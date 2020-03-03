YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 54,044 new COVID-19 cases and 717 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 21: With 54,044 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 76,51,108. With 717 new deaths, the death toll mounts to 1,15,914.

    Total active cases are 7,40,090 after a decrease of 8,448 in the last 24 hrs.

    Total cured/migrated cases are 67,95,103 with 61,775 new discharges in last 24 hrs.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:14 AM, 21 Oct
    Total 9,72,00,379 samples tested for COVID19 up to 20th October. Of these, 10,83,608 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:13 AM, 21 Oct
    Covid-19 cases on oxygen support (in ICUs, through ventilators & oxygen supported beds) have shown a significant decrease since the last week of Sept. This aligns with the national decline of active cases to less than 10% of the total cases: Health Ministry
    11:31 PM, 20 Oct
    The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 40,462,338. While 30,232,844 have recovered, 1,120,715 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 8,393,773 cases. It is followed by India, which has 7,597,063 cases, Brazil (5,237,961) and Russia (1,415,316).
    11:30 PM, 20 Oct
    US President Donald Trump has ordered defence and health chiefs to ensure that America is the first one to procure the UK's coronavirus vaccine, being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.
    11:30 PM, 20 Oct
    Karnataka reports 6,297 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 776,901
    11:30 PM, 20 Oct
    Highest single-day spike of 4,029 fresh cases takes West Bengal's Covid-19 tally to 329,057
    11:30 PM, 20 Oct
    Surat coronavirus update: 231 new cases, 244 people discharged and 2 deaths
    11:30 PM, 20 Oct
    City of London lays out reinvention roadmap to bounce back from Covid-19
    11:30 PM, 20 Oct
    WTO members discuss proposal of India, South Africa for easing IP rules for Covid-19
    11:29 PM, 20 Oct
    Tamil Nadu reports 3,094 new Covid-19 cases, 50 deaths and 4,403 discharges today, as per the state health department
    11:29 PM, 20 Oct
    Chandigarh reports 57 new Covid cases taking the total number to 13,743, reports PTI.
    11:28 PM, 20 Oct
    Andhra Pradesh reports 3,503 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 7,89,553.
    11:28 PM, 20 Oct
    Delhi reports 3,579 new Covid cases, taking tally to 3,36,750.
    11:28 PM, 20 Oct
    Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj, who was shooting for his upcoming movie Jana Gana Mana, has tested positive for coronavirus.
    11:28 PM, 20 Oct
    Mumbai reports 1,090 new Covid cases, taking total cases to 2,44,262, reports ANI.
    11:27 PM, 20 Oct
    The state government has also decided to conduct classes on alternative days for the students: Andhra Pradesh CMO
    11:27 PM, 20 Oct
    Schools across the state are set to reopen from November 2. Schools will function for half-day for November, and students will be sent homes after mid-day meals.
    11:27 PM, 20 Oct
    Assam reports 666 new Covid-19 cases today, taking the total positive cases in the state to 2,02,073, including 884 deaths and 1,74,411 discharges: Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    7:20 PM, 20 Oct
    Home Minister Amit Shah said the security and well-being of Indians is the Modi government's priority, and amid the Covid crisis too, the Centre's focus has been on saving lives. "In his sppech, PM Modi has reiterated this resolve," Shah tweeted.
    7:19 PM, 20 Oct
    Reacting to PM Modi's speech, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Prime Minister has made it clear that we cannot afford laxity till a vaccine for coronavirus is found. "The PM's message was like that of a head of the family. He appeared in the role of the protector of nation and society today," tweeted Singh.
    6:14 PM, 20 Oct
    This is the season of festivals. Please follow all the norms in your own interest. Lend government the support. Stay healthy and move forward. I wish the people of the country for all the festivals, PM Modi also said.
    6:10 PM, 20 Oct
    We will ensure that the vaccine reaches everyone. We are working on this every day says PM Modi.
    6:09 PM, 20 Oct
    Until the vaccine does not come out, do not let your guard down says PM Modi.
    6:07 PM, 20 Oct
    PM Modi reiterates that it is not the time to be careless. Wear a mask when you go out. Do not put your family at risk due to your carelessness the PM also said.
    6:06 PM, 20 Oct
    This is not the time to be careless says PM Modi.
    6:05 PM, 20 Oct
    The number of quarantine centres have gone up. Our testing has gone up. All our healthcare workers have put in selfless service says PM Modi.
    6:04 PM, 20 Oct
    Let us not be lax in the fight against COVID-19. The virus is still around says PM Modi. The recovery rate is good and the fatality is less, the PM also said.
    6:04 PM, 20 Oct
    We have come a long way in this fight against coronavirus says PM Modi.
    6:01 PM, 20 Oct
    The address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun.
    5:56 PM, 20 Oct
    Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation at 6 pm today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the PM to tell the nation the date by which he will “throw the Chinese out of Indian territory”. While the prime minister has not specified what his address will be about, it is likely that he will speak about the coronavirus situation in the country.
    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

