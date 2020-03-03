Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 47,704 new COVID-19 cases and 654 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, July 28: Single-day spike of 47,704 positive cases and 654 deaths in India in the last 24 hours.

Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 14,83,157 including 4,96,988 active cases, 9,52,744 cured/discharged/migrated and 33,425 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 64.23 per cent. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.6 per cent:3.4 per cent now, says Government of India.

Newest First Oldest First CM Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi's COVID19 recovery rate has gone up to 88 per cent, expresses happiness that there was no need to reimpose lockdown in national capital unlike several other cities Punjab: Sellers at the wholesale vegetable market, Ludhiana say that price of vegetables is rising due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic as well as monsoon. Say, "Business was slow earlier so farmers didn't grow many crops at their farms. Now crops are getting damaged due to rain." pic.twitter.com/bdnmaq1BES — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020 Punjab: Sellers at the wholesale vegetable market, Ludhiana say that price of vegetables is rising due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic as well as monsoon. Say, "Business was slow earlier so farmers didn't grow many crops at their farms. Now crops are getting damaged due to rain." A woman has alleged that she was molested by a doctor who was also a patient in the isolation ward of a hospital in Noida, both were COVID19 positive. Case has been registered & investigation is being done: Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police Pithoragarh: Ex-captain of Uttrakhand Wheelchair Cricket Team Rajendra Singh Dhami is working as a labourer under MGNREGA scheme amid #COVID19 pandemic. Says "A tournament was scheduled but got postponed due to COVID. I request the govt to provide me job as per my qualification." pic.twitter.com/VK6nfHUz7W — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020 Pithoragarh: Ex-captain of Uttrakhand Wheelchair Cricket Team Rajendra Singh Dhami is working as a labourer under MGNREGA scheme amid COVID19 pandemic. Says "A tournament was scheduled but got postponed due to COVID. I request the govt to provide me job as per my qualification." Currently, his economic condition seems to be bad. We've asked Dist Sports Officer to provide him money as immediate help. He'll be given the benefits under Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojna or other schemes so that he's able to earn a livelihood in future: Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande, DM More than 5 lakh COVID19 tests conducted in a single day over two consecutive days. On 26th July, India tested a total of 5,15,000 samples and on 27th July, a total of 5,28,000 samples were tested: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Pakistani authorities are encouraging people to buy sacrificial animals online or at least wear masks when visiting cattle markets, fearing preparations for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha could reverse a decline in COVID-19 infection numbers. The novel coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 1.6 crore people is easily the worst global health emergency the World Health Organization (WHO) has faced, its director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. 23 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Mizoram in last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 384 including 193 cured/discharged cases and 191 active cases, reports ANI quoting department of information and public relations, state govt. Street vendors & hawkers are allowed to function from 10 am to 8 pm daily, initially for a period of one week in Delhi except in containment zones. However, weekly bazaars are not allowed till further orders: Delhi Government Madhya Pradesh government decides to hold final-year UG, fourth semester PG exams through 'open book system' in September, allowing students to write papers at their homes: Official 324 new COVID19 cases and 4 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. The total number of cases stands at 8,803 including 4,908 active cases, 3,805 recovered/discharged cases and 90 deaths: State Health Department The total number of COVID19 cases in the Union Territory is 338 including 145 active cases, 192 discharged and 1 death: Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration 1134 fresh positive cases reported in Rajasthan today till 2030 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 37,564 including 10,097 active cases and 25,663 discharged cases. Death toll 633: State Health Department Chhattisgarh's COVID19 case tally now stands at 7863 with 245 new cases reported today. The numbers of active and discharged cases are 2646 and 5172, respectively. Death toll 45: State Health Department The total number of COVID19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2270 with 1025 positive cases, 1216 recovered cases and 12 deaths: State Health Department 1,033 COVID19 cases and 39 deaths reported in Mumbai today; 1,706 patients recovered and discharged. Total positive cases rise to 1,10,129 including 81,944 patients recovered and discharged & 6129 deaths: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai 51 fresh positive cases reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2286. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 727 and 1559, respectively. The recovery rate is 68.19%: State Health Department The number of COVID19 cases in Odisha stands at 26,892 including 17,373 recovered/discharged cases, 9,338 active cases and 147 deaths: State Health Department 22 deaths and 1,052 COVID19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. Gujarat's case tally rises to 56,874 including 13,146 active cases 41,380 cured/discharged and 2,348 deaths: State Health Department 795 new COVID19 cases reported in Haryana today; the total number of cases in the State reaches 32,127. There are 6,684 active cases; death toll stands at 397: State Health Department 258 new COVID19 positive cases in Goa today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5119 including 1673 active cases, 3410 recovered cases and 36 deaths: Goa Health Department 557 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Punjab today. The total number of cases in the state is now 13,769. The number of patients discharged is 9,064 and the number of active cases is 4,387: Punjab Government 8706 patients discharged today; 2,21,944 COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery until today; Recovery rate in the state is 57.84%: Maharashtra Health Department 227 deaths and 7924 fresh COVID19 cases reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 3,83,723 including 2,21,944 recovered cases and 1,47,592 active cases: Mahrashtra Health Department 224 fresh COVID19 infections reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6328: Uttarakhand Health Department Three bulk drug parks will be developed in the country in partnership with the states at Rs 3,000 crores. 4 medical device parks will also be developed with a government grant of Rs. 100 crores for one park: Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandviya India is often referred to as ‘the pharmacy of the world’ and this has been proved true especially in the ongoing COVID19 pandemic when India continued to export critical life-saving medicines to the countries: Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien tests positive for COVID-19 Due to complete lockdown in West Bengal on 29th July, it has been decided that Howrah-Mumbai CSMT special which was earlier rescheduled to leave Howrah on 29th July will short originate from Rourkela at 2:11 am on 30th July: South Eastern Railway Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.