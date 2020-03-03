Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 55,079 new COVID-19 cases and 876 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Aug 18: Spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases and 876 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 27,02,743 including 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated and 51,797 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First 1,682 new COVID19 cases, 2,070 recoveries & 8 deaths reported in Telangana on August 17, taking the total number of cases to 93,937 in the state. The total number of cases includes 21,024 active cases, 72,202 recoveries & 711 deaths so far: State Health Department Haryana: Idol makers from Ambala say there is less demand for Ganesha idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, due to #COVID19. An idol maker says," This year there has been booking for smaller idols but we haven't received orders for big idols due to restrictions." pic.twitter.com/GiSNpIhY4l — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020 Haryana: Idol makers from Ambala say there is less demand for Ganesha idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, due to COVID19. An idol maker says," This year there has been booking for smaller idols but we haven't received orders for big idols due to restrictions." Focused implementation of Centre-led strategies has ensured prompt identification, timely isolation & effective clinical treatment, leading to reduced Case Fatality Rate. 30 States/UTs performed better than the national average: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/Kr4JJBTP2T — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020 Focused implementation of Centre-led strategies has ensured prompt identification, timely isolation & effective clinical treatment, leading to reduced Case Fatality Rate. 30 States/UTs performed better than the national average: Ministry of Health A new peak of 8.97 lakh COVID19 tests done in the last 24 hours. Even with such a high level of testing, the positivity has remained low, 8.81 per cent compared to the weekly national average, 8.84 per cent: Ministry of Health The total number of cases rises to 815 in Mizoram, including 372 discharged cases and 443 active cases: State Health Department, Mizoram 3,09,41,264 samples tested up to 17th August for COVID19. Of these, 8,99,864 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) As many as 1,043 prisoners and 302 jail staff tested positive for COVID-19 in prisons across Maharashtra so far, according to the State Prison Department. 733 new COVID19 positive cases, 549 recoveries and 8 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases now at 24067 including 15348 recoveries, 8464 active cases and 255 deaths. 930 new COVID-19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 46, 385 including 10,232 active cases and 35,025 discharged cases. The number of COVID-19 positive patients in Himachal Pradesh is 4,174 including 1,281 active cases, 2,834 recovered and 17 deaths. 355 new COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 11,994 including 3,825 active cases, 8,058 recovered cases and 111 deaths. 6,317 new COVID-19 cases (including 2,053 cases from Bengaluru Urban) and 115 deaths reported in Karnataka today. The total number of cases rises to 2,33,283 including 80,643 active cases, 1,48,562 discharges and 4,062 deaths. 887 new COVID19 cases and 12 deaths reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases to 48,040 and death toll to 550. Active cases stand at 6,880. 8,493 new COVID-19 cases & 228 deaths reported in Maharashtra today; 11,391 patients discharged. The total positive cases in the state rise to 6,04,358 including 4,28,514 recovered patients and 20,265 deaths. Active cases stand at 1,55,268. 1492 new COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths reported today in Punjab. The total cases in the state rise to 32,695 including 862 deaths and 20,180 patients discharged. Active cases stand at 11,653. Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support in ICU. His condition remains critical: MGM Healthcare, Chennai. 6,780 new COVID19 cases, 7,866 recoveries & 82 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases stands at 2,96,609 including 84,777 active cases. 2,09,100 recovered cases and 2,732 deaths so far. 6,780 new COVID19 cases, 7,866 recoveries & 82 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases stands at 2,96,609 including 84,777 active cases. 2,09,100 recovered cases and 2,732 deaths so far. 6,780 new COVID19 cases, 7,866 recoveries & 82 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases stands at 2,96,609 including 84,777 active cases. 2,09,100 recovered cases and 2,732 deaths so far. Tamil Nadu reports 5,890 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths today taking the total number of cases to 3,43,945 including 5,886 deaths and 54,122 active cases. 422 new COVID19 cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir today; 81 from Jammu division and 341 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 28,892. Death toll is at 548. Kerala reports 1725 fresh COVID-19 cases. The total numbers of active and recovered cases are 15,890 and 30,009 respectively. Odishas Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19. Hong Kong reported 44 new cases as the government announced an extension to social distancing measures aimed at controlling further spreading of the virus, which has seen a resurgence in the Asian financial hub since early July. In Ireland, the health minister said he has had no conversations with his public health team about implementing other local lockdowns and the government’s intention remains to lift two-week restrictions in the counties of Kildare, The country’s health officials will meet today to decide if further measures are needed to slow a sharp increase in the spread of coronavirus that the government and officials have described as deeply concerning. The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 in India went past 19 lakh on Monday with a record 57,584 patients recovering within a span of 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to over 72 per cent, according to the Union Health ministry data. Tripura reported 143 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state's tally to 7,222, while the death toll reached 59 after four more fatalities were registered. Punjab: An artist from Jodhpur has made eco-friendly Ganesha idols in Mohali ahead of #GaneshaChaturthi.



He says, "These idols can be dissolved in tub filled with water after puja. People can worship Ganesha at their houses as there won't be large gathering due to COVID-19." pic.twitter.com/3NZsrbK4dU — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020 Punjab: An artist from Jodhpur has made eco-friendly Ganesha idols in Mohali ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi. He says, "These idols can be dissolved in tub filled with water after puja. People can worship Ganesha at their houses as there won't be large gathering due to COVID-19." 61 new positive cases of COVID19 confirmed out of 577 samples tested - 34 in Dimapur, 24 in Kohima, 2 in Zunheboto & 1 in Mokokchung. Necessary contact tracing activated and all primary contacts under self-isolation: S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Nagaland Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal discharged from AIIMS today: AIIMS Delhi authority The Minister had tested positive for COVID19 on 8th August. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.