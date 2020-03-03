YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 52,123 new COVID-19 cases and 775 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 30: Single-day spike of 52,123 positive cases and 775 deaths in India in the last 24 hours.

    Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 15,83,792 including 5,28,242 active cases, 10,20,582 cured/discharged and 34,968 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

    Meanwhile, MHA has come out with the set of guidelines for Unlock 3, to be applicable from August 1.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    10:00 AM, 30 Jul
    Masks have been compulsory in the state capital of Melbourne and a neighbouring semi-rural district for the past week. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said Thursday that masks or other face coverings will be compulsory for the whole state beginning late Sunday. In addition, residents around the city of Geelong will not be allowed to have visitors in their homes beginning late Thursday.
    9:33 AM, 30 Jul
    Delhi Cabinet to hold a meeting today. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a press conference following the meeting.
    9:10 AM, 30 Jul
    38 woman police officers who had contracted COVID19, resumed duties today after recovering. We are proud of them. They are our department's important and responsible officers: Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad City
    8:55 AM, 30 Jul
    The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 29th July is 1,81,90,382 including 4,46,642 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:42 AM, 30 Jul
    US coronavirus deaths are rising at their fastest rate in two months and have increased by 10,000 in the past 11 days.
    8:33 AM, 30 Jul
    COVID-19: Odisha releases over 16,000 prisoners as part of decongestion of jails
    8:24 AM, 30 Jul
    Mainland China reports 105 new coronavirus cases, including 96 in Xinjiang
    8:13 AM, 30 Jul
    Brazil's coronavirus outbreak set daily records on Wednesday with both 69,074 new confirmed cases and 1,595 related deaths.
    11:12 PM, 29 Jul
    Delhi reports 1,035 new Covid-19 cases; hotels delinked from hospitals as situation appears improving.
    11:12 PM, 29 Jul
    1,118 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 60 deaths.
    11:12 PM, 29 Jul
    14 deaths and 917 new Covid-19 cases reported in MP. Total count in the state stands at 30,134.
    11:11 PM, 29 Jul
    Jammu and Kashmir records 540 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 19,419.
    11:11 PM, 29 Jul
    Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal rises to 1,490 with 41 fatalities; case count reaches 65,258 with 2,294 fresh cases
    11:09 PM, 29 Jul
    226 #COVID19 cases reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 9,894, including 5,734 active cases, 4,061 recovered & 99 deaths.
    11:09 PM, 29 Jul
    Outdoor non-team sports like Golf courses, outdoor firing range, outdoor gymnastics, tennis, outdoor badminton and malkhamb will be allowed with physical distancing & sanitation measures from 5 August. Swimming pools will not be allowed to operate: Govt of Maharashtra.
    10:06 PM, 29 Jul
    Manipur reports 141 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,458. The number of active and recovered cases are 805 and 1,653 respectively.
    10:06 PM, 29 Jul
    9:40 PM, 29 Jul
    CM Biplab Kumar Deb has decided that the lockdown in the state will be extended till 5 AM on 4th Aug
    9:40 PM, 29 Jul
    Uttarakhand's COVID19 cases rise to 6,866 with 279 new infections reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 2,945 and 3,811 respectively.
    7:47 PM, 29 Jul
    Punjab reported 568 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state now stands at 14,946 including 10,213 recoveries and 361 deaths.
    7:41 PM, 29 Jul
    Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31.
    7:37 PM, 29 Jul
    7:37 PM, 29 Jul
    Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5.
    7:37 PM, 29 Jul
    Restrictions on the movement of individuals during night-time have been removed.
    7:36 PM, 29 Jul
    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today issued Unlock 3.0 guidelines to further reopen the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
    7:36 PM, 29 Jul
    7:02 PM, 29 Jul
    6,426 new COVID19 cases and 82 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,34,114. 5,927 patients were discharged today. 57,490 cases still active in the state.
    6:56 PM, 29 Jul
    Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally rises to 2,364 There are 1,012 active cases, 1,323 recovered cases and 12 deaths
    5:55 PM, 29 Jul
    Japan's Osaka prefecture confirmed around 220 new cases of COVID-19 today, setting a daily record high for the second straight day, Nippon TV has reported.
    5:46 PM, 29 Jul
    COVID-19 fatality rate declining progressively due to coordinated implementation of 'test, track, treat' strategy by Centre, states and UTs; total recoveries 9.88 lakh.
