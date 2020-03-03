Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 45,903 new COVID-19 cases and 490 deaths in last 24 hours

India records 50,356 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; Tally climbs to over 8.46 million

Third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi worst so far; cases to come down soon: Health Minister Jain

New Delhi, Nov 09: With 45,903 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 85,53,657. With 490 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,26,611.

Total active cases are 5,09,673 after a decrease of 2,992 in the last 24 hours.

Total cured cases are 79,17,373 with 48,405 new discharges in the last 24 hours

Newest First Oldest First Madhya Pradesh: Women of a self-help group in Bhopal are making low-cost & eco-friendly earthen lamps (diyas) from cow dung ahead of #Diwali.



"We wanted to become #AatmaNirbhar following PM Modi's appeal. So we started making low-cost cow dung diyas for everyone," says a woman. pic.twitter.com/8e7Bfg3HJ9 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020 Madhya Pradesh: Women of a self-help group in Bhopal are making low-cost & eco-friendly earthen lamps (diyas) from cow dung ahead of Diwali. "We wanted to become AatmaNirbhar following PM Modi's appeal. So we started making low-cost cow dung diyas for everyone," says a woman. 2,740 new COVID19 cases, 2,360 discharges and 22 deaths reported in Karnataka on November 8. Total positive cases in the state rise to 8,46,887, including 8,01,799 discharges and 11,391 deaths. Active cases stand at 33,678 Shopkeepers selling decorative terracotta items in Meerut say that their business is low ahead of #Diwali, owing to #COVID19 pandemic.



A shopkeeper says, "There is very less customer, business is very low. We are not selling any Chinese item." pic.twitter.com/xoAutVXRoD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 8, 2020 Shopkeepers selling decorative terracotta items in Meerut say that their business is low ahead of #Diwali, owing to COVID19 pandemic. A shopkeeper says, "There is very less customer, business is very low. We are not selling any Chinese item." In Maharashtra, a day after the state and the city of Mumbai reported a significant dip in daily cases, infections increased again on Sunday. The state added 5,092 cases and 110 fatalities taking the total caseload to 17,19,858 and fatalities to 45,240. West Bengal reports 3920 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths and 4383 recoveries. Total cases in the state rise to 4,05,314, including 7294 deaths and 3,63,454 discharges. Active cases stand at 34,566. Madhya Pradesh reports 891 new COVID 19 cases, 11 deaths and 688 recoveries today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,77,359, including 1,66,403 recoveries and 3,028 deaths. Active cases stand at 7,928. Maharashtra reports 5,092 new COVID19 cases, 8,232 recoveries & 110 deaths today. Total number of positive cases in state rises to 17,19,858, including 96,372 active cases, 15,77,322 recoveries & 45,240 deaths. Recovery rate is 91.71%. Uttar Pradesh reports 2247 new COVID19 cases, 1858 discharges and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state stand at 23,249. Total discharges 4,67,108 and death toll 7,206 so far. 5,440 new COVID19 cases reported today in Kerala today. The total number of active cases stands at 81,823 and recovered cases at 4,02,477. Andhra Pradesh reported 2,237 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 8,42,967 including 21,403 active cases, 8,14,773 recoveries and 6,791 deaths. 555 new cases reported - 213 from Jammu and 342 from Kashmir. Total cases - 98,892. Active patients - 5,678. Recoveries - 91,681, Total deaths - 1,533. Manipur reported 245 new COVID19 cases, 358 recovered cases & 3 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 20,376 including 17,072 recovered cases, 3,107 active cases & 197 deaths till date. Recovery rate is 83.78 %. Pollution can increase the impact of COVID19. I appeal to people to not burn firecrackers rather lit earthen lamps. 15 days post-Diwali will be crucial, we should be cautious so that the need for lockdown does not arise again: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray We are considering to reopen schools after Diwali while taking all precautionary measures. Religious places will also be allowed to open: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Telangana recorded 1,440 new COVID19 cases, 1,481 recoveries and 5 deaths yesterday. 57 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram today, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,090 till date. Total 11,77,36,791 samples tested for COVID19 up to 7th November. Of these, 11,94,487 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) With 45,674 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 85,07,754. With 559 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,26,121 Total active cases are 5,12,665 after a decrease of 3,967 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 78,68,968 with 49,082 new discharges in the last 24 hrs Jharkhand reports 340 new COVID-19 cases and 411 recoveries today Total number of cases now at 1,04,239 including 98,776 recoveries, 897 deaths and 4,566 active cases. Delhi reports 6,953 fresh positive cases and 79 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in Delhi rises to 4,30,784. The total numbers of active and recovered cases are 40,258 and 3,83,614, respectively. The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced reopening of schools for classes 9-12 from November 23. Education minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement a video conference held by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Assam reports 248 new COVID19 cases and 555 discharges today. Total cases in the State rise to 2,08,637, including 2,00,936 discharges and 940 deaths. Active cases at 6,758. Gujarat reports 1,046 new cases of COVID19, 5 deaths and 931 discharged/recovered, today. The total number of cases is the state is 1,79,679 including 1,63,777 recoveries and 3,756 deaths till now. Total active cases are 12,146. Mumbai reported 576 new COVID19 cases, 245 recovered cases and 23 deaths today. Total cases in Mumbai stands at 2,63,052 including 2,35,657 discharges, 16,262 active cases & 10,419 deaths. Rajasthan detects 1,841 new COVID19 cases and 13 deaths today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 2,09,438 with 1,979 deaths, 1,91,132 recoveries/discharges and 16,327 active. Manipur records 240 new COVID19 cases and 3 deaths today. Total number of positive cases stand at 20,131 including 16,714 recoveries, 3,223 active cases and 194 deaths. 28 deaths and 7,201 new COVID-19 cases reported today in Kerala today. 7,120 recoveries also reported today. The total numbers of active cases and recovered cases in the state are 83,261 and 3,95,624, respectively. Death toll 1,668. Maharashtra reports 3,959 new COVID19 cases, 150 deaths and 6,748 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 17,14,273, including 15,69,090 recoveries and 45,115 deaths. Active cases stand at 99,151. 532 new COVID19 cases, 688 recoveries & 5 deaths reported from J&K today. Total positive cases now at 98,337, including 5,584 active cases, 91,225 recoveries & 1,528 deaths. Tamil Nadu reports 2341 new COVID19 cases, 2352 discharges and 25 deaths today. Total positive cases in the state rise to 7,41,488, including 7,11,198 discharges and 11,324 deaths. Active cases stand at 18,966. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.