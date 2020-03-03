Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 45,149 new COVID-19 cases and 480 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus: India records 45,148 new COVID-19 cases, 480 deaths in the last 24 hours

India

New Delhi, Oct 26: With 45,149 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 79,09,960. With 480 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,19,014.

Total active cases are 6,53,717 after a decrease of 14,437 in the last 24 hours.

Total cured cases are 71,37,229 with 59,105 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Newest First Oldest First 1,480 new COVID19 cases, 14 deaths & 2,071 recoveries reported in Odisha in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state now stand at 2,82,695, with 2,64,102 recoveries and 17,281 active cases. Death toll is at 1,259: Odisha Health Department 1,500-2,000 children used to attend 'Vidyarambham' every year but we restricted it less than 300 this year due to COVID19. We are strictly following COVID protocols. Thermal checking being done at entry point, we are collecting details of the people: President of the temple Trust Telangana recorded 582 COVID19 cases, 1,432 recoveries and 4 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,31,834 including 2,11,912 recoveries, 1,311 deaths and 18,611 active cases: State Health Department Total 10,34,62,778 samples tested for COVID19 up to 25th October. Of these 9,39,309 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Haryana: A Ravan effigy wearing a face mask was burnt in Rohtak's old ITI ground on Dussehra yesterday. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/DoWo4Xxows — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020 Haryana: A Ravan effigy wearing a face mask was burnt in Rohtak's old ITI ground on Dussehra yesterday. India has crossed landmark milestones in its fight against COVID19. More than 70 Lakh patients have been cured and discharged so far. This has led to a surge in the national Recovery Rate, which leaped past 90%: Ministry of Health 46 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,493 till date. The number of active cases is at 290 while 2,203 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the state till date: Government of Mizoram Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on Sunday said that all people of the country will be given free COVID vaccine, amidst the demand by opposition parties in the country for it and not only in poll-bound Bihar as announced by the BJP. The vaccine cold chain hurdle is just the latest disparity of the pandemic weighted against the poor, who more often live and work in crowded conditions that allow the virus to spread, have little access to medical oxygen that is vital to Covid-19 treatment, and whose health systems lack labs, supplies or technicians to carry out large-scale testing. The result: Poor people around the world who were among the hardest hit by the virus pandemic are also likely to be the last to recover from it. From factory to syringe, the world’s most promising coronavirus vaccine candidates need non-stop sterile refrigeration to stay potent and safe. But despite enormous strides in equipping developing countries to maintain the vaccine “cold chain,” nearly 3 billion of the world’s 7.8 billion people live where temperature-controlled storage is insufficient for an immunization campaign to bring Covid-19 under control. The chain breaks here, in a tiny medical clinic in Burkina Faso that went nearly a year without a working refrigerator. Madhya Pradesh reports 951 new COVID19 cases, 10 deaths and 1181 recoveries today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,67,249, including 2885 deaths and 1,53,127 recoveries so far. Active cases stand at 11,237. Himachal Pradesh reports 157 new COVID-19 positive cases and 272 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 20,370, including 286 deaths and 17,568 recoveries. Active cases in the state stand at 2,489. Jharkhand reports 258 new COVID19 cases, 378 recoveries/discharges and 2 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise 99,686, including 92,976 recoveries/discharges and 866 deaths. Active cases stand at 5,844. 4,127 new COVID19 cases, 3,857 discharged cases and 60 deaths reported in West Bengal today. Delhi reports 4136 new COVID19 cases, 3826 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases here rise to 3,56,656, including 3,23,654 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6258 deaths. Active cases 26,744. Maharashtra reports 6,059 new COVID19 cases, 5,648 recoveries and 112 deaths, as per their Public Health Department. The COVID tally of the state rises to 16,45,020, with 14,60,755 recoveries and 43,264 deaths. Active cases 1,40,486. Nagaland reports 111 new COVID19 infections and 55 recoveries, says state health minister. Kerala reports 6,843 new COVID19 cases taking the number of active patients to 96,585. Tamil Nadu reports 2,869 new COVID19 infections, taking total cases to 7,09,005 out of which 30,606 are active patients. 10,924 total deaths in the state, including 31 in the last 24 hours. Manipur reports 140 new COVID19 infections, taking total cases to 17,162 out of which 4,166 are active patients. Total deaths 139. Jammu and Kashmir's total COVID19 cases rise to 91,861 with 532 new infections (177 from Jammu and 355 from Kashmir). Active patients are 7,565. Total deaths stand at 1,438. Karnataka reports 4439 new COVID19 cases, 32 deaths and 10,106 discharges in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 8,02,817, including 7,10,843 discharges and 10,905 deaths. Active cases 81,050. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for COVID19, says he will continue to work from isolation. 2,997 new COVID19 infections and 21 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh. With this, the total cases in the state increase to 8,07,023 out of which 30,860 are active patients. Total deaths rise to 6,587. 2,997 new COVID19 infections and 21 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh. With this, the total cases in the state increase to 8,07,023 out of which 30,860 are active patients. Total deaths rise to 6,587. Puducherry reports 83 new COVID19 cases, 187 discharges and 2 deaths, as per their Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, The COVID tally in the union territory stands at 34,193, including 29,801 recoveries and 588 deaths. Active cases 3,804. Less than 1000 deaths have been continuously reported since the last one week. The deaths are below the 1100 mark since 2nd October: Ministry of Health The total recovered cases also continue to rise. They are 70,78,123 so far. With the increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening. The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases has crossed 64 lakhs (64,09,969): Ministry of Health Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.