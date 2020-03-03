Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 53,601 new COVID-19 cases and 871 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Aug 11: Single-day spike of 53,601 COVID-19 cases and 871 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally rises to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated and 45,257 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

