Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 55,722 new COVID-19 cases; Tally crosses 75-lakhs marks

New Delhi, Oct 19: India crosses 75-lakhs marks with 55,722 new COVID-19 cases and 579 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country is having a number of 75,50,273 COVID-19 cases, while active cases - 7,72,055, cured/discharged/migrated - 66,63,608 and a numer of deaths - 1,14,610, according to the Ministry of Health and family welfare.

Newest First Oldest First 69 police personnel tested positive for COVID19 in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 25,701 in the force, including 1,908 active cases, 23,525 recoveries, and 268 deaths till date: Maharashtra Police Odisha reports 1,982 new COVID19 infections, pushing the total tally to 2,70,346 out of which 22,304 are active patients. The state has recorded 1,152 deaths, including 17 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra: Mumbai Metro resumes operations, months after they were halted in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic. Visuals from Ghatkopar metro station. pic.twitter.com/KWoNQqqwJW — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020 Maharashtra: Mumbai Metro resumes operations, months after they were halted in the wake of COVID19 pandemic. Visuals from Ghatkopar metro station. Ghaziabad: Schools, except those in containment zones, reopen for students of Class 9th-12th, following #COVID19 norms



"Students, whose parents gave written consent, were permitted entry. We aren't allowing more than 20 students in a class," says P S Ganesh, a pvt school Manager pic.twitter.com/ipxCQhEWLA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 19, 2020 Ghaziabad: Schools, except those in containment zones, reopen for students of Class 9th-12th, following COVID19 norms "Students, whose parents gave written consent, were permitted entry. We aren't allowing more than 20 students in a class," says P S Ganesh, a pvt school Manager We will hold meetings in every five villages of a constituency through LEDs parallelly. This way we will hold 100 meetings at a time. This will be our effort towards ensuring social distancing in view of COVID19: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in Bodh Gaya, Bihar No new cases reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours. The state's COVID19 tally stands at 2253, including 2,148 discharges. Active cases stand at 105: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram As many as 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,87,400. India may see an exponential increase of 26 lakh cases in a month because of the festival season if precautions are not followed, according to a government-appointed committee chaired by IIT Hyderabad professor M Vidyasagar. Punjab reported 476 new COVID19 cases, 958 discharged cases & 13 deaths, taking total positive cases to 1,27,630 till date, including 1,17,883 discharges, 5,735 active cases & 4,012 deaths. Maharashtra reports 9,060 new COVID19 cases, 11,204 discharged cases & 150 deaths today. Total positive cases at 15,95,381 including 13,69,810 discharges, 1,82,973 active cases & 42,115 deaths. Manipur records 322 new COVID19 cases and 5 deaths today; the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 15,463 including 11,741 recoveries, 3,606 active cases and 116 deaths. 578 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 193 from Jammu division and 385 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 87,942 including 8,677 active cases, 77,886 recoveries and 1379 deaths. Puducherry reported 177 new COVID19 cases, 306 discharges & no death today. Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 33,141 till date, including 4,277 active cases, 28,290 recoveries & 574 deaths. Tamil Nadu reported 3,914 new COVID19 cases, 4,929 recovered cases & 56 deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,87,400 till date, including 6,37,637 recoveries, 39,121 active cases & 10,642 deaths. Andhra Pradesh reports 3,986 new COVID19 cases today taking total positive cases to 7,83,132 including 36,474 active cases, 7,40,229 recoveries and 6,429 deaths. Kerala reports 7,631 new COVID19 cases, taking active cases in the state to 95,200. A total of 2,45,399 people have recovered till now. Himachal Pradesh records 104 new COVID19 cases and 178 recoveries since the 9 pm bulletin yesterday. Total cases in the state rise to 18,901, including 261 deaths & 16,001 recoveries. Active cases stand at 2,605. No new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram over the last 24 hours, while 3 patients recovered in the state. Total cases stand at 2,253, out of which 105 are active patients. 2,253 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the state till date. 1,152 new COVID19 cases, 1,079 recovered cases reported in Bihar in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stands at 2,04,212 till date, including 1,92,594 recovered cases, 10,621 active cases & 996 deaths. The Phase 3 trials of Covid-19 vaccine are being conducted for over thousands of volunteers, nearly about 30,000: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. A total of 3,299 new coronavirus cases and 28 deaths were reported in Delhi today, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 3,31,017. The tally includes 3,01,716 recovered cases and 23,292 active cases. The death toll rose to 6,009. Active cases in the country stand at 783,311, while 6,597,209 people have recovered from the disease so far: Union Health Ministry India's caseload nearly 7.5mn ITBP launches cycling expedition from its Pegong base in Sikkim to raise Covid-19 awareness 1,436 test positive for Covid-19 in Telangana; tally in the state rises to 222,111 2,019 more test positive for Covid-19 in Odisha; tally in the state rises to 268,364 Active cases remain under 8 lakh, recovery up to 88.03% China's health authority has confirmed the detection and isolation of living novel coronavirus on the outer packaging of imported frozen marine fish in the port city of Qingdao. Russia on Sunday recorded 15,099 new coronavirus cases, pushing the national tally to 1,399,334, officials said. They also said 185 people had died in the previous 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 24,187, and that 1,070,576 people had recovered from the virus. Niti Aayog Member V K Paul said on Sunday but did not rule out the possibility of a second wave of infections in the winter season. Paul, who is also the chief of an expert coordinating efforts to tackle the pandemic in the country, in an interview to PTI said that once the COVID-19 vaccine is available, there will be enough resources to deliver as well as make it accessible to the citizens. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.