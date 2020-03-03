Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 48,268 new COVID-19 cases and 551 deaths in last 24 hours

US health official dresses up as clown while announcing COVID-19 deaths

New Delhi, Oct 31: With 48,268 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 81,37,119. With 551 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,21,641.

Total active cases are 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 in the last 24 hours.

Total cured cases are 74,32,829 with 59,454 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Newest First Oldest First Telangana recorded 1,445 COVID19 new cases, 1,486 recoveries and 6 deaths on 30th October, taking total cases to 2,38,632 including 2,18,887 recoveries, 1,336 deaths and 18,409 active cases: State Health Department, Govt of Telangana Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected around Rs 3.5 crores fine for 1,60,279 violations of face masks norms between April 20 to October 29. 28 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,722 till date. Number of active cases is at 437 while 2,284 people have been discharged so far. Till date, one death has been reported in the state: Govt of Mizoram Total 10,87,96,064 samples tested for COVID19 up to 30th October. Of these 10,67,976 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 3.42 lakh total people in Delhi have recovered so far and the recovery rate stands at 89.8 per cent while the death rate is 1.7 per cent. Andaman and Nicobar reports 12 new COVID19 cases and 22 recoveries today. Total number of cases in the Union Territory now at 4,317 including 182 active cases, 59 deaths and 4,076 recoveries. 1,650 new COVID-19 cases and 1,179 discharges reported in Haryana today. Total cases at 1,65,467 including 11,851 active cases, 1,51,839 discharges and 1,777 deaths. Madhya Pradesh reports 619 new COVID19 cases, 12 deaths and 1,074 recoveries today, as per State Health Department Total cases in the State now at 1,70,690 including 2,941 deaths and 1,58,455 recoveries. Active cases stand at 9,294. Jharkhand reports 323 new COVID-19 cases and 421 recoveries today. Total number of cases now at 101,287 including 95,208 recoveries, 883 deaths and 5,196 active cases. Karnataka reported 3,589 new COVID-19 cases, 8,521 discharges and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 59,499, discharges to 7,49,740 and death toll to 11,140. Tamil Nadu reports 2,608 new COVID19 cases, 38 deaths and 3,924 discharges today, as per the State Health Department. The total number of cases in the state is now at 7,22,011 including 6,87,388 discharges and 11,091 deaths. There are 23,532 active cases in the state. Maharashtra reports 6,190 new COVID19 cases, 8,241 recoveries and 127 deaths, as per State's Public Health Department. The COVID19 tally of the state rises to 16,72,858, with 15,03,050 recoveries and 43,837 deaths. Active cases at 1,25,418. Manipur records 221 new COVID19 cases and 4 deaths today; the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 18,272 including 13,805 recoveries, 4,303 active cases and 164 deaths. Uttarakhand reports 349 new COVID19 cases & 2 deaths today, taking total cases to 61,915 including 3,634 active cases, 56,771 recoveries and 1,011 deaths. Kerala reports 6,638 new COVID19 infections and 7,928 recoveries.There are 90,565 active patients in the state and total deaths are 1,457. Kerala reports 6,638 new COVID19 infections and 7,928 recoveries.There are 90,565 active patients in the state and total deaths are 1,457. Rajasthan COVID19 update: 1,794 new infections reported, including 340 from Jaipur. Total cases now at 1,95,213 out of which 15,251 are active patients. Death toll stands at 1,898. 23 cops test Covid-19 positive at Kevadiya ahead of PM visit Pakistan's new coronavirus cases surpassed the 1,000-mark on Friday after three months, as the second wave of the pandemic slowly but surely spreads across the country. The country registered 1,078 fresh infections, taking the national tally to 332,186, according to the Ministry of National Health Services. PM Orban says Hungary's first Covid-19 vaccine shipment could arrive by early January Pakistan's new coronavirus cases surpassed the 1,000-mark on Friday after three months, as the second wave of the pandemic slowly but surely spreads across the country. The country registered 1,078 fresh infections, taking the national tally to 332,186, according to the Ministry of National Health Services. Covid recovery rate jumps to 91.15%, even as cases near 81 lakh in India. France heads into a second lockdown from today. Odisha reports 1,547 new COVID19 infections and 11 deaths over the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 2,88,646 out of which 15,247 are active patients. Death toll at 1,308. Total 10,77,28,088 samples tested for COVID19 up to 29th October. Of these 11,64,648 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuously falling positivity rate. It is 7.54% presently: Ministry of Health The United States notched a record number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday, for the first time topping 90,000 diagnoses in 24 hours, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. Russia has temporarily stopped vaccinating new volunteers in its Covid-19 vaccine trial due to high demand and a shortage of doses, a representative at the firm running the study said on Thursday, in a setback for Moscow's ambitious plan to roll out the shot. Depending on COVID19 situation, in the coming days, devotees will be required to produce COVID negative certificate obtained within 24 hours of the darshan. Overnight halt at Sannidhanam will not be allowed: Travancore Devaswom Board, Kerala Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.