Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 54,366 new COVID-19 cases and 690 deaths in last 24 hours

Antiviral Remdesivir: US approves first drug to treat Covid-19, cuts recovery period by 5 days

New Delhi, Oct 23: With 54,366 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 77,61,312. With 690 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,17,306.

Total active cases are 6,95,509 after a decrease of 20,303 in the last 24 hours.

Total cured cases are 69,48,497 with 73,979 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Newest First Oldest First The Czech Republic registered 14,151 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, down from a record of 14,968 the previous day, Health Ministry data showed on Friday. The country, which is seeing Europe's biggest surge in new Covid-19 cases, has recorded 223,065 infections since March. France extended curfews to around two thirds of its population on Thursday and Belgium's foreign minister was taken into intensive care with Covid-19, as the second wave of the pandemic surged across Europe. 18 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total number of cases to 2,359. The number of active cases is at 184 while 2,175 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the state till date: Govt of Mizoram Total 10,01,13,085 samples tested for COVID19 up to 22nd October. Of these, 14,42,722 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Gujarat: Diamond traders in Surat say they're unable to import rough diamonds due to COVID19 restrictions. A trader says, "If the government allows international flights to operate for business purpose, it'll benefit us as we're expecting a demand ahead of Diwali." The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday issued an advisory for the use of indigenously developed Feluda paper strip test, which is based onCRISPR-Cas9 technology for diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, by the laboratories. Risk of inflight spread of Covid-19 'very low', not zero, WHO says. Too early to say, need to look at more data. In the ICMR study, large number of patients who were given plasma already had antibodies. If you already have, giving it from outside may not be of much use: Delhi AIIMS Director on plasma therapy's effectiveness in combating Covid After Tamil Nadu CM, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces that as and when a Covid vaccine is ready, it will be made available for all people of the state free of cost. As part of Covid-19 containment, tests are being conducted in state borders but quarantine is not compulsory for short time visit to the state: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Covid-19: 3 more deaths, 53 new cases in Chandigarh 1,128 new Covid-19 cases and 1,292 discharges reported in Haryana today, taking total cases to 1,54,495 reports ANI. 4,157 new Covid cases and 64 deaths reported in West Bengal today, taking total cases to 3,37,283. Uttarakhand reports 402 new COVID19 cases today, 568 patients cured. Total cases in the State rise to 59,508 including 53,200 recoveries and 968 deaths: State Control Room Manipur reports 345 new COVID19 cases, taking total confirmed cases to 16,621 out of which 4,101 are active patients. Four new deaths reported taking toll to 127. Maharashtra reports 7,539 new COVID19 cases, 198 deaths and 16,177 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the state's Public Health Department. Total cases in the state rise to 16,25,197, including 42,831 deaths and 14,31,856 recovered patients. Active cases stand at 1,50,011. Gujarat reports 1,136 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths & 1,201 discharges, taking total cases to 1,64,121, including 1,46,308 recoveries & 3,670 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 14,143: State Health Department Punjab reported 617 new COVID19 cases, 935 discharged cases & 12 deaths, taking total positive cases to 1,29,693 till date, including 1,21,155 discharges, 4,466 active cases & 4,072 deaths: State Government Chandigarh reports 53 new # COVID19 cases taking the total number to 13,848. Madhya Pradesh reported 1,045 new COVID-19 cases, 1,271 recoveries and 14 deaths today. Total number of cases stand at 1,64,341 including 1,49,353 recoveries, 12,146 active cases and 2,842 deaths. We saw a 65.07% voter turnout. We were apprehensive of enforcing COVID-19 norms but it went fine. There were some minor EVM battery glitches due to the cold but they were resolved: Sachin Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Leh on Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council poll. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces that as and when a COVID19 vaccine is ready, it will be made available for all people of the state free of cost. Delhi reports 3,882 new COVID19 cases, 2,727 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 35 deaths in last 24 hours. The COVID tally here rises to 3,44,318, including 3,12,918 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6,163 deaths. Active cases stand at 25,237. Like a big achievement, Chief Minister has announced to provide #COVID19 vaccines to all at the cost of Govt's money. It is the responsibility of govt to help people at the time of a pandemic. He is making the announcement like a freebie: DMK President MK Stalin (File pic) Ours used to be the tallest effigy in entire Ludhiana, 90-95 feet tall. But due to COVID19, there'll be no fair & everything will be symbolic. Committee decided to make only a 30-35 feet tall effigy. there is no grand celebration: Dinesh Marwaha, President Sri Ramlila Committee Once COVID19 vaccine is ready, it will be provided to all people of the state free of cost, announces Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami Uttar Pradesh reports 2402 new COVID19 cases, 2581 new discharges and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per state's health department. Active cases in the state stand at 29,131. A total of 4,27,937 discharges and 6790 deaths reported in the state so far. The Odisha government has issued an advisory on post-COVID-19 follow-up protocol, asking cured patients to practise yoga, pranayama and meditation and engage in household works, if health permits. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for COVID-19. He is admitted at AIIMS Patna. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for three-phased Bihar elections and promised that after the approval of the coronavirus vaccine from ICMR, every person in the State will get vaccinated free of cost. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.