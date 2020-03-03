YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India continues to maintain active caseload below 7 lakh for the second day

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 24: With 53,370 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 78,14,682. With 650 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,17,956.

    Total active cases are 6,80,680 after a decrease of 14,829 in the last 24 hours.

    Total cured cases are 70,16,046 with 67,549 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:55 AM, 24 Oct
    India continues to maintain active cases below 7 lakh for the second day, total recoveries cross 70 lakh. The active cases now comprise only 8.71% of the total positive cases of the country: Union Health Ministry
    11:42 AM, 24 Oct
    ITBP had established first COVID care centre in Chhawla where almost 1200 Indians including children & 42 other nationals from 7 countries including nationals of China and Italy got best medical facilities: DG ITBP SS Deswal
    11:42 AM, 24 Oct
    Last month, India hit a peak of nearly 100,000 cases in a single day, but since then daily infections have fallen by about half and deaths by about a third, even as testing has remained consistent.
    11:42 AM, 24 Oct
    India is still adding more than 50,000 cases a day as the country prepares for a festival season when large crowds gather. Health officials have warned about the potential for the virus to spread.
    11:42 AM, 24 Oct
    The US death toll from Covid-19 could surpass 500,000 by February unless nearly all Americans wear face masks, researchers said on Friday, as 14 states set new records for one-day increases in infections. The latest estimate by the widely cited University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation reflects fears that cold winter weather will drive Americans indoors, where the virus is more likely to spread.
    10:25 AM, 24 Oct
    Total 10,13,82,564 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 23rd October. Of these, 12,69,479 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:20 AM, 24 Oct
    The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen by 2,165 to 357,693 within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since May 6, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.
    12:55 AM, 24 Oct
    He also highlighted that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country are less than 7 lakh and the doubling rate has increased to 97.2 days.
    12:55 AM, 24 Oct
    Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the next three months are going to be decisive in determining the coronavirus situation in the country as he urged people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in the coming festival season and winter months.
    12:55 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra government allows carrying of passengers with full capacity in BEST buses from today in Mumbai. Wearing a mask and carry sanitiser while commuting made mandatory for passengers in all buses, other COVID rules to be followed.
    12:54 AM, 24 Oct
    More than a half million people in the United States could die from Covid-19 by the end of February next year, but around 130,000 of those lives could be saved if everybody were to wear masks, according to estimates from a modelling study.
    12:54 AM, 24 Oct
    Health workers will be first to get the Covid vaccine in Karnataka
    12:54 AM, 24 Oct
    Chhattisgarh's Covid-19 tally rises to 1,72,580 after 2,450 more people test positive for the disease; 58 fatalities take death toll to 1,738: Official
    10:01 PM, 23 Oct
    Assam: Devotees offered prayers at a Durga Puja pandal in Guwahati while following social distancing norms on 'Saptami', earlier today
    10:01 PM, 23 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 7,347 new COVID19 cases, 184 deaths and 13,247 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the state's Public Health Department. Total cases in the state rise to 16,32,544, with 43,015 deaths and 14,45,103 recovered patients. Active cases stand at 1,43,922.
    10:01 PM, 23 Oct
    Delhi reports 4,086 new COVID19 cases, 3,296 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 26 deaths in last 24 hours. The COVID tally here rises to 3,48,404, including 3,16,214 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6,189 deaths. Active cases stand at 26,001.
    10:00 PM, 23 Oct
    Odisha: Durga Puja celebrations underway in Bhubaneshwar on the 7th day of Puja "It's a very big annual festival. Sadly we had to do the deity darshan through virtual means due to COVID19. There's no public entry allowed to prevent crowds," says a Puja committee secretary
    10:00 PM, 23 Oct
    3,057 new infections and 33 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu Total cases in the state are now 7,03,250 out of which 32,960 are active cases. 6,59,432 patients have discharged while the death toll stands at 10,858.
    10:00 PM, 23 Oct
    Madhya Pradesh reported 953 new COVID-19 cases, 1,325 recoveries and 13 deaths today. Total number of cases stand at 1,65,294 including 1,50,678 recoveries, 11,761 active cases and 2,855 deaths.
    10:00 PM, 23 Oct
    Uttar Pradesh reports 2,298 new COVID19 cases, 3025 discharges and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per state's health department. Active cases in the state stand at 28,268. A total of 4,30,962 discharged so far, death toll 6,830.
    10:00 PM, 23 Oct
    Chandigarh reports 72 new COVID19 cases taking the total number to 13,920.
    10:00 PM, 23 Oct
    Punjab reported 481 new COVID19 cases, 580 discharged cases & 23 deaths. Total number of cases stand at 1,30,157 till date, including 1,21,735 discharges, 4,327 active cases & 4,095 deaths: State Government
    9:59 PM, 23 Oct
    Manipur reports 156 new COVID19 cases, taking total confirmed cases to 16,777 out of which 4,083 are active patients. Five new deaths reported taking toll to 132.
    9:59 PM, 23 Oct
    Gujarat reports 1,112 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths & 1,264 discharges. Total number of cases stand at 1,65,233, including 1,47,572 recoveries & 3,676 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 13,985: State Health Department
    9:59 PM, 23 Oct
    Karnataka reported 5,356 new COVID-19 cases (2,688 cases in Bengaluru Urban), 8,749 discharges and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases now stand at 7,93,907 including 89,483 active cases, 6,93,584 discharges and 10,821 deaths.
    9:59 PM, 23 Oct
    All private offices, shops, hotels and restaurants etc in Puducherry permitted to remain open until 10 pm starting today.
    9:59 PM, 23 Oct
    8,511 new COVID19 infections reported in Kerala, active cases now stand at 95,657.
    9:58 PM, 23 Oct
    Jammu And Kashmir reports 586 new COVID19 infections - 206 from Jammu and 380 from Kashmir. Total cases stand at 90,752 out of which 7,842 active cases. 1,424 total deaths of which 12 were reported in the last 24 hours.
    9:58 PM, 23 Oct
    Puducherry reported 158 new COVID19 cases, 216 discharges & 2 deaths today. Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 33,986 till date, including 3,975 active cases, 29,427 recoveries & 584 deaths: Department of Health & Family Welfare, Puducherry
    9:58 PM, 23 Oct
    Andhra Pradesh's COVID19 cases cross 8-lakh mark with 3,765 new infections. Total cases at 8,00,684 out of which 31,721 are active cases. 20 deaths reported in last 24 hours taking the toll to 6,544.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X