Coronavirus LIVE: India crosses 12 lakh mark with record 45,720 new Covid-19 cases and 1,129 deaths

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, July 23: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 12 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 12,38,635 incl 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated and 29,861 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First West Bengal: Streets wear a deserted look in Kolkata, police check IDs of commuters as the state observes a complete lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Visuals from Central Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/CkKyLCcThs — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020 West Bengal: Streets wear a deserted look in Kolkata, police check IDs of commuters as the state observes a complete lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Visuals from Central Kolkata. West Bengal: Sanitisation being done in parts of Siliguri as 47 wards under Siliguri Municipal Corporation are under complete lockdown to control the spread of COVID19 pic.twitter.com/6uaSBNly5n — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020 West Bengal: Sanitisation being done in parts of Siliguri as 47 wards under Siliguri Municipal Corporation are under complete lockdown to control the spread of COVID19 The United States on Wednesday recorded 63,967 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally. That brought the total number of cases in the world's hardest-hit country to 3,955,860, the Baltimore-based university said at 8:30 pm (0030 Thursday). Another 1,059 deaths were reported, bringing the country's total fatalities to 142,942. We have made modification in our ticket reservation system, enabling it to issue a unique QR code to every ticket which can be scanned by the examiners through hand-held terminals or other devices that can scan QR codes: Moradabad Divisional Railway Manager Tarun Prakash https://t.co/1G8LGaPHwD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 23, 2020 We have made modification in our ticket reservation system, enabling it to issue a unique QR code to every ticket which can be scanned by the examiners through hand-held terminals or other devices that can scan QR codes: Moradabad Divisional Railway Manager Tarun Prakash Ticket examiners starts checking tickets by scanning QR codes printed on tickets under Moradabad division of Northern Railway zone, in order to reduce human-to-human contact in view of COVID19 pandemic. Divisional Manager Tarun Prakash says, "Initiative was launched on July 22." The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 22nd July is 1,50,75,369 including 3,50,823 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Hubli: Nurses from Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) who were protesting against management, alleging lack of PPE kits and masks, called off their strike late last night after receiving assurances from Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitish Patil. Amid the COVID pandemic, Air India has approved a scheme for sending employees on leave without pay for a time period ranging from 6 months to 2 years which can be extended up to 5 years. A Cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh government has tested positive for COVID19. He took part in state Cabinet meeting yesterday and also attended the last rites ceremony of Governor Lalji Tandon. He has been admitted to a hospital in Bhopal. Researchers are making "good progress" in developing vaccines against Covid-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use cannot be expected until early 2021. Among them are 54 of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITPB), 32 personnel each of the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 16 of the Border Road Task Force (BRTF), said state Health Secretary P Parthiban. The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday said that 167 personnel of different security forces and the police have tested positive for COVID-19. Brazil president still tests positive for virus 972 new COVID19 patients in Assam today. Out of these, 354 cases were recorded from Kamrup (M) and 51 from Jorhat. Total number of cases stand at 27744 including 19350 discharged cases, 8325 active cases and 66 deaths: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma 1,554 new COVID19 positive cases and 9 deaths have been reported in Telangana today. Total number of cases stand at 49,259 including 11,155 active cases, 37,666 recovered cases and 438 deaths: Govt of Telangana The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh is now 1725 including 593 active cases, 1105 recovered cases and 10 deaths: State Health Department Ladakh: DRDO today opened COVID19 testing facility in its DIHAR (Defence Institute of High Altitude Research) lab at Leh to increase the rate of testing to identify Corona cases in the union territory. The DRDO testing facility was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur. 961 COVID19 positive cases, 6 deaths, 620 recovered and 542 discharged in Rajasthan till 8:30 PM today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 32,334 including 583 deaths, 23,364 recovered and 22,470 discharged: State Health Department Chandigarh: Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu flagged off 77 advance life support ambulances earlier today. He said, "We are going to increase our COVID-19 testing capacity to 20,000 per day." 149 fresh COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Goa today, taking the total number of cases to 4176 including 1607 active cases, 2541 recovered cases and 28 deaths: Directorate of Health Services, Goa ICMR has validated and approved two more antigen test kits. While one of them is Indian manufacturer - LabCare Diagnostic Ltd, other is Belgium based company- Coris BioConcept. Previously, ICMR had approved SD Biosensor, a Korean company for antigen test kits: ICMR 724 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana, taking the total number of cases to 28186: State Health Department 1502 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases to 30066 including 19876 discharged cases, 208 deaths and 9981 active cases: State Health Department Lockdown to be imposed in Bhopal for 10 days from 8 pm on July 24: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra 1227 COVID19 positive cases, 1532 recovered/discharged/migrated and 29 deaths reported in Delhi today. 1,26,323 total positive cases, 1,07,650 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,719 deaths reported in the national capital so far: Government of Delhi In the last late 24 hours, 45 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Manipur. Total number of cases nor stands at 2060 of which 642 are active and 1418 recovered cases: State Govt A Special Committee was formed to check the details of death from March to till date. The committee recommended the government that 444 deaths should be added in the COVID19 death count with this death toll rises to 3144: Tamil Nadu Health Department 29 fresh COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Chandigarh today, taking the total number of cases to 780 including 241 active cases and 13 deaths: Health Department, Chandigarh Maintaining the COVID19 protocol, I am self-quarantining: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur after an official tested positive for COVID-19 at Chief Minister's Office 5,849 new COVID19 positive cases and 74 have been reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases stand at 1,86,492 including 51,765 active cases, 1,31,583 discharges and 2700 deaths: State Health Department Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.