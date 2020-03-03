Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 45,882 new COVID-19 cases and 584 deaths in last 24 hours

COVID vaccine to be available for public by April 2021: Serum Institute CEO

New Delhi, Nov 20: With 45,882 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 90,04,366. With 584 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,32,162.

Total active cases at 4,43,794 after an increase of 491 in the last 24 hours.

Total discharged cases at 84,28,410 with 44,807 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First US Covid tally: 2,200 deaths, 200,000 new cases in 24 hours Jharkhand reports 230 new COVID19 cases, 264 recoveries/discharges, and 3 deaths today, as per the State Health Department. Assam reports 175 new COVID19 cases today. Schools, colleges in Gujarat not to reopen from November 23 due to the current COVID-19 situation: State government Gujarat govt decides to impose 'complete curfew' in Ahmedabad from 9 pm of November 20 to 6 am of November 23. "Only shops selling milk and medicines to remain open during this period," according to the order. Number of active cases of COVID-19 reaches 6,980 in Himachal Pradesh, with 546 new cases being reported today: State Health Department Haryana reports 2,212 new COVID-19 cases, 2,156 discharges, and 20 deaths, says State Health Department Madhya Pradesh reports 1,363 new COVID-19 cases, 887 discharges, and 14 deaths, according to State Health Department West Bengal reports 3,620 new COVID-19 cases, 3,990 discharges, and 53 deaths, says State Health Department Haryana reports 2,212 new COVID19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,09,251 The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday said that over three million Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the ‘Vande Bharat’ evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to restore bus services on Bengaluru to Shirdi via Chitradurga, Hubli, Pune routes, starting tomorrow. Puducherry reports 69 new COVID19 cases, 102 discharges and one death. Tamil Nadu reports 1,707 new COVID19 cases, 2,251 discharges, and 19 deaths today. Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda tests positive for COVID19 As a preventive step, the state government has decided that from November 20, there will be a daily curfew in Ahmedabad city from 9pm to 6am. This measure will continue until the COVID19 situation in Gujarat improves: Gujarat Administration 6 deaths and 386 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of positive cases in the state is 69,693 including 63,808 recoveries, 4,133 active cases and 1,133 deaths Kerala's active COVID19 cases now stand at 68,229 with 5,722 new infections. Andhra Pradesh reports 1,316 new COVID19 cases and 11 deaths, taking total cases in the state to 8,58,711. Jammu And Kashmir reports 560 new #COVID19 infections (247 from Jammu and 313 from Kashmir), taking total cases to 10,4715 out of which 5,560 are active patients. Bihar reported 794 new COVID19 infections till yesterday, taking the count of active cases in the state to 6,461: State Health Department Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij says he will be administered a trial dose of Covaxin tomorrow. Oxford vaccine trial chief investigator Pollard says it's possible things could line up so that our vaccine is available to public at a similar time to others, reports Reuters. Centre rushes high-level teams to 4 states to strengthen surveillance, testing Pulling up the Delhi government, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad asked why it waited till the court intervened to take steps such as reducing the number of people attending weddings to 50 to prevent the spread of Covid-19. If the Delhi government had taken the right measures people would not have had problems celebrating Chhath Puja together. Markets should remain open with Covid-19 guidelines. The need of the hour is ICU beds & ventilators. CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet market associations before any decision on shutting markets to check spread of Covid-19 in Delhi, says AAP MLA. “It will honour the solemn sacrifice of all COVID warriors who served selflessly,” says Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan Health Ministry approves new category for selection & nomination of candidates from ‘Wards of COVID Warriors’ under Central Pool MBBS/BDS seats for 2020-21 In the meeting of the state cabinet, it had been decided to postpone the re-opening of colleges of the state until complete information on rise in the number of COVID19 cases during the festive season is received: Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.