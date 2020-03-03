Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in last 24 hours

YouTube
    9:53 AM, 21 Nov
    Total number of samples tested up to 20 November is 13,06,57,808 including 10,66,022 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research
    9:31 AM, 21 Nov
    Assam reports 164 new COVID19 cases yesterday. Total cases in the State now at 2,11,204 including 2,07,026 recoveries, 3,204 active cases, and 971 deaths: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    8:07 AM, 21 Nov
    The authorities of the Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) on Friday said that 33 officer trainees (OTs) have tested positive for COVID-19.
    6:39 PM, 20 Nov
    As many as 1781 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 across the state on Friday, while another 2181 people recovered from the infection. Of these, 1067 new cases and 1254 recoveries have been recorded in capital city Bengaluru alone.
    6:39 PM, 20 Nov
    Andhra Pradesh reports 1,221 new COVID19 cases taking the total positive cases in the State to 8,57,037
    6:39 PM, 20 Nov
    Around 172 students and an equal number of teachers of various schools in the state have tested positive for COVID19. So it has been decided to shut down the schools for the next 15 days. We will be conducting more tests: Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal
    6:39 PM, 20 Nov
    Karnataka reports 1,781 new COVID19 cases, 2,181 discharges and 17 deaths today
    6:38 PM, 20 Nov
    5 deaths and 512 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of positive cases in the state is 70,205 including 64,939 recoveries, 4,051 active cases and 1,138 deaths
    6:38 PM, 20 Nov
    661 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 253 from Jammu division and 408 from the Kashmir division.
    6:38 PM, 20 Nov
    Kerala records 6,028 new COVID19 cases today; active cases in the state at 67,831. Total 4,81,718 recoveries have been reported so far: Kerala Government
    6:38 PM, 20 Nov
    Jharkhand: Devotees offer prayers on the third day of Chhath Puja at Hatania Talab in Ranchi.
    6:37 PM, 20 Nov
    No lockdown to be imposed in the state: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
    5:26 PM, 20 Nov
    Uttar Pradesh government asks 2,314 convicted prisoners, who were released on special parole due to Covid-19, to return to jails within 3 days, reports ANI
    5:25 PM, 20 Nov
    No lockdown to be imposed in the state, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh chief minister (ANI)
    5:25 PM, 20 Nov
    Delhi: Door-to-door survey begins for identification of symptomatic people amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. An ASHA worker says, "If any person is suffering from fever, we send them to nearby government dispensary for COVID-19 test".
    3:40 PM, 20 Nov
    Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation restricts celebration of Chhath Puja on beaches. "There's usually a lot of crowd here on #ChhathPuja but because of COVID19 we're going to celebrate it at home. We support govt's decision," says a visitor
    3:39 PM, 20 Nov
    Gradually reduction in new cases, positivity rate points at decreasing Covid spread in Delhi: Jain
    2:08 PM, 20 Nov
    UK may ease Christmas rules as Covid cases start to flatten, minister says
    2:07 PM, 20 Nov
    Social distancing most effective tool to combat Covid-19: Study
    1:15 PM, 20 Nov
    Centre has rushed four high-level teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat & Manipur to visit the districts reporting high number of COVID cases & support State's efforts. Centre is also contemplating about sending teams to other States/UTs reporting a rise in cases: Govt of India
    12:34 PM, 20 Nov
    There's no harm in wearing a mask inside the car also. Citizens should make it a rule to wear a mask whenever they step outside their home. The order copy of increasing the fine to Rs 2000 for not wearing a mask will reach everywhere today: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
    11:42 AM, 20 Nov
    I am meeting representatives of market associations today to seek their cooperation to ensure appropriate COVID behaviour at market places. Market associations can play very important role: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
    10:40 AM, 20 Nov
    People in Delhi welcome UT govt's decision to impose Rs 2000 fine for not wearing mask. A local, Kapil says "Govt is doing this for us. If we don't do our bit, it's wrong." Another local, Ved says, "People used to be without mask in markets. Now they'll not step out without it"
    8:52 AM, 20 Nov
    US Covid tally: 2,200 deaths, 200,000 new cases in 24 hours
    11:43 PM, 19 Nov
    Jharkhand reports 230 new COVID19 cases, 264 recoveries/discharges, and 3 deaths today, as per the State Health Department.
    11:43 PM, 19 Nov
    Assam reports 175 new COVID19 cases today.
    11:42 PM, 19 Nov
    Schools, colleges in Gujarat not to reopen from November 23 due to the current COVID-19 situation: State government
    11:42 PM, 19 Nov
    Gujarat govt decides to impose 'complete curfew' in Ahmedabad from 9 pm of November 20 to 6 am of November 23. "Only shops selling milk and medicines to remain open during this period," according to the order.
    11:41 PM, 19 Nov
    Number of active cases of COVID-19 reaches 6,980 in Himachal Pradesh, with 546 new cases being reported today: State Health Department
    11:41 PM, 19 Nov
    Haryana reports 2,212 new COVID-19 cases, 2,156 discharges, and 20 deaths, says State Health Department
