Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 47,905 new COVID-19 cases and 550 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Nov 12: With 47,905 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 86,83,917. With 550 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,28,121.

Total active cases are 4,89,294 after a decrease of 5,363 in the last 24 hours.

Total cured cases are 80,66,502 with 52,718 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First High Court says that the Delhi Government's September notification regarding reserving beds is outdated, there is a complete change in circumstances in Delhi as COVID19 infection cases are on a rise. Delhi High Court seeks to know why Delhi Govt has chosen 33 private hospitals & not picked the remaining private hospitals for reserving 80% of ICU beds for COVID19 patients. Court asks ASG Sanjay Jain to take instructions & fixes the matter for hearing later today. Union Minister Smriti Irani recovers from COVID19. She had tested positive for the infection on October 28. The Minnesota Vikings have given up on trying to host larger crowds and said that the team will close the remaining home games to fans, as the state blew past its record for new daily coronavirus deaths. Minnesota reported 56 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,05,000 on Wednesday as 1,220 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Fifteen fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus deaths in the state to 1,469, he said. Delhi reports 8,593 new COVID19 cases, 7,264 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases rise to 4,59,975 including 4,10,118 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 7,228 deaths. Active cases stand at 42,629. 17 new positive cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands today, taking the total cases to 4,494 including 167 active cases, 4,267 recoveries and 60 deaths. 2,546 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths and 1,829 discharges reported in Haryana today. Total cases at 1,90,323 including 18,135 active cases, 1,68,421 recoveries and 1,960 deaths. Andhra Pradesh reports 1,732 new COVID-19 cases taking the total positive cases in the State to 8,47,977. There are 20,915 active cases and 8,20,234 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,828. Manipur reports 180 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 20,950. Death toll at 202. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 3,057 and 17,698, respectively. Kerala records 7,007 new COVID19 cases today; active cases in the state at 78,420. Total 4,22,410 recoveries have been reported so far. Rajasthan reports 2,080 new COVID19 cases, 11 deaths and 1,801 recoveries/discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 2,17,151 including 2,019 deaths and 1,98,139 recoveries/discharges.Active cases stand at 16,993. 507 new COVID19 cases, 433 recoveries & 9 deaths reported from J&K today. Total positive cases now at 1,00,351, including 5,480 active cases, 93,313 recoveries & 1,558 deaths. The Gujarat government has decided to reopen secondary schools and colleges after Diwali vacations from November 23, state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said. 702 new Covid cases reported in Bihar yesterday, taking the active cases in the state to 7,219: State health department (ANI) Speaking to ANI, Dr Randeeo Guleria said, "The challenge with the Pfizer vaccine is that it has to be kept at a very low temperature, -70 degree Centigrade. That for low and middle-income countries would be a big challenge to maintain the cold chain, because having a vaccine to be kept at low temperatures especially going to smaller towns, rural India is going to be a challenge. This vaccine has a lot of potential but we will need to see as other vaccines also come out. Very encouraging news in the vaccine research field for all vaccine candidates in phase-III trials." In view of COVID19, Delhi Government extends the validity of all vehicle-related documents till 31 December, 2020. 3 times more tests are being done now as compared to last peak. No doubt 3rd peak is here, hope cases fall in next couple of days. 17000 RTPCR tests were conducted yesterday, we've increased testing: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on recent surge in cases in Delhi Covid hotspots come down 45% in a month in Bhopal. A Philadelphia Eagles staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and contact tracing immediately was initiated."The Philadelphia Eagles received confirmation this morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "The individual and close contacts who were identified through contact tracing have been placed in self-isolation. We are following the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols and remain in close communication with the league." Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said that the country was preparing for the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that there are now more means of care and more health professionals. West Bengal: Suburban railway services resume in the state from today. Visuals from Naihati and Kankinara railway stations in North 24 Parganas district.



West Bengal: Suburban railway services resume in the state from today. Visuals from Naihati and Kankinara railway stations in North 24 Parganas district. 696 suburban services are resuming in the state from today, after months of lockdown in the wake of COVID19 pandemic. Mizoram reports 61 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 3217. A total of 2686 discharged in the state, after recovering from the infection, death toll 2. Active cases stand at 529. Mexico reports 5,746 new coronavirus cases, 617 new deaths. Jharkhand reports 252 new Covid-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities West Bengal on Tuesday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,415 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,72,265, the health department said in a bulletin. The discharge rate is now 90.11 percent, it said. The discharge rate is now 90.11 percent, it said. Favipiravir's bid to push for chewable tablets for COVID falls flat - application rejected by SEC-CDSCO Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said all Russian vaccines against COVID-19 were effective, adding that the country would soon register a third shot against the virus, the RIA news agency reported. The decision has been taken for partial reopening of schools under its jurisdiction for class 10 & 12 from 21st November, following all health protocols & SOPs strictly: Govt of Goa Nobel Peace Prize winners exempted from Norway quarantine, reports Reuters. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.