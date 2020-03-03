YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 20: India reports 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Total cases stand at 75,97,064 while active cases at 7,48,538 and the number of Cured/discharged/migrated is 67,33,329. The tally of deaths stands at 1,15,197.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    9:57 AM, 20 Oct
    Telangana recorded 1,486 COVID19 cases, 1,891 recoveries and 7 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,24,545 including 2,02,577 recoveries, 1,282 deaths and 20,686 active cases: State Health Department
    9:24 AM, 20 Oct
    Karnataka: Theatre artists in Hubli say they are facing financial loss due to COVID19. "Many artists are affected due to the shutdown. Govt should allow the opening of theatres to secure our livelihood," says President, Professional Drama Company Owners Association.
    8:47 AM, 20 Oct
    Assam: Preparations for setting up puja pandals underway in Guwahati ahead of Durga Puja. Bishnupur Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee Secy says, "Not doing big-budget puja this year due to COVID19. Following govt guidelines. Will spread awareness about COVID appropriate behaviour"
    11:51 PM, 19 Oct
    india has one of the highest recovery rates of 88%. This happened because India was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown....India is now at forefront of vaccine development for COVID-19: PM Modi at Grand Challenges Annual Meeting
    11:51 PM, 19 Oct
    Harsh Vardhan had on Sunday, said "Kerala paid the price of gross negligence during Onam festivities as the recent spike in Covid-19 cases were seen in the state."
    11:50 PM, 19 Oct
    The World Health Organization's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday she expected to hear more "this week or next week" about clinical trials of an Eli Lilly and Co Covid-19 antibody treatment that were paused because of a safety concern.
    11:47 PM, 19 Oct
    The upcoming festive season and the approaching winter/cold season threatens to aggravate the situation if we let our guards down, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region said.
    11:45 PM, 19 Oct
    Assam reports 698 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,01,407 including 1,73,210 discharges and 875 deaths. Active cases stand at 27,319: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    11:45 PM, 19 Oct
    Jharkhand reports 490 new COVID19 cases and 769 discharges today, as per the State Health Department
    11:43 PM, 19 Oct
    #Mumbai reports 1,233 new COVID19 cases, 2,092 discharges and 45 deaths today, as per Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai
    11:43 PM, 19 Oct
    Himachal Pradesh reports 168 new COVID19, 201 cured cases and 4 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, as per State Health Department.
    11:43 PM, 19 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 5,984 new COVID19 cases, 15,069 discharged cases & 125 deaths today, as per State Health Department.
    11:42 PM, 19 Oct
    3,992 new COVID19 cases and 3,272 discharged cases reported in West Bengal today, as per the State Health Department.x
    7:19 PM, 19 Oct
    Gujarat reports 996 new COVID19 cases, 8 deaths and 1,147 discharged/recovered cases today. Total cases now at 1,60,722 including 1,42,799 recoveries, 3,646 deaths and 14,277 active cases: State Health Department
    7:19 PM, 19 Oct
    Uttarakhand reports 336 new COVID19 cases today, 504 patients cured. Total cases in the State rise to 58,360 including 51,486 recoveries and 933 deaths: Uttarakhand State Control Room
    7:18 PM, 19 Oct
    Karnataka reports 5,018 new COVID19 cases, 8,005 discharges, and 64 deaths today. Total cases in the State rise to 7,70,604 including 1,06,214 active cases, 6,53,829 discharges and 10,542 deaths: State Health Department, Govt of Karnataka
    7:17 PM, 19 Oct
    Union Health Minister had always praised Kerala for our COVID19 activities. His remark regarding Onam should be seen in a constructive way because many festivals are coming in North India. We should not let off our guard: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    7:17 PM, 19 Oct
    2,154 new COVID19 cases, 31 deaths and 2,845 recoveries/discharges/migrations reported in Delhi today. Total cases rise to 3,33,171 including 3,04,561 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6,040 deaths. Active cases stand at 22,570: Government of Delhi
    7:17 PM, 19 Oct
    Andhra Pradesh reports 2,918 new COVID19 cases today taking total positive cases to 7,86,050 including 35,065 active cases, 7,44,532 recoveries and 6,453 deaths: State Health Department
    7:17 PM, 19 Oct
    It is not true that during Onam festival, Kerala Govt gave many relaxations. When Kerala govt was focusing on COVID19 activities, the opposition parties sent wrong message to society by organising large scale protests violating all COVID-19 protocol: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    7:16 PM, 19 Oct
    Some people are trying to defame Kerala without understanding facts regarding COVID19 containment by state govt. Kerala was the first state to report COVID in India & at that stage, we contained it successfully. We were the first state to come up with COVID protocol: Kerala CM
    7:16 PM, 19 Oct
    Manipur records 315 new COVID19 cases and 1 death today; the total number of positive cases in the State stands at 15,778 including 11,913 recoveries, 3,748 active cases and 117 deaths: State Health Department
    7:16 PM, 19 Oct
    Rajasthan detects 1,960 new COVID19 cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the state stand at 1,75,226 including 1,760 deaths, 1,52,573 recoveries and 20,893 active cases: State Health Department
    5:19 PM, 19 Oct
    Science & Technology Ministry got scientists from the world to make prediction model of cases. Research-based on their techniques found that Covid appropriate behaviour for 3-4 months will lead to declining trend in India & by Feb we'll have 40,000 active cases: Health minister Harsh Vardhan
    5:13 PM, 19 Oct
    Slovenia's government on Monday declared a 30-day state of emergency after cases of Covid-19 more than doubled in the past week from the previous week. The government banned the movement between regions that have been most affected by the pandemic and introduced a curfew from 9 pm to 6 am starting Monday, Interior Minister Ales Hojs told a news conference.
    5:13 PM, 19 Oct
    Iran recorded its worst day of new deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with 337 confirmed dead on Monday. The grim milestone represents a significant spike from the previous single-day death toll record of 279.
    2:26 PM, 19 Oct
    United States President Donald Trump has ordered defence and health chiefs to ensure that his country is the first to procure United Kingdom's COVID-19 vaccine, being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. This could mean that the US may buy all available doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, leaving none for Britain.
    2:16 PM, 19 Oct
    Tamil Film Active Producers Association urges actors and technicians who have a salary of over Rs 10 lakhs to take a 30% pay cut in order to aid completion of films stalled due to COVID19.
    2:02 PM, 19 Oct
    I had said it for months. Don't know what compulsion is he (Union Health Minister) under to not accept it. If even lakhs of cases are not considered to be community spread, then when will it be considered?
    1:17 PM, 19 Oct
    5,034 beds occupied at hospitals in Delhi, around 70 per cent still available. Situation slightly better than what it was around 1 month back. Still, I request all to wear mask & maintain social distancing, so that COVID19 doesn't spread again during festive season: Delhi Health Minister
    X