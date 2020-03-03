YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: WHO Chief under quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 02: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday said that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.

    "I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," Tedros said in a tweet.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:14 AM, 2 Nov
    Fresh Covid-19 cases continued to fall for the seventh straight week in the country but with a lower rate of decline.
    9:49 PM, 1 Nov
    1,670 new COVID-19 cases and 1,221 discharges reported in Haryana today. Total cases at 1,68,880 including 12,634 active cases, 1,54,451 discharges and 1,795 deaths.
    9:34 PM, 1 Nov
    5,664 new COVID19 cases, 4,159 recoveries and 51 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total case tally stands at 3,92,370 including 3,51,635 recoveries, 34,173 active cases and 6,562 deaths.
    9:10 PM, 1 Nov
    Tamil Nadu reports 2,504 new COVID19 infections, taking the state's total cases to 7,27,026. There are 20,994 active patients while 6,94,880 people have recovered. 11,152 deaths recorded till date.
    9:10 PM, 1 Nov
    Karnataka reported 3,652 new COVID19 cases, 8,053 discharges, and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases now at 8,27,064 including 50,592 actiev cases, 7,65,261 discharges and deaths 11,192.
    8:21 PM, 1 Nov
    Puducherry reports 96 new COVID19 infections taking total cases to 35,109 out of which 3,169 are active patients. Total of 595 deaths reported.
    7:49 PM, 1 Nov
    Maharashtra reports 5,369 new COVID19 cases, 3,726 discharges and 113 deaths, as per State Public Health Department. COVID-19 tally of the State rises to 16,83,775 including 15,14,079 recoveries and 44,024 deaths. Active cases is at 1,25,109.
    7:48 PM, 1 Nov
    Gujarat reports 860 new COVID19 cases, 5 deaths and 1,128 recoveries today. Total cases in the State now at 1,73,804 including 1,57,247 recoveries and 3,724 deaths. Active cases at 12,833.
    7:39 PM, 1 Nov
    Kerala reports 7,025 new COVID19 infection cases today. Number of active cases now at 89,675, so far 3,41,007 patients have recovered.
    7:38 PM, 1 Nov
    Andhra Pradesh reports 2,618 new COVID19 cases taking total positive cases in the State to 8,25,966. There are 23,668 active cases and 7,95,592 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,706, as per State Health Department.
    7:38 PM, 1 Nov
    Rajasthan detects 1,754 new COVID19 cases and 10 deaths today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 1,98,747 with 1,917 deaths, 1,81,575 recoveries/discharges and 15,255 active cases.
    7:37 PM, 1 Nov
    Manipur records 248 new COVID19 cases and 3 deaths today. Total number of positive cases stand at 18,750 including 15,065 recoveries, 3,514 active cases and 171 deaths.
    7:37 PM, 1 Nov
    Punjab reports 325 new COVID19 cases and 12 deaths today. Total number of cases now at 1,33,975 including 1,25,566 discharges, 4,195 active cases and 4,214 deaths.
    3:50 PM, 1 Nov
    Active cases of Covid-19 in India remained below 6 lakh for the third consecutive day, comprising only 6.97 per centof the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.
    3:49 PM, 1 Nov
    Australia recorded no new daily coronavirus community infections today for the first time in nearly five months, health officials said, paving the way for further easing of social distancing restrictions.
    3:48 PM, 1 Nov
    Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam today said he has tested positive for coronavirus and asked his fans to not take the pandemic lightly. The 26-year-old comedian said he wasn't feeling well and got himself tested for COVID-19.
    3:48 PM, 1 Nov
    Assam: Elephant safari at Kaziranga National Park resumed from today. Park official allowed booking for only 37 seats while maintaining COVID19 protocol.
    3:47 PM, 1 Nov
    777 more COVID19 positive cases have been reported on 31st October in Bihar; taking total count of active cases to 8,639: State Health Department
    3:47 PM, 1 Nov
    58 police personnel tested positive for COVID19 in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 26,589 in the force, including 1,386 active cases, 24,919 recoveries, and 284 deaths till date: Maharashtra Police
    3:47 PM, 1 Nov
    1,709 new COVID19 cases, 11 deaths & 1,911 recoveries reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rises to 2,91,825, including 2,75,749 recoveries, 14,692 active cases & 1,331 deaths: State Health Department, Govt of Odisha
    3:46 PM, 1 Nov
    Case registered under the Disaster Management Act against Kannada film actor Darshan for campaigning in Rajarajeshwari Nagar without following COVID19 guidelines: N Manjunath Prasad, Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Karnataka
    11:58 AM, 1 Nov
    46,964 new COVID-19 cases registered in 24 hours
    11:58 AM, 1 Nov
    Telangana recorded 1,416 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,579 recoveries and 5 deaths on 31st October, taking total cases to 2,40,048 including 2,20,466 recoveries, 1,341 deaths and 18,241 active cases: State Health Department, Govt of Telangana
    11:56 AM, 1 Nov
    Beaches in Kerala re-open for public from today after months-long closure due to COVID19 pandemic; visuals from Kochi
    11:55 AM, 1 Nov
    At present, 40% of beds are occupied in the national capital. We still have around 9,500 beds available in hospitals: Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister.
    9:15 AM, 1 Nov
    The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 46 million mark, while the deaths have surged to almost 1,193,860, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
    9:13 AM, 1 Nov
    Academic institutions in Odisha to remain closed till November 30
    9:13 AM, 1 Nov
    Brazil has registered more than 5.5 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, the third-worst outbreak globally after the United States and India.
    9:10 AM, 1 Nov
    Mainland China reported 24 new Covid-19 cases on Oct. 31, down from 33 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.
    9:10 AM, 1 Nov
    Delhi public buses begin running with full seating capacity from today A Delhi Transport Corporation bus conductor says, "No passengers will be allowed to travel standing."
    X