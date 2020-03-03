YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 53,601 new COVID-19 cases and 871 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 11: Single-day spike of 53,601 COVID-19 cases and 871 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

    The COVID-19 tally rises to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated and 45,257 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:37 PM, 11 Aug
    I keep hearing that MCD school teachers are not getting salaries & students are not getting books. If BJP is incapable of running them, give it to us & we will run them properly. But BJP should first admit that they can't manage them: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on MCD schools
    11:49 AM, 11 Aug
    ISKCON Temple in Vrindavan sealed after 22 people, including priests, from the temple tested positive for COVID19, ahead of Janmashtami. Official says,"Movement of people has been restricted and the temple has been sealed."
    11:44 AM, 11 Aug
    PM Narendra Modi holds a video conference with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, to discuss corona related situation.
    11:12 AM, 11 Aug
    The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 10th August is 2,52,81,848 including 6,98,290 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    10:54 AM, 11 Aug
    PM Narendra Modi to hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh today, to discuss corona related situation.
    10:52 AM, 11 Aug
    620 fresh COVID19 cases & 10 deaths reported in the state, the total case tally rises to 54,290. The death toll stands at 810: Rajasthan Health Department
    10:08 AM, 11 Aug
    Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori said on Tuesday that he tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet in Hindi, he said that he got himself tested on Monday after he experienced initial symptoms of the disease.
    9:50 AM, 11 Aug
    Now, India has 28.21 per cent active cases, 69.80 per cent cured/discharged/migrated and 1.99 per cent deaths: Government of India.
    9:28 AM, 11 Aug
    Family members of the patient have alleged that he was not treated properly by doctors, leading to his death. They are lodging an FIR. We will investigate the case & take action accordingly: Sanjeev Uikey, Additional SP, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
    9:08 AM, 11 Aug
    The number of COVID-19 cases reaches 623 in Mizoram; active cases stand at 300: Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Mizoram
    8:49 AM, 11 Aug
    COVID-19 Virtual Networks being developed under India-US Science & Technology Endowment Fund will allow Indian & US scientists & engineers to carry out joint research activities virtually & leverage current infrastructure & funding mechanism: Ambassador of India to US, TS Sandhu
    8:45 AM, 11 Aug
    Two of my ministers in the Cabinet, Kandasamy and Kamalakannan tested positive for COVID-19. I appeal to people moved with them to go for testing: Puducherry Chief Minister, V Narayanasamy
    8:19 AM, 11 Aug
    Data shows that 35 districts have not reported any cases for 14-21 days and 11 have not reported any for 7-14 days.
    11:54 PM, 10 Aug
    Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya announced that he and his professor wife Medha had been detected with the coronavirus infection and hospitalised.
    11:51 PM, 10 Aug
    Dharwad District Collector office to be sealed for the next two days after five employees test positive for COVID19. Sanitisation work to be done at the office: Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Karnataka
    10:43 PM, 10 Aug
    531 fresh COVID19 cases reported in the Jharkhand today, taking the total case tally to 18,786 including 8849 active cases, 9748 recovered cases and 189 deaths.
    10:08 PM, 10 Aug
    2,905 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 98,459. The total numbers of active and discharged cases are 26,031 and 70,328 respectively.
    10:07 PM, 10 Aug
    9:52 PM, 10 Aug
    The total number of COVID19 cases in Himachal Pradesh is now 3,463 including 1,215 active cases, 2,205 recovered cases and 15 deaths.
    9:07 PM, 10 Aug
    114 deaths and 4,267 new COVID19 cases reported in Karnataka today till 5pm, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,82,354. The total number of patients discharged is 99,126
    9:05 PM, 10 Aug
    With 11 deaths and 1,173 fresh COVID19 cases reported in the Rajasthan today till 8.30 pm, the total case tally rises to 53,670. 757 patients were discharged today
    8:03 PM, 10 Aug
    988 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 24889. Death toll rises to 604 after 20 deaths were reported today
    7:50 PM, 10 Aug
    7,665 new COVID19 cases and 80 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases now at 235525 including 87,773 active cases, 1,45,636 recoveries and 2116 deaths
    7:15 PM, 10 Aug
    470 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 102 from Jammu Division and 368 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 25367 including 17375 recovered cases, 7514 active cases and 478 deaths: Govt of J&K
    7:00 PM, 10 Aug
    Bihar's COVID19 case tally now stands at 82,741 with 28,151 active cases, 54,139 discharged cases and 450 deaths. The recovery rate in the state is 65.43%.
    6:58 PM, 10 Aug
    1184 new COVID19 positive cases (including 41 health workers),784 recoveries and 7 deaths have been reported in Kerala today: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
    6:57 PM, 10 Aug
    9 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 2626 including 79 active cases and 2289 discharges: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
    5:16 PM, 10 Aug
    "Over 50 diagnostics are in evaluation, including potentially game-changing rapid antigen tests. And a comprehensive framework for allocating these scarce tools for greatest global impact, is under consultation", says Dr Tedros.
    5:01 PM, 10 Aug
    Karnataka's Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus today.
    4:27 PM, 10 Aug
    "This week we’ll reach 20 million registered cases of coronavirus and 750 thousand deaths. Behind these statistics is a great deal of pain and suffering. Every life lost matters", says Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
