    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 48,268 new COVID-19 cases and 551 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 31: With 48,268 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 81,37,119. With 551 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,21,641.

    Total active cases are 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 in the last 24 hours.

    Total cured cases are 74,32,829 with 59,454 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    12:13 PM, 31 Oct
    Telangana recorded 1,445 COVID19 new cases, 1,486 recoveries and 6 deaths on 30th October, taking total cases to 2,38,632 including 2,18,887 recoveries, 1,336 deaths and 18,409 active cases: State Health Department, Govt of Telangana
    11:02 AM, 31 Oct
    Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected around Rs 3.5 crores fine for 1,60,279 violations of face masks norms between April 20 to October 29.
    10:40 AM, 31 Oct
    28 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,722 till date. Number of active cases is at 437 while 2,284 people have been discharged so far. Till date, one death has been reported in the state: Govt of Mizoram
    10:37 AM, 31 Oct
    Total 10,87,96,064 samples tested for COVID19 up to 30th October. Of these 10,67,976 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    7:56 AM, 31 Oct
    3.42 lakh total people in Delhi have recovered so far and the recovery rate stands at 89.8 per cent while the death rate is 1.7 per cent.
    10:41 PM, 30 Oct
    Andaman and Nicobar reports 12 new COVID19 cases and 22 recoveries today. Total number of cases in the Union Territory now at 4,317 including 182 active cases, 59 deaths and 4,076 recoveries.
    10:41 PM, 30 Oct
    1,650 new COVID-19 cases and 1,179 discharges reported in Haryana today. Total cases at 1,65,467 including 11,851 active cases, 1,51,839 discharges and 1,777 deaths.
    10:03 PM, 30 Oct
    Madhya Pradesh reports 619 new COVID19 cases, 12 deaths and 1,074 recoveries today, as per State Health Department Total cases in the State now at 1,70,690 including 2,941 deaths and 1,58,455 recoveries. Active cases stand at 9,294.
    9:34 PM, 30 Oct
    Jharkhand reports 323 new COVID-19 cases and 421 recoveries today. Total number of cases now at 101,287 including 95,208 recoveries, 883 deaths and 5,196 active cases.
    9:32 PM, 30 Oct
    Karnataka reported 3,589 new COVID-19 cases, 8,521 discharges and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 59,499, discharges to 7,49,740 and death toll to 11,140.
    9:32 PM, 30 Oct
    8:13 PM, 30 Oct
    Tamil Nadu reports 2,608 new COVID19 cases, 38 deaths and 3,924 discharges today, as per the State Health Department. The total number of cases in the state is now at 7,22,011 including 6,87,388 discharges and 11,091 deaths. There are 23,532 active cases in the state.
    8:12 PM, 30 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 6,190 new COVID19 cases, 8,241 recoveries and 127 deaths, as per State's Public Health Department. The COVID19 tally of the state rises to 16,72,858, with 15,03,050 recoveries and 43,837 deaths. Active cases at 1,25,418.
    7:18 PM, 30 Oct
    Manipur records 221 new COVID19 cases and 4 deaths today; the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 18,272 including 13,805 recoveries, 4,303 active cases and 164 deaths.
    7:18 PM, 30 Oct
    Uttarakhand reports 349 new COVID19 cases & 2 deaths today, taking total cases to 61,915 including 3,634 active cases, 56,771 recoveries and 1,011 deaths.
    7:08 PM, 30 Oct
    Kerala reports 6,638 new COVID19 infections and 7,928 recoveries.There are 90,565 active patients in the state and total deaths are 1,457.
    7:08 PM, 30 Oct
    7:06 PM, 30 Oct
    Rajasthan COVID19 update: 1,794 new infections reported, including 340 from Jaipur. Total cases now at 1,95,213 out of which 15,251 are active patients. Death toll stands at 1,898.
    5:23 PM, 30 Oct
    23 cops test Covid-19 positive at Kevadiya ahead of PM visit
    4:37 PM, 30 Oct
    Pakistan's new coronavirus cases surpassed the 1,000-mark on Friday after three months, as the second wave of the pandemic slowly but surely spreads across the country. The country registered 1,078 fresh infections, taking the national tally to 332,186, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.
    4:25 PM, 30 Oct
    PM Orban says Hungary's first Covid-19 vaccine shipment could arrive by early January
    2:49 PM, 30 Oct
    1:30 PM, 30 Oct
    Covid recovery rate jumps to 91.15%, even as cases near 81 lakh in India.
    1:29 PM, 30 Oct
    France heads into a second lockdown from today.
    12:13 PM, 30 Oct
    Odisha reports 1,547 new COVID19 infections and 11 deaths over the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 2,88,646 out of which 15,247 are active patients. Death toll at 1,308.
    10:22 AM, 30 Oct
    Total 10,77,28,088 samples tested for COVID19 up to 29th October. Of these 11,64,648 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:11 AM, 30 Oct
    India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuously falling positivity rate. It is 7.54% presently: Ministry of Health
    8:17 AM, 30 Oct
    The United States notched a record number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday, for the first time topping 90,000 diagnoses in 24 hours, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
    11:49 PM, 29 Oct
    Russia has temporarily stopped vaccinating new volunteers in its Covid-19 vaccine trial due to high demand and a shortage of doses, a representative at the firm running the study said on Thursday, in a setback for Moscow's ambitious plan to roll out the shot.
    9:05 PM, 29 Oct
    Depending on COVID19 situation, in the coming days, devotees will be required to produce COVID negative certificate obtained within 24 hours of the darshan. Overnight halt at Sannidhanam will not be allowed: Travancore Devaswom Board, Kerala
    X