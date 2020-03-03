Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest one-day jump with 55,079 new COVID-19 cases and 779 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, July 31: India's COVID tally crosses 16 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases and 779 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases stand at 16,38,871 including 5,45,318 active cases, 10,57,806 cured/discharged and 35,747 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

