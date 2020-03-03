YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: RBI allows lenders to restructure loans

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 06: India reports single-day spike of 56,282 new COVID-19 cases and 904 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    The COVID tally of the country rises to 19,64,537 including 5,95,501 active cases, 13,28,337 cured/discharged/migrated and 40,699 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Real GDP growth expected to remain contraction says RBI

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:47 PM, 6 Aug
    1,060 new positive cases were reported in Jharkhand yesterday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 15,130: State Health Department
    12:36 PM, 6 Aug
    Stresses MSME borrowers eligible for restructuring of debt says RBI
    12:34 PM, 6 Aug
    Priority sector lending status extended to start-ups says Das.
    12:32 PM, 6 Aug
    Loans against gold enhanced to 90 per cent of the value from current 75% to mitigate COVID-19 impact on households says Das.
    12:31 PM, 6 Aug
    RBI Governor Das says, stressed MSME borrowers to be eligible for restructuring of debt if their accounts were classified standard.
    12:31 PM, 6 Aug
    RBI allows lenders to provide window to restructure loans of corporate, individual borrowers to ease COVID-19 impact, says RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das.
    12:26 PM, 6 Aug
    Rs 10,000 crore additional liquidity facility to be provided by NHB, NABARD, says RBI Governor.
    12:24 PM, 6 Aug
    Taking into consideration all factors, the GDP growth in the first half of the year is estimated to remain in the contraction zone. For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative, Das said.
    12:17 PM, 6 Aug
    Real GDP growth to remain in negative zone in 1st half and in full fiscal says RBI Governor.
    12:17 PM, 6 Aug
    India's economic growth to contract in first half of fiscal beginning April 2020.
    12:16 PM, 6 Aug
    Monetary Policy Committee expects inflation to remain elevated in Q2, ease in second half of fiscal, says Das.
    12:16 PM, 6 Aug
    Supply chain disruptions persist; inflation pressures evident across segments, says RBI Governor Das.
    12:16 PM, 6 Aug
    I continue to be an eternal optimist, Shaktikanta Das said.
    12:16 PM, 6 Aug
    Economic activity had started to recover, but surge in infection has forced imposition of lockdown.
    12:16 PM, 6 Aug
    Global economic activity has remained fragile; surge in COVID-19 cases has subdued early signs of revival.
    12:16 PM, 6 Aug
    RBI to maintain accommodative stance, says Governor Shaktikanta Das after meeting of Monetary Policy Committee.
    12:14 PM, 6 Aug
    12:12 PM, 6 Aug

The global economic activity has remained fragile, said Das.
    12:12 PM, 6 Aug
    The global economic activity has remained fragile, said Das.
    12:12 PM, 6 Aug
    Imports fell sharply in June says Das.
    12:12 PM, 6 Aug
    The MPC has cumulatively cut the repo rate by 115 basis points (bps) over these two meetings, resulting in total policy rate reduction of 250 bps since February 2019, with an aim to boost economic growth says Das.
    12:12 PM, 6 Aug
    The fast-changing macroeconomic environment and the deteriorating growth outlook necessitated off-cycle meetings of the MPC , first in March and then again in May 2020, the RBI Governor said.
    12:10 PM, 6 Aug
    MPC said supply chain remain affected owing to COVID-19 says Das.
    12:08 PM, 6 Aug
    The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), headed by RBI governor Shakikanta Das, kept repo rate untouched at 4 per cent and reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent.
    12:07 PM, 6 Aug
    Agriculture sector progress has strengthened the RBI Governor said.
    12:07 PM, 6 Aug
    MPC noted that economic activity started to revive since April says Das.
    12:04 PM, 6 Aug
    The MPC has voted unanimously to leave the repo rate unchanged says Das.
    12:02 PM, 6 Aug
    The address by the RBI Governor begins
    11:58 AM, 6 Aug
    The RBI has already cut the interest rate by 115 basis points this year. With this the repo went down to 4 per cent, the lowest it has been since its introduction in 2000.
    11:58 AM, 6 Aug
    The RBI is expected to announce fresh measures to support the economy. Das will announce the bi-monthly monetary policy.
    11:57 AM, 6 Aug
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will begin his speech at 12 noon.
    

    
