Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 53,601 new COVID-19 cases and 871 deaths in last 24 hours
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, Aug 11: Single-day spike of 53,601 COVID-19 cases and 871 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.
The COVID-19 tally rises to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated and 45,257 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
12:37 PM, 11 Aug
I keep hearing that MCD school teachers are not getting salaries & students are not getting books. If BJP is incapable of running them, give it to us & we will run them properly. But BJP should first admit that they can't manage them: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on MCD schools
11:49 AM, 11 Aug
ISKCON Temple in Vrindavan sealed after 22 people, including priests, from the temple tested positive for #COVID19, ahead of #Janmashtami.
ISKCON Temple in Vrindavan sealed after 22 people, including priests, from the temple tested positive for COVID19, ahead of Janmashtami.
Official says,"Movement of people has been restricted and the temple has been sealed."
11:44 AM, 11 Aug
PM Narendra Modi holds a video conference with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, to discuss corona related situation. pic.twitter.com/6ECvrGVJsS
PM Narendra Modi holds a video conference with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, to discuss corona related situation.
11:12 AM, 11 Aug
The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 10th August is 2,52,81,848 including 6,98,290 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
10:54 AM, 11 Aug
PM Narendra Modi to hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh today, to discuss corona related situation.
10:52 AM, 11 Aug
620 fresh COVID19 cases & 10 deaths reported in the state, the total case tally rises to 54,290. The death toll stands at 810: Rajasthan Health Department
10:08 AM, 11 Aug
Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori said on Tuesday that he tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet in Hindi, he said that he got himself tested on Monday after he experienced initial symptoms of the disease.
9:50 AM, 11 Aug
Now, India has 28.21 per cent active cases, 69.80 per cent cured/discharged/migrated and 1.99 per cent deaths: Government of India.
9:28 AM, 11 Aug
Family members of the patient have alleged that he was not treated properly by doctors, leading to his death. They are lodging an FIR. We will investigate the case & take action accordingly: Sanjeev Uikey, Additional SP, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh (10.08.2020) https://t.co/QPrYDQp8gV
Family members of the patient have alleged that he was not treated properly by doctors, leading to his death. They are lodging an FIR. We will investigate the case & take action accordingly: Sanjeev Uikey, Additional SP, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
9:08 AM, 11 Aug
The number of COVID-19 cases reaches 623 in Mizoram; active cases stand at 300: Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Mizoram
8:49 AM, 11 Aug
COVID-19 Virtual Networks being developed under India-US Science & Technology Endowment Fund will allow Indian & US scientists & engineers to carry out joint research activities virtually & leverage current infrastructure & funding mechanism: Ambassador of India to US, TS Sandhu https://t.co/Mf28Tav2iX
COVID-19 Virtual Networks being developed under India-US Science & Technology Endowment Fund will allow Indian & US scientists & engineers to carry out joint research activities virtually & leverage current infrastructure & funding mechanism: Ambassador of India to US, TS Sandhu
8:45 AM, 11 Aug
Two of my ministers in the Cabinet, Kandasamy and Kamalakannan tested positive for COVID-19. I appeal to people moved with them to go for testing: Puducherry Chief Minister, V Narayanasamy pic.twitter.com/25G8YFJUt6
Two of my ministers in the Cabinet, Kandasamy and Kamalakannan tested positive for COVID-19. I appeal to people moved with them to go for testing: Puducherry Chief Minister, V Narayanasamy
8:19 AM, 11 Aug
Data shows that 35 districts have not reported any cases for 14-21 days and 11 have not reported any for 7-14 days.
11:54 PM, 10 Aug
Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya announced that he and his professor wife Medha had been detected with the coronavirus infection and hospitalised.
11:51 PM, 10 Aug
Dharwad District Collector office to be sealed for the next two days after five employees test positive for COVID19. Sanitisation work to be done at the office: Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Karnataka
10:43 PM, 10 Aug
531 fresh COVID19 cases reported in the Jharkhand today, taking the total case tally to 18,786 including 8849 active cases, 9748 recovered cases and 189 deaths.
10:08 PM, 10 Aug
2,905 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 98,459. The total numbers of active and discharged cases are 26,031 and 70,328 respectively.
10:07 PM, 10 Aug
2,905 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 98,459. The total numbers of active and discharged cases are 26,031 and 70,328 respectively.
9:52 PM, 10 Aug
The total number of COVID19 cases in Himachal Pradesh is now 3,463 including 1,215 active cases, 2,205 recovered cases and 15 deaths.
9:07 PM, 10 Aug
114 deaths and 4,267 new COVID19 cases reported in Karnataka today till 5pm, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,82,354. The total number of patients discharged is 99,126
9:05 PM, 10 Aug
With 11 deaths and 1,173 fresh COVID19 cases reported in the Rajasthan today till 8.30 pm, the total case tally rises to 53,670. 757 patients were discharged today
8:03 PM, 10 Aug
988 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 24889. Death toll rises to 604 after 20 deaths were reported today
7:50 PM, 10 Aug
7,665 new COVID19 cases and 80 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases now at 235525 including 87,773 active cases, 1,45,636 recoveries and 2116 deaths
7:15 PM, 10 Aug
470 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 102 from Jammu Division and 368 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 25367 including 17375 recovered cases, 7514 active cases and 478 deaths: Govt of J&K
7:00 PM, 10 Aug
Bihar's COVID19 case tally now stands at 82,741 with 28,151 active cases, 54,139 discharged cases and 450 deaths. The recovery rate in the state is 65.43%.
6:58 PM, 10 Aug
1184 new COVID19 positive cases (including 41 health workers),784 recoveries and 7 deaths have been reported in Kerala today: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
6:57 PM, 10 Aug
9 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 2626 including 79 active cases and 2289 discharges: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
5:16 PM, 10 Aug
"Over 50 diagnostics are in evaluation, including potentially game-changing rapid antigen tests. And a comprehensive framework for allocating these scarce tools for greatest global impact, is under consultation", says Dr Tedros.
5:01 PM, 10 Aug
Karnataka's Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus today.
4:27 PM, 10 Aug
"This week we’ll reach 20 million registered cases of coronavirus and 750 thousand deaths. Behind these statistics is a great deal of pain and suffering. Every life lost matters", says Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more