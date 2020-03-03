Coronavirus LIVE: SC tells Centre to ban use of disinfectant tunnels to curb virus spread

At least 1.93 crore in Karnataka were infected by COVID-19

New Delhi, Nov 05: With 50,209 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 83,64,086. With 704 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,24,315.

Total active cases are 5,27,962 after a decrease of 5,825 in the last 24 hours.

Total cured cases are 77,11,809 with 55,331 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Newest First Oldest First Supreme Court asks Central Government to issue necessary directions in a month to ban the use of disinfectant tunnels, use of fumigation and ultraviolet rays on human, to curb the spread of Coronavirus. Total 11,42,08,384 samples tested for COVID19 up to 3rd November. Of these, 12,09,425 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Delhi logged its highest single-day count of 6,842 cases and had the second highest tally in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 5,505. Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, is self-isolating after her justice minister tested positive for the coronavirus, exposing several cabinet members to the disease. The finance minister and foreign minister will also self-isolate after attending meetings with Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup last week. He revealed via a Facebook post that he had the virus. Jharkhand reports 301 new COVID-19 cases and 505 recoveries today Total number of cases now at 1,03,188 including 97,480 recoveries, 894 deaths and 4,814 active cases: State Health Department Assam reports 380 new COVID19 cases and 655 discharges today. Total cases in the State rise to 2,07,741, including 1,98,694 discharges and 934 deaths. Active cases at 8,110: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Sikkim govt imposes complete ban on use of firecrackers in state till further orders in the wake of Covid-19 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government would roll out new types of Covid-19 testing “on a scale never seen before” to stem the growing pandemic when a new lockdown in England expires on December 2. Maharashtra govt allows cinema halls to open with 50% occupancy from November 5 The National Health Service (NHS) in England is getting prepared to start distributing possible COVID-19 vaccines before Christmas in case one of the candidates is ready by the end of the year, the head of the state-run health service said. Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was on November 4 discharged from a state-run hospital here after undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection, a doctor said. Punjab reports 527 new COVID19 cases and 14 deaths today. 1,952 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths and 1,161 discharges reported in Haryana today. 6,842 new COVID cases, 5,797 recoveries, and 51 deaths recorded in Delhi today. 3,987 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths reported in West Bengal today. Maharashtra reports 5,505 new COVID19 cases, 8,728 discharges and 125 deaths, as per the State Health Department. Andhra Pradesh reports 2,477 new COVID19 cases taking total positive cases in the State to 8,33,208 There are 21,438 active cases and 8,05,026 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,744, as per State Health Department India sustains the trend of consistently low active cases, number stands at 5,33,787 today. The active caseload is below 6 lakh for the sixth day. Sixteen states & UTs have cases per million lower than the national average: Union Health Ministry Telangana recorded 1,637 new COVID19 cases, 1,273 recoveries, and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2,44,143 including 2,24,686 recoveries, 1,357 deaths, and 18,100 active cases: State Health Department Total samples tested up to 3rd November is 11,29,98,959 including 12,09,609 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research 84 new positive cases and 30 recoveries reported in Ladakh yesterday; the total number of positive patients in the UT is 6,441: Department of Information & Public Relations, Ladakh Coronavirus testing facility for domestic and international departing passengers has commenced at the Delhi Airport. With the number of coronavirus cases coming down in Pune district, the local administration has allowed private hospitals to use oxygen-supported COVID-19 beds for treatment of patients suffering from other diseases. 3,981 new COVID19 cases and 56 deaths reported in West Bengal today. The total number of positive cases in the State now stands at 3,85,589 including 36,443 active cases, 3,42,133 discharges and 7,013 deaths. Maharashtra reports 4,909 new COVID19 cases, 6,973 discharges and 120 deaths, as per the State Health Department. COVID-19 tally of the State rises to 16,92,693 including 15,31,277 recoveries and 44,248 deaths. Active cases is at 1,16,543. Andaman and Nicobar reports 20 new COVID19 cases and 21 recoveries today. Total number of cases in the Union Territory now at 4,372 including 159 active cases, 60 deaths and 4,153 recoveries. 1,684 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths and 1,258 discharges reported in Haryana today. Total cases at 1,72,130 including 13,338 active cases, 1,56,975 discharges and 1,817 deaths. 6,862 new COVID19 cases and 8,802 recoveries and 26 deaths have been reported in Kerala today. Number of active cases now at 84, 713, death toll is at 1,559 and 3,64,745 patients have recovered so far. Rajasthan detects 1,725 new COVID19 cases and 10 deaths today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 2,02,220 with 1,936 deaths, 1,83,899 recoveries/discharges and 16,385 active cases. Uttarakhand reports 316 new COVID19 cases taking the total number of cases to 63,197. Active cases at 3,705. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.