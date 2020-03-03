YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 47,704 new COVID-19 cases and 654 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 28: Single-day spike of 47,704 positive cases and 654 deaths in India in the last 24 hours.

    Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 14,83,157 including 4,96,988 active cases, 9,52,744 cured/discharged/migrated and 33,425 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

    The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 64.23 per cent. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.6 per cent:3.4 per cent now, says Government of India.

    9:56 AM, 28 Jul
    CM Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi's COVID19 recovery rate has gone up to 88 per cent, expresses happiness that there was no need to reimpose lockdown in national capital unlike several other cities
    9:43 AM, 28 Jul
    Punjab: Sellers at the wholesale vegetable market, Ludhiana say that price of vegetables is rising due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic as well as monsoon. Say, "Business was slow earlier so farmers didn't grow many crops at their farms. Now crops are getting damaged due to rain."
    9:24 AM, 28 Jul
    A woman has alleged that she was molested by a doctor who was also a patient in the isolation ward of a hospital in Noida, both were COVID19 positive. Case has been registered & investigation is being done: Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police
    9:10 AM, 28 Jul
    Pithoragarh: Ex-captain of Uttrakhand Wheelchair Cricket Team Rajendra Singh Dhami is working as a labourer under MGNREGA scheme amid COVID19 pandemic. Says "A tournament was scheduled but got postponed due to COVID. I request the govt to provide me job as per my qualification."
    9:08 AM, 28 Jul
    Currently, his economic condition seems to be bad. We've asked Dist Sports Officer to provide him money as immediate help. He'll be given the benefits under Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojna or other schemes so that he's able to earn a livelihood in future: Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande, DM
    8:57 AM, 28 Jul
    More than 5 lakh COVID19 tests conducted in a single day over two consecutive days. On 26th July, India tested a total of 5,15,000 samples and on 27th July, a total of 5,28,000 samples were tested: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
    8:37 AM, 28 Jul
    Pakistani authorities are encouraging people to buy sacrificial animals online or at least wear masks when visiting cattle markets, fearing preparations for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha could reverse a decline in COVID-19 infection numbers.
    8:23 AM, 28 Jul
    The novel coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 1.6 crore people is easily the worst global health emergency the World Health Organization (WHO) has faced, its director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
    8:08 AM, 28 Jul
    23 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Mizoram in last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 384 including 193 cured/discharged cases and 191 active cases, reports ANI quoting department of information and public relations, state govt.
    11:52 PM, 27 Jul
    Street vendors & hawkers are allowed to function from 10 am to 8 pm daily, initially for a period of one week in Delhi except in containment zones. However, weekly bazaars are not allowed till further orders: Delhi Government
    11:52 PM, 27 Jul
    Madhya Pradesh government decides to hold final-year UG, fourth semester PG exams through 'open book system' in September, allowing students to write papers at their homes: Official
    10:23 PM, 27 Jul
    324 new COVID19 cases and 4 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. The total number of cases stands at 8,803 including 4,908 active cases, 3,805 recovered/discharged cases and 90 deaths: State Health Department
    10:23 PM, 27 Jul
    The total number of COVID19 cases in the Union Territory is 338 including 145 active cases, 192 discharged and 1 death: Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration
    10:23 PM, 27 Jul
    1134 fresh positive cases reported in Rajasthan today till 2030 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 37,564 including 10,097 active cases and 25,663 discharged cases. Death toll 633: State Health Department
    10:23 PM, 27 Jul
    Chhattisgarh's COVID19 case tally now stands at 7863 with 245 new cases reported today. The numbers of active and discharged cases are 2646 and 5172, respectively. Death toll 45: State Health Department
    10:22 PM, 27 Jul
    The total number of COVID19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2270 with 1025 positive cases, 1216 recovered cases and 12 deaths: State Health Department
    9:04 PM, 27 Jul
    1,033 COVID19 cases and 39 deaths reported in Mumbai today; 1,706 patients recovered and discharged. Total positive cases rise to 1,10,129 including 81,944 patients recovered and discharged & 6129 deaths: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai
    9:03 PM, 27 Jul
    51 fresh positive cases reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2286. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 727 and 1559, respectively. The recovery rate is 68.19%: State Health Department
    9:03 PM, 27 Jul
    The number of COVID19 cases in Odisha stands at 26,892 including 17,373 recovered/discharged cases, 9,338 active cases and 147 deaths: State Health Department
    9:03 PM, 27 Jul
    22 deaths and 1,052 COVID19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. Gujarat's case tally rises to 56,874 including 13,146 active cases 41,380 cured/discharged and 2,348 deaths: State Health Department
    9:03 PM, 27 Jul
    795 new COVID19 cases reported in Haryana today; the total number of cases in the State reaches 32,127. There are 6,684 active cases; death toll stands at 397: State Health Department
    9:03 PM, 27 Jul
    258 new COVID19 positive cases in Goa today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5119 including 1673 active cases, 3410 recovered cases and 36 deaths: Goa Health Department
    9:03 PM, 27 Jul
    557 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Punjab today. The total number of cases in the state is now 13,769. The number of patients discharged is 9,064 and the number of active cases is 4,387: Punjab Government
    9:02 PM, 27 Jul
    8706 patients discharged today; 2,21,944 COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery until today; Recovery rate in the state is 57.84%: Maharashtra Health Department
    9:02 PM, 27 Jul
    227 deaths and 7924 fresh COVID19 cases reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 3,83,723 including 2,21,944 recovered cases and 1,47,592 active cases: Mahrashtra Health Department
    9:02 PM, 27 Jul
    224 fresh COVID19 infections reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6328: Uttarakhand Health Department
    9:01 PM, 27 Jul
    Three bulk drug parks will be developed in the country in partnership with the states at Rs 3,000 crores. 4 medical device parks will also be developed with a government grant of Rs. 100 crores for one park: Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandviya
    9:01 PM, 27 Jul
    India is often referred to as ‘the pharmacy of the world’ and this has been proved true especially in the ongoing COVID19 pandemic when India continued to export critical life-saving medicines to the countries: Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda
    7:05 PM, 27 Jul
    Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien tests positive for COVID-19
    7:03 PM, 27 Jul
    Due to complete lockdown in West Bengal on 29th July, it has been decided that Howrah-Mumbai CSMT special which was earlier rescheduled to leave Howrah on 29th July will short originate from Rourkela at 2:11 am on 30th July: South Eastern Railway
