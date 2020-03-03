YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 54,366 new COVID-19 cases and 690 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 23: With 54,366 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 77,61,312. With 690 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,17,306.

    Total active cases are 6,95,509 after a decrease of 20,303 in the last 24 hours.

    Total cured cases are 69,48,497 with 73,979 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    11:44 AM, 23 Oct
    The Czech Republic registered 14,151 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, down from a record of 14,968 the previous day, Health Ministry data showed on Friday. The country, which is seeing Europe's biggest surge in new Covid-19 cases, has recorded 223,065 infections since March.
    11:28 AM, 23 Oct
    France extended curfews to around two thirds of its population on Thursday and Belgium's foreign minister was taken into intensive care with Covid-19, as the second wave of the pandemic surged across Europe.
    9:37 AM, 23 Oct
    18 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total number of cases to 2,359. The number of active cases is at 184 while 2,175 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the state till date: Govt of Mizoram
    9:12 AM, 23 Oct
    Total 10,01,13,085 samples tested for COVID19 up to 22nd October. Of these, 14,42,722 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:07 AM, 23 Oct
    Gujarat: Diamond traders in Surat say they're unable to import rough diamonds due to COVID19 restrictions. A trader says, "If the government allows international flights to operate for business purpose, it'll benefit us as we're expecting a demand ahead of Diwali."
    8:21 AM, 23 Oct
    The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday issued an advisory for the use of indigenously developed Feluda paper strip test, which is based onCRISPR-Cas9 technology for diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, by the laboratories.
    12:32 AM, 23 Oct
    Risk of inflight spread of Covid-19 'very low', not zero, WHO says.
    12:32 AM, 23 Oct
    Too early to say, need to look at more data. In the ICMR study, large number of patients who were given plasma already had antibodies. If you already have, giving it from outside may not be of much use: Delhi AIIMS Director on plasma therapy's effectiveness in combating Covid
    12:32 AM, 23 Oct
    After Tamil Nadu CM, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces that as and when a Covid vaccine is ready, it will be made available for all people of the state free of cost.
    12:32 AM, 23 Oct
    As part of Covid-19 containment, tests are being conducted in state borders but quarantine is not compulsory for short time visit to the state: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    12:31 AM, 23 Oct
    Covid-19: 3 more deaths, 53 new cases in Chandigarh
    12:31 AM, 23 Oct
    1,128 new Covid-19 cases and 1,292 discharges reported in Haryana today, taking total cases to 1,54,495 reports ANI.
    12:31 AM, 23 Oct
    4,157 new Covid cases and 64 deaths reported in West Bengal today, taking total cases to 3,37,283.
    8:34 PM, 22 Oct
    Uttarakhand reports 402 new COVID19 cases today, 568 patients cured. Total cases in the State rise to 59,508 including 53,200 recoveries and 968 deaths: State Control Room
    8:33 PM, 22 Oct
    Manipur reports 345 new COVID19 cases, taking total confirmed cases to 16,621 out of which 4,101 are active patients. Four new deaths reported taking toll to 127.
    8:33 PM, 22 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 7,539 new COVID19 cases, 198 deaths and 16,177 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the state's Public Health Department. Total cases in the state rise to 16,25,197, including 42,831 deaths and 14,31,856 recovered patients. Active cases stand at 1,50,011.
    8:33 PM, 22 Oct
    Gujarat reports 1,136 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths & 1,201 discharges, taking total cases to 1,64,121, including 1,46,308 recoveries & 3,670 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 14,143: State Health Department
    8:33 PM, 22 Oct
    Punjab reported 617 new COVID19 cases, 935 discharged cases & 12 deaths, taking total positive cases to 1,29,693 till date, including 1,21,155 discharges, 4,466 active cases & 4,072 deaths: State Government
    8:33 PM, 22 Oct
    Chandigarh reports 53 new # COVID19 cases taking the total number to 13,848.
    8:33 PM, 22 Oct
    Madhya Pradesh reported 1,045 new COVID-19 cases, 1,271 recoveries and 14 deaths today. Total number of cases stand at 1,64,341 including 1,49,353 recoveries, 12,146 active cases and 2,842 deaths.
    8:32 PM, 22 Oct
    We saw a 65.07% voter turnout. We were apprehensive of enforcing COVID-19 norms but it went fine. There were some minor EVM battery glitches due to the cold but they were resolved: Sachin Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Leh on Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council poll.
    8:32 PM, 22 Oct
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces that as and when a COVID19 vaccine is ready, it will be made available for all people of the state free of cost.
    8:32 PM, 22 Oct
    Delhi reports 3,882 new COVID19 cases, 2,727 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 35 deaths in last 24 hours. The COVID tally here rises to 3,44,318, including 3,12,918 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6,163 deaths. Active cases stand at 25,237.
    8:32 PM, 22 Oct
    Like a big achievement, Chief Minister has announced to provide #COVID19 vaccines to all at the cost of Govt's money. It is the responsibility of govt to help people at the time of a pandemic. He is making the announcement like a freebie: DMK President MK Stalin (File pic)
    5:28 PM, 22 Oct
    Ours used to be the tallest effigy in entire Ludhiana, 90-95 feet tall. But due to COVID19, there'll be no fair & everything will be symbolic. Committee decided to make only a 30-35 feet tall effigy. there is no grand celebration: Dinesh Marwaha, President Sri Ramlila Committee
    5:26 PM, 22 Oct
    Once COVID19 vaccine is ready, it will be provided to all people of the state free of cost, announces Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami
    3:45 PM, 22 Oct
    Uttar Pradesh reports 2402 new COVID19 cases, 2581 new discharges and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per state's health department. Active cases in the state stand at 29,131. A total of 4,27,937 discharges and 6790 deaths reported in the state so far.
    3:18 PM, 22 Oct
    The Odisha government has issued an advisory on post-COVID-19 follow-up protocol, asking cured patients to practise yoga, pranayama and meditation and engage in household works, if health permits.
    2:55 PM, 22 Oct
    Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for COVID-19. He is admitted at AIIMS Patna.
    12:10 PM, 22 Oct
    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for three-phased Bihar elections and promised that after the approval of the coronavirus vaccine from ICMR, every person in the State will get vaccinated free of cost.
