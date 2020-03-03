YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 55,079 new COVID-19 cases and 876 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 18: Spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases and 876 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

    The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 27,02,743 including 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated and 51,797 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:24 AM, 18 Aug
    1,682 new COVID19 cases, 2,070 recoveries & 8 deaths reported in Telangana on August 17, taking the total number of cases to 93,937 in the state. The total number of cases includes 21,024 active cases, 72,202 recoveries & 711 deaths so far: State Health Department
    9:35 AM, 18 Aug
    Haryana: Idol makers from Ambala say there is less demand for Ganesha idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, due to COVID19. An idol maker says," This year there has been booking for smaller idols but we haven't received orders for big idols due to restrictions."
    9:12 AM, 18 Aug
    Focused implementation of Centre-led strategies has ensured prompt identification, timely isolation & effective clinical treatment, leading to reduced Case Fatality Rate. 30 States/UTs performed better than the national average: Ministry of Health
    9:01 AM, 18 Aug
    A new peak of 8.97 lakh COVID19 tests done in the last 24 hours. Even with such a high level of testing, the positivity has remained low, 8.81 per cent compared to the weekly national average, 8.84 per cent: Ministry of Health
    9:00 AM, 18 Aug
    The total number of cases rises to 815 in Mizoram, including 372 discharged cases and 443 active cases: State Health Department, Mizoram
    9:00 AM, 18 Aug
    3,09,41,264 samples tested up to 17th August for COVID19. Of these, 8,99,864 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:15 AM, 18 Aug
    As many as 1,043 prisoners and 302 jail staff tested positive for COVID-19 in prisons across Maharashtra so far, according to the State Prison Department.
    11:41 PM, 17 Aug
    733 new COVID19 positive cases, 549 recoveries and 8 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases now at 24067 including 15348 recoveries, 8464 active cases and 255 deaths.
    10:05 PM, 17 Aug
    930 new COVID-19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 46, 385 including 10,232 active cases and 35,025 discharged cases.
    9:38 PM, 17 Aug
    The number of COVID-19 positive patients in Himachal Pradesh is 4,174 including 1,281 active cases, 2,834 recovered and 17 deaths.
    9:37 PM, 17 Aug
    355 new COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 11,994 including 3,825 active cases, 8,058 recovered cases and 111 deaths.
    9:26 PM, 17 Aug
    6,317 new COVID-19 cases (including 2,053 cases from Bengaluru Urban) and 115 deaths reported in Karnataka today. The total number of cases rises to 2,33,283 including 80,643 active cases, 1,48,562 discharges and 4,062 deaths.
    9:26 PM, 17 Aug
    887 new COVID19 cases and 12 deaths reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases to 48,040 and death toll to 550. Active cases stand at 6,880.
    8:04 PM, 17 Aug
    8,493 new COVID-19 cases & 228 deaths reported in Maharashtra today; 11,391 patients discharged. The total positive cases in the state rise to 6,04,358 including 4,28,514 recovered patients and 20,265 deaths. Active cases stand at 1,55,268.
    8:03 PM, 17 Aug
    1492 new COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths reported today in Punjab. The total cases in the state rise to 32,695 including 862 deaths and 20,180 patients discharged. Active cases stand at 11,653.
    6:37 PM, 17 Aug
    Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support in ICU. His condition remains critical: MGM Healthcare, Chennai.
    6:17 PM, 17 Aug
    6,780 new COVID19 cases, 7,866 recoveries & 82 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases stands at 2,96,609 including 84,777 active cases. 2,09,100 recovered cases and 2,732 deaths so far.
    6:15 PM, 17 Aug
    Tamil Nadu reports 5,890 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths today taking the total number of cases to 3,43,945 including 5,886 deaths and 54,122 active cases.
    6:13 PM, 17 Aug
    422 new COVID19 cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir today; 81 from Jammu division and 341 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 28,892. Death toll is at 548.
    6:12 PM, 17 Aug
    Kerala reports 1725 fresh COVID-19 cases. The total numbers of active and recovered cases are 15,890 and 30,009 respectively.
    5:16 PM, 17 Aug
    Odishas Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.
    4:47 PM, 17 Aug
    Hong Kong reported 44 new cases as the government announced an extension to social distancing measures aimed at controlling further spreading of the virus, which has seen a resurgence in the Asian financial hub since early July.
    4:40 PM, 17 Aug
    In Ireland, the health minister said he has had no conversations with his public health team about implementing other local lockdowns and the government’s intention remains to lift two-week restrictions in the counties of Kildare, The country’s health officials will meet today to decide if further measures are needed to slow a sharp increase in the spread of coronavirus that the government and officials have described as deeply concerning.
    4:32 PM, 17 Aug
    The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 in India went past 19 lakh on Monday with a record 57,584 patients recovering within a span of 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to over 72 per cent, according to the Union Health ministry data.
    4:32 PM, 17 Aug
    Tripura reported 143 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state's tally to 7,222, while the death toll reached 59 after four more fatalities were registered.
    4:23 PM, 17 Aug
    Punjab: An artist from Jodhpur has made eco-friendly Ganesha idols in Mohali ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi. He says, "These idols can be dissolved in tub filled with water after puja. People can worship Ganesha at their houses as there won't be large gathering due to COVID-19."
    4:12 PM, 17 Aug
    61 new positive cases of COVID19 confirmed out of 577 samples tested - 34 in Dimapur, 24 in Kohima, 2 in Zunheboto & 1 in Mokokchung. Necessary contact tracing activated and all primary contacts under self-isolation: S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Nagaland
    3:49 PM, 17 Aug
    Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal discharged from AIIMS today: AIIMS Delhi authority The Minister had tested positive for COVID19 on 8th August.
    X