YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 45,903 new COVID-19 cases and 490 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 09: With 45,903 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 85,53,657. With 490 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,26,611.

    Total active cases are 5,09,673 after a decrease of 2,992 in the last 24 hours.

    Total cured cases are 79,17,373 with 48,405 new discharges in the last 24 hours

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:20 PM, 9 Nov
    Madhya Pradesh: Women of a self-help group in Bhopal are making low-cost & eco-friendly earthen lamps (diyas) from cow dung ahead of Diwali. "We wanted to become AatmaNirbhar following PM Modi's appeal. So we started making low-cost cow dung diyas for everyone," says a woman.
    9:48 AM, 9 Nov
    2,740 new COVID19 cases, 2,360 discharges and 22 deaths reported in Karnataka on November 8. Total positive cases in the state rise to 8,46,887, including 8,01,799 discharges and 11,391 deaths. Active cases stand at 33,678
    8:56 AM, 9 Nov
    Shopkeepers selling decorative terracotta items in Meerut say that their business is low ahead of #Diwali, owing to COVID19 pandemic. A shopkeeper says, "There is very less customer, business is very low. We are not selling any Chinese item."
    7:49 AM, 9 Nov
    In Maharashtra, a day after the state and the city of Mumbai reported a significant dip in daily cases, infections increased again on Sunday. The state added 5,092 cases and 110 fatalities taking the total caseload to 17,19,858 and fatalities to 45,240.
    9:45 PM, 8 Nov
    West Bengal reports 3920 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths and 4383 recoveries. Total cases in the state rise to 4,05,314, including 7294 deaths and 3,63,454 discharges. Active cases stand at 34,566.
    9:17 PM, 8 Nov
    Madhya Pradesh reports 891 new COVID 19 cases, 11 deaths and 688 recoveries today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,77,359, including 1,66,403 recoveries and 3,028 deaths. Active cases stand at 7,928.
    8:41 PM, 8 Nov
    Maharashtra reports 5,092 new COVID19 cases, 8,232 recoveries & 110 deaths today. Total number of positive cases in state rises to 17,19,858, including 96,372 active cases, 15,77,322 recoveries & 45,240 deaths. Recovery rate is 91.71%.
    8:40 PM, 8 Nov
    Uttar Pradesh reports 2247 new COVID19 cases, 1858 discharges and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state stand at 23,249. Total discharges 4,67,108 and death toll 7,206 so far.
    7:57 PM, 8 Nov
    5,440 new COVID19 cases reported today in Kerala today. The total number of active cases stands at 81,823 and recovered cases at 4,02,477.
    7:57 PM, 8 Nov
    Andhra Pradesh reported 2,237 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 8,42,967 including 21,403 active cases, 8,14,773 recoveries and 6,791 deaths.
    7:56 PM, 8 Nov
    555 new cases reported - 213 from Jammu and 342 from Kashmir. Total cases - 98,892. Active patients - 5,678. Recoveries - 91,681, Total deaths - 1,533.
    7:55 PM, 8 Nov
    Manipur reported 245 new COVID19 cases, 358 recovered cases & 3 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 20,376 including 17,072 recovered cases, 3,107 active cases & 197 deaths till date. Recovery rate is 83.78 %.
    3:32 PM, 8 Nov
    Pollution can increase the impact of COVID19. I appeal to people to not burn firecrackers rather lit earthen lamps. 15 days post-Diwali will be crucial, we should be cautious so that the need for lockdown does not arise again: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
    3:32 PM, 8 Nov
    We are considering to reopen schools after Diwali while taking all precautionary measures. Religious places will also be allowed to open: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
    12:04 PM, 8 Nov
    Telangana recorded 1,440 new COVID19 cases, 1,481 recoveries and 5 deaths yesterday.
    12:04 PM, 8 Nov
    57 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram today, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,090 till date.
    12:04 PM, 8 Nov
    Total 11,77,36,791 samples tested for COVID19 up to 7th November. Of these, 11,94,487 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    12:04 PM, 8 Nov
    With 45,674 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 85,07,754. With 559 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,26,121 Total active cases are 5,12,665 after a decrease of 3,967 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 78,68,968 with 49,082 new discharges in the last 24 hrs
    12:58 AM, 8 Nov
    Jharkhand reports 340 new COVID-19 cases and 411 recoveries today Total number of cases now at 1,04,239 including 98,776 recoveries, 897 deaths and 4,566 active cases.
    12:57 AM, 8 Nov
    Delhi reports 6,953 fresh positive cases and 79 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in Delhi rises to 4,30,784. The total numbers of active and recovered cases are 40,258 and 3,83,614, respectively.
    12:57 AM, 8 Nov
    The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced reopening of schools for classes 9-12 from November 23. Education minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement a video conference held by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
    12:56 AM, 8 Nov
    Assam reports 248 new COVID19 cases and 555 discharges today. Total cases in the State rise to 2,08,637, including 2,00,936 discharges and 940 deaths. Active cases at 6,758.
    8:58 PM, 7 Nov
    Gujarat reports 1,046 new cases of COVID19, 5 deaths and 931 discharged/recovered, today. The total number of cases is the state is 1,79,679 including 1,63,777 recoveries and 3,756 deaths till now. Total active cases are 12,146.
    8:58 PM, 7 Nov
    Mumbai reported 576 new COVID19 cases, 245 recovered cases and 23 deaths today. Total cases in Mumbai stands at 2,63,052 including 2,35,657 discharges, 16,262 active cases & 10,419 deaths.
    8:57 PM, 7 Nov
    Rajasthan detects 1,841 new COVID19 cases and 13 deaths today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 2,09,438 with 1,979 deaths, 1,91,132 recoveries/discharges and 16,327 active.
    8:56 PM, 7 Nov
    Manipur records 240 new COVID19 cases and 3 deaths today. Total number of positive cases stand at 20,131 including 16,714 recoveries, 3,223 active cases and 194 deaths.
    8:55 PM, 7 Nov
    28 deaths and 7,201 new COVID-19 cases reported today in Kerala today. 7,120 recoveries also reported today. The total numbers of active cases and recovered cases in the state are 83,261 and 3,95,624, respectively. Death toll 1,668.
    8:55 PM, 7 Nov
    Maharashtra reports 3,959 new COVID19 cases, 150 deaths and 6,748 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 17,14,273, including 15,69,090 recoveries and 45,115 deaths. Active cases stand at 99,151.
    8:54 PM, 7 Nov
    532 new COVID19 cases, 688 recoveries & 5 deaths reported from J&K today. Total positive cases now at 98,337, including 5,584 active cases, 91,225 recoveries & 1,528 deaths.
    8:54 PM, 7 Nov
    Tamil Nadu reports 2341 new COVID19 cases, 2352 discharges and 25 deaths today. Total positive cases in the state rise to 7,41,488, including 7,11,198 discharges and 11,324 deaths. Active cases stand at 18,966.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X