    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 57,117 new COVID-19 cases and 764 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 01: Single-day spike of 57,117 COVID-19 positive cases and 764 deaths in India in the last 24 hours.

    Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 16,95,988 including 5,65,103 active cases, 10,94,374 cured/discharged and 36,511 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    12:52 PM, 1 Aug
    Madhya Pradesh: Shops closed and streets deserted as 10-day complete lockdown is imposed in Bhopal till August 4, in view of rise in COVID19 cases in the state capital.
    12:48 PM, 1 Aug
    Madhya Pradesh: Streets deserted on the occasion of EidAlAdah in Bhopal. A 10-day lockdown is being observed in the capital due to COVID19. Avinash Lavania, Bhopal District Collector says, "I thank people for cooperating with us & celebrating the festival at their homes."
    12:45 PM, 1 Aug
    Puducherry reports 139 new COVID19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,593 including 1,357 active cases, 2,185 discharges and 51 deaths: UT Health Department
    11:29 AM, 1 Aug
    878 new COVID19 cases reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases rise to 11,366 including 6,913 active cases, 4,343 recovered and discharged cases and 110 deaths: State Health Department
    10:36 AM, 1 Aug
    People chant 'Mahamrityunjay' mantras, offer special prayers at temples to fight COVID-19 in Goa.
    10:05 AM, 1 Aug
    Tamil Nadu: Devotees offer prayers on the rooftop of a house in Coimbatore on the occasion of EidAlAdha. Lockdown has been imposed in the state till August 31.
    9:47 AM, 1 Aug
    Maharashtra Government issues Government Resolution (GR) to discontinue pensions for the people who were jailed during the 1975-77 emergency period, over 'heavy losses to the state exchequer due to COVID19 and lockdown.'
    9:33 AM, 1 Aug
    The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 31st July is 1,93,58,659 including 5,25,689 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:24 AM, 1 Aug
    Uttarakhand's Valley of Flowers, a UNESCO World Heritage site opened for tourists by the state government. Anil Chanyal, SDM Joshimath says, "Tourists from outside the state also allowed. They need to upload their COVID19 negative certificate 72 hours prior to their visit."
    9:07 AM, 1 Aug
    Tamil Nadu: People throng Kasimedu fish market in Chennai ahead of tomorrow's 'complete lockdown' across the state. All Sundays till August 31 to be observed as complete lockdown in the state, in view of COVID19
    8:52 AM, 1 Aug
    Eid Mubarak! Idu’l Zuha symbolises spirit of sacrifice & amity which inspires us to work for well-being of one & all. On this occasion, let us share our happiness with the needy & follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain COVID19 spread: President Ram Nath Kovind
    8:45 AM, 1 Aug
    A 105-year-old Afghan woman was released from hospital on Friday after testing negative for COVID-19, a fortnight after she was admitted in ICU with the infection
    8:30 AM, 1 Aug
    A nine-day-old girl from Hailakandi district became the youngest person in Assam to test positive for COVID-19 on Friday, officials said.
    8:14 AM, 1 Aug
    The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 412 in Mizoram including 247 discharged cases and 165 active cases: Department of Information and public relations, Government of Mizoram.
    12:12 AM, 1 Aug
    826 new cases and 2 new deaths have been reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases rise to 11314 including 6894 active cases, 4314 recovered and discharged cases and 106 deaths.
    12:07 AM, 1 Aug
    All cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and amusement parks to remain closed till August 31: Noida Police
    12:05 AM, 1 Aug
    336 new COVID19 positive cases and 3 deaths have been reported in Chhattisgarh today. Total number of cases now at 9192 including 2908 active cases, 6230 discharged cases and 54 deaths.
    12:05 AM, 1 Aug
    1862 new COVID19 cases detected out of 38324 tests in 24 hrs. Positivity rate at 4.85%. Total number of cases now at 40269 including 29080 discharged cases, 11088 active cases and 98 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister
    11:18 PM, 31 Jul
    Karnataka Minister BC Patil says, he has tested positive for Coronavirus.
    9:56 PM, 31 Jul
    2,496 new COVID19 cases and 45 deaths reported in West Bengal today. The total number of cases now stands at 70,188 in the state including 20,233 active cases, 48,374 discharged cases and 1,581 deaths.
    9:54 PM, 31 Jul
    COVID19 13 deaths and 1147 new positive cases reported in Rajasthan today till 8.30pm, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42,083.
    9:53 PM, 31 Jul
    Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally rises to 2,564. There are 1,076 active cases, 1,459 recovered cases and 12 deaths in the State.
    9:52 PM, 31 Jul
    We've decided that limited number of COVID positive asymptomatic persons will be initially allowed for home isolation. 50 patients to be allowed in Raipur, 20 each in selected large cities, 10 each in other places & 5 each in small districts: Chhattisgarh Health Min TS Singh Deo
    8:37 PM, 31 Jul
    53 deaths and 1100 fresh COVID19 cases reported today, taking the total number of cases in Mumbai to 1,14,287. The number of recovered and discharged cases is 87,074.
    8:24 PM, 31 Jul
    5,483 new COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,24,115 including 49,788 discharges and 2,314 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 72,005.
    8:23 PM, 31 Jul
    Maharashtra reported 10,320 new COVID19 cases & 265 deaths today, taking total cases to 4,22,118 including 2,56,158 discharges and 14,994 deaths. Active cases stand at 1,50,662.
    7:41 PM, 31 Jul
    116 new Coronavirus cases and one death reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 2,621 out of which 931 cases are active. Five people have so far succumbed to the disease.
    7:39 PM, 31 Jul
    711 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths have been reported in Haryana today, taking total cases to 34,965 including 28,227 recoveries and 421 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 6,317.
    7:38 PM, 31 Jul
    No lockdown in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts on August 1 & 2, due to Eid-ul-Azha and Rakshabandhan.
    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

