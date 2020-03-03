Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 48,648 new COVID-19 cases and 563 deaths in last 24 hours

West Bengal govt asks medical establishments to send list of workers to be given COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi, Oct 30: With 48,648 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 80,88,851. With 563 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,21,090.

Total active cases are 5,94,386 after a decrease of 9,301 in the last 24 hours.

Total cured cases are 73,73,375 with 57,386 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Total 10,77,28,088 samples tested for COVID19 up to 29th October. Of these 11,64,648 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuously falling positivity rate. It is 7.54% presently: Ministry of Health The United States notched a record number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday, for the first time topping 90,000 diagnoses in 24 hours, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. Russia has temporarily stopped vaccinating new volunteers in its Covid-19 vaccine trial due to high demand and a shortage of doses, a representative at the firm running the study said on Thursday, in a setback for Moscow's ambitious plan to roll out the shot. Depending on COVID19 situation, in the coming days, devotees will be required to produce COVID negative certificate obtained within 24 hours of the darshan. Overnight halt at Sannidhanam will not be allowed: Travancore Devaswom Board, Kerala Pilgrim season starts on Nov 16. We've limited the no. of pilgrims to 1000 per day during initial days of the week. There'll be an increase of 1000, on weekends. On Sabarimala Mandavilakku & Makaravilakku days, the no. of pilgrims to be increased to 5000:Travancore Devaswom Board 17,029 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 43,095 rapid antigen tests conducted today. 45,76,724 tests conducted so far: Government of Delhi 5,739 fresh positive cases, 4,138 recoveries and 27 deaths reported in Delhi today 3,989 new COVID19 cases, 3,945 discharged cases and 61 deaths reported in West Bengal today, as per the State Health Department. Uttarakhand's COVID19 cases tally rises to 61,566 with 305 fresh cases reported today. The total number of active cases and recoveries stand at 3,545 and 56,529 respectively. Death toll 1,009: State Government The cumulative positivity rate has been falling progressively and has touched 7.54% today. India continues to maintain the declining trend of active cases. Active cases stand at 6,03,687 today. It comprises only 7.51% of the total positive cases of the country: Govt of India With 10,75,760 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have crossed 10.65 crores (10,65,63,440). Nearly 11 lakh tests have been conducted daily on an average during the past six weeks: Govt of India 551 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 197 from Jammu division and 354 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 93,764 including 6,928 active cases, 85,370 recoveries and 1,466 deaths: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir Manipur records 242 new COVID19 cases and 4 deaths today; the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 18,051 including 13,583 recoveries, 4,308 active cases and 160 deaths: State Health Department 80 new COVID19 cases reported in Chandigarh in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stands at 14,292 to date, with 665 active cases, 13,402 cured cases, and 225 deaths: Union Territory Health Department Maharashtra reports 5,902 new COVID19 cases, 7,883 recoveries and 156 deaths, as per State's Public Health Department. The COVID19 tally of the state rises to 16,66,668, with 14,94,809 recoveries and 43,710 deaths. Active cases at 1,27,603. Gujarat reports 987 new cases of COVID19, four deaths and 1,083 recoveries today. Gujarat's case tally stands at 1,71,040, with 1,54,078 recoveries and 3,708 deaths. Total active cases are 13,254: State Government Punjab reported 468 new COVID19 cases, 427 discharged cases & 10 deaths, taking total positive cases to 1,32,727 till date, including 1,24,293 discharges, 4,266 active cases & 4,168 deaths: State Health Department In due course, depending upon the trials of COVID19 vaccine in India, we propose to expand our cooperation to other countries & it'll include clinical trials & capacity building for vaccine development production & delivery: Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs A 28-year-old COVID19 positive woman gave birth to three babies at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur on 18th October. All three babies found COVID negative in the first report: AIIMS, Raipur. Kerala reported 7,020 new COVID19 cases, 26 deaths & 8,474 recoveries in last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 91,784 now: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan It has been decided to change bidding parameters and invite bid at enterprise value: Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Civil Aviation Minister on Air India bid With COVID coming in, scenario changed. So, with changed conditions, it was felt that the way we packaged Air India, it may not evince enough interest from bidders. Now, bidder will have to say how much debt he would be able to carry with Air India: Secy,Civil Aviation Ministry It is my expectation that by the time we reach Diwali, and between Diwali & the end of the year, we should be looking at figures (of operations under domestic civil aviation) which resemble pre-COVID levels: Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Civil Aviation Minister Thrice weekly direct flights between Amritsar & Nanded to restart from 10th November: Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Maharashtra Government extends lockdown till 30th November with activities permitted under Mission 'Begin Again' 783 new COVID19 reported on 28th October, taking the total count of active cases in Bihar to 9,559: State Health Department, Government of Bihar Union Health Secretary reviewed the status of response measures to #COVID19 in West Bengal, Delhi and Kerala and advised the states/UT to gear up testing, tracking & treatment strategy during the festive season. Supreme Court issues notice to the Centre on a plea seeking registration of an FIR by CBI against ten Indian pharmaceutical firms for manufacturing and selling Remdesivir and Favipiravir allegedly as medicines that treat Covid-19 patients without valid licences, reports ANI A second national lockdown in Britain is not inevitable even though France and Germany have gone that way, said housing minister Robert Jenrick on Thursday. "I don't think anything is inevitable," he told the BBC, when asked if French and German lockdowns meant the UK would follow. He also said it was too early to say that the government's tiered approach of regional lockdowns was not bringing down infection rates. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.