    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 47,905 new COVID-19 cases and 550 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 12: With 47,905 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 86,83,917. With 550 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,28,121.

    Total active cases are 4,89,294 after a decrease of 5,363 in the last 24 hours.

    Total cured cases are 80,66,502 with 52,718 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    12:24 PM, 12 Nov
    High Court says that the Delhi Government's September notification regarding reserving beds is outdated, there is a complete change in circumstances in Delhi as COVID19 infection cases are on a rise.
    12:24 PM, 12 Nov
    Delhi High Court seeks to know why Delhi Govt has chosen 33 private hospitals & not picked the remaining private hospitals for reserving 80% of ICU beds for COVID19 patients. Court asks ASG Sanjay Jain to take instructions & fixes the matter for hearing later today.
    9:16 AM, 12 Nov
    Union Minister Smriti Irani recovers from COVID19. She had tested positive for the infection on October 28.
    9:12 AM, 12 Nov
    The Minnesota Vikings have given up on trying to host larger crowds and said that the team will close the remaining home games to fans, as the state blew past its record for new daily coronavirus deaths. Minnesota reported 56 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.
    8:13 AM, 12 Nov
    Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,05,000 on Wednesday as 1,220 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Fifteen fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus deaths in the state to 1,469, he said.
    11:02 PM, 11 Nov
    Delhi reports 8,593 new COVID19 cases, 7,264 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases rise to 4,59,975 including 4,10,118 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 7,228 deaths. Active cases stand at 42,629.
    11:01 PM, 11 Nov
    17 new positive cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands today, taking the total cases to 4,494 including 167 active cases, 4,267 recoveries and 60 deaths.
    11:01 PM, 11 Nov
    2,546 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths and 1,829 discharges reported in Haryana today. Total cases at 1,90,323 including 18,135 active cases, 1,68,421 recoveries and 1,960 deaths.
    7:29 PM, 11 Nov
    Andhra Pradesh reports 1,732 new COVID-19 cases taking the total positive cases in the State to 8,47,977. There are 20,915 active cases and 8,20,234 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,828.
    7:04 PM, 11 Nov
    Manipur reports 180 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 20,950. Death toll at 202. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 3,057 and 17,698, respectively.
    7:04 PM, 11 Nov
    Kerala records 7,007 new COVID19 cases today; active cases in the state at 78,420. Total 4,22,410 recoveries have been reported so far.
    7:03 PM, 11 Nov
    Rajasthan reports 2,080 new COVID19 cases, 11 deaths and 1,801 recoveries/discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 2,17,151 including 2,019 deaths and 1,98,139 recoveries/discharges.Active cases stand at 16,993.
    7:02 PM, 11 Nov
    507 new COVID19 cases, 433 recoveries & 9 deaths reported from J&K today. Total positive cases now at 1,00,351, including 5,480 active cases, 93,313 recoveries & 1,558 deaths.
    5:19 PM, 11 Nov
    The Gujarat government has decided to reopen secondary schools and colleges after Diwali vacations from November 23, state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said.
    4:16 PM, 11 Nov
    702 new Covid cases reported in Bihar yesterday, taking the active cases in the state to 7,219: State health department (ANI)
    4:16 PM, 11 Nov
    Speaking to ANI, Dr Randeeo Guleria said, "The challenge with the Pfizer vaccine is that it has to be kept at a very low temperature, -70 degree Centigrade. That for low and middle-income countries would be a big challenge to maintain the cold chain, because having a vaccine to be kept at low temperatures especially going to smaller towns, rural India is going to be a challenge. This vaccine has a lot of potential but we will need to see as other vaccines also come out. Very encouraging news in the vaccine research field for all vaccine candidates in phase-III trials."
    3:07 PM, 11 Nov
    In view of COVID19, Delhi Government extends the validity of all vehicle-related documents till 31 December, 2020.
    1:50 PM, 11 Nov
    3 times more tests are being done now as compared to last peak. No doubt 3rd peak is here, hope cases fall in next couple of days. 17000 RTPCR tests were conducted yesterday, we've increased testing: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on recent surge in cases in Delhi
    12:53 PM, 11 Nov
    Covid hotspots come down 45% in a month in Bhopal.
    12:03 PM, 11 Nov
    A Philadelphia Eagles staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and contact tracing immediately was initiated."The Philadelphia Eagles received confirmation this morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "The individual and close contacts who were identified through contact tracing have been placed in self-isolation. We are following the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols and remain in close communication with the league."
    11:14 AM, 11 Nov
    Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said that the country was preparing for the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that there are now more means of care and more health professionals.
    10:03 AM, 11 Nov
    West Bengal: Suburban railway services resume in the state from today. Visuals from Naihati and Kankinara railway stations in North 24 Parganas district. 696 suburban services are resuming in the state from today, after months of lockdown in the wake of COVID19 pandemic.
    9:31 AM, 11 Nov
    Mizoram reports 61 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 3217. A total of 2686 discharged in the state, after recovering from the infection, death toll 2. Active cases stand at 529.
    8:56 AM, 11 Nov
    Mexico reports 5,746 new coronavirus cases, 617 new deaths.
    8:55 AM, 11 Nov
    Jharkhand reports 252 new Covid-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities
    8:11 AM, 11 Nov
    West Bengal on Tuesday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,415 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,72,265, the health department said in a bulletin. The discharge rate is now 90.11 percent, it said.
    3:45 AM, 11 Nov
    Favipiravir's bid to push for chewable tablets for COVID falls flat - application rejected by SEC-CDSCO
    3:45 AM, 11 Nov
    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said all Russian vaccines against COVID-19 were effective, adding that the country would soon register a third shot against the virus, the RIA news agency reported.
    3:44 AM, 11 Nov
    The decision has been taken for partial reopening of schools under its jurisdiction for class 10 & 12 from 21st November, following all health protocols & SOPs strictly: Govt of Goa
    3:43 AM, 11 Nov
    Nobel Peace Prize winners exempted from Norway quarantine, reports Reuters.
    coronavirus india pandemic

    X