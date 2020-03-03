Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 54,044 new COVID-19 cases and 717 deaths in last 24 hours

What impact will Calcutta HC's order to ban Puja Pandals for visitors in Bengal have?

Planning to make COVID-19 vaccine ready for all says PM Modi

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Oct 21: With 54,044 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 76,51,108. With 717 new deaths, the death toll mounts to 1,15,914.

Total active cases are 7,40,090 after a decrease of 8,448 in the last 24 hrs.

Total cured/migrated cases are 67,95,103 with 61,775 new discharges in last 24 hrs.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Total 9,72,00,379 samples tested for COVID19 up to 20th October. Of these, 10,83,608 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Covid-19 cases on oxygen support (in ICUs, through ventilators & oxygen supported beds) have shown a significant decrease since the last week of Sept. This aligns with the national decline of active cases to less than 10% of the total cases: Health Ministry The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 40,462,338. While 30,232,844 have recovered, 1,120,715 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 8,393,773 cases. It is followed by India, which has 7,597,063 cases, Brazil (5,237,961) and Russia (1,415,316). US President Donald Trump has ordered defence and health chiefs to ensure that America is the first one to procure the UK's coronavirus vaccine, being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. Karnataka reports 6,297 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 776,901 Highest single-day spike of 4,029 fresh cases takes West Bengal's Covid-19 tally to 329,057 Surat coronavirus update: 231 new cases, 244 people discharged and 2 deaths City of London lays out reinvention roadmap to bounce back from Covid-19 WTO members discuss proposal of India, South Africa for easing IP rules for Covid-19 Tamil Nadu reports 3,094 new Covid-19 cases, 50 deaths and 4,403 discharges today, as per the state health department Chandigarh reports 57 new Covid cases taking the total number to 13,743, reports PTI. Andhra Pradesh reports 3,503 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 7,89,553. Delhi reports 3,579 new Covid cases, taking tally to 3,36,750. Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj, who was shooting for his upcoming movie Jana Gana Mana, has tested positive for coronavirus. Mumbai reports 1,090 new Covid cases, taking total cases to 2,44,262, reports ANI. The state government has also decided to conduct classes on alternative days for the students: Andhra Pradesh CMO Schools across the state are set to reopen from November 2. Schools will function for half-day for November, and students will be sent homes after mid-day meals. Assam reports 666 new Covid-19 cases today, taking the total positive cases in the state to 2,02,073, including 884 deaths and 1,74,411 discharges: Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Home Minister Amit Shah said the security and well-being of Indians is the Modi government's priority, and amid the Covid crisis too, the Centre's focus has been on saving lives. "In his sppech, PM Modi has reiterated this resolve," Shah tweeted. Reacting to PM Modi's speech, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Prime Minister has made it clear that we cannot afford laxity till a vaccine for coronavirus is found. "The PM's message was like that of a head of the family. He appeared in the role of the protector of nation and society today," tweeted Singh. This is the season of festivals. Please follow all the norms in your own interest. Lend government the support. Stay healthy and move forward. I wish the people of the country for all the festivals, PM Modi also said. We will ensure that the vaccine reaches everyone. We are working on this every day says PM Modi. Until the vaccine does not come out, do not let your guard down says PM Modi. PM Modi reiterates that it is not the time to be careless. Wear a mask when you go out. Do not put your family at risk due to your carelessness the PM also said. This is not the time to be careless says PM Modi. The number of quarantine centres have gone up. Our testing has gone up. All our healthcare workers have put in selfless service says PM Modi. Let us not be lax in the fight against COVID-19. The virus is still around says PM Modi. The recovery rate is good and the fatality is less, the PM also said. We have come a long way in this fight against coronavirus says PM Modi. The address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation at 6 pm today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the PM to tell the nation the date by which he will “throw the Chinese out of Indian territory”. While the prime minister has not specified what his address will be about, it is likely that he will speak about the coronavirus situation in the country. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.