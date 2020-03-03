Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest one-day jump with 55,079 new COVID-19 cases and 779 deaths in last 24 hours

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 31: India's COVID tally crosses 16 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases and 779 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Total cases stand at 16,38,871 including 5,45,318 active cases, 10,57,806 cured/discharged and 35,747 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:25 PM, 31 Jul
    Sikkim records 14 new COVID19 cases, tally at 610: Official
    12:06 PM, 31 Jul
    Candidates arrive at exam centres for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). Visuals from Sri Adichunchanagiri Independent PU College, Shivamogga. Temperature of candidates being checked using a thermal gun & they're being given hand sanitiser. Today is the second day of KCET.
    12:05 PM, 31 Jul
    Delhi: Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on COVID19, is underway, through video conferencing. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar & Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also present.
    11:35 AM, 31 Jul
    The cases of COVID19 infection have increased in Madhya Pradesh, but the recovery rate has improved. We have adequate treatment facilities in the state: Narottam Mishra, Home Minister, Madhya Pradesh
    11:22 AM, 31 Jul
    Centre informs SC that Punjab, Maharashtra, Tripura & Karnataka haven't made timely payment to frontline COVID-19 healthcare workers & doctors despite its direction. SC asks Centre to do needful to ensure that salaries of health workers involved in COVID fight are paid in time.
    11:09 AM, 31 Jul
    Delhi: Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting to be held today at Nirman Bhawan, on COVID19.
    10:45 AM, 31 Jul
    362 new COVID19 cases and 7 deaths reported in Rajasthan. The total number of cases in the state is now 41,298 including 11,319 active cases and 674 deaths: State Health Department
    10:30 AM, 31 Jul
    Chief Medical Officer of Ghazipur writes to Additional District Magistrate of Ghazipur regarding 42 COVID19 patients, who were neither found to be in hospitals nor in home isolation. The letter reads 'Tracing of 42 positive patients is underway.'
    10:13 AM, 31 Jul
    WATCH: People offer namaz at a mosque in Malappuram as Kerala celebrates EidAlAdha today. CM Pinarayi Vijayan had yesterday announced that the prayers can be offered in mosques today, with a limited number of people, in the wake of COVID19.
    10:12 AM, 31 Jul
    Madhya Pradesh: Shops closed and streets deserted as 10-day complete lockdown is imposed in Bhopal till August 4, in view of rise in COVID19 cases in the state capital; Visuals from New Market area.
    10:07 AM, 31 Jul
    The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 30th July is 1,88,32,970 including 6,42,588 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:42 AM, 31 Jul
    WATCH: People offer namaz at a mosque in Thiruvananthapuram while maintaining social distancing, as Kerala celebrates EidAlAdha today. CM Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday announced that the prayers can be offered in mosques today, with limited number of people, in the wake of COVID19
    9:27 AM, 31 Jul
    Gujarat: Kader Shaikh, a businessman from Surat, after recovering from Coronavirus, has turned his office space at Shreyam Complex into a COVID19 facility with 85 beds, to provide free treatment to poor.
    9:11 AM, 31 Jul
    Delhi: People perform yoga at the ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID19 Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Beas in Chhatarpur.
    8:59 AM, 31 Jul
    Maharashtra reported 11,147 fresh infections, the highest in a single day in any state, and Andhra Pradesh 10,167, becoming the only state to report 10,000-plus daily cases two days in a row.
    8:40 AM, 31 Jul
    India’s coronavirus caseload crossed 16 lakh, with a record 54,211 new cases on Thursday, as per data collated from state governments.
    8:22 AM, 31 Jul
    India now has the fifth highest COVID-19 death toll in the world after overtaking Italy’s fatality count of 35,132. The country’s overall toll stood at 35,748 on Thursday night. Of these, 18,356 have come in July alone, more than all COVID-19 deaths in the previous months put together.
    10:45 PM, 30 Jul
    371 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the State is now at 10,399, including 6,120 active cases, 4,176 recovered & 103 deaths.
    9:55 PM, 30 Jul
    Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally rises to 2,506. There are 1,090 active cases, 1,387 recovered cases and 12 deaths in the State.
    9:50 PM, 30 Jul
    Announcing further easing of curbs, the Karnataka government said on Thursday there will be no lockdowns on Sundays in the State from August 2, as it issued Unlock 3.0 guidelines in line with the Centre's norms.
    9:50 PM, 30 Jul
    Manipur reports 47 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of cases in the State to 2,505. The number of active and recovered cases are 829 and 1,672 respectively. The death toll is at 4.
    9:03 PM, 30 Jul
    8:54 PM, 30 Jul
    511 new COVID19 cases reported in Punjab today. The total number of cases now stands at 15,456 including 4,577 active cases, 10,509 discharged cases and 370 deaths: Department of Information & Public Relations, Punjab Government
    8:48 PM, 30 Jul
    623 new COVID19 cases reported in Haryana today; the total number of cases in the State reaches 34,254. There are 6,497 active cases; death toll stands at 417.
    7:51 PM, 30 Jul
    Karnataka reports 6,128 new Covid-19 cases and 83 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state stands at 1,18,632 including 69,700 active cases and 2,230 deaths.
    7:10 PM, 30 Jul
    Ours is the common man's govt, we are always making efforts to make the common man's life better. There was inflation during COVID. The reduction in fuel prices impacts everything. This will help people & will boost economic activity: Delhi CM on reduction of VAT levied on diesel
    7:03 PM, 30 Jul
    Andhra Pradesh reports 10,167 COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1,30,557, including 1,281 deaths and 60,024 cases of discharge: State Command Control Room
    6:25 PM, 30 Jul
    Amid spiralling COVID infections and deaths, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh says that plasma will be provided free of cost by the state government to all those in need: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO)
    6:23 PM, 30 Jul
    5,864 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today, taking the total to 2,39,978 cases and 3,838 deaths till date. 5,295 patients were discharged today. 57,962 cases still active in the state.
    6:22 PM, 30 Jul
    Six new Covid-19 cases reported in Mumbai's Dharavi slum; tally rises to 2,551: BMC
