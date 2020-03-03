Coronavirus LIVE: WHO Chief under quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus vaccine update: Bharat Biotech to launch Covaxin in second quarter of 2021

New Delhi, Nov 02: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday said that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," Tedros said in a tweet.

Newest First Oldest First Fresh Covid-19 cases continued to fall for the seventh straight week in the country but with a lower rate of decline. 1,670 new COVID-19 cases and 1,221 discharges reported in Haryana today. Total cases at 1,68,880 including 12,634 active cases, 1,54,451 discharges and 1,795 deaths. 5,664 new COVID19 cases, 4,159 recoveries and 51 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total case tally stands at 3,92,370 including 3,51,635 recoveries, 34,173 active cases and 6,562 deaths. Tamil Nadu reports 2,504 new COVID19 infections, taking the state's total cases to 7,27,026. There are 20,994 active patients while 6,94,880 people have recovered. 11,152 deaths recorded till date. Karnataka reported 3,652 new COVID19 cases, 8,053 discharges, and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases now at 8,27,064 including 50,592 actiev cases, 7,65,261 discharges and deaths 11,192. Puducherry reports 96 new COVID19 infections taking total cases to 35,109 out of which 3,169 are active patients. Total of 595 deaths reported. Maharashtra reports 5,369 new COVID19 cases, 3,726 discharges and 113 deaths, as per State Public Health Department. COVID-19 tally of the State rises to 16,83,775 including 15,14,079 recoveries and 44,024 deaths. Active cases is at 1,25,109. Gujarat reports 860 new COVID19 cases, 5 deaths and 1,128 recoveries today. Total cases in the State now at 1,73,804 including 1,57,247 recoveries and 3,724 deaths. Active cases at 12,833. Kerala reports 7,025 new COVID19 infection cases today. Number of active cases now at 89,675, so far 3,41,007 patients have recovered. Andhra Pradesh reports 2,618 new COVID19 cases taking total positive cases in the State to 8,25,966. There are 23,668 active cases and 7,95,592 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,706, as per State Health Department. Rajasthan detects 1,754 new COVID19 cases and 10 deaths today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 1,98,747 with 1,917 deaths, 1,81,575 recoveries/discharges and 15,255 active cases. Manipur records 248 new COVID19 cases and 3 deaths today. Total number of positive cases stand at 18,750 including 15,065 recoveries, 3,514 active cases and 171 deaths. Punjab reports 325 new COVID19 cases and 12 deaths today. Total number of cases now at 1,33,975 including 1,25,566 discharges, 4,195 active cases and 4,214 deaths. Active cases of Covid-19 in India remained below 6 lakh for the third consecutive day, comprising only 6.97 per centof the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. Australia recorded no new daily coronavirus community infections today for the first time in nearly five months, health officials said, paving the way for further easing of social distancing restrictions. Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam today said he has tested positive for coronavirus and asked his fans to not take the pandemic lightly. The 26-year-old comedian said he wasn't feeling well and got himself tested for COVID-19. Assam: Elephant safari at Kaziranga National Park resumed from today. Park official allowed booking for only 37 seats while maintaining COVID19 protocol. 777 more COVID19 positive cases have been reported on 31st October in Bihar; taking total count of active cases to 8,639: State Health Department 58 police personnel tested positive for COVID19 in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 26,589 in the force, including 1,386 active cases, 24,919 recoveries, and 284 deaths till date: Maharashtra Police 1,709 new COVID19 cases, 11 deaths & 1,911 recoveries reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rises to 2,91,825, including 2,75,749 recoveries, 14,692 active cases & 1,331 deaths: State Health Department, Govt of Odisha Case registered under the Disaster Management Act against Kannada film actor Darshan for campaigning in Rajarajeshwari Nagar without following COVID19 guidelines: N Manjunath Prasad, Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Karnataka 46,964 new COVID-19 cases registered in 24 hours Telangana recorded 1,416 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,579 recoveries and 5 deaths on 31st October, taking total cases to 2,40,048 including 2,20,466 recoveries, 1,341 deaths and 18,241 active cases: State Health Department, Govt of Telangana Beaches in #Kerala re-open for public from today after months-long closure due to COVID19 pandemic; visuals from Kochi pic.twitter.com/x5aujT8y6c — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2020 Beaches in Kerala re-open for public from today after months-long closure due to COVID19 pandemic; visuals from Kochi At present, 40% of beds are occupied in the national capital. We still have around 9,500 beds available in hospitals: Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister. The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 46 million mark, while the deaths have surged to almost 1,193,860, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Academic institutions in Odisha to remain closed till November 30 Brazil has registered more than 5.5 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, the third-worst outbreak globally after the United States and India. Mainland China reported 24 new Covid-19 cases on Oct. 31, down from 33 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. Delhi public buses begin running with full seating capacity from today A Delhi Transport Corporation bus conductor says, "No passengers will be allowed to travel standing." Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.