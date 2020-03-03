Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 55,838 new COVID-19 cases and 702 deaths in last 24 hours

West Bengal: Doctors welcome high court's order declaring all Durga Puja pandals as no entry zones

New Delhi, Oct 22: With 55,838 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 77,06,946. With 702 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,16,616.

Total active cases are 7,15,812 after a decrease of 24,278 in the last 24 hours.

Total cured cases are 68,74,518 with 79,415 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Total 9,86,70,363 samples tested for COVID19 up to 21st October. Of these, 14,69,984 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Preparations underway at a Durga Puja pandal in Prayagraj amid #COVID19 pandemic.



"We are following all COVID protocols. We have taken measures to avoid crowding beyond permissible limits Thermal checking will be done," says a member of the Puja committee. pic.twitter.com/QnoF9Ccu7M — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 22, 2020 Preparations underway at a Durga Puja pandal in Prayagraj amid COVID19 pandemic. "We are following all COVID protocols. We have taken measures to avoid crowding beyond permissible limits Thermal checking will be done," says a member of the Puja committee. On global scale, India continues to report one of the lowest cases/million population. With consistently falling case fatality rate (1.51% presently), it also has one of the lowest COVID19 mortality: Ministry of Health Residents in five suburbs in Australia's second-largest city have been put on alert and people living in a public housing block urged to self-isolate after a new coronavirus case in a school sparked fears of a fresh outbreak. Andhra Pradesh reported 3,746 new coronavirus cases, 4,739 recoveries and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 7,93,299 including 32,376 active cases, 7,54,415 recoveries and 6,508 deaths Twelve districts of Jammu and Kashmir have figured in the list of PMGSY top performing 30 districts of the country: Administration of Union Territory Madhya Pradesh reported 1,118 new COVID-19 cases, 1,222 recoveries and 17 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,63,296 including 1,48,082 recoveries, 12,386 active cases and 2,828 deaths Number of active cases reaches 2,636 in Himachal Pradesh; death toll stands at 274: State Health Department Assam reports 701 new COVID-19 cases and 1664 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 2,02,774, including 1,76,075 discharges and 889 deaths. Active cases 25,807 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial Brazil volunteer dies, trial to continue About 6,389 samples were collected, and 2,062 have tested positive so far for the IgG antibodies presence with an overall positivity of 32.3%. This means one in three people has been exposed to the virus. Maharashtra reports 8,142 Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 16,17,658; toll goes up to 42,633 as 180 die: Official In the last survey which was done in July, 12,405 samples were collected and 2,673 had tested positive which meant one in five people were exposed to the virus. 505 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Uttarakhand today Punjab reported 499 new Covid-19 cases, 562 discharged cases & 23 deaths, taking total positive cases to 1,29,088 till date, including 1,20,220 discharges, 4,808 active cases & 4,060 deaths: State Health Department Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic and already precarious financial position of the farmers in Punjab, the State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank has decided to waive penal interest to the farmers during the recovery campaign kharif 2020: State government Jammu and Kashmir reports 624 new COVID19 cases and 5 deaths today. The total positive cases in the UT rises to 89,582 with 8,088 active cases, 80,092 recoveries, and 1,402 deaths: Government of Jammu and Kashmir Kerala reports 8,369 new COVID19 cases, taking active cases in the state to 93,425. A total of 2,67,082 people have recovered till now: Government of Kerala IIT Kharagpur's 'COVIRAP' gets ICMR certification, reports IANS Labs closed in the pandemic, but innovation does not stop. So while some workers have the home office, engineers have the garage. At least 112 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura today, pushing the tally to 29,800, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 329 with one more patient succumbing to the infection, the official added. Tripura currently has 2,458 active coronavirus cases Centre may remove plasma therapy from COVID-19 clinical management protocol Lives of more than 2000 people, including mine, have been saved through Plasma therapy, so ICMR shouldn't remove it. Even U.S has said that it's beneficial: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on ICMR considering to remove plasma therapy from COVID19 national treatment protocol National recovery rate (88.81%) is fast approaching 89%. 77% of new recovered cases observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Karnataka outnumbered Maharashtra in new recovered cases with more than 8,500 new recoveries: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 113 police personnel tested positive for COVID19 in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 25,918 in the force, including 1,809 active cases, 23,839 recoveries, and 270 deaths till date: Maharashtra Police 717 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. 82% of new deaths are reported from 10 states & UTs. 29% of deaths reported yesterday are from Maharashtra with 213 deaths followed by Karnataka with 66 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare https://t.co/9OfrHQTghG pic.twitter.com/PYfXpKTNP8 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020 717 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. 82% of new deaths are reported from 10 states & UTs. 29% of deaths reported yesterday are from Maharashtra with 213 deaths followed by Karnataka with 66 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Odisha reports 1,931 new COVID19 infections taking the total cases to 2,74,181 out of which 20,750 are active patients. Venezuela plans to use Russian and Chinese coronavirus vaccines, reports Reuters Disney says California rules will keep Disneyland shut for 'foreseeable future' (Reuters) Residents aged between 18 and 59 in the city of Shaoxing, who are not in priority groups, can apply online for inoculation, the city's health commission said on Tuesday on its WeChat account. It did not name the vaccine, say when inoculation would start or how many doses would be offered. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.