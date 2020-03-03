YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 48,648 new COVID-19 cases and 563 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 30: With 48,648 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 80,88,851. With 563 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,21,090.

    Total active cases are 5,94,386 after a decrease of 9,301 in the last 24 hours.

    Total cured cases are 73,73,375 with 57,386 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:22 AM, 30 Oct
    Total 10,77,28,088 samples tested for COVID19 up to 29th October. Of these 11,64,648 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:11 AM, 30 Oct
    India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuously falling positivity rate. It is 7.54% presently: Ministry of Health
    8:17 AM, 30 Oct
    The United States notched a record number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday, for the first time topping 90,000 diagnoses in 24 hours, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
    11:49 PM, 29 Oct
    Russia has temporarily stopped vaccinating new volunteers in its Covid-19 vaccine trial due to high demand and a shortage of doses, a representative at the firm running the study said on Thursday, in a setback for Moscow's ambitious plan to roll out the shot.
    9:05 PM, 29 Oct
    Depending on COVID19 situation, in the coming days, devotees will be required to produce COVID negative certificate obtained within 24 hours of the darshan. Overnight halt at Sannidhanam will not be allowed: Travancore Devaswom Board, Kerala
    9:05 PM, 29 Oct
    Pilgrim season starts on Nov 16. We've limited the no. of pilgrims to 1000 per day during initial days of the week. There'll be an increase of 1000, on weekends. On Sabarimala Mandavilakku & Makaravilakku days, the no. of pilgrims to be increased to 5000:Travancore Devaswom Board
    9:00 PM, 29 Oct
    17,029 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 43,095 rapid antigen tests conducted today. 45,76,724 tests conducted so far: Government of Delhi
    9:00 PM, 29 Oct
    5,739 fresh positive cases, 4,138 recoveries and 27 deaths reported in Delhi today
    9:00 PM, 29 Oct
    3,989 new COVID19 cases, 3,945 discharged cases and 61 deaths reported in West Bengal today, as per the State Health Department.
    8:59 PM, 29 Oct
    Uttarakhand's COVID19 cases tally rises to 61,566 with 305 fresh cases reported today. The total number of active cases and recoveries stand at 3,545 and 56,529 respectively. Death toll 1,009: State Government
    8:59 PM, 29 Oct
    The cumulative positivity rate has been falling progressively and has touched 7.54% today. India continues to maintain the declining trend of active cases. Active cases stand at 6,03,687 today. It comprises only 7.51% of the total positive cases of the country: Govt of India
    8:59 PM, 29 Oct
    With 10,75,760 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have crossed 10.65 crores (10,65,63,440). Nearly 11 lakh tests have been conducted daily on an average during the past six weeks: Govt of India
    8:59 PM, 29 Oct
    551 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 197 from Jammu division and 354 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 93,764 including 6,928 active cases, 85,370 recoveries and 1,466 deaths: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir
    8:58 PM, 29 Oct
    Manipur records 242 new COVID19 cases and 4 deaths today; the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 18,051 including 13,583 recoveries, 4,308 active cases and 160 deaths: State Health Department
    8:58 PM, 29 Oct
    80 new COVID19 cases reported in Chandigarh in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stands at 14,292 to date, with 665 active cases, 13,402 cured cases, and 225 deaths: Union Territory Health Department
    8:58 PM, 29 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 5,902 new COVID19 cases, 7,883 recoveries and 156 deaths, as per State's Public Health Department. The COVID19 tally of the state rises to 16,66,668, with 14,94,809 recoveries and 43,710 deaths. Active cases at 1,27,603.
    8:58 PM, 29 Oct
    Gujarat reports 987 new cases of COVID19, four deaths and 1,083 recoveries today. Gujarat's case tally stands at 1,71,040, with 1,54,078 recoveries and 3,708 deaths. Total active cases are 13,254: State Government
    8:58 PM, 29 Oct
    Punjab reported 468 new COVID19 cases, 427 discharged cases & 10 deaths, taking total positive cases to 1,32,727 till date, including 1,24,293 discharges, 4,266 active cases & 4,168 deaths: State Health Department
    8:57 PM, 29 Oct
    In due course, depending upon the trials of COVID19 vaccine in India, we propose to expand our cooperation to other countries & it'll include clinical trials & capacity building for vaccine development production & delivery: Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs
    8:57 PM, 29 Oct
    A 28-year-old COVID19 positive woman gave birth to three babies at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur on 18th October. All three babies found COVID negative in the first report: AIIMS, Raipur.
    8:57 PM, 29 Oct
    Kerala reported 7,020 new COVID19 cases, 26 deaths & 8,474 recoveries in last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 91,784 now: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
    8:56 PM, 29 Oct
    It has been decided to change bidding parameters and invite bid at enterprise value: Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Civil Aviation Minister on Air India bid
    8:56 PM, 29 Oct
    With COVID coming in, scenario changed. So, with changed conditions, it was felt that the way we packaged Air India, it may not evince enough interest from bidders. Now, bidder will have to say how much debt he would be able to carry with Air India: Secy,Civil Aviation Ministry
    8:55 PM, 29 Oct
    It is my expectation that by the time we reach Diwali, and between Diwali & the end of the year, we should be looking at figures (of operations under domestic civil aviation) which resemble pre-COVID levels: Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Civil Aviation Minister
    8:55 PM, 29 Oct
    Thrice weekly direct flights between Amritsar & Nanded to restart from 10th November: Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Civil Aviation
    8:55 PM, 29 Oct
    Maharashtra Government extends lockdown till 30th November with activities permitted under Mission 'Begin Again'
    5:33 PM, 29 Oct
    783 new COVID19 reported on 28th October, taking the total count of active cases in Bihar to 9,559: State Health Department, Government of Bihar
    5:31 PM, 29 Oct
    Union Health Secretary reviewed the status of response measures to #COVID19 in West Bengal, Delhi and Kerala and advised the states/UT to gear up testing, tracking & treatment strategy during the festive season.
    1:57 PM, 29 Oct
    Supreme Court issues notice to the Centre on a plea seeking registration of an FIR by CBI against ten Indian pharmaceutical firms for manufacturing and selling Remdesivir and Favipiravir allegedly as medicines that treat Covid-19 patients without valid licences, reports ANI
    1:57 PM, 29 Oct
    A second national lockdown in Britain is not inevitable even though France and Germany have gone that way, said housing minister Robert Jenrick on Thursday. "I don't think anything is inevitable," he told the BBC, when asked if French and German lockdowns meant the UK would follow. He also said it was too early to say that the government's tiered approach of regional lockdowns was not bringing down infection rates.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X