    Coronavirus LIVE: Aarogya Setu helps to identify COVID-19 cluster areas in India: WHO

    New Delhi, Oct 13: India reports a spike of 55,342 new COVID-19 cases and 706 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Total case tally stands at 71,75,881 including 8,38,729 active cases, 62,27,296 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,09,856 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

    11:32 AM, 13 Oct
    2,275 new COVID19 cases and 2,577 recoveries reported in Odisha till October 12. The total number of cases rises to 2,56,937, including 2,30,192 recoveries & 25,635 active cases: State Health Department, Govt of Odisha
    11:25 AM, 13 Oct
    Aarogya Setu app from India has been downloaded by 150 million users, and has helped city public health departments to identify areas where clusters could be anticipated & expand testing in a targeted way: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO
    11:21 AM, 13 Oct
    We're expecting that early next year we should have vaccine in the country from maybe more than one source. Our expert groups are formulating strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccine in the country: Union Health Min during Group of Ministers meeting
    11:21 AM, 13 Oct
    Telangana recorded 1,708 COVID19 cases, 2,009 recoveries and 5 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,14,792 including 1,89,351 recoveries, 1,233 deaths and 24,208 active cases: State Health Department
    9:02 AM, 13 Oct
    Total number of samples tested up to 12th October is 8,89,45,107 including 10,73,014 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research
    8:09 AM, 13 Oct
    Sikkim reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases and one more fatality, an official said. East Sikkim registered six positive cases, while North Sikkim accounted for one infection.
    10:31 PM, 12 Oct
    The very high alert level will apply where transmission rates are rising "most rapidly", with social mixing banned indoors and outdoors and a forced closure of pubs and other hospitality businesses.
    10:31 PM, 12 Oct
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday laid out the details of a new graded three-tier system of COVID-19 alert levels, which will categorise the localised lockdowns across England into "medium, high or very high" based on their coronavirus transmission rate.
    10:30 PM, 12 Oct
    Addressing a press conference here, Sushant said the entire 2.30 hours-long Ramleela was shot in Rajasthan and will now be broadcast in 20-minute long nine-part series through the Foundation's YouTube channel.
    10:30 PM, 12 Oct
    Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Namo Mantra Foundation will broadcast Ramleela on its Youtube channel from October 17-25, its president Kumar Sushant said on Monday.
    9:19 PM, 12 Oct
    Himachal Pradesh detects 144 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the state rise to 17,578 cases including 2,637 active cases, 14,670 recoveries and 246 deaths.
    8:56 PM, 12 Oct
    Mumbai reports 1,620 new COVID19 cases, 1,968 discharges and 36 deaths. Total cases here rise to 2,31,070, including 1,95,773 discharges and 9466 deaths. Active cases stand at 22,693.
    8:56 PM, 12 Oct
    Delhi reports 1849 new COVID19 cases, 40 deaths and 2975 recoveries/discharges/migrations today. The total tally rises to 3,11,188, including 5809 deaths and 2,84,844 recoveries/discharges/migrations. Active cases stand at 20,535.
    8:55 PM, 12 Oct
    1478 new COVID19 cases, 21 deaths and 1702 recoveries reported in Madhya Pradesh today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,48,298, including 2645 deaths and 1,30,721 recoveries so far. Active cases stand at 14,932.
    8:54 PM, 12 Oct
    Chang was being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Kohima, they said. He is the first MLA in the state, which has reported 7,240 COVID-19 cases so far, to succumb to the infection.
    8:54 PM, 12 Oct
    Senior Nagaland minister C M Chang died of COVID-19 here on Monday, health officials said. He was 77 and is survived by his wife, four sons, five daughters and grandchildren.
    8:28 PM, 12 Oct
    West Bengal reports 3,583 new COVID19 cases, 3,155 discharges and 60 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 2,98,389, including 2,62,103 discharges and 5,682 deaths.
    8:27 PM, 12 Oct
    7,089 new COVID19 cases, 165 deaths and 15,656 discharges reported in Maharashtra today. Total tally in the state rise to 15,35,315, including 40,514 deaths and 12,81,896 recoveries. Active cases stand at 2,12,439.
    8:05 PM, 12 Oct
    Karnataka reports 7606 new COVID19 cases, 12,030 discharges and 70 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 7,17,915, including 5,92,084 discharges and 10,036 deaths. Active cases stand at 1,15,776.
    7:46 PM, 12 Oct
    581 new COVID19 cases and 27 deaths reported in Punjab today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,24,535 including 8,258 active cases and 3,860 deaths.
    7:14 PM, 12 Oct
    Manipur records 230 new COVID19 positive cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases in the state stands at 13,556 including 10,707 recoveries, 2,756 active cases and 93 deaths.
    6:59 PM, 12 Oct
    Tamil Nadu reports 4,879 new COVID19 cases, 5,165 recoveries & 62 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 6,61,264, including 6,07,203 discharged cases, 10,314 deaths & 43,747 active cases.
    6:58 PM, 12 Oct
    India sustains trend of steadily declining active cases, active caseload only 12.10% of total positive cases, active caseload below 9 lakhs for the 4th consecutive day.
    6:27 PM, 12 Oct
    Rajasthan reported 2,132 new COVID19 cases, 1,858 recoveries & 15 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 1,61,184 including 1,37,848 recoveries, 21,671 active cases & 1,665 deaths.
    6:26 PM, 12 Oct
    Kerala reports 5,930 new COVID19 cases, taking active cases in the state to 94,388. A total of 1,99,634 people have recovered till now.
    5:24 PM, 12 Oct
    Mamata urges people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 regulations during the festive season
    4:57 PM, 12 Oct
    There are instances of airborne and community spread of Covid-19 in West Bengal, says Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
    4:57 PM, 12 Oct
    I request Durga Puja Committees to not allow people without masks in pandals. They should be kept in a separate zone. If puja committees can give masks then it’s fine. But we can't expect everyone to do the same: Mamata
    4:57 PM, 12 Oct
    Human trials of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine have begun in the United Arab Emirates, the Kremlin said on Monday in a statement detailing a phone call between President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan
    3:15 PM, 12 Oct
    732 new COVID19 were reported on 11th October, taking the total count of active cases in Bihar to 11,829: State Health Department, Government of Bihar
