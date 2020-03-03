Coronavirus LIVE: Aarogya Setu helps to identify COVID-19 cluster areas in India: WHO

Supreme Court to work with pre-pandemic strength from today through video conferencing

New Delhi, Oct 13: India reports a spike of 55,342 new COVID-19 cases and 706 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 71,75,881 including 8,38,729 active cases, 62,27,296 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,09,856 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Newest First Oldest First 2,275 new COVID19 cases and 2,577 recoveries reported in Odisha till October 12. The total number of cases rises to 2,56,937, including 2,30,192 recoveries & 25,635 active cases: State Health Department, Govt of Odisha Aarogya Setu app from India has been downloaded by 150 million users, and has helped city public health departments to identify areas where clusters could be anticipated & expand testing in a targeted way: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO We're expecting that early next year we should have vaccine in the country from maybe more than one source. Our expert groups are formulating strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccine in the country: Union Health Min during Group of Ministers meeting Telangana recorded 1,708 COVID19 cases, 2,009 recoveries and 5 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,14,792 including 1,89,351 recoveries, 1,233 deaths and 24,208 active cases: State Health Department Total number of samples tested up to 12th October is 8,89,45,107 including 10,73,014 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research Sikkim reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases and one more fatality, an official said. East Sikkim registered six positive cases, while North Sikkim accounted for one infection. The very high alert level will apply where transmission rates are rising "most rapidly", with social mixing banned indoors and outdoors and a forced closure of pubs and other hospitality businesses. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday laid out the details of a new graded three-tier system of COVID-19 alert levels, which will categorise the localised lockdowns across England into "medium, high or very high" based on their coronavirus transmission rate. Addressing a press conference here, Sushant said the entire 2.30 hours-long Ramleela was shot in Rajasthan and will now be broadcast in 20-minute long nine-part series through the Foundation's YouTube channel. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Namo Mantra Foundation will broadcast Ramleela on its Youtube channel from October 17-25, its president Kumar Sushant said on Monday. Himachal Pradesh detects 144 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the state rise to 17,578 cases including 2,637 active cases, 14,670 recoveries and 246 deaths. Mumbai reports 1,620 new COVID19 cases, 1,968 discharges and 36 deaths. Total cases here rise to 2,31,070, including 1,95,773 discharges and 9466 deaths. Active cases stand at 22,693. Delhi reports 1849 new COVID19 cases, 40 deaths and 2975 recoveries/discharges/migrations today. The total tally rises to 3,11,188, including 5809 deaths and 2,84,844 recoveries/discharges/migrations. Active cases stand at 20,535. 1478 new COVID19 cases, 21 deaths and 1702 recoveries reported in Madhya Pradesh today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,48,298, including 2645 deaths and 1,30,721 recoveries so far. Active cases stand at 14,932. Chang was being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Kohima, they said. He is the first MLA in the state, which has reported 7,240 COVID-19 cases so far, to succumb to the infection. Senior Nagaland minister C M Chang died of COVID-19 here on Monday, health officials said. He was 77 and is survived by his wife, four sons, five daughters and grandchildren. West Bengal reports 3,583 new COVID19 cases, 3,155 discharges and 60 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 2,98,389, including 2,62,103 discharges and 5,682 deaths. 7,089 new COVID19 cases, 165 deaths and 15,656 discharges reported in Maharashtra today. Total tally in the state rise to 15,35,315, including 40,514 deaths and 12,81,896 recoveries. Active cases stand at 2,12,439. Karnataka reports 7606 new COVID19 cases, 12,030 discharges and 70 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 7,17,915, including 5,92,084 discharges and 10,036 deaths. Active cases stand at 1,15,776. 581 new COVID19 cases and 27 deaths reported in Punjab today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,24,535 including 8,258 active cases and 3,860 deaths. Manipur records 230 new COVID19 positive cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases in the state stands at 13,556 including 10,707 recoveries, 2,756 active cases and 93 deaths. Tamil Nadu reports 4,879 new COVID19 cases, 5,165 recoveries & 62 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 6,61,264, including 6,07,203 discharged cases, 10,314 deaths & 43,747 active cases. India sustains trend of steadily declining active cases, active caseload only 12.10% of total positive cases, active caseload below 9 lakhs for the 4th consecutive day. Rajasthan reported 2,132 new COVID19 cases, 1,858 recoveries & 15 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 1,61,184 including 1,37,848 recoveries, 21,671 active cases & 1,665 deaths. Kerala reports 5,930 new COVID19 cases, taking active cases in the state to 94,388. A total of 1,99,634 people have recovered till now. Mamata urges people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 regulations during the festive season There are instances of airborne and community spread of Covid-19 in West Bengal, says Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee I request Durga Puja Committees to not allow people without masks in pandals. They should be kept in a separate zone. If puja committees can give masks then it’s fine. But we can't expect everyone to do the same: Mamata Human trials of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine have begun in the United Arab Emirates, the Kremlin said on Monday in a statement detailing a phone call between President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan 732 new COVID19 were reported on 11th October, taking the total count of active cases in Bihar to 11,829: State Health Department, Government of Bihar Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.