Coronavirus LIVE: India continues to maintain active caseload below 7 lakh for the second day

New Delhi, Oct 24: With 53,370 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 78,14,682. With 650 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,17,956.

Total active cases are 6,80,680 after a decrease of 14,829 in the last 24 hours.

Total cured cases are 70,16,046 with 67,549 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First India continues to maintain active cases below 7 lakh for the second day, total recoveries cross 70 lakh. The active cases now comprise only 8.71% of the total positive cases of the country: Union Health Ministry ITBP had established first COVID care centre in Chhawla where almost 1200 Indians including children & 42 other nationals from 7 countries including nationals of China and Italy got best medical facilities: DG ITBP SS Deswal Last month, India hit a peak of nearly 100,000 cases in a single day, but since then daily infections have fallen by about half and deaths by about a third, even as testing has remained consistent. India is still adding more than 50,000 cases a day as the country prepares for a festival season when large crowds gather. Health officials have warned about the potential for the virus to spread. The US death toll from Covid-19 could surpass 500,000 by February unless nearly all Americans wear face masks, researchers said on Friday, as 14 states set new records for one-day increases in infections. The latest estimate by the widely cited University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation reflects fears that cold winter weather will drive Americans indoors, where the virus is more likely to spread. Total 10,13,82,564 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 23rd October. Of these, 12,69,479 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen by 2,165 to 357,693 within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since May 6, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said. He also highlighted that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country are less than 7 lakh and the doubling rate has increased to 97.2 days. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the next three months are going to be decisive in determining the coronavirus situation in the country as he urged people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in the coming festival season and winter months. Maharashtra government allows carrying of passengers with full capacity in BEST buses from today in Mumbai. Wearing a mask and carry sanitiser while commuting made mandatory for passengers in all buses, other COVID rules to be followed. More than a half million people in the United States could die from Covid-19 by the end of February next year, but around 130,000 of those lives could be saved if everybody were to wear masks, according to estimates from a modelling study. Health workers will be first to get the Covid vaccine in Karnataka Chhattisgarh's Covid-19 tally rises to 1,72,580 after 2,450 more people test positive for the disease; 58 fatalities take death toll to 1,738: Official Assam: Devotees offered prayers at a Durga Puja pandal in Guwahati while following social distancing norms on 'Saptami', earlier today Maharashtra reports 7,347 new COVID19 cases, 184 deaths and 13,247 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the state's Public Health Department. Total cases in the state rise to 16,32,544, with 43,015 deaths and 14,45,103 recovered patients. Active cases stand at 1,43,922. Delhi reports 4,086 new COVID19 cases, 3,296 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 26 deaths in last 24 hours. The COVID tally here rises to 3,48,404, including 3,16,214 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6,189 deaths. Active cases stand at 26,001. Odisha: Durga Puja celebrations underway in Bhubaneshwar on the 7th day of Puja "It's a very big annual festival. Sadly we had to do the deity darshan through virtual means due to COVID19. There's no public entry allowed to prevent crowds," says a Puja committee secretary 3,057 new infections and 33 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu Total cases in the state are now 7,03,250 out of which 32,960 are active cases. 6,59,432 patients have discharged while the death toll stands at 10,858. Madhya Pradesh reported 953 new COVID-19 cases, 1,325 recoveries and 13 deaths today. Total number of cases stand at 1,65,294 including 1,50,678 recoveries, 11,761 active cases and 2,855 deaths. Uttar Pradesh reports 2,298 new COVID19 cases, 3025 discharges and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per state's health department. Active cases in the state stand at 28,268. A total of 4,30,962 discharged so far, death toll 6,830. Chandigarh reports 72 new COVID19 cases taking the total number to 13,920. Punjab reported 481 new COVID19 cases, 580 discharged cases & 23 deaths. Total number of cases stand at 1,30,157 till date, including 1,21,735 discharges, 4,327 active cases & 4,095 deaths: State Government Manipur reports 156 new COVID19 cases, taking total confirmed cases to 16,777 out of which 4,083 are active patients. Five new deaths reported taking toll to 132. Gujarat reports 1,112 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths & 1,264 discharges. Total number of cases stand at 1,65,233, including 1,47,572 recoveries & 3,676 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 13,985: State Health Department Karnataka reported 5,356 new COVID-19 cases (2,688 cases in Bengaluru Urban), 8,749 discharges and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases now stand at 7,93,907 including 89,483 active cases, 6,93,584 discharges and 10,821 deaths. All private offices, shops, hotels and restaurants etc in Puducherry permitted to remain open until 10 pm starting today. 8,511 new COVID19 infections reported in Kerala, active cases now stand at 95,657. Jammu And Kashmir reports 586 new COVID19 infections - 206 from Jammu and 380 from Kashmir. Total cases stand at 90,752 out of which 7,842 active cases. 1,424 total deaths of which 12 were reported in the last 24 hours. Puducherry reported 158 new COVID19 cases, 216 discharges & 2 deaths today. Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 33,986 till date, including 3,975 active cases, 29,427 recoveries & 584 deaths: Department of Health & Family Welfare, Puducherry Andhra Pradesh's COVID19 cases cross 8-lakh mark with 3,765 new infections. Total cases at 8,00,684 out of which 31,721 are active cases. 20 deaths reported in last 24 hours taking the toll to 6,544. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.