date. The Maharashtra government last month extended the lockdown in the state till August 31. The threat of COVID-19 still persists, Thackeray said on Saturday, and added that he does not want a second wave of the deadly viral infection in the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said the process of lifting the lockdown in the state would be done in a stepwise manner. A fine of ₹ 50,000 will be imposed on violators, it said. There will be no large congregations, community celebrations or idol immersion at public places on Ganesh Chaturthi in the national capital this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.