Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 47,638 new COVID-19 cases and 670 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Nov 06: With 47,638 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 84,11,724. With 670 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,24,985.

Total active cases are 5,20,773 after a decrease of 7,189 in the last 24 hours.

Total cured cases are 77,65,966 with 54,157 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Newest First Oldest First Telangana recorded 1,602 new COVID-19 cases, 982 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2,47,284 including 2,26,646 recoveries, 1,366 deaths, and 19,272 active cases: State Health Department Maharashtra Government issues Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID19 during Diwali celebrations; urges citizens to avoid bursting crackers to curb noise and air pollution. Telangana: Shopkeepers selling firecrackers in Hyderabad say sales have been affected this #Diwali due to #COVID19.



A shopkeeper says, "We were hoping that footfall of customers will increase but there are fewer people in the market. People are still scared of the disease." pic.twitter.com/Sgw7cSZWra — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020 Telangana: Shopkeepers selling firecrackers in Hyderabad say sales have been affected this Diwali due to COVID19. A shopkeeper says, "We were hoping that footfall of customers will increase but there are fewer people in the market. People are still scared of the disease." Tripura: A group of women in Agartala are making candles with hopes that their business will revive this #Diwali.



One of them says, "There is a huge demand for candles ahead of Diwali, we hope to sell all our products. We are giving extra time to fulfil customer's demand." pic.twitter.com/rJ6sBLQPPH — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020 Tripura: A group of women in Agartala are making candles with hopes that their business will revive this Diwali. One of them says, "There is a huge demand for candles ahead of Diwali, we hope to sell all our products. We are giving extra time to fulfil customer's demand." Jharkhand reported 355 new COVID-19 cases and 484 recoveries on Thursday, total the number of cases here to 1,03,543, said the State Health Department. The total number of cases includes 97,964 recoveries, 894 deaths and 4,685 active cases. China has barred non-Chinese travellers from Britain, France, Belgium, the Philippines and India, imposing some of the most stringent entry curbs of any country as coronavirus cases surge around the world. Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 tally at 23,809 including 3,668 active cases, 19,755 recoveries and 355 deaths: State Government Karnataka reported 3,156 new COVID19 cases, 5,723 discharges, and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. 6,715 new COVID cases, 5,289 recoveries, and 66 deaths recorded in Delhi today. Total cases now at 4,16,653 including 3,71,155 recoveries, 38,729 active case and 6,769 deaths: Delhi Government As the notice indicates, future visa applications have not been banned. Visas issued after November 3 is valid for travel to China. The measure is not India specific. It is noted that similar measures have been announced in respect of several other countries: Sources The announcement made by the Chinese Embassy indicates that the measure is a temporary action and that changes can be expected in a timely manner; action taken is to temporarily suspend existing visas only: Sources Reason behind the measure seems to be Chinese concerns on possible rise in COVID cases globally, aggravated due to the advent of autumn & winter in the Northern Hemisphere; GoI is in touch with the Chinese side to facilitate essential travel of Indians to and from China: Sources Maharashtra reports 5,246 new COVID19 cases, 11,277 discharges and 117 deaths, as per the State Health Department. Madhya Pradesh reports 734 new COVID19 cases, 5 deaths and 817 recoveries today, as per State Health Department Manipur records 222 new #COVID19 cases and 2 deaths today. Rajasthan detects 1,810 new COVID19 cases and 10 deaths today. Beijing has largely brought its own outbreak under control through tight travel restrictions and stringent health measures for anyone entering the country. India-made Covid-19 vaccine could be launched as early as February: Government scientist Delhi: Heavy crowd seen in Chandni Chowk area, as festive season kicks in. The National Capital reported 6,842 new COVID19 infections yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 4,09,938, out of which 37,369 are active patients. Puducherry reports 125 new COVID19 infections taking total cases to 35,550 out of which 1,829 are active patients. Total 596 deaths reported so far. Relief Therapeutics said on Thursday it is continuing a study of its drug RLF-100 against Covid-19 and expects to complete enrollment by mid-December, with top-line data due in January. Supreme Court asks Central Government to issue necessary directions in a month to ban the use of disinfectant tunnels, use of fumigation and ultraviolet rays on human, to curb the spread of Coronavirus. Total 11,42,08,384 samples tested for COVID19 up to 3rd November. Of these, 12,09,425 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Delhi logged its highest single-day count of 6,842 cases and had the second highest tally in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 5,505. Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, is self-isolating after her justice minister tested positive for the coronavirus, exposing several cabinet members to the disease. The finance minister and foreign minister will also self-isolate after attending meetings with Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup last week. He revealed via a Facebook post that he had the virus. Jharkhand reports 301 new COVID-19 cases and 505 recoveries today Total number of cases now at 1,03,188 including 97,480 recoveries, 894 deaths and 4,814 active cases: State Health Department Assam reports 380 new COVID19 cases and 655 discharges today. Total cases in the State rise to 2,07,741, including 1,98,694 discharges and 934 deaths. Active cases at 8,110: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Sikkim govt imposes complete ban on use of firecrackers in state till further orders in the wake of Covid-19 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government would roll out new types of Covid-19 testing “on a scale never seen before” to stem the growing pandemic when a new lockdown in England expires on December 2. Maharashtra govt allows cinema halls to open with 50% occupancy from November 5 Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.