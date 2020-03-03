Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 52,509 new COVID-19 cases and 857 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Aug 05: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 19-lakh mark with single-day spike of 52,509 new cases and 857 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases is 19,08,255 including 5,86,244 active cases, 12,82,216 cured/discharged/migrated and 39,795 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Australia fears contagion as Victoria state reports record 15 coronavirus deaths. AIIMS, Rishikesh begins plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged people to observe a silent prayer on Wednesday and take an oath to follow guidelines to avoid infection. Uttar Pradesh: Security and COVID19 protocol to be followed at Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple. We've asked MLA of 6 Agartala Constituency, Sudip Roy Barman ji to remain in quarantine following his visit to a COVID care centre. It is for everyone's good including him. I request him to follow the procedure and cooperate: Dr Sandeep Mahatme, DM West Tripura Rapid Antigen tests comprise about 25-30 per cent of total COVID-19 tests: ICMR When we plan for the post COVID order, we need to diversify, create new supply chains, we should try and avoid excessive dependence on any one source or commodity: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at 1st Indo Asean Oceanic Business Summit & Expo It has been observed that Virinchi Hospital, Hyderabad has been charging exorbitant rates, improper & surplus billing & not adhering to ceiling (price) guidelines. Henceforth it is not permitted to admit & treat any confirmed or suspected cases of COVID19: Telangana Health Dept 399 COVID19 cases, 383 recovered/discharged and 1 death reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 14,070, including 8,742 active cases, 5,199 recovered/discharged & 129 deaths: State Health Department All religious places and places of worship to open in Jammu & Kashmir from August 16, 2020. Religious processions and large religious gatherings remain strictly prohibited: Rohit Kansal, J&K Principal Secretary (Information) 280 COVID19 cases, 357 discharged & 8 deaths reported in Chhattisgarh today, as of 9 pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 10,109, including 7,613 discharged, 2,427 active cases & 69 deaths: State Health Department 1,124 COVID19 cases, 781 recovered & 13 deaths reported in Rajasthan today, as of 8:30 pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 46,679, including 32,832 recovered, 13,115 active cases & 732 deaths: State Health Department 709 COVID19 cases, 873 recovered/discharged & 56 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 1,18,130, including 90,962 recovered/discharged, 20,326 active cases & 6,546 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation 623 COVID19 cases, 756 recovered/discharged & 8 deaths reported in Haryana today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 37,796, including 31,226 recovered/discharged, 6,122 active cases & 448 deaths: State Health Department 208 COVID19 cases & 309 recoveries reported in Uttarakhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 8,008, including 4,847 recovered, 3,028 active cases & 95 deaths: State Health Departmen 7,760 COVID19 cases, 12,326 discharged & 300 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 4,57,956, including 1,42,151 active cases, 2,99,356 discharged & 16,142 deaths: State health Department Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive for COVID19. He is admitted at a hospital. 5,063 COVID19 cases, 6,501 discharged & 108 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2,68,285, including 2,08,784 discharged, 55,152 active cases & 4,349 deaths: State Health Department 390 COVID19 cases, 824 recovered & 10 deaths reported in Jammu & Kashmir today. Total number of cases in the Union Territory is now at 22,396, including 7,123 active cases, 14,856 recovered & 417 deaths: UT Government Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa continues to remain stable since his admission for COVID19 treatment & has been responding to treatment. He is cheerful and attending to his activities. He is closely being monitored by an expert panel of Doctors: Manipal Hospital The poor will get free of cost treatment for #COVID19, just like it was being done earlier. The rich and those who can afford can avail paid quarantine facilities, if they want. State Home Ministry will issue a separate guideline for home quarantine: Narottam Mishra, MP Minister 4108 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 5187 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. 10,83,097 tests done so far: Government of Delhi Delhi reports 674 COVID19 cases, 972 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 12 deaths today. The total positive cases here rises to 1,39,156 including 1,25,226 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 4033 deaths: Government of Delhi J&K govt imposes restrictions on movement & gathering of not more than 3 persons in Kashmir valley districts in wake of COVID19 spike. Night movement also stopped. Other than Srinagar no daytime restrictions except in containment zones. Stricter restrictions imposed in Srinagar. Election Commission of India (ECI) asks presidents and general secretaries of recognised national/state political parties to give their suggestions till 11th August 2020, regarding election campaign and public meetings with regard to Bihar election, amid COVID19 pandemic. At the present moment, we have 3 Indian vaccines which are in different phases of clinical testing. The 2 vaccines- Bharat Biotech vaccine & DNA vaccine of Zydus Cadila have completed phase 1 and will begin phase 2 while third is Oxford vaccine: Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR Oxford vaccine, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India got approval for phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, which are starting within a week at 17 sites: Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research In 2019, Indian ventilator market was roughly estimated as 8,510 units valued at Rs 444.74 Crore. Because of COVID19, in March domestic manufacturers imported various components. It wouldn't have been possible to make ventilators without import then: Secretary, Health Ministry Currently, 5,86,298 active COVID19 cases are in India & over 12 lakh people have recovered. 50 per cent deaths due to COVID19 have taken place among the age group of 60 yrs or above & 37 per cent deaths took place in the age group between 45 to 60 yrs: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry Oxford vaccine, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India got approval for phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, which are starting within a week at 17 sites: Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.