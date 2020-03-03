Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in last 24 hours

WHO cautions against let up in COVID-19 fight after slight decline in cases in SE Asia

Coronavirus: With just 45,000, India records lowest tally of fresh COVID-19 cases in 3 months

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Oct 20: India reports 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases stand at 75,97,064 while active cases at 7,48,538 and the number of Cured/discharged/migrated is 67,33,329. The tally of deaths stands at 1,15,197.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Telangana recorded 1,486 COVID19 cases, 1,891 recoveries and 7 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,24,545 including 2,02,577 recoveries, 1,282 deaths and 20,686 active cases: State Health Department Karnataka: Theatre artists in Hubli say they are facing financial loss due to #COVID19.



"Many artists are affected due to the shutdown. Govt should allow the opening of theatres to secure our livelihood," says President, Professional Drama Company Owners Association. (19.10.20) pic.twitter.com/9ybMespgtx — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020 Karnataka: Theatre artists in Hubli say they are facing financial loss due to COVID19. "Many artists are affected due to the shutdown. Govt should allow the opening of theatres to secure our livelihood," says President, Professional Drama Company Owners Association. Assam: Preparations for setting up puja pandals underway in Guwahati ahead of #DurgaPuja.



Bishnupur Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee Secy says, "Not doing big-budget puja this year due to COVID19. Following govt guidelines. Will spread awareness about COVID appropriate behaviour" pic.twitter.com/azAJ6Qqn6I — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020 Assam: Preparations for setting up puja pandals underway in Guwahati ahead of Durga Puja. Bishnupur Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee Secy says, "Not doing big-budget puja this year due to COVID19. Following govt guidelines. Will spread awareness about COVID appropriate behaviour" india has one of the highest recovery rates of 88%. This happened because India was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown....India is now at forefront of vaccine development for COVID-19: PM Modi at Grand Challenges Annual Meeting Harsh Vardhan had on Sunday, said "Kerala paid the price of gross negligence during Onam festivities as the recent spike in Covid-19 cases were seen in the state." The World Health Organization's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday she expected to hear more "this week or next week" about clinical trials of an Eli Lilly and Co Covid-19 antibody treatment that were paused because of a safety concern. The upcoming festive season and the approaching winter/cold season threatens to aggravate the situation if we let our guards down, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region said. Assam reports 698 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,01,407 including 1,73,210 discharges and 875 deaths. Active cases stand at 27,319: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Jharkhand reports 490 new COVID19 cases and 769 discharges today, as per the State Health Department #Mumbai reports 1,233 new COVID19 cases, 2,092 discharges and 45 deaths today, as per Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai Himachal Pradesh reports 168 new COVID19, 201 cured cases and 4 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, as per State Health Department. Maharashtra reports 5,984 new COVID19 cases, 15,069 discharged cases & 125 deaths today, as per State Health Department. 3,992 new COVID19 cases and 3,272 discharged cases reported in West Bengal today, as per the State Health Department.x Gujarat reports 996 new COVID19 cases, 8 deaths and 1,147 discharged/recovered cases today. Total cases now at 1,60,722 including 1,42,799 recoveries, 3,646 deaths and 14,277 active cases: State Health Department Uttarakhand reports 336 new COVID19 cases today, 504 patients cured. Total cases in the State rise to 58,360 including 51,486 recoveries and 933 deaths: Uttarakhand State Control Room Karnataka reports 5,018 new COVID19 cases, 8,005 discharges, and 64 deaths today. Total cases in the State rise to 7,70,604 including 1,06,214 active cases, 6,53,829 discharges and 10,542 deaths: State Health Department, Govt of Karnataka Union Health Minister had always praised Kerala for our COVID19 activities. His remark regarding Onam should be seen in a constructive way because many festivals are coming in North India. We should not let off our guard: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan 2,154 new COVID19 cases, 31 deaths and 2,845 recoveries/discharges/migrations reported in Delhi today. Total cases rise to 3,33,171 including 3,04,561 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6,040 deaths. Active cases stand at 22,570: Government of Delhi Andhra Pradesh reports 2,918 new COVID19 cases today taking total positive cases to 7,86,050 including 35,065 active cases, 7,44,532 recoveries and 6,453 deaths: State Health Department It is not true that during Onam festival, Kerala Govt gave many relaxations. When Kerala govt was focusing on COVID19 activities, the opposition parties sent wrong message to society by organising large scale protests violating all COVID-19 protocol: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Some people are trying to defame Kerala without understanding facts regarding COVID19 containment by state govt. Kerala was the first state to report COVID in India & at that stage, we contained it successfully. We were the first state to come up with COVID protocol: Kerala CM Manipur records 315 new COVID19 cases and 1 death today; the total number of positive cases in the State stands at 15,778 including 11,913 recoveries, 3,748 active cases and 117 deaths: State Health Department Rajasthan detects 1,960 new COVID19 cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the state stand at 1,75,226 including 1,760 deaths, 1,52,573 recoveries and 20,893 active cases: State Health Department Science & Technology Ministry got scientists from the world to make prediction model of cases. Research-based on their techniques found that Covid appropriate behaviour for 3-4 months will lead to declining trend in India & by Feb we'll have 40,000 active cases: Health minister Harsh Vardhan Slovenia's government on Monday declared a 30-day state of emergency after cases of Covid-19 more than doubled in the past week from the previous week. The government banned the movement between regions that have been most affected by the pandemic and introduced a curfew from 9 pm to 6 am starting Monday, Interior Minister Ales Hojs told a news conference. Iran recorded its worst day of new deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with 337 confirmed dead on Monday. The grim milestone represents a significant spike from the previous single-day death toll record of 279. United States President Donald Trump has ordered defence and health chiefs to ensure that his country is the first to procure United Kingdom's COVID-19 vaccine, being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. This could mean that the US may buy all available doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, leaving none for Britain. Tamil Film Active Producers Association urges actors and technicians who have a salary of over Rs 10 lakhs to take a 30% pay cut in order to aid completion of films stalled due to COVID19. I had said it for months. Don't know what compulsion is he (Union Health Minister) under to not accept it. If even lakhs of cases are not considered to be community spread, then when will it be considered? 5,034 beds occupied at hospitals in Delhi, around 70 per cent still available. Situation slightly better than what it was around 1 month back. Still, I request all to wear mask & maintain social distancing, so that COVID19 doesn't spread again during festive season: Delhi Health Minister Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.