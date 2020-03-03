YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 46,254 new COVID-19 cases and 514 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 04: With 46,254 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 83,13,877. With 514 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,23,611.

    Total active cases are 5,33,787 after a decrease of 7,618 in the last 24 hours.

    Total cured cases are 76,56,478 with 53,357 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    9:34 AM, 4 Nov
    Total samples tested up to 3rd November is 11,29,98,959 including 12,09,609 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research
    8:29 AM, 4 Nov
    84 new positive cases and 30 recoveries reported in Ladakh yesterday; the total number of positive patients in the UT is 6,441: Department of Information & Public Relations, Ladakh
    8:09 AM, 4 Nov
    Coronavirus testing facility for domestic and international departing passengers has commenced at the Delhi Airport.
    7:50 AM, 4 Nov
    With the number of coronavirus cases coming down in Pune district, the local administration has allowed private hospitals to use oxygen-supported COVID-19 beds for treatment of patients suffering from other diseases.
    10:29 PM, 3 Nov
    3,981 new COVID19 cases and 56 deaths reported in West Bengal today. The total number of positive cases in the State now stands at 3,85,589 including 36,443 active cases, 3,42,133 discharges and 7,013 deaths.
    10:29 PM, 3 Nov
    Maharashtra reports 4,909 new COVID19 cases, 6,973 discharges and 120 deaths, as per the State Health Department. COVID-19 tally of the State rises to 16,92,693 including 15,31,277 recoveries and 44,248 deaths. Active cases is at 1,16,543.
    10:28 PM, 3 Nov
    Andaman and Nicobar reports 20 new COVID19 cases and 21 recoveries today. Total number of cases in the Union Territory now at 4,372 including 159 active cases, 60 deaths and 4,153 recoveries.
    10:28 PM, 3 Nov
    1,684 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths and 1,258 discharges reported in Haryana today. Total cases at 1,72,130 including 13,338 active cases, 1,56,975 discharges and 1,817 deaths.
    8:37 PM, 3 Nov
    6,862 new COVID19 cases and 8,802 recoveries and 26 deaths have been reported in Kerala today. Number of active cases now at 84, 713, death toll is at 1,559 and 3,64,745 patients have recovered so far.
    8:35 PM, 3 Nov
    Rajasthan detects 1,725 new COVID19 cases and 10 deaths today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 2,02,220 with 1,936 deaths, 1,83,899 recoveries/discharges and 16,385 active cases.
    8:34 PM, 3 Nov
    Uttarakhand reports 316 new COVID19 cases taking the total number of cases to 63,197. Active cases at 3,705.
    8:33 PM, 3 Nov
    Manipur records 150 new COVID19 cases and 4 deaths today.Total number of positive cases stand at 19,241 including 15,460 recoveries, 3,597 active cases and 184 deaths.
    8:33 PM, 3 Nov
    Karnataka reported 2,756 new COVID19 cases, 7,140 discharges, and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases now at 8,32,396 including 40,395 active cases, 7,80,735 discharges and 11,247 deaths.
    8:33 PM, 3 Nov
    Gujarat reports 954 new COVID19 cases, 6 deaths and 1,197 recoveries today. Total tally at 1,75,633 including 1,59,448 recoveries and 3,734 deaths. Total active cases are at 12,451.
    8:31 PM, 3 Nov
    Punjab reports 415 new COVID19 cases and 18 deaths today.Total number of cases now at 1,34,786 including 1,26,315 discharges, 4,226 active cases and 4,245 deaths.
    8:29 PM, 3 Nov
    6,725 new COVID cases, 3,610 recoveries, and 48 deaths recorded in Delhi today. Total cases now at 4,03,096 including 3,60,069 recoveries, 36,375 active case and 6,652 deaths.
    4:59 PM, 3 Nov
    Festival season is still not over so it is important to continue following COVID19 guidelines so that there is no surge in cases: Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Ministry
    4:59 PM, 3 Nov
    It is important to follow the strategy of Test - Track - Trace - Treat. Let us keep our focus on this strategy even if our numbers are coming down: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry
    4:58 PM, 3 Nov
    Recovery rate is near 92% & cumulative positive rate is 7.4%. Cases per million population are at 5991. COVID19 deaths are at 89 deaths/million population which is lower if compared globally. Active cases are around 5,41,000 now: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry
    4:55 PM, 3 Nov
    Weekly positivity rate is at 4.4% while daily positivity rate is at 3.7%: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry
    1:30 PM, 3 Nov
    No poster shall be posted outside the residence of any Covid-19 patient under home-isolation and all the posters which are already posted are to be immediately removed, Delhi govt informs Delhi high court
    1:29 PM, 3 Nov
    Odisha's Covid-19 tally rises to 2,94,415 with 1,201 new cases; 12 fresh fatalities push death toll to 1,352, reports PTI quoting health official
    1:29 PM, 3 Nov
    Thane records 518 new Covid-19 cases; 19 more fatalities
    1:28 PM, 3 Nov
    Hong Kong to extend social distancing measures for another week
    10:14 AM, 3 Nov
    Total 11,17,89,350 samples tested for COVID19 up to 2nd November. Of these, 10,46,247 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    7:51 AM, 3 Nov
    The lockdown was imposed in Aizawl municipal area on October 27 to break the chain of transmission
    1:50 AM, 3 Nov
    Up until the 1st of November, 11,07,43,103 samples were tested and 8,55,800 sample tested on November 1, 2020: ICMR
    1:50 AM, 3 Nov
    Rajasthan govt tables Bill to make wearing face mask mandatory
    1:50 AM, 3 Nov
    Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally reaches 16,87,784 with 4,009 fresh cases; 104 new deaths take toll to 44,128: Health department
    1:49 AM, 3 Nov
    Mumbai's Covid-19 tally rises to 2,59,114 with addition of 706 new cases; 30 fresh deaths take toll to 10,305: BMC
