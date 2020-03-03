YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 52,050 new COVID-19 cases and 803 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 04: Single-day spike of 52,050 COVID-19 positive cases and 803 deaths in India in the last 24 hours.

    India's COVID-19 tally rises to 18,55,746 including 5,86,298 active cases, 12,30,510 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,938 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

    12:03 PM, 4 Aug
    Sixty more people, including 13 security personnel and four health workers, test positive in Arunachal Pradesh, taking state caseload to 1,752
    11:47 AM, 4 Aug
    3 deaths and 231 fresh COVID19 cases in Maharashtra Police in the last 24 hours. So far, 7,950 police personnel have been discharged after recovery.
    11:28 AM, 4 Aug
    Nine more die of Covid-19 in Odisha, including six from Ganjam, raising virus death toll in state to 216
    11:10 AM, 4 Aug
    551 new COVID19 positive cases and 8 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today. Total number of cases now at 46,106 including 13,222 active cases and 727 deaths: Rajasthan Health Department
    11:06 AM, 4 Aug
    Supreme Court directs Central and State governments to continue providing timely old-age pension, mask, sanitisers and essential good and services to all senior citizens living alone during the COVID-19 crisis
    10:30 AM, 4 Aug
    1,286 COVID19 cases, 1,066 recovered & 12 deaths reported in Telangana yesterday, as of 8 pm. Total number of cases in the state at 68,946, including 49,675 recovered, 18,708 active cases, & 563 deaths: State Health Department
    10:12 AM, 4 Aug
    China reports 36 new coronavirus cases in mainland vs 43 a day earlier: Reuters
    10:07 AM, 4 Aug
    US coronavirus cases rise by at least 48,395 on monday to 4.73 million, deaths rise by at least 582 to 155,933
    9:53 AM, 4 Aug
    Madhya Pradesh: Markets re-open in Bhopal, after 10-day complete lockdown to curb the spread of COVID19.
    9:29 AM, 4 Aug
    Geography & seasonal variation may be helping India keep Covid toll low: Study
    9:19 AM, 4 Aug
    Manipur: Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated a 300 bedded COVID care centre at Manipur Trade & Expo Centre, Lamboikhongnangkhong in Imphal West, yesterday.
    9:07 AM, 4 Aug
    Health authorities in Telangana cancel permission of private hospital in Hyderabad to treat COVID19 patients over complaints of improper charging in violation of ceiling fixed by govt
    8:57 AM, 4 Aug
    Former Karnataka CM & Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah is admitted to Manipal Hospitals for evaluation of fever and the antigen test for COVID19 is positive. He is doing well and is stable currently: Manipal Hospitals
    8:48 AM, 4 Aug
    13 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram; the total number of cases now stands at 495 including 266 cured/discharged and 229 active cases: Department of Information and Public Relations, State Government
    8:45 AM, 4 Aug
    The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 3rd August is 2,08,64,750 including 6,61,182 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:18 AM, 4 Aug
    Congress Leader Siddaramaiah tests positive for coronavirus. "I have been tested positive for Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves," he tweeted.
    8:18 AM, 4 Aug
    South Korea’s Yonhap news agency is reporting that two members of the army have tested positive for coronavirus, citing the defence ministry. It says one is a draftee and the other is a military intelligence command officer.
    11:43 PM, 3 Aug
    Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announces on Twitter that he underwent COVID19 test, the result for which is awaited after two members of his family tested positive. He is in self-isolation.
    11:42 PM, 3 Aug
    Chhattisgarh: Raipur district administration today on Raksha Bandhan distributed smartphones among girls living in orphanages, for their online studies amid COVID19 pandemic. The girls also tied rakhis to the officials.
    11:42 PM, 3 Aug
    WHO & ICMR guidelines and SOPs are same for all. No one is forced into anything. People can be quarantined either at hotels or placed in home quarantine. SOP was followed. I think it was not forced: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on quarantine of Bihar Police officer
    11:42 PM, 3 Aug
    Active COVID-19 cases reach 1,128 in Himachal Pradesh: State Health Department Quote Tweet
    11:42 PM, 3 Aug
    Chhattisgarh: Police in Raigarh distributes over 12 lakh face masks on Rakshabandhan under ‘Raksha Sutra Mask’ campaign amid COVID19. SP Raigarh says, "Other organisations are also contributing in our campaign. In between 12 to 15 lakh masks have been distributed till now."
    11:41 PM, 3 Aug
    Rajasthan recorded 1,145 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths today, taking total cases to 45,555 out of which 12,785 cases are active. A total of 32,051 patients have been discharged after treatment so far: State Health Department
    11:41 PM, 3 Aug
    Goa recorded 286 COVID-19 cases today, taking total cases to 6,816 including 4,876 recoveries and 56 deaths. There are 1,884 active cases in Goa: State Health Department
    11:41 PM, 3 Aug
    Section 144 to be imposed from 8:00 pm of 4th August to 6.00 am of 6th August in Mangaluru police commissionerate limit in the wake of 'bhoomi pujan' for Ram Mandir on 5th August: Vikas Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner.
    11:41 PM, 3 Aug
    Haryana reported 654 new Coronavirus cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 37,173 cases including 30,470 discharges and 440 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 6,263: State Health Department
    11:41 PM, 3 Aug
    Kerala reported 962 new COVID-19 cases & 815 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 11,484 & total recoveries to 15,282. 19,343 samples were tested in the last 24 hours: State Public Relations Department
    11:41 PM, 3 Aug
    Maharashtra reported 8,968 COVID-19 cases, 10,221 recoveries & 266 deaths today, taking total cases to 4,50,196 including 2,87,030 recoveries and 15,842 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,47,018 out of which 41,664 cases are in Pune: State Health Department
    11:40 PM, 3 Aug
    Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has decided not to host the 'At Home Reception' at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day in view of Covid -19 pandemic: Raj Bhavan The Governor has tested positive for COVID-19.
    11:40 PM, 3 Aug
    Afghanistan's NSA Hamdullah Mohib met Indian Envoy Vinay Kumar & discussed issues of mutual interest. Envoy Kumar spoke of India's continued help for Afghanistan against #COVID19. NSA Mohib lauded India's support, affirming Afghanistan's strong commitment to bilateral partnership
