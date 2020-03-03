YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 55,722 new COVID-19 cases; Tally crosses 75-lakhs marks

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 19: India crosses 75-lakhs marks with 55,722 new COVID-19 cases and 579 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    The country is having a number of 75,50,273 COVID-19 cases, while active cases - 7,72,055, cured/discharged/migrated - 66,63,608 and a numer of deaths - 1,14,610, according to the Ministry of Health and family welfare.

    12:24 PM, 19 Oct
    69 police personnel tested positive for COVID19 in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 25,701 in the force, including 1,908 active cases, 23,525 recoveries, and 268 deaths till date: Maharashtra Police
    11:52 AM, 19 Oct
    Odisha reports 1,982 new COVID19 infections, pushing the total tally to 2,70,346 out of which 22,304 are active patients. The state has recorded 1,152 deaths, including 17 in the last 24 hours.
    11:34 AM, 19 Oct
    Maharashtra: Mumbai Metro resumes operations, months after they were halted in the wake of COVID19 pandemic. Visuals from Ghatkopar metro station.
    10:21 AM, 19 Oct
    Ghaziabad: Schools, except those in containment zones, reopen for students of Class 9th-12th, following COVID19 norms "Students, whose parents gave written consent, were permitted entry. We aren't allowing more than 20 students in a class," says P S Ganesh, a pvt school Manager
    9:34 AM, 19 Oct
    We will hold meetings in every five villages of a constituency through LEDs parallelly. This way we will hold 100 meetings at a time. This will be our effort towards ensuring social distancing in view of COVID19: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in Bodh Gaya, Bihar
    9:17 AM, 19 Oct
    No new cases reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours. The state's COVID19 tally stands at 2253, including 2,148 discharges. Active cases stand at 105: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram
    8:18 AM, 19 Oct
    As many as 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,87,400.
    11:01 PM, 18 Oct
    India may see an exponential increase of 26 lakh cases in a month because of the festival season if precautions are not followed, according to a government-appointed committee chaired by IIT Hyderabad professor M Vidyasagar.
    9:14 PM, 18 Oct
    Punjab reported 476 new COVID19 cases, 958 discharged cases & 13 deaths, taking total positive cases to 1,27,630 till date, including 1,17,883 discharges, 5,735 active cases & 4,012 deaths.
    8:31 PM, 18 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 9,060 new COVID19 cases, 11,204 discharged cases & 150 deaths today. Total positive cases at 15,95,381 including 13,69,810 discharges, 1,82,973 active cases & 42,115 deaths.
    7:42 PM, 18 Oct
    Manipur records 322 new COVID19 cases and 5 deaths today; the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 15,463 including 11,741 recoveries, 3,606 active cases and 116 deaths.
    7:12 PM, 18 Oct
    578 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 193 from Jammu division and 385 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 87,942 including 8,677 active cases, 77,886 recoveries and 1379 deaths.
    6:58 PM, 18 Oct
    Puducherry reported 177 new COVID19 cases, 306 discharges & no death today. Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 33,141 till date, including 4,277 active cases, 28,290 recoveries & 574 deaths.
    6:57 PM, 18 Oct
    Tamil Nadu reported 3,914 new COVID19 cases, 4,929 recovered cases & 56 deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,87,400 till date, including 6,37,637 recoveries, 39,121 active cases & 10,642 deaths.
    6:57 PM, 18 Oct
    Andhra Pradesh reports 3,986 new COVID19 cases today taking total positive cases to 7,83,132 including 36,474 active cases, 7,40,229 recoveries and 6,429 deaths.
    6:57 PM, 18 Oct
    Kerala reports 7,631 new COVID19 cases, taking active cases in the state to 95,200. A total of 2,45,399 people have recovered till now.
    6:05 PM, 18 Oct
    Himachal Pradesh records 104 new COVID19 cases and 178 recoveries since the 9 pm bulletin yesterday. Total cases in the state rise to 18,901, including 261 deaths & 16,001 recoveries. Active cases stand at 2,605.
    6:04 PM, 18 Oct
    No new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram over the last 24 hours, while 3 patients recovered in the state. Total cases stand at 2,253, out of which 105 are active patients. 2,253 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the state till date.
    6:04 PM, 18 Oct
    1,152 new COVID19 cases, 1,079 recovered cases reported in Bihar in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stands at 2,04,212 till date, including 1,92,594 recovered cases, 10,621 active cases & 996 deaths.
    5:58 PM, 18 Oct
    The Phase 3 trials of Covid-19 vaccine are being conducted for over thousands of volunteers, nearly about 30,000: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.
    5:57 PM, 18 Oct
    A total of 3,299 new coronavirus cases and 28 deaths were reported in Delhi today, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 3,31,017. The tally includes 3,01,716 recovered cases and 23,292 active cases. The death toll rose to 6,009.
    3:35 PM, 18 Oct
    Active cases in the country stand at 783,311, while 6,597,209 people have recovered from the disease so far: Union Health Ministry
    3:35 PM, 18 Oct
    India's caseload nearly 7.5mn
    3:34 PM, 18 Oct
    ITBP launches cycling expedition from its Pegong base in Sikkim to raise Covid-19 awareness
    3:34 PM, 18 Oct
    1,436 test positive for Covid-19 in Telangana; tally in the state rises to 222,111
    3:34 PM, 18 Oct
    2,019 more test positive for Covid-19 in Odisha; tally in the state rises to 268,364
    3:34 PM, 18 Oct
    Active cases remain under 8 lakh, recovery up to 88.03%
    3:34 PM, 18 Oct
    China's health authority has confirmed the detection and isolation of living novel coronavirus on the outer packaging of imported frozen marine fish in the port city of Qingdao.
    3:34 PM, 18 Oct
    Russia on Sunday recorded 15,099 new coronavirus cases, pushing the national tally to 1,399,334, officials said. They also said 185 people had died in the previous 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 24,187, and that 1,070,576 people had recovered from the virus.
    3:33 PM, 18 Oct
    Niti Aayog Member V K Paul said on Sunday but did not rule out the possibility of a second wave of infections in the winter season. Paul, who is also the chief of an expert coordinating efforts to tackle the pandemic in the country, in an interview to PTI said that once the COVID-19 vaccine is available, there will be enough resources to deliver as well as make it accessible to the citizens.
    X