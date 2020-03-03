Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 52,050 new COVID-19 cases and 803 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

New Delhi, Aug 04: Single-day spike of 52,050 COVID-19 positive cases and 803 deaths in India in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 18,55,746 including 5,86,298 active cases, 12,30,510 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,938 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Sixty more people, including 13 security personnel and four health workers, test positive in Arunachal Pradesh, taking state caseload to 1,752. 3 deaths and 231 fresh COVID19 cases in Maharashtra Police in the last 24 hours. So far, 7,950 police personnel have been discharged after recovery. Nine more die of Covid-19 in Odisha, including six from Ganjam, raising virus death toll in state to 216. 551 new COVID19 positive cases and 8 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today. Total number of cases now at 46,106 including 13,222 active cases and 727 deaths: Rajasthan Health Department. Supreme Court directs Central and State governments to continue providing timely old-age pension, mask, sanitisers and essential good and services to all senior citizens living alone during the COVID-19 crisis. 1,286 COVID19 cases, 1,066 recovered & 12 deaths reported in Telangana yesterday, as of 8 pm. Total number of cases in the state at 68,946, including 49,675 recovered, 18,708 active cases, & 563 deaths: State Health Department. China reports 36 new coronavirus cases in mainland vs 43 a day earlier: Reuters. US coronavirus cases rise by at least 48,395 on monday to 4.73 million, deaths rise by at least 582 to 155,933. Madhya Pradesh: Markets re-open in Bhopal, after 10-day complete lockdown to curb the spread of COVID19. Geography & seasonal variation may be helping India keep Covid toll low: Study. Manipur: Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated a 300 bedded COVID care centre at Manipur Trade & Expo Centre, Lamboikhongnangkhong in Imphal West, yesterday. Health authorities in Telangana cancel permission of private hospital in Hyderabad to treat COVID19 patients over complaints of improper charging in violation of ceiling fixed by govt. Former Karnataka CM & Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah is admitted to Manipal Hospitals for evaluation of fever and the antigen test for COVID19 is positive. He is doing well and is stable currently: Manipal Hospitals. He is doing well and is stable currently: Manipal Hospitals 13 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram; the total number of cases now stands at 495 including 266 cured/discharged and 229 active cases: Department of Information and Public Relations, State Government The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 3rd August is 2,08,64,750 including 6,61,182 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Congress Leader Siddaramaiah tests positive for coronavirus. "I have been tested positive for Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves," he tweeted. South Korea’s Yonhap news agency is reporting that two members of the army have tested positive for coronavirus, citing the defence ministry. It says one is a draftee and the other is a military intelligence command officer. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announces on Twitter that he underwent COVID19 test, the result for which is awaited after two members of his family tested positive. He is in self-isolation. Chhattisgarh: Raipur district administration today on Raksha Bandhan distributed smartphones among girls living in orphanages, for their online studies amid COVID19 pandemic. The girls also tied rakhis to the officials. WHO & ICMR guidelines and SOPs are same for all. No one is forced into anything. People can be quarantined either at hotels or placed in home quarantine. SOP was followed. I think it was not forced: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on quarantine of Bihar Police officer Active COVID-19 cases reach 1,128 in Himachal Pradesh: State Health Department Quote Tweet Chhattisgarh: Police in Raigarh distributes over 12 lakh face masks on Rakshabandhan under ‘Raksha Sutra Mask’ campaign amid COVID19. SP Raigarh says, "Other organisations are also contributing in our campaign. In between 12 to 15 lakh masks have been distributed till now." Rajasthan recorded 1,145 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths today, taking total cases to 45,555 out of which 12,785 cases are active. A total of 32,051 patients have been discharged after treatment so far: State Health Department Goa recorded 286 COVID-19 cases today, taking total cases to 6,816 including 4,876 recoveries and 56 deaths. There are 1,884 active cases in Goa: State Health Department Section 144 to be imposed from 8:00 pm of 4th August to 6.00 am of 6th August in Mangaluru police commissionerate limit in the wake of 'bhoomi pujan' for Ram Mandir on 5th August: Vikas Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner. Haryana reported 654 new Coronavirus cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 37,173 cases including 30,470 discharges and 440 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 6,263: State Health Department Kerala reported 962 new COVID-19 cases & 815 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 11,484 & total recoveries to 15,282. 19,343 samples were tested in the last 24 hours: State Public Relations Department Maharashtra reported 8,968 COVID-19 cases, 10,221 recoveries & 266 deaths today, taking total cases to 4,50,196 including 2,87,030 recoveries and 15,842 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,47,018 out of which 41,664 cases are in Pune: State Health Department Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has decided not to host the 'At Home Reception' at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day in view of Covid -19 pandemic: Raj Bhavan The Governor has tested positive for COVID-19. Afghanistan's NSA Hamdullah Mohib met Indian Envoy Vinay Kumar & discussed issues of mutual interest. Envoy Kumar spoke of India's continued help for Afghanistan against #COVID19. NSA Mohib lauded India's support, affirming Afghanistan's strong commitment to bilateral partnership Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.