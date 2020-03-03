YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 45,882 new COVID-19 cases and 584 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 20: With 45,882 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 90,04,366. With 584 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,32,162.

    Total active cases at 4,43,794 after an increase of 491 in the last 24 hours.

    Total discharged cases at 84,28,410 with 44,807 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:52 AM, 20 Nov
    US Covid tally: 2,200 deaths, 200,000 new cases in 24 hours
    11:43 PM, 19 Nov
    Jharkhand reports 230 new COVID19 cases, 264 recoveries/discharges, and 3 deaths today, as per the State Health Department.
    11:43 PM, 19 Nov
    Assam reports 175 new COVID19 cases today.
    11:42 PM, 19 Nov
    Schools, colleges in Gujarat not to reopen from November 23 due to the current COVID-19 situation: State government
    11:42 PM, 19 Nov
    Gujarat govt decides to impose 'complete curfew' in Ahmedabad from 9 pm of November 20 to 6 am of November 23. "Only shops selling milk and medicines to remain open during this period," according to the order.
    11:41 PM, 19 Nov
    Number of active cases of COVID-19 reaches 6,980 in Himachal Pradesh, with 546 new cases being reported today: State Health Department
    11:41 PM, 19 Nov
    Haryana reports 2,212 new COVID-19 cases, 2,156 discharges, and 20 deaths, says State Health Department
    11:41 PM, 19 Nov
    Madhya Pradesh reports 1,363 new COVID-19 cases, 887 discharges, and 14 deaths, according to State Health Department
    11:41 PM, 19 Nov
    West Bengal reports 3,620 new COVID-19 cases, 3,990 discharges, and 53 deaths, says State Health Department
    11:40 PM, 19 Nov
    Haryana reports 2,212 new COVID19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,09,251
    11:39 PM, 19 Nov
    The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday said that over three million Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the ‘Vande Bharat’ evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
    7:25 PM, 19 Nov
    Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to restore bus services on Bengaluru to Shirdi via Chitradurga, Hubli, Pune routes, starting tomorrow.
    7:25 PM, 19 Nov
    Puducherry reports 69 new COVID19 cases, 102 discharges and one death.
    7:25 PM, 19 Nov
    Tamil Nadu reports 1,707 new COVID19 cases, 2,251 discharges, and 19 deaths today.
    7:25 PM, 19 Nov
    Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda tests positive for COVID19
    6:21 PM, 19 Nov
    As a preventive step, the state government has decided that from November 20, there will be a daily curfew in Ahmedabad city from 9pm to 6am. This measure will continue until the COVID19 situation in Gujarat improves: Gujarat Administration
    6:21 PM, 19 Nov
    6 deaths and 386 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of positive cases in the state is 69,693 including 63,808 recoveries, 4,133 active cases and 1,133 deaths
    6:20 PM, 19 Nov
    Kerala's active COVID19 cases now stand at 68,229 with 5,722 new infections.
    6:20 PM, 19 Nov
    Andhra Pradesh reports 1,316 new COVID19 cases and 11 deaths, taking total cases in the state to 8,58,711.
    6:20 PM, 19 Nov
    Jammu And Kashmir reports 560 new #COVID19 infections (247 from Jammu and 313 from Kashmir), taking total cases to 10,4715 out of which 5,560 are active patients.
    6:20 PM, 19 Nov
    Bihar reported 794 new COVID19 infections till yesterday, taking the count of active cases in the state to 6,461: State Health Department
    6:19 PM, 19 Nov
    Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij says he will be administered a trial dose of Covaxin tomorrow.
    5:13 PM, 19 Nov
    Oxford vaccine trial chief investigator Pollard says it's possible things could line up so that our vaccine is available to public at a similar time to others, reports Reuters.
    5:13 PM, 19 Nov
    Centre rushes high-level teams to 4 states to strengthen surveillance, testing
    3:38 PM, 19 Nov
    Pulling up the Delhi government, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad asked why it waited till the court intervened to take steps such as reducing the number of people attending weddings to 50 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
    2:24 PM, 19 Nov
    If the Delhi government had taken the right measures people would not have had problems celebrating Chhath Puja together. Markets should remain open with Covid-19 guidelines. The need of the hour is ICU beds & ventilators.
    2:22 PM, 19 Nov
    CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet market associations before any decision on shutting markets to check spread of Covid-19 in Delhi, says AAP MLA.
    1:11 PM, 19 Nov
    “It will honour the solemn sacrifice of all COVID warriors who served selflessly,” says Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan
    1:10 PM, 19 Nov
    Health Ministry approves new category for selection & nomination of candidates from ‘Wards of COVID Warriors’ under Central Pool MBBS/BDS seats for 2020-21
    11:07 AM, 19 Nov
    In the meeting of the state cabinet, it had been decided to postpone the re-opening of colleges of the state until complete information on rise in the number of COVID19 cases during the festive season is received: Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik
    

    

    

