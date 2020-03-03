YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 55,838 new COVID-19 cases and 702 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 22: With 55,838 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 77,06,946. With 702 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,16,616.

    Total active cases are 7,15,812 after a decrease of 24,278 in the last 24 hours.

    Total cured cases are 68,74,518 with 79,415 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:50 AM, 22 Oct
    Total 9,86,70,363 samples tested for COVID19 up to 21st October. Of these, 14,69,984 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:22 AM, 22 Oct
    Preparations underway at a Durga Puja pandal in Prayagraj amid COVID19 pandemic. "We are following all COVID protocols. We have taken measures to avoid crowding beyond permissible limits Thermal checking will be done," says a member of the Puja committee.
    8:52 AM, 22 Oct
    On global scale, India continues to report one of the lowest cases/million population. With consistently falling case fatality rate (1.51% presently), it also has one of the lowest COVID19 mortality: Ministry of Health
    8:10 AM, 22 Oct
    Residents in five suburbs in Australia's second-largest city have been put on alert and people living in a public housing block urged to self-isolate after a new coronavirus case in a school sparked fears of a fresh outbreak.
    12:15 AM, 22 Oct
    Andhra Pradesh reported 3,746 new coronavirus cases, 4,739 recoveries and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 7,93,299 including 32,376 active cases, 7,54,415 recoveries and 6,508 deaths
    12:15 AM, 22 Oct
    Twelve districts of Jammu and Kashmir have figured in the list of PMGSY top performing 30 districts of the country: Administration of Union Territory
    12:15 AM, 22 Oct
    Madhya Pradesh reported 1,118 new COVID-19 cases, 1,222 recoveries and 17 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,63,296 including 1,48,082 recoveries, 12,386 active cases and 2,828 deaths
    12:15 AM, 22 Oct
    Number of active cases reaches 2,636 in Himachal Pradesh; death toll stands at 274: State Health Department
    12:15 AM, 22 Oct
    Assam reports 701 new COVID-19 cases and 1664 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 2,02,774, including 1,76,075 discharges and 889 deaths. Active cases 25,807
    12:15 AM, 22 Oct
    AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial Brazil volunteer dies, trial to continue
    8:42 PM, 21 Oct
    About 6,389 samples were collected, and 2,062 have tested positive so far for the IgG antibodies presence with an overall positivity of 32.3%. This means one in three people has been exposed to the virus.
    8:42 PM, 21 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 8,142 Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 16,17,658; toll goes up to 42,633 as 180 die: Official
    8:42 PM, 21 Oct
    In the last survey which was done in July, 12,405 samples were collected and 2,673 had tested positive which meant one in five people were exposed to the virus.
    8:42 PM, 21 Oct
    505 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Uttarakhand today
    8:42 PM, 21 Oct
    Punjab reported 499 new Covid-19 cases, 562 discharged cases & 23 deaths, taking total positive cases to 1,29,088 till date, including 1,20,220 discharges, 4,808 active cases & 4,060 deaths: State Health Department
    6:47 PM, 21 Oct
    Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic and already precarious financial position of the farmers in Punjab, the State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank has decided to waive penal interest to the farmers during the recovery campaign kharif 2020: State government
    6:46 PM, 21 Oct
    Jammu and Kashmir reports 624 new COVID19 cases and 5 deaths today. The total positive cases in the UT rises to 89,582 with 8,088 active cases, 80,092 recoveries, and 1,402 deaths: Government of Jammu and Kashmir
    6:46 PM, 21 Oct
    Kerala reports 8,369 new COVID19 cases, taking active cases in the state to 93,425. A total of 2,67,082 people have recovered till now: Government of Kerala
    5:14 PM, 21 Oct
    IIT Kharagpur's 'COVIRAP' gets ICMR certification, reports IANS
    4:48 PM, 21 Oct
    Labs closed in the pandemic, but innovation does not stop. So while some workers have the home office, engineers have the garage.
    4:15 PM, 21 Oct
    At least 112 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura today, pushing the tally to 29,800, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 329 with one more patient succumbing to the infection, the official added. Tripura currently has 2,458 active coronavirus cases
    4:14 PM, 21 Oct
    Centre may remove plasma therapy from COVID-19 clinical management protocol
    3:02 PM, 21 Oct
    Lives of more than 2000 people, including mine, have been saved through Plasma therapy, so ICMR shouldn't remove it. Even U.S has said that it's beneficial: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on ICMR considering to remove plasma therapy from COVID19 national treatment protocol
    2:18 PM, 21 Oct
    National recovery rate (88.81%) is fast approaching 89%. 77% of new recovered cases observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Karnataka outnumbered Maharashtra in new recovered cases with more than 8,500 new recoveries: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    12:45 PM, 21 Oct
    113 police personnel tested positive for COVID19 in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 25,918 in the force, including 1,809 active cases, 23,839 recoveries, and 270 deaths till date: Maharashtra Police
    12:19 PM, 21 Oct
    717 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. 82% of new deaths are reported from 10 states & UTs. 29% of deaths reported yesterday are from Maharashtra with 213 deaths followed by Karnataka with 66 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
    12:17 PM, 21 Oct
    Odisha reports 1,931 new COVID19 infections taking the total cases to 2,74,181 out of which 20,750 are active patients.
    11:40 AM, 21 Oct
    Venezuela plans to use Russian and Chinese coronavirus vaccines, reports Reuters
    11:22 AM, 21 Oct
    Disney says California rules will keep Disneyland shut for 'foreseeable future' (Reuters)
    11:22 AM, 21 Oct
    Residents aged between 18 and 59 in the city of Shaoxing, who are not in priority groups, can apply online for inoculation, the city's health commission said on Tuesday on its WeChat account. It did not name the vaccine, say when inoculation would start or how many doses would be offered.
    Read more about:

