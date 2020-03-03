Coronavirus LIVE: India crosses 12 lakh mark with record 45,720 new Covid-19 cases and 1,129 deaths

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 23: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 12 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 12,38,635 incl 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated and 29,861 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Dont expect COVID-19 vaccine till early 2021, says WHO

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:28 AM, 23 Jul
    West Bengal: Streets wear a deserted look in Kolkata, police check IDs of commuters as the state observes a complete lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Visuals from Central Kolkata.
    10:16 AM, 23 Jul
    West Bengal: Sanitisation being done in parts of Siliguri as 47 wards under Siliguri Municipal Corporation are under complete lockdown to control the spread of COVID19
    9:50 AM, 23 Jul
    The United States on Wednesday recorded 63,967 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally. That brought the total number of cases in the world's hardest-hit country to 3,955,860, the Baltimore-based university said at 8:30 pm (0030 Thursday). Another 1,059 deaths were reported, bringing the country's total fatalities to 142,942.
    9:39 AM, 23 Jul
    We have made modification in our ticket reservation system, enabling it to issue a unique QR code to every ticket which can be scanned by the examiners through hand-held terminals or other devices that can scan QR codes: Moradabad Divisional Railway Manager Tarun Prakash
    9:27 AM, 23 Jul
    Ticket examiners starts checking tickets by scanning QR codes printed on tickets under Moradabad division of Northern Railway zone, in order to reduce human-to-human contact in view of COVID19 pandemic. Divisional Manager Tarun Prakash says, "Initiative was launched on July 22."
    9:10 AM, 23 Jul
    The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 22nd July is 1,50,75,369 including 3,50,823 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:03 AM, 23 Jul
    Hubli: Nurses from Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) who were protesting against management, alleging lack of PPE kits and masks, called off their strike late last night after receiving assurances from Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitish Patil.
    8:54 AM, 23 Jul
    Amid the COVID pandemic, Air India has approved a scheme for sending employees on leave without pay for a time period ranging from 6 months to 2 years which can be extended up to 5 years.
    8:48 AM, 23 Jul
    A Cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh government has tested positive for COVID19. He took part in state Cabinet meeting yesterday and also attended the last rites ceremony of Governor Lalji Tandon. He has been admitted to a hospital in Bhopal.
    8:29 AM, 23 Jul
    Researchers are making "good progress" in developing vaccines against Covid-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use cannot be expected until early 2021.
    8:29 AM, 23 Jul
    Among them are 54 of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITPB), 32 personnel each of the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 16 of the Border Road Task Force (BRTF), said state Health Secretary P Parthiban.
    8:29 AM, 23 Jul
    The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday said that 167 personnel of different security forces and the police have tested positive for COVID-19.
    11:16 PM, 22 Jul
    Brazil president still tests positive for virus
    11:14 PM, 22 Jul
    972 new COVID19 patients in Assam today. Out of these, 354 cases were recorded from Kamrup (M) and 51 from Jorhat. Total number of cases stand at 27744 including 19350 discharged cases, 8325 active cases and 66 deaths: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    10:37 PM, 22 Jul
    1,554 new COVID19 positive cases and 9 deaths have been reported in Telangana today. Total number of cases stand at 49,259 including 11,155 active cases, 37,666 recovered cases and 438 deaths: Govt of Telangana
    10:36 PM, 22 Jul
    The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh is now 1725 including 593 active cases, 1105 recovered cases and 10 deaths: State Health Department
    10:36 PM, 22 Jul
    Ladakh: DRDO today opened COVID19 testing facility in its DIHAR (Defence Institute of High Altitude Research) lab at Leh to increase the rate of testing to identify Corona cases in the union territory. The DRDO testing facility was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur.
    9:51 PM, 22 Jul
    961 COVID19 positive cases, 6 deaths, 620 recovered and 542 discharged in Rajasthan till 8:30 PM today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 32,334 including 583 deaths, 23,364 recovered and 22,470 discharged: State Health Department
    9:51 PM, 22 Jul
    Chandigarh: Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu flagged off 77 advance life support ambulances earlier today. He said, "We are going to increase our COVID-19 testing capacity to 20,000 per day."
    9:51 PM, 22 Jul
    149 fresh COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Goa today, taking the total number of cases to 4176 including 1607 active cases, 2541 recovered cases and 28 deaths: Directorate of Health Services, Goa
    9:50 PM, 22 Jul
    ICMR has validated and approved two more antigen test kits. While one of them is Indian manufacturer - LabCare Diagnostic Ltd, other is Belgium based company- Coris BioConcept. Previously, ICMR had approved SD Biosensor, a Korean company for antigen test kits: ICMR
    8:05 PM, 22 Jul
    724 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana, taking the total number of cases to 28186: State Health Department
    7:52 PM, 22 Jul
    1502 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases to 30066 including 19876 discharged cases, 208 deaths and 9981 active cases: State Health Department
    7:52 PM, 22 Jul
    Lockdown to be imposed in Bhopal for 10 days from 8 pm on July 24: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra
    7:47 PM, 22 Jul
    1227 COVID19 positive cases, 1532 recovered/discharged/migrated and 29 deaths reported in Delhi today. 1,26,323 total positive cases, 1,07,650 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,719 deaths reported in the national capital so far: Government of Delhi
    7:47 PM, 22 Jul
    In the last late 24 hours, 45 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Manipur. Total number of cases nor stands at 2060 of which 642 are active and 1418 recovered cases: State Govt
    7:46 PM, 22 Jul
    A Special Committee was formed to check the details of death from March to till date. The committee recommended the government that 444 deaths should be added in the COVID19 death count with this death toll rises to 3144: Tamil Nadu Health Department
    7:07 PM, 22 Jul
    29 fresh COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Chandigarh today, taking the total number of cases to 780 including 241 active cases and 13 deaths: Health Department, Chandigarh
    7:06 PM, 22 Jul
    Maintaining the COVID19 protocol, I am self-quarantining: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur after an official tested positive for COVID-19 at Chief Minister's Office
    7:06 PM, 22 Jul
    5,849 new COVID19 positive cases and 74 have been reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases stand at 1,86,492 including 51,765 active cases, 1,31,583 discharges and 2700 deaths: State Health Department
