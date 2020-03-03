YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 52,509 new COVID-19 cases and 857 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 05: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 19-lakh mark with single-day spike of 52,509 new cases and 857 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    The total number of positive cases is 19,08,255 including 5,86,244 active cases, 12,82,216 cured/discharged/migrated and 39,795 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

    Siddaramaiah

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:19 AM, 5 Aug
    Australia fears contagion as Victoria state reports record 15 coronavirus deaths.
    9:37 AM, 5 Aug
    AIIMS, Rishikesh begins plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients.
    9:17 AM, 5 Aug
    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged people to observe a silent prayer on Wednesday and take an oath to follow guidelines to avoid infection.
    8:59 AM, 5 Aug
    Uttar Pradesh: Security and COVID19 protocol to be followed at Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple.
    8:49 AM, 5 Aug
    We've asked MLA of 6 Agartala Constituency, Sudip Roy Barman ji to remain in quarantine following his visit to a COVID care centre. It is for everyone's good including him. I request him to follow the procedure and cooperate: Dr Sandeep Mahatme, DM West Tripura
    8:26 AM, 5 Aug
    Rapid Antigen tests comprise about 25-30 per cent of total COVID-19 tests: ICMR
    8:15 AM, 5 Aug
    When we plan for the post COVID order, we need to diversify, create new supply chains, we should try and avoid excessive dependence on any one source or commodity: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at 1st Indo Asean Oceanic Business Summit & Expo
    1:13 AM, 5 Aug
    It has been observed that Virinchi Hospital, Hyderabad has been charging exorbitant rates, improper & surplus billing & not adhering to ceiling (price) guidelines. Henceforth it is not permitted to admit & treat any confirmed or suspected cases of COVID19: Telangana Health Dept
    1:13 AM, 5 Aug
    399 COVID19 cases, 383 recovered/discharged and 1 death reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 14,070, including 8,742 active cases, 5,199 recovered/discharged & 129 deaths: State Health Department
    1:13 AM, 5 Aug
    All religious places and places of worship to open in Jammu & Kashmir from August 16, 2020. Religious processions and large religious gatherings remain strictly prohibited: Rohit Kansal, J&K Principal Secretary (Information)
    1:12 AM, 5 Aug
    280 COVID19 cases, 357 discharged & 8 deaths reported in Chhattisgarh today, as of 9 pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 10,109, including 7,613 discharged, 2,427 active cases & 69 deaths: State Health Department
    1:12 AM, 5 Aug
    1,124 COVID19 cases, 781 recovered & 13 deaths reported in Rajasthan today, as of 8:30 pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 46,679, including 32,832 recovered, 13,115 active cases & 732 deaths: State Health Department
    1:11 AM, 5 Aug
    709 COVID19 cases, 873 recovered/discharged & 56 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 1,18,130, including 90,962 recovered/discharged, 20,326 active cases & 6,546 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
    1:11 AM, 5 Aug
    623 COVID19 cases, 756 recovered/discharged & 8 deaths reported in Haryana today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 37,796, including 31,226 recovered/discharged, 6,122 active cases & 448 deaths: State Health Department
    1:11 AM, 5 Aug
    208 COVID19 cases & 309 recoveries reported in Uttarakhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 8,008, including 4,847 recovered, 3,028 active cases & 95 deaths: State Health Departmen
    1:11 AM, 5 Aug
    7,760 COVID19 cases, 12,326 discharged & 300 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 4,57,956, including 1,42,151 active cases, 2,99,356 discharged & 16,142 deaths: State health Department
    7:45 PM, 4 Aug
    Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive for COVID19. He is admitted at a hospital.
    7:44 PM, 4 Aug
    5,063 COVID19 cases, 6,501 discharged & 108 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2,68,285, including 2,08,784 discharged, 55,152 active cases & 4,349 deaths: State Health Department
    7:44 PM, 4 Aug
    390 COVID19 cases, 824 recovered & 10 deaths reported in Jammu & Kashmir today. Total number of cases in the Union Territory is now at 22,396, including 7,123 active cases, 14,856 recovered & 417 deaths: UT Government
    7:44 PM, 4 Aug
    Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa continues to remain stable since his admission for COVID19 treatment & has been responding to treatment. He is cheerful and attending to his activities. He is closely being monitored by an expert panel of Doctors: Manipal Hospital
    7:43 PM, 4 Aug
    The poor will get free of cost treatment for #COVID19, just like it was being done earlier. The rich and those who can afford can avail paid quarantine facilities, if they want. State Home Ministry will issue a separate guideline for home quarantine: Narottam Mishra, MP Minister
    7:43 PM, 4 Aug
    4108 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 5187 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. 10,83,097 tests done so far: Government of Delhi
    7:43 PM, 4 Aug
    Delhi reports 674 COVID19 cases, 972 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 12 deaths today. The total positive cases here rises to 1,39,156 including 1,25,226 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 4033 deaths: Government of Delhi
    7:43 PM, 4 Aug
    J&K govt imposes restrictions on movement & gathering of not more than 3 persons in Kashmir valley districts in wake of COVID19 spike. Night movement also stopped. Other than Srinagar no daytime restrictions except in containment zones. Stricter restrictions imposed in Srinagar.
    5:57 PM, 4 Aug
    Election Commission of India (ECI) asks presidents and general secretaries of recognised national/state political parties to give their suggestions till 11th August 2020, regarding election campaign and public meetings with regard to Bihar election, amid COVID19 pandemic.
    5:57 PM, 4 Aug
    At the present moment, we have 3 Indian vaccines which are in different phases of clinical testing. The 2 vaccines- Bharat Biotech vaccine & DNA vaccine of Zydus Cadila have completed phase 1 and will begin phase 2 while third is Oxford vaccine: Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR
    5:57 PM, 4 Aug
    Oxford vaccine, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India got approval for phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, which are starting within a week at 17 sites: Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research
    5:24 PM, 4 Aug
    In 2019, Indian ventilator market was roughly estimated as 8,510 units valued at Rs 444.74 Crore. Because of COVID19, in March domestic manufacturers imported various components. It wouldn't have been possible to make ventilators without import then: Secretary, Health Ministry
    5:24 PM, 4 Aug
    Currently, 5,86,298 active COVID19 cases are in India & over 12 lakh people have recovered. 50 per cent deaths due to COVID19 have taken place among the age group of 60 yrs or above & 37 per cent deaths took place in the age group between 45 to 60 yrs: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry
    4:52 PM, 4 Aug
