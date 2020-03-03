Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 50,357 new COVID-19 cases and 577 deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi can soon become ‘covid capital’, AAP govt going haywire on pandemic: HC

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Nov 07: With 50,357 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 84,62,081. With 577 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,25,562

Total active cases are 5,16,632 after a decrease of 4,141 in the last 24 hours.

Total cured cases are 78,19,887 with 53,920 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Gujarat: Markets in Surat witnessed heavy footfall amid festive season. Social distancing norms violated. #COVID19 (6.11) pic.twitter.com/kIV6HNwV5S — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020 Gujarat: Markets in Surat witnessed heavy footfall amid festive season. Social distancing norms violated. US daily Covid-19 cases hit record three days running, topping 127,000: Johns Hopkins Mexico reports 5,931 new coronavirus cases, 551 more deaths. Haryana reports 2,267 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total cases in the state to 1,78,413. Maharashtra reports 5027 new COVID19 cases, 161 deaths and 11,060 discharges today. Tamil Nadu reports 2370 new COVID19 cases, 2402 discharges and 27 deaths today. Himachal Pradesh reports 430 new COVID19 positive cases & 253 cured cases in the last 24 hours. Mumbai reported 792 new COVID19 cases, 205 recovered cases and 22 deaths today. Himachal Pradesh reports 430 new COVID19 positive cases & 253 cured cases in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 24,239, including 3,841 active cases, 20,016 recoveries & 359 deaths A 71-year-old cancer patient in the United States was found to be carrying the novel coronavirus inside her for 70 days. The finding has made experts question the common belief that the virus survives for a maximum of two to three weeks inside the human body in immunocompromised cases. The ban on firecrackers by some state governments has come as a double whammy for the fireworks industry in Tamil Nadu, which cater to 90 percent of the demand in the country, as they have already been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to industry sources. Rajasthan, Odisha and Delhi have banned firecrackers during the festive season, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and also air pollution, while Karnataka has decided to soon issue an order to this effect. Congress MP and party's incharge for Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil tests positive for COVID-19 581 new COVID19 cases (228 from Jammu & 353 from Kashmir), 632 recoveries (293 from Jammu & 339 from Kashmir) & 6 deaths reported from J&K today. Total positive cases now at 97,805, including 5,745 active cases, 90,537 recoveries & 1,523 deaths: Govt of UT of Jammu & Kashmir Uttarakhand reports 473 new COVID19 cases, 404 recoveries & 9 deaths today, taking total cases to 64,538 including 3,736 active cases, 59,227 recoveries and 1,056 deaths: State Health Department, Govt of Uttarakhand 7,002 new COVID19 infections reported in Kerala taking the number of active cases in the state to 83,208. Varanasi: Govt issues guidelines to celebrate Diwali amidst COVID19 pandemic. Potters express happiness with demand for earthen lamp in market. Puducherry reported 126 new COVID19 cases, 314 discharges & no death today. COVID19 pandemic will remain a watershed moment in history, just like WWII. We will have to adapt ourselves to the post-Corona world. We will have to be ready for the opportunities and challenges arising out of it: PM at India-Italy Virtual Summit with his Italian counterpart I hope that after the COVID19 situation improves, we will get an opportunity to welcome the Italian Members of Parliament, in India: PM Narendra Modi at India-Italy Virtual Summit with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte You swiftly and successfully brought a very difficult situation under control. You also consolidated the entire country: PM Narendra Modi at India-Italy Virtual Summit with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte I express my condolences on behalf of all the people in India, for the losses due to COVID19 in Italy. When other countries of the world were still getting to know of Coronavirus & trying to understand it, you were suffering from it: PM Modi at India-Italy Virtual Summit Puducherry reported 126 new COVID19 cases, 314 discharges & no death today. Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 35,675 till date, including 1,640 active cases, 33,437 recoveries & 598 deaths: Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Puducherry Novel inhalable llama antibodies may help treat, prevent Covid-19, study finds Novartis drug fails study in Covid-19 mortality, reports Reuters Madras high court Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, who was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital with cough, drowsiness and discomfort on Thursday, tested positive for Covid-19. Doctors said his condition was stable. There was no official bulletin from the hospital, but doctors said the 61-year-old had undergone a series of tests including a CT scan. 1,494 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Odisha yesterday. The total number of positive cases in the state is 2,98,768 including 2,83,533 recoveries, 1,37,89 active cases and deaths 1,393: Odisha Health Department In third wave of COVID19, positive cases are increasing. At present 7,231 COVID beds are occupied in Delhi and 8,572 are still available. We will increase COVID beds in govt hospitals & also ask private hospitals to do it: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain Telangana recorded 1,602 new COVID-19 cases, 982 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2,47,284 including 2,26,646 recoveries, 1,366 deaths, and 19,272 active cases: State Health Department Maharashtra Government issues Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID19 during Diwali celebrations; urges citizens to avoid bursting crackers to curb noise and air pollution. Telangana: Shopkeepers selling firecrackers in Hyderabad say sales have been affected this #Diwali due to #COVID19.



A shopkeeper says, "We were hoping that footfall of customers will increase but there are fewer people in the market. People are still scared of the disease." pic.twitter.com/Sgw7cSZWra — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020 Telangana: Shopkeepers selling firecrackers in Hyderabad say sales have been affected this Diwali due to COVID19. A shopkeeper says, "We were hoping that footfall of customers will increase but there are fewer people in the market. People are still scared of the disease." Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.