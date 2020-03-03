YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: SC tells Centre to ban use of disinfectant tunnels to curb virus spread

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 05: With 50,209 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 83,64,086. With 704 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,24,315.

    Total active cases are 5,27,962 after a decrease of 5,825 in the last 24 hours.

    Total cured cases are 77,11,809 with 55,331 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:32 AM, 5 Nov
    Supreme Court asks Central Government to issue necessary directions in a month to ban the use of disinfectant tunnels, use of fumigation and ultraviolet rays on human, to curb the spread of Coronavirus.
    9:29 AM, 5 Nov
    Total 11,42,08,384 samples tested for COVID19 up to 3rd November. Of these, 12,09,425 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:04 AM, 5 Nov
    Delhi logged its highest single-day count of 6,842 cases and had the second highest tally in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 5,505.
    11:24 PM, 4 Nov
    Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, is self-isolating after her justice minister tested positive for the coronavirus, exposing several cabinet members to the disease. The finance minister and foreign minister will also self-isolate after attending meetings with Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup last week. He revealed via a Facebook post that he had the virus.
    11:23 PM, 4 Nov
    Jharkhand reports 301 new COVID-19 cases and 505 recoveries today Total number of cases now at 1,03,188 including 97,480 recoveries, 894 deaths and 4,814 active cases: State Health Department
    11:23 PM, 4 Nov
    Assam reports 380 new COVID19 cases and 655 discharges today. Total cases in the State rise to 2,07,741, including 1,98,694 discharges and 934 deaths. Active cases at 8,110: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    10:32 PM, 4 Nov
    Sikkim govt imposes complete ban on use of firecrackers in state till further orders in the wake of Covid-19
    10:32 PM, 4 Nov
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government would roll out new types of Covid-19 testing “on a scale never seen before” to stem the growing pandemic when a new lockdown in England expires on December 2.
    10:31 PM, 4 Nov
    Maharashtra govt allows cinema halls to open with 50% occupancy from November 5
    10:31 PM, 4 Nov
    The National Health Service (NHS) in England is getting prepared to start distributing possible COVID-19 vaccines before Christmas in case one of the candidates is ready by the end of the year, the head of the state-run health service said.
    10:31 PM, 4 Nov
    Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was on November 4 discharged from a state-run hospital here after undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection, a doctor said.
    10:29 PM, 4 Nov
    Punjab reports 527 new COVID19 cases and 14 deaths today.
    10:29 PM, 4 Nov
    1,952 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths and 1,161 discharges reported in Haryana today.
    10:29 PM, 4 Nov
    6,842 new COVID cases, 5,797 recoveries, and 51 deaths recorded in Delhi today.
    10:29 PM, 4 Nov
    3,987 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths reported in West Bengal today.
    10:29 PM, 4 Nov
    Maharashtra reports 5,505 new COVID19 cases, 8,728 discharges and 125 deaths, as per the State Health Department.
    5:27 PM, 4 Nov
    Andhra Pradesh reports 2,477 new COVID19 cases taking total positive cases in the State to 8,33,208 There are 21,438 active cases and 8,05,026 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,744, as per State Health Department
    2:22 PM, 4 Nov
    India sustains the trend of consistently low active cases, number stands at 5,33,787 today. The active caseload is below 6 lakh for the sixth day. Sixteen states & UTs have cases per million lower than the national average: Union Health Ministry
    11:48 AM, 4 Nov
    Telangana recorded 1,637 new COVID19 cases, 1,273 recoveries, and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2,44,143 including 2,24,686 recoveries, 1,357 deaths, and 18,100 active cases: State Health Department
    9:34 AM, 4 Nov
    Total samples tested up to 3rd November is 11,29,98,959 including 12,09,609 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research
    8:29 AM, 4 Nov
    84 new positive cases and 30 recoveries reported in Ladakh yesterday; the total number of positive patients in the UT is 6,441: Department of Information & Public Relations, Ladakh
    8:09 AM, 4 Nov
    Coronavirus testing facility for domestic and international departing passengers has commenced at the Delhi Airport.
    7:50 AM, 4 Nov
    With the number of coronavirus cases coming down in Pune district, the local administration has allowed private hospitals to use oxygen-supported COVID-19 beds for treatment of patients suffering from other diseases.
    10:29 PM, 3 Nov
    3,981 new COVID19 cases and 56 deaths reported in West Bengal today. The total number of positive cases in the State now stands at 3,85,589 including 36,443 active cases, 3,42,133 discharges and 7,013 deaths.
    10:29 PM, 3 Nov
    Maharashtra reports 4,909 new COVID19 cases, 6,973 discharges and 120 deaths, as per the State Health Department. COVID-19 tally of the State rises to 16,92,693 including 15,31,277 recoveries and 44,248 deaths. Active cases is at 1,16,543.
    10:28 PM, 3 Nov
    Andaman and Nicobar reports 20 new COVID19 cases and 21 recoveries today. Total number of cases in the Union Territory now at 4,372 including 159 active cases, 60 deaths and 4,153 recoveries.
    10:28 PM, 3 Nov
    1,684 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths and 1,258 discharges reported in Haryana today. Total cases at 1,72,130 including 13,338 active cases, 1,56,975 discharges and 1,817 deaths.
    8:37 PM, 3 Nov
    6,862 new COVID19 cases and 8,802 recoveries and 26 deaths have been reported in Kerala today. Number of active cases now at 84, 713, death toll is at 1,559 and 3,64,745 patients have recovered so far.
    8:35 PM, 3 Nov
    Rajasthan detects 1,725 new COVID19 cases and 10 deaths today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 2,02,220 with 1,936 deaths, 1,83,899 recoveries/discharges and 16,385 active cases.
    8:34 PM, 3 Nov
    Uttarakhand reports 316 new COVID19 cases taking the total number of cases to 63,197. Active cases at 3,705.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X