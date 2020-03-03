Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 57,117 new COVID-19 cases and 764 deaths in last 24 hours

Madhya Pradesh: Streets deserted on the occasion of EidAlAdah in Bhopal. A 10-day lockdown is being observed in the capital due to COVID19.
Avinash Lavania, Bhopal District Collector says, "I thank people for cooperating with us & celebrating the festival at their homes."
12:45 PM, 1 Aug
Puducherry reports 139 new COVID19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,593 including 1,357 active cases, 2,185 discharges and 51 deaths: UT Health Department
11:29 AM, 1 Aug
878 new COVID19 cases reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases rise to 11,366 including 6,913 active cases, 4,343 recovered and discharged cases and 110 deaths: State Health Department
10:36 AM, 1 Aug
People chant 'Mahamrityunjay' mantras, offer special prayers at temples to fight COVID-19 in Goa.
10:05 AM, 1 Aug
Tamil Nadu: Devotees offer prayers on the rooftop of a house in Coimbatore on the occasion of #EidAlAdha.
Lockdown has been imposed in the state till August 31.
9:47 AM, 1 Aug
Maharashtra Government issues Government Resolution (GR) to discontinue pensions for the people who were jailed during the 1975-77 emergency period, over 'heavy losses to the state exchequer due to COVID19 and lockdown.'
9:33 AM, 1 Aug
The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 31st July is 1,93,58,659 including 5,25,689 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:24 AM, 1 Aug
Uttarakhand's Valley of Flowers, a UNESCO World Heritage site opened for tourists by the state government. Anil Chanyal, SDM Joshimath says, "Tourists from outside the state also allowed. They need to upload their COVID19 negative certificate 72 hours prior to their visit."
9:07 AM, 1 Aug
Tamil Nadu: People throng Kasimedu fish market in Chennai ahead of tomorrow's 'complete lockdown' across the state. All Sundays till August 31 to be observed as complete lockdown in the state, in view of COVID19
Tamil Nadu: People throng Kasimedu fish market in Chennai ahead of tomorrow's 'complete lockdown' across the state. All Sundays till August 31 to be observed as complete lockdown in the state, in view of COVID19
8:52 AM, 1 Aug
Eid Mubarak! Idu’l Zuha symbolises spirit of sacrifice & amity which inspires us to work for well-being of one & all. On this occasion, let us share our happiness with the needy & follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain COVID19 spread: President Ram Nath Kovind
8:45 AM, 1 Aug
A 105-year-old Afghan woman was released from hospital on Friday after testing negative for COVID-19, a fortnight after she was admitted in ICU with the infection
8:30 AM, 1 Aug
A nine-day-old girl from Hailakandi district became the youngest person in Assam to test positive for COVID-19 on Friday, officials said.
8:14 AM, 1 Aug
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 412 in Mizoram including 247 discharged cases and 165 active cases: Department of Information and public relations, Government of Mizoram.
12:12 AM, 1 Aug
826 new cases and 2 new deaths have been reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases rise to 11314 including 6894 active cases, 4314 recovered and discharged cases and 106 deaths.
12:07 AM, 1 Aug
All cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and amusement parks to remain closed till August 31: Noida Police
12:05 AM, 1 Aug
336 new COVID19 positive cases and 3 deaths have been reported in Chhattisgarh today. Total number of cases now at 9192 including 2908 active cases, 6230 discharged cases and 54 deaths.
12:05 AM, 1 Aug
1862 new COVID19 cases detected out of 38324 tests in 24 hrs. Positivity rate at 4.85%. Total number of cases now at 40269 including 29080 discharged cases, 11088 active cases and 98 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister
11:18 PM, 31 Jul
Karnataka Minister BC Patil says, he has tested positive for Coronavirus.
9:56 PM, 31 Jul
2,496 new COVID19 cases and 45 deaths reported in West Bengal today. The total number of cases now stands at 70,188 in the state including 20,233 active cases, 48,374 discharged cases and 1,581 deaths.
9:54 PM, 31 Jul
COVID19 13 deaths and 1147 new positive cases reported in Rajasthan today till 8.30pm, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42,083.
9:53 PM, 31 Jul
Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally rises to 2,564. There are 1,076 active cases, 1,459 recovered cases and 12 deaths in the State.
9:52 PM, 31 Jul
We've decided that limited number of COVID positive asymptomatic persons will be initially allowed for home isolation. 50 patients to be allowed in Raipur, 20 each in selected large cities, 10 each in other places & 5 each in small districts: Chhattisgarh Health Min TS Singh Deo
8:37 PM, 31 Jul
53 deaths and 1100 fresh COVID19 cases reported today, taking the total number of cases in Mumbai to 1,14,287. The number of recovered and discharged cases is 87,074.
8:24 PM, 31 Jul
5,483 new COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,24,115 including 49,788 discharges and 2,314 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 72,005.
8:23 PM, 31 Jul
Maharashtra reported 10,320 new COVID19 cases & 265 deaths today, taking total cases to 4,22,118 including 2,56,158 discharges and 14,994 deaths. Active cases stand at 1,50,662.
7:41 PM, 31 Jul
116 new Coronavirus cases and one death reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 2,621 out of which 931 cases are active. Five people have so far succumbed to the disease.
7:39 PM, 31 Jul
711 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths have been reported in Haryana today, taking total cases to 34,965 including 28,227 recoveries and 421 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 6,317.
7:38 PM, 31 Jul
No lockdown in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts on August 1 & 2, due to Eid-ul-Azha and Rakshabandhan.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
