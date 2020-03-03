Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, Nov 21: With 46,232 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 90,50,598.
With 564 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,32,726. Total active cases at 4,39,747.
Total discharged cases at 84,78,124 with 49,715 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
9:53 AM, 21 Nov
Total number of samples tested up to 20 November is 13,06,57,808 including 10,66,022 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research
9:31 AM, 21 Nov
Assam reports 164 new COVID19 cases yesterday.
Total cases in the State now at 2,11,204 including 2,07,026 recoveries, 3,204 active cases, and 971 deaths: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
8:07 AM, 21 Nov
The authorities of the Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) on Friday said that 33 officer trainees (OTs) have tested positive for COVID-19.
6:39 PM, 20 Nov
As many as 1781 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 across the state on Friday, while another 2181 people recovered from the infection. Of these, 1067 new cases and 1254 recoveries have been recorded in capital city Bengaluru alone.
6:39 PM, 20 Nov
Andhra Pradesh reports 1,221 new COVID19 cases taking the total positive cases in the State to 8,57,037
6:39 PM, 20 Nov
Around 172 students and an equal number of teachers of various schools in the state have tested positive for COVID19. So it has been decided to shut down the schools for the next 15 days. We will be conducting more tests: Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal
6:39 PM, 20 Nov
Karnataka reports 1,781 new COVID19 cases, 2,181
discharges and 17 deaths today
6:38 PM, 20 Nov
5 deaths and 512 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of positive cases in the state is 70,205 including 64,939 recoveries, 4,051 active cases and 1,138 deaths
6:38 PM, 20 Nov
661 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 253 from Jammu division and 408 from the Kashmir division.
6:38 PM, 20 Nov
Kerala records 6,028 new COVID19 cases today; active cases in the state at 67,831. Total 4,81,718 recoveries have been reported so far: Kerala Government
6:38 PM, 20 Nov
Jharkhand: Devotees offer prayers on the third day of #ChhathPuja at Hatania Talab in Ranchi.
Jharkhand: Devotees offer prayers on the third day of
6:37 PM, 20 Nov
No lockdown to be imposed in the state: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
5:26 PM, 20 Nov
Uttar Pradesh government asks 2,314 convicted prisoners, who were released on special parole due to Covid-19, to return to jails within 3 days, reports ANI
5:25 PM, 20 Nov
5:25 PM, 20 Nov
Delhi: Door-to-door survey begins for identification of symptomatic people amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. An ASHA worker says, "If any person is suffering from fever, we send them to nearby government dispensary for COVID-19 test".
3:40 PM, 20 Nov
Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation restricts celebration of Chhath Puja on beaches.
"There's usually a lot of crowd here on #ChhathPuja but because of COVID19 we're going to celebrate it at home. We support govt's decision," says a visitor
3:39 PM, 20 Nov
Gradually reduction in new cases, positivity rate points at decreasing Covid spread in Delhi: Jain
2:08 PM, 20 Nov
UK may ease Christmas rules as Covid cases start to flatten, minister says
2:07 PM, 20 Nov
Social distancing most effective tool to combat Covid-19: Study
1:15 PM, 20 Nov
Centre has rushed four high-level teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat & Manipur to visit the districts reporting high number of COVID cases & support State's efforts. Centre is also contemplating about sending teams to other States/UTs reporting a rise in cases: Govt of India
12:34 PM, 20 Nov
There's no harm in wearing a mask inside the car also. Citizens should make it a rule to wear a mask whenever they step outside their home. The order copy of increasing the fine to Rs 2000 for not wearing a mask will reach everywhere today: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
11:42 AM, 20 Nov
I am meeting representatives of market associations today to seek their cooperation to ensure appropriate COVID behaviour at market places. Market associations can play very important role: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
10:40 AM, 20 Nov
People in Delhi welcome UT govt's decision to impose Rs 2000 fine for not wearing mask.
A local, Kapil says "Govt is doing this for us. If we don't do our bit, it's wrong." Another local, Ved says, "People used to be without mask in markets. Now they'll not step out without it"
8:52 AM, 20 Nov
US Covid tally: 2,200 deaths, 200,000 new cases in 24 hours
11:43 PM, 19 Nov
Jharkhand reports 230 new COVID19 cases, 264 recoveries/discharges, and 3 deaths today, as per the State Health Department.
11:43 PM, 19 Nov
Assam reports 175 new COVID19 cases today.
11:42 PM, 19 Nov
Schools, colleges in Gujarat not to reopen from November 23 due to the current COVID-19 situation: State government
11:42 PM, 19 Nov
Gujarat govt decides to impose 'complete curfew' in Ahmedabad from 9 pm of November 20 to 6 am of November 23. "Only shops selling milk and medicines to remain open during this period," according to the order.
11:41 PM, 19 Nov
Number of active cases of COVID-19 reaches 6,980 in Himachal Pradesh, with 546 new cases being reported today: State Health Department
11:41 PM, 19 Nov
Haryana reports 2,212 new COVID-19 cases, 2,156 discharges, and 20 deaths, says State Health Department
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.