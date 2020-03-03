Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 52,123 new COVID-19 cases and 775 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, July 30: Single-day spike of 52,123 positive cases and 775 deaths in India in the last 24 hours.

Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 15,83,792 including 5,28,242 active cases, 10,20,582 cured/discharged and 34,968 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, MHA has come out with the set of guidelines for Unlock 3, to be applicable from August 1.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Masks have been compulsory in the state capital of Melbourne and a neighbouring semi-rural district for the past week. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said Thursday that masks or other face coverings will be compulsory for the whole state beginning late Sunday. In addition, residents around the city of Geelong will not be allowed to have visitors in their homes beginning late Thursday. Delhi Cabinet to hold a meeting today. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a press conference following the meeting. 38 woman police officers who had contracted #COVID19, resumed duties today after recovering. We are proud of them. They are our department's important and responsible officers: Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad City #Telangana pic.twitter.com/LRzxbPpElY — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020 They are our department's important and responsible officers: Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad City The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 29th July is 1,81,90,382 including 4,46,642 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) US coronavirus deaths are rising at their fastest rate in two months and have increased by 10,000 in the past 11 days. COVID-19: Odisha releases over 16,000 prisoners as part of decongestion of jails Mainland China reports 105 new coronavirus cases, including 96 in Xinjiang Brazil's coronavirus outbreak set daily records on Wednesday with both 69,074 new confirmed cases and 1,595 related deaths. Delhi reports 1,035 new Covid-19 cases; hotels delinked from hospitals as situation appears improving. 1,118 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 60 deaths. 14 deaths and 917 new Covid-19 cases reported in MP. Total count in the state stands at 30,134. Jammu and Kashmir records 540 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 19,419. Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal rises to 1,490 with 41 fatalities; case count reaches 65,258 with 2,294 fresh cases 226 #COVID19 cases reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 9,894, including 5,734 active cases, 4,061 recovered & 99 deaths. Outdoor non-team sports like Golf courses, outdoor firing range, outdoor gymnastics, tennis, outdoor badminton and malkhamb will be allowed with physical distancing & sanitation measures from 5 August. Swimming pools will not be allowed to operate: Govt of Maharashtra. Manipur reports 141 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,458. The number of active and recovered cases are 805 and 1,653 respectively. CM Biplab Kumar Deb has decided that the lockdown in the state will be extended till 5 AM on 4th Aug Uttarakhand's COVID19 cases rise to 6,866 with 279 new infections reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 2,945 and 3,811 respectively. Punjab reported 568 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state now stands at 14,946 including 10,213 recoveries and 361 deaths. Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5. Restrictions on the movement of individuals during night-time have been removed. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today issued Unlock 3.0 guidelines to further reopen the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. 6,426 new COVID19 cases and 82 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,34,114. 5,927 patients were discharged today. 57,490 cases still active in the state. Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally rises to 2,364 There are 1,012 active cases, 1,323 recovered cases and 12 deaths Japan's Osaka prefecture confirmed around 220 new cases of COVID-19 today, setting a daily record high for the second straight day, Nippon TV has reported. COVID-19 fatality rate declining progressively due to coordinated implementation of 'test, track, treat' strategy by Centre, states and UTs; total recoveries 9.88 lakh. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.