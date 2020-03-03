YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 50,357 new COVID-19 cases and 577 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 07: With 50,357 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 84,62,081. With 577 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,25,562

    Total active cases are 5,16,632 after a decrease of 4,141 in the last 24 hours.

    Total cured cases are 78,19,887 with 53,920 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:56 AM, 7 Nov
    Gujarat: Markets in Surat witnessed heavy footfall amid festive season. Social distancing norms violated.
    8:16 AM, 7 Nov
    US daily Covid-19 cases hit record three days running, topping 127,000: Johns Hopkins
    8:16 AM, 7 Nov
    Mexico reports 5,931 new coronavirus cases, 551 more deaths.
    10:08 PM, 6 Nov
    Haryana reports 2,267 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total cases in the state to 1,78,413.
    10:08 PM, 6 Nov
    Maharashtra reports 5027 new COVID19 cases, 161 deaths and 11,060 discharges today.
    10:07 PM, 6 Nov
    Tamil Nadu reports 2370 new COVID19 cases, 2402 discharges and 27 deaths today.
    10:07 PM, 6 Nov
    Himachal Pradesh reports 430 new COVID19 positive cases & 253 cured cases in the last 24 hours.
    10:06 PM, 6 Nov
    Mumbai reported 792 new COVID19 cases, 205 recovered cases and 22 deaths today.
    9:40 PM, 6 Nov
    Himachal Pradesh reports 430 new COVID19 positive cases & 253 cured cases in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 24,239, including 3,841 active cases, 20,016 recoveries & 359 deaths
    8:09 PM, 6 Nov
    A 71-year-old cancer patient in the United States was found to be carrying the novel coronavirus inside her for 70 days. The finding has made experts question the common belief that the virus survives for a maximum of two to three weeks inside the human body in immunocompromised cases.
    8:08 PM, 6 Nov
    The ban on firecrackers by some state governments has come as a double whammy for the fireworks industry in Tamil Nadu, which cater to 90 percent of the demand in the country, as they have already been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to industry sources. Rajasthan, Odisha and Delhi have banned firecrackers during the festive season, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and also air pollution, while Karnataka has decided to soon issue an order to this effect.
    8:06 PM, 6 Nov
    Congress MP and party's incharge for Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil tests positive for COVID-19
    6:20 PM, 6 Nov
    581 new COVID19 cases (228 from Jammu & 353 from Kashmir), 632 recoveries (293 from Jammu & 339 from Kashmir) & 6 deaths reported from J&K today. Total positive cases now at 97,805, including 5,745 active cases, 90,537 recoveries & 1,523 deaths: Govt of UT of Jammu & Kashmir
    6:19 PM, 6 Nov
    Uttarakhand reports 473 new COVID19 cases, 404 recoveries & 9 deaths today, taking total cases to 64,538 including 3,736 active cases, 59,227 recoveries and 1,056 deaths: State Health Department, Govt of Uttarakhand
    6:19 PM, 6 Nov
    7,002 new COVID19 infections reported in Kerala taking the number of active cases in the state to 83,208.
    6:19 PM, 6 Nov
    Varanasi: Govt issues guidelines to celebrate Diwali amidst COVID19 pandemic. Potters express happiness with demand for earthen lamp in market.
    6:18 PM, 6 Nov
    Puducherry reported 126 new COVID19 cases, 314 discharges & no death today.
    6:18 PM, 6 Nov
    COVID19 pandemic will remain a watershed moment in history, just like WWII. We will have to adapt ourselves to the post-Corona world. We will have to be ready for the opportunities and challenges arising out of it: PM at India-Italy Virtual Summit with his Italian counterpart
    6:18 PM, 6 Nov
    I hope that after the COVID19 situation improves, we will get an opportunity to welcome the Italian Members of Parliament, in India: PM Narendra Modi at India-Italy Virtual Summit with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte
    6:17 PM, 6 Nov
    You swiftly and successfully brought a very difficult situation under control. You also consolidated the entire country: PM Narendra Modi at India-Italy Virtual Summit with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte
    6:17 PM, 6 Nov
    I express my condolences on behalf of all the people in India, for the losses due to COVID19 in Italy. When other countries of the world were still getting to know of Coronavirus & trying to understand it, you were suffering from it: PM Modi at India-Italy Virtual Summit
    5:20 PM, 6 Nov
    Puducherry reported 126 new COVID19 cases, 314 discharges & no death today. Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 35,675 till date, including 1,640 active cases, 33,437 recoveries & 598 deaths: Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Puducherry
    2:54 PM, 6 Nov
    Novel inhalable llama antibodies may help treat, prevent Covid-19, study finds
    2:54 PM, 6 Nov
    Novartis drug fails study in Covid-19 mortality, reports Reuters
    2:53 PM, 6 Nov
    Madras high court Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, who was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital with cough, drowsiness and discomfort on Thursday, tested positive for Covid-19. Doctors said his condition was stable. There was no official bulletin from the hospital, but doctors said the 61-year-old had undergone a series of tests including a CT scan.
    12:05 PM, 6 Nov
    1,494 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Odisha yesterday. The total number of positive cases in the state is 2,98,768 including 2,83,533 recoveries, 1,37,89 active cases and deaths 1,393: Odisha Health Department
    11:19 AM, 6 Nov
    In third wave of COVID19, positive cases are increasing. At present 7,231 COVID beds are occupied in Delhi and 8,572 are still available. We will increase COVID beds in govt hospitals & also ask private hospitals to do it: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain
    10:55 AM, 6 Nov
    Telangana recorded 1,602 new COVID-19 cases, 982 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2,47,284 including 2,26,646 recoveries, 1,366 deaths, and 19,272 active cases: State Health Department
    9:49 AM, 6 Nov
    Maharashtra Government issues Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID19 during Diwali celebrations; urges citizens to avoid bursting crackers to curb noise and air pollution.
    9:28 AM, 6 Nov
    Telangana: Shopkeepers selling firecrackers in Hyderabad say sales have been affected this Diwali due to COVID19. A shopkeeper says, "We were hoping that footfall of customers will increase but there are fewer people in the market. People are still scared of the disease."
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X