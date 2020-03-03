YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 45,576 new COVID-19 cases and 585 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 19: With 45,576 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 89,58,484. With 585 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,31,578.

    Total active cases at 4,43,303 after a decrease of 3,502 in the last 24 hours.

    Total discharged cases at 83,83,603 with 48,493 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:07 AM, 19 Nov
    In the meeting of the state cabinet, it had been decided to postpone the re-opening of colleges of the state until complete information on rise in the number of COVID19 cases during the festive season is received: Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik
    10:18 AM, 19 Nov
    The number of reported global daily virus deaths stood at 10,816 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest single-day death count.
    9:34 AM, 19 Nov
    Twenty staff members of a jewellery shop in Indore have tested positive for COVID-19. They've records of people who bought products from their shop but it's a challenge to trace those who did not buy anything: Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Officer
    8:58 AM, 19 Nov
    Mizoram reports 32 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases here to 3,513, including 3,021 discharges and 5 deaths. Active cases stand at 487.
    8:51 AM, 19 Nov
    Unicef: 25% of schoolkids from Covid-hit families may drop out.
    12:03 AM, 19 Nov
    Delhi's Covid-19 tally went over 5 lakh on Wednesday night after 7,486 fresh cases and 131 deaths were registered. The death toll stands at 7,943, reports PTI.
    9:23 PM, 18 Nov
    Punjab reports 802 new COVID-19 cases, 651 discharges and 31 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,43,395, including 1,32,917 recoveries and 4,541 deaths. Active cases stand at 5,937.
    9:23 PM, 18 Nov
    Europe made up almost half of the world's 4 million new coronavirus cases last week but recorded a nearly 10 percent fall in infections compared to the week before, thanks in part to strict government lockdown measures that have fanned some discontent, the World Health Organization reported Wednesday.
    9:19 PM, 18 Nov
    3,668 new COVID19 cases, 54 deaths and 4,429 discharged cases reported in West Bengal today, as per the State Health Department.
    9:17 PM, 18 Nov
    Assam's COVID19 case tally stands at 2,10,865 including 2,06,608 recoveries, 3,285 active cases and 969 deaths: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    9:16 PM, 18 Nov
    Mumbai reports 871 new COVID19 cases, 1372 recoveries/discharges and 16 deaths today.
    9:16 PM, 18 Nov
    Maharashtra reports 5,011 new COVID19 cases, 6,608 recoveries & 100 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state is 17,57,520. There are 80,221 active cases in the State and 16,30,111 patients have recovered so far.
    8:18 PM, 18 Nov
    Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik held a review meeting on COVID-19 situation in the state, today. "People above 60 years and pregnant women will be given priority in vaccination along with the health workers in the state," he said in the meeting
    8:01 PM, 18 Nov
    Haryana reports 2,562 new COVID19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,07,039.
    8:00 PM, 18 Nov
    Chandigarh reports 145 new COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 16,167.
    8:00 PM, 18 Nov
    Punjab reports 802 new COVID19 cases, 651 discharges and 31 deaths today.
    8:00 PM, 18 Nov
    110 new COVID19 cases, 194 recoveries and 6 deaths reported in Manipur today. Total number of cases now at 22,318 including 19,259 recoveries, 2,828 active cases and 231 deaths. The recovery rate is 86.29%
    8:00 PM, 18 Nov
    Tamil Nadu reports 1,714 new COVID19 cases, 2,311 discharges, and 18 deaths today.
    7:59 PM, 18 Nov
    Gujarat reports 1,282 new cases of COVID19 and 1,274 recoveries today. The state's COVID19 case tally rises to 1,91,642 including 1,75,362 recoveries and 3,823 deaths till now. Total active cases are 12,457.
    7:59 PM, 18 Nov
    Karnataka reports 1,791 new COVID19 cases, 1,947 discharges and 21 deaths today
    7:59 PM, 18 Nov
    The country also reported less than 50,000 new daily cases for 11th continuous day. 44,739 COVID-19 patients recovered in last 24 hrs against just 38,617 newly detected cases. Recovery Rate has improved to 93.52% today: Health Ministry
    7:59 PM, 18 Nov
    We've directed all civil surgeons to increase COVID19 testing. Authorities asked to visit schools to check whether COVID19 guidelines are being followed or not, appropriate action to be taken: Haryana Home Min on 72 students of 12 govt schools, Rewari testing positive for COVID19
    7:58 PM, 18 Nov
    The schools where COVID19 cases were reported have been closed for two weeks. Wearing of masks & social distancing norms to be strictly followed. The whole system cannot remain shut due to COVID19: Haryana Education Minister
    7:58 PM, 18 Nov
    Andhra Pradesh reports 1,236 new COVID19 cases taking the total positive cases in the State to 8,57,395
    7:57 PM, 18 Nov
    Kerala records 6,419 new COVID19 cases today; active cases in the state at 69,394. Total 4,68,460 recoveries have been reported so far: Kerala Government
    7:57 PM, 18 Nov
    The Phase 3 study of our COVID19 vaccine candidate has met all primary efficacy endpoints. The study reached 170 confirmed cases of COVID19, with the vaccine candidate BNT162b2 demonstrating 95% efficacy beginning 28 days after the first dose: Pfizer Inc
    7:57 PM, 18 Nov
    I believe in the next few days, more than 600 ICU beds will be added in the hospitals of Delhi. Central government has assured to provide 750 beds more beds at the DRDO facility: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
    7:57 PM, 18 Nov
    There is an increase in COVID19 cases in Delhi but there are enough beds available now. There is shortage of ICU beds but we are looking into it. There are many cases in Delhi, our doctors & health workers are responding to it very well: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
    5:06 PM, 18 Nov
    Lockdown at night lifted in Puducherry, reports PTI
    5:06 PM, 18 Nov
    Protein-based Covid vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X