    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 47,638 new COVID-19 cases and 670 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 06: With 47,638 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 84,11,724. With 670 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,24,985.

    Total active cases are 5,20,773 after a decrease of 7,189 in the last 24 hours.

    Total cured cases are 77,65,966 with 54,157 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    10:55 AM, 6 Nov
    Telangana recorded 1,602 new COVID-19 cases, 982 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2,47,284 including 2,26,646 recoveries, 1,366 deaths, and 19,272 active cases: State Health Department
    9:49 AM, 6 Nov
    Maharashtra Government issues Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID19 during Diwali celebrations; urges citizens to avoid bursting crackers to curb noise and air pollution.
    9:28 AM, 6 Nov
    Telangana: Shopkeepers selling firecrackers in Hyderabad say sales have been affected this Diwali due to COVID19. A shopkeeper says, "We were hoping that footfall of customers will increase but there are fewer people in the market. People are still scared of the disease."
    8:52 AM, 6 Nov
    Tripura: A group of women in Agartala are making candles with hopes that their business will revive this Diwali. One of them says, "There is a huge demand for candles ahead of Diwali, we hope to sell all our products. We are giving extra time to fulfil customer's demand."
    7:59 AM, 6 Nov
    Jharkhand reported 355 new COVID-19 cases and 484 recoveries on Thursday, total the number of cases here to 1,03,543, said the State Health Department. The total number of cases includes 97,964 recoveries, 894 deaths and 4,685 active cases.
    9:35 PM, 5 Nov
    China has barred non-Chinese travellers from Britain, France, Belgium, the Philippines and India, imposing some of the most stringent entry curbs of any country as coronavirus cases surge around the world.
    9:32 PM, 5 Nov
    Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 tally at 23,809 including 3,668 active cases, 19,755 recoveries and 355 deaths: State Government
    9:32 PM, 5 Nov
    Karnataka reported 3,156 new COVID19 cases, 5,723 discharges, and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    9:31 PM, 5 Nov
    6,715 new COVID cases, 5,289 recoveries, and 66 deaths recorded in Delhi today. Total cases now at 4,16,653 including 3,71,155 recoveries, 38,729 active case and 6,769 deaths: Delhi Government
    9:31 PM, 5 Nov
    As the notice indicates, future visa applications have not been banned. Visas issued after November 3 is valid for travel to China. The measure is not India specific. It is noted that similar measures have been announced in respect of several other countries: Sources
    9:31 PM, 5 Nov
    The announcement made by the Chinese Embassy indicates that the measure is a temporary action and that changes can be expected in a timely manner; action taken is to temporarily suspend existing visas only: Sources
    9:30 PM, 5 Nov
    Reason behind the measure seems to be Chinese concerns on possible rise in COVID cases globally, aggravated due to the advent of autumn & winter in the Northern Hemisphere; GoI is in touch with the Chinese side to facilitate essential travel of Indians to and from China: Sources
    8:18 PM, 5 Nov
    Maharashtra reports 5,246 new COVID19 cases, 11,277 discharges and 117 deaths, as per the State Health Department.
    8:18 PM, 5 Nov
    Madhya Pradesh reports 734 new COVID19 cases, 5 deaths and 817 recoveries today, as per State Health Department
    8:18 PM, 5 Nov
    Manipur records 222 new #COVID19 cases and 2 deaths today.
    8:17 PM, 5 Nov
    Rajasthan detects 1,810 new COVID19 cases and 10 deaths today.
    3:46 PM, 5 Nov
    Beijing has largely brought its own outbreak under control through tight travel restrictions and stringent health measures for anyone entering the country.
    3:31 PM, 5 Nov
    India-made Covid-19 vaccine could be launched as early as February: Government scientist
    2:52 PM, 5 Nov
    Delhi: Heavy crowd seen in Chandni Chowk area, as festive season kicks in. The National Capital reported 6,842 new COVID19 infections yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 4,09,938, out of which 37,369 are active patients.
    12:37 PM, 5 Nov
    Puducherry reports 125 new COVID19 infections taking total cases to 35,550 out of which 1,829 are active patients. Total 596 deaths reported so far.
    11:58 AM, 5 Nov
    Relief Therapeutics said on Thursday it is continuing a study of its drug RLF-100 against Covid-19 and expects to complete enrollment by mid-December, with top-line data due in January.
    11:32 AM, 5 Nov
    Supreme Court asks Central Government to issue necessary directions in a month to ban the use of disinfectant tunnels, use of fumigation and ultraviolet rays on human, to curb the spread of Coronavirus.
    9:29 AM, 5 Nov
    Total 11,42,08,384 samples tested for COVID19 up to 3rd November. Of these, 12,09,425 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:04 AM, 5 Nov
    Delhi logged its highest single-day count of 6,842 cases and had the second highest tally in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 5,505.
    11:24 PM, 4 Nov
    Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, is self-isolating after her justice minister tested positive for the coronavirus, exposing several cabinet members to the disease. The finance minister and foreign minister will also self-isolate after attending meetings with Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup last week. He revealed via a Facebook post that he had the virus.
    11:23 PM, 4 Nov
    Jharkhand reports 301 new COVID-19 cases and 505 recoveries today Total number of cases now at 1,03,188 including 97,480 recoveries, 894 deaths and 4,814 active cases: State Health Department
    11:23 PM, 4 Nov
    Assam reports 380 new COVID19 cases and 655 discharges today. Total cases in the State rise to 2,07,741, including 1,98,694 discharges and 934 deaths. Active cases at 8,110: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    10:32 PM, 4 Nov
    Sikkim govt imposes complete ban on use of firecrackers in state till further orders in the wake of Covid-19
    10:32 PM, 4 Nov
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government would roll out new types of Covid-19 testing “on a scale never seen before” to stem the growing pandemic when a new lockdown in England expires on December 2.
    10:31 PM, 4 Nov
    Maharashtra govt allows cinema halls to open with 50% occupancy from November 5
    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

