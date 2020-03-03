Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest one-day jump with 55,079 new COVID-19 cases and 779 deaths in last 24 hours
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
New Delhi, July 31: India's COVID tally crosses 16 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases and 779 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Total cases stand at 16,38,871 including 5,45,318 active cases, 10,57,806 cured/discharged and 35,747 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.
12:25 PM, 31 Jul
Sikkim records 14 new COVID19 cases, tally at 610: Official
12:06 PM, 31 Jul
Candidates arrive at exam centres for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). Visuals from Sri Adichunchanagiri Independent PU College, Shivamogga. Temperature of candidates being checked using a thermal gun & they're being given hand sanitiser.
Today is the second day of KCET.
12:05 PM, 31 Jul
Delhi: Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on COVID19, is underway, through video conferencing. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar & Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also present.
11:35 AM, 31 Jul
The cases of COVID19 infection have increased in Madhya Pradesh, but the recovery rate has improved. We have adequate treatment facilities in the state: Narottam Mishra, Home Minister, Madhya Pradesh
11:22 AM, 31 Jul
Centre informs SC that Punjab, Maharashtra, Tripura & Karnataka haven't made timely payment to frontline COVID-19 healthcare workers & doctors despite its direction. SC asks Centre to do needful to ensure that salaries of health workers involved in COVID fight are paid in time.
11:09 AM, 31 Jul
Delhi: Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting to be held today at Nirman Bhawan, on COVID19.
10:45 AM, 31 Jul
362 new COVID19 cases and 7 deaths reported in Rajasthan. The total number of cases in the state is now 41,298 including 11,319 active cases and 674 deaths: State Health Department
10:30 AM, 31 Jul
Chief Medical Officer of Ghazipur writes to Additional District Magistrate of Ghazipur regarding 42 COVID19 patients, who were neither found to be in hospitals nor in home isolation. The letter reads 'Tracing of 42 positive patients is underway.'
10:13 AM, 31 Jul
#WATCH: People offer namaz at a mosque in Malappuram as Kerala celebrates #EidAlAdha today.
CM Pinarayi Vijayan had yesterday announced that the prayers can be offered in mosques today, with a limited number of people, in the wake of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/IhTZYtJytl
WATCH: People offer namaz at a mosque in Malappuram as Kerala celebrates EidAlAdha today.
10:12 AM, 31 Jul
Madhya Pradesh: Shops closed and streets deserted as 10-day complete lockdown is imposed in Bhopal till August 4, in view of rise in #COVID19 cases in the state capital; Visuals from New Market area. pic.twitter.com/RykkrtQ0Je
Madhya Pradesh: Shops closed and streets deserted as 10-day complete lockdown is imposed in Bhopal till August 4, in view of rise in COVID19 cases in the state capital; Visuals from New Market area.
10:07 AM, 31 Jul
The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 30th July is 1,88,32,970 including 6,42,588 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:42 AM, 31 Jul
#WATCH People offer namaz at a mosque in Thiruvananthapuram while maintaining social distancing, as Kerala celebrates #EidAlAdha today. CM Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday announced that the prayers can be offered in mosques today, with limited number of people, in the wake of #COVID19pic.twitter.com/z33kgBVH5r
9:27 AM, 31 Jul
Gujarat: Kader Shaikh, a businessman from Surat, after recovering from Coronavirus, has turned his office space at Shreyam Complex into a #COVID19 facility with 85 beds, to provide free treatment to poor. pic.twitter.com/kVcLotzUfT
Gujarat: Kader Shaikh, a businessman from Surat, after recovering from Coronavirus, has turned his office space at Shreyam Complex into a COVID19 facility with 85 beds, to provide free treatment to poor.
Delhi: People perform yoga at the ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID19 Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Beas in Chhatarpur.
8:59 AM, 31 Jul
Maharashtra reported 11,147 fresh infections, the highest in a single day in any state, and Andhra Pradesh 10,167, becoming the only state to report 10,000-plus daily cases two days in a row.
8:40 AM, 31 Jul
India’s coronavirus caseload crossed 16 lakh, with a record 54,211 new cases on Thursday, as per data collated from state governments.
8:22 AM, 31 Jul
India now has the fifth highest COVID-19 death toll in the world after overtaking Italy’s fatality count of 35,132. The country’s overall toll stood at 35,748 on Thursday night. Of these, 18,356 have come in July alone, more than all COVID-19 deaths in the previous months put together.
10:45 PM, 30 Jul
371 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the State is now at 10,399, including 6,120 active cases, 4,176 recovered & 103 deaths.
9:55 PM, 30 Jul
Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally rises to 2,506. There are 1,090 active cases, 1,387 recovered cases and 12 deaths in the State.
9:50 PM, 30 Jul
Announcing further easing of curbs, the Karnataka government said on Thursday there will be no lockdowns on Sundays in the State from August 2, as it issued Unlock 3.0 guidelines in line with the Centre's norms.
9:50 PM, 30 Jul
Manipur reports 47 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of cases in the State to 2,505. The number of active and recovered cases are 829 and 1,672 respectively. The death toll is at 4.
9:03 PM, 30 Jul
8:54 PM, 30 Jul
511 new COVID19 cases reported in Punjab today. The total number of cases now stands at 15,456 including 4,577 active cases, 10,509 discharged cases and 370 deaths: Department of Information & Public Relations, Punjab Government
8:48 PM, 30 Jul
623 new COVID19 cases reported in Haryana today; the total number of cases in the State reaches 34,254. There are 6,497 active cases; death toll stands at 417.
7:51 PM, 30 Jul
Karnataka reports 6,128 new Covid-19 cases and 83 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state stands at 1,18,632 including 69,700 active cases and 2,230 deaths.
7:10 PM, 30 Jul
Ours is the common man's govt, we are always making efforts to make the common man's life better. There was inflation during COVID. The reduction in fuel prices impacts everything. This will help people & will boost economic activity: Delhi CM on reduction of VAT levied on diesel
7:03 PM, 30 Jul
Andhra Pradesh reports 10,167 COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1,30,557, including 1,281 deaths and 60,024 cases of discharge: State Command Control Room
6:25 PM, 30 Jul
Amid spiralling COVID infections and deaths, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh says that plasma will be provided free of cost by the state government to all those in need: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO)
6:23 PM, 30 Jul
5,864 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today, taking the total to 2,39,978 cases and 3,838 deaths till date. 5,295 patients were discharged today. 57,962 cases still active in the state.
6:22 PM, 30 Jul
Six new Covid-19 cases reported in Mumbai's Dharavi slum; tally rises to 2,551: BMC
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
