YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 45,149 new COVID-19 cases and 480 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 26: With 45,149 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 79,09,960. With 480 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,19,014.

    Total active cases are 6,53,717 after a decrease of 14,437 in the last 24 hours.

    Total cured cases are 71,37,229 with 59,105 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:24 PM, 26 Oct
    1,480 new COVID19 cases, 14 deaths & 2,071 recoveries reported in Odisha in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state now stand at 2,82,695, with 2,64,102 recoveries and 17,281 active cases. Death toll is at 1,259: Odisha Health Department
    12:07 PM, 26 Oct
    1,500-2,000 children used to attend 'Vidyarambham' every year but we restricted it less than 300 this year due to COVID19. We are strictly following COVID protocols. Thermal checking being done at entry point, we are collecting details of the people: President of the temple Trust
    11:41 AM, 26 Oct
    Telangana recorded 582 COVID19 cases, 1,432 recoveries and 4 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,31,834 including 2,11,912 recoveries, 1,311 deaths and 18,611 active cases: State Health Department
    9:48 AM, 26 Oct
    Total 10,34,62,778 samples tested for COVID19 up to 25th October. Of these 9,39,309 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:13 AM, 26 Oct
    Haryana: A Ravan effigy wearing a face mask was burnt in Rohtak's old ITI ground on Dussehra yesterday.
    8:56 AM, 26 Oct
    India has crossed landmark milestones in its fight against COVID19. More than 70 Lakh patients have been cured and discharged so far. This has led to a surge in the national Recovery Rate, which leaped past 90%: Ministry of Health
    8:54 AM, 26 Oct
    46 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,493 till date. The number of active cases is at 290 while 2,203 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the state till date: Government of Mizoram
    8:22 AM, 26 Oct
    Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on Sunday said that all people of the country will be given free COVID vaccine, amidst the demand by opposition parties in the country for it and not only in poll-bound Bihar as announced by the BJP.
    11:29 PM, 25 Oct
    The vaccine cold chain hurdle is just the latest disparity of the pandemic weighted against the poor, who more often live and work in crowded conditions that allow the virus to spread, have little access to medical oxygen that is vital to Covid-19 treatment, and whose health systems lack labs, supplies or technicians to carry out large-scale testing.
    11:28 PM, 25 Oct
    The result: Poor people around the world who were among the hardest hit by the virus pandemic are also likely to be the last to recover from it.
    11:28 PM, 25 Oct
    From factory to syringe, the world’s most promising coronavirus vaccine candidates need non-stop sterile refrigeration to stay potent and safe. But despite enormous strides in equipping developing countries to maintain the vaccine “cold chain,” nearly 3 billion of the world’s 7.8 billion people live where temperature-controlled storage is insufficient for an immunization campaign to bring Covid-19 under control.
    11:28 PM, 25 Oct
    The chain breaks here, in a tiny medical clinic in Burkina Faso that went nearly a year without a working refrigerator.
    11:25 PM, 25 Oct
    Madhya Pradesh reports 951 new COVID19 cases, 10 deaths and 1181 recoveries today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,67,249, including 2885 deaths and 1,53,127 recoveries so far. Active cases stand at 11,237.
    11:25 PM, 25 Oct
    Himachal Pradesh reports 157 new COVID-19 positive cases and 272 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 20,370, including 286 deaths and 17,568 recoveries. Active cases in the state stand at 2,489.
    10:47 PM, 25 Oct
    Jharkhand reports 258 new COVID19 cases, 378 recoveries/discharges and 2 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise 99,686, including 92,976 recoveries/discharges and 866 deaths. Active cases stand at 5,844.
    10:47 PM, 25 Oct
    4,127 new COVID19 cases, 3,857 discharged cases and 60 deaths reported in West Bengal today.
    8:52 PM, 25 Oct
    Delhi reports 4136 new COVID19 cases, 3826 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases here rise to 3,56,656, including 3,23,654 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6258 deaths. Active cases 26,744.
    7:39 PM, 25 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 6,059 new COVID19 cases, 5,648 recoveries and 112 deaths, as per their Public Health Department. The COVID tally of the state rises to 16,45,020, with 14,60,755 recoveries and 43,264 deaths. Active cases 1,40,486.
    7:21 PM, 25 Oct
    Nagaland reports 111 new COVID19 infections and 55 recoveries, says state health minister.
    7:20 PM, 25 Oct
    Kerala reports 6,843 new COVID19 cases taking the number of active patients to 96,585.
    7:18 PM, 25 Oct
    Tamil Nadu reports 2,869 new COVID19 infections, taking total cases to 7,09,005 out of which 30,606 are active patients. 10,924 total deaths in the state, including 31 in the last 24 hours.
    7:18 PM, 25 Oct
    Manipur reports 140 new COVID19 infections, taking total cases to 17,162 out of which 4,166 are active patients. Total deaths 139.
    7:18 PM, 25 Oct
    Jammu and Kashmir's total COVID19 cases rise to 91,861 with 532 new infections (177 from Jammu and 355 from Kashmir). Active patients are 7,565. Total deaths stand at 1,438.
    7:17 PM, 25 Oct
    Karnataka reports 4439 new COVID19 cases, 32 deaths and 10,106 discharges in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 8,02,817, including 7,10,843 discharges and 10,905 deaths. Active cases 81,050.
    6:49 PM, 25 Oct
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for COVID19, says he will continue to work from isolation.
    5:32 PM, 25 Oct
    2,997 new COVID19 infections and 21 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh. With this, the total cases in the state increase to 8,07,023 out of which 30,860 are active patients. Total deaths rise to 6,587.
    5:31 PM, 25 Oct
    2,997 new COVID19 infections and 21 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh. With this, the total cases in the state increase to 8,07,023 out of which 30,860 are active patients. Total deaths rise to 6,587.
    4:46 PM, 25 Oct
    Puducherry reports 83 new COVID19 cases, 187 discharges and 2 deaths, as per their Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, The COVID tally in the union territory stands at 34,193, including 29,801 recoveries and 588 deaths. Active cases 3,804.
    1:47 PM, 25 Oct
    Less than 1000 deaths have been continuously reported since the last one week. The deaths are below the 1100 mark since 2nd October: Ministry of Health
    1:47 PM, 25 Oct
    The total recovered cases also continue to rise. They are 70,78,123 so far. With the increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening. The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases has crossed 64 lakhs (64,09,969): Ministry of Health
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X