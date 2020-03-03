Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 57,117 new COVID-19 cases and 764 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Aug 01: Single-day spike of 57,117 COVID-19 positive cases and 764 deaths in India in the last 24 hours.

Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 16,95,988 including 5,65,103 active cases, 10,94,374 cured/discharged and 36,511 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

