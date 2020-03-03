Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 45,576 new COVID-19 cases and 585 deaths in last 24 hours

COVID-19 vaccine update: What you should know today

COVID-19: Will there be another lockdown in Delhi?

Delay in transition to put COVID-19 vaccination plan behind by 'weeks or months': Biden

What is the Guillain-Barre syndrome that some COVID-19 patients develop?

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Nov 19: With 45,576 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 89,58,484. With 585 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,31,578.

Total active cases at 4,43,303 after a decrease of 3,502 in the last 24 hours.

Total discharged cases at 83,83,603 with 48,493 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First In the meeting of the state cabinet, it had been decided to postpone the re-opening of colleges of the state until complete information on rise in the number of COVID19 cases during the festive season is received: Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik The number of reported global daily virus deaths stood at 10,816 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest single-day death count. Twenty staff members of a jewellery shop in Indore have tested positive for COVID-19. They've records of people who bought products from their shop but it's a challenge to trace those who did not buy anything: Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Officer Mizoram reports 32 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases here to 3,513, including 3,021 discharges and 5 deaths. Active cases stand at 487. Unicef: 25% of schoolkids from Covid-hit families may drop out. Delhi's Covid-19 tally went over 5 lakh on Wednesday night after 7,486 fresh cases and 131 deaths were registered. The death toll stands at 7,943, reports PTI. Punjab reports 802 new COVID-19 cases, 651 discharges and 31 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,43,395, including 1,32,917 recoveries and 4,541 deaths. Active cases stand at 5,937. Europe made up almost half of the world's 4 million new coronavirus cases last week but recorded a nearly 10 percent fall in infections compared to the week before, thanks in part to strict government lockdown measures that have fanned some discontent, the World Health Organization reported Wednesday. 3,668 new COVID19 cases, 54 deaths and 4,429 discharged cases reported in West Bengal today, as per the State Health Department. Assam's COVID19 case tally stands at 2,10,865 including 2,06,608 recoveries, 3,285 active cases and 969 deaths: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Mumbai reports 871 new COVID19 cases, 1372 recoveries/discharges and 16 deaths today. Maharashtra reports 5,011 new COVID19 cases, 6,608 recoveries & 100 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state is 17,57,520. There are 80,221 active cases in the State and 16,30,111 patients have recovered so far. Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik held a review meeting on COVID-19 situation in the state, today. "People above 60 years and pregnant women will be given priority in vaccination along with the health workers in the state," he said in the meeting Haryana reports 2,562 new COVID19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,07,039. Chandigarh reports 145 new COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 16,167. Punjab reports 802 new COVID19 cases, 651 discharges and 31 deaths today. 110 new COVID19 cases, 194 recoveries and 6 deaths reported in Manipur today. Total number of cases now at 22,318 including 19,259 recoveries, 2,828 active cases and 231 deaths. The recovery rate is 86.29% Tamil Nadu reports 1,714 new COVID19 cases, 2,311 discharges, and 18 deaths today. Gujarat reports 1,282 new cases of COVID19 and 1,274 recoveries today. The state's COVID19 case tally rises to 1,91,642 including 1,75,362 recoveries and 3,823 deaths till now. Total active cases are 12,457. Karnataka reports 1,791 new COVID19 cases, 1,947 discharges and 21 deaths today The country also reported less than 50,000 new daily cases for 11th continuous day. 44,739 COVID-19 patients recovered in last 24 hrs against just 38,617 newly detected cases. Recovery Rate has improved to 93.52% today: Health Ministry We've directed all civil surgeons to increase COVID19 testing. Authorities asked to visit schools to check whether COVID19 guidelines are being followed or not, appropriate action to be taken: Haryana Home Min on 72 students of 12 govt schools, Rewari testing positive for COVID19 The schools where COVID19 cases were reported have been closed for two weeks. Wearing of masks & social distancing norms to be strictly followed. The whole system cannot remain shut due to COVID19: Haryana Education Minister Andhra Pradesh reports 1,236 new COVID19 cases taking the total positive cases in the State to 8,57,395 Kerala records 6,419 new COVID19 cases today; active cases in the state at 69,394. Total 4,68,460 recoveries have been reported so far: Kerala Government The Phase 3 study of our COVID19 vaccine candidate has met all primary efficacy endpoints. The study reached 170 confirmed cases of COVID19, with the vaccine candidate BNT162b2 demonstrating 95% efficacy beginning 28 days after the first dose: Pfizer Inc I believe in the next few days, more than 600 ICU beds will be added in the hospitals of Delhi. Central government has assured to provide 750 beds more beds at the DRDO facility: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal There is an increase in COVID19 cases in Delhi but there are enough beds available now. There is shortage of ICU beds but we are looking into it. There are many cases in Delhi, our doctors & health workers are responding to it very well: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Lockdown at night lifted in Puducherry, reports PTI Protein-based Covid vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.