    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 44,878 new COVID-19 cases and 547 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 13: With 44,878 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 87,28,795. With 547 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,28,688.

    Total active cases are 4,84,547 after a decrease of 4,747 in the last 24 hours.

    Total cured cases are 81,15,580 with 49,079 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    9:04 AM, 13 Nov
    Mizoram's COVID19 case tally stands at 3,309 including 568 active cases, 2,739 recoveries and 2 deaths: State Government
    8:11 AM, 13 Nov
    A total 4,496 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday taking the total count of cases to 17,36,329.
    12:44 AM, 13 Nov
    Sero survey indicates that 34% population in Tripura have developed antibodies against coronavirus: Minister
    12:44 AM, 13 Nov
    Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Thursday registered 234 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,05,888, the local administration said.
    12:44 AM, 13 Nov
    Uttarakhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 67,239 on Thursday with 451 more people testing positive while seven more infected patients died, a health bulletin stated.
    12:43 AM, 13 Nov
    Greece registers 3,316 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, new record high
    8:50 PM, 12 Nov
    Mumbai reports 858 new COVID19 cases, 2,175 recovered cases, and 19 deaths today.
    8:49 PM, 12 Nov
    Maharashtra reports 4,496 new COVID19 cases, 7,809 recoveries & 122 deaths today.
    8:49 PM, 12 Nov
    Manipur reports 254 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 21,211. Death toll at 207. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 3,115 and 17,889, respectively: State Government
    8:49 PM, 12 Nov
    Congress leader Sachin Pilot tests positive for COVID19
    8:49 PM, 12 Nov
    Tamil Nadu reports 2,112 new COVID19 cases, 2,347 discharges, and 25 deaths today. Total positive cases in the State rise to 7,52,521 including 7,22,686 discharges and 11,440 deaths.
    8:48 PM, 12 Nov
    Punjab reports 692 new COVID19 cases and 23 deaths today. Total number of cases now at 1,39,869 including 1,30,018 discharges, 5,439 active cases and 4,412 deaths: State Government
    8:48 PM, 12 Nov
    617 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 226 from Jammu division and 391 from Kashmir division.
    6:45 PM, 12 Nov
    German biotech company CureVac hopes to receive approval for its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in Q3 of 2021
    6:44 PM, 12 Nov
    Uttarakhand BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena dies due to Covid-19
    6:44 PM, 12 Nov
    Russia reports record daily high of 439 coronavirus deaths
    6:44 PM, 12 Nov
    Uttar Pradesh records 21 more Covid-19 deaths, 2,278 fresh cases
    6:44 PM, 12 Nov
    Andhra Pradesh reports 1,728 new COVID-19 cases taking the total positive cases in the State to 8,49,705. There are 20,857 active cases and 8,22,011 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,837 as per the State Health Department.
    6:44 PM, 12 Nov
    451 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Uttarakhand today, total now 67,239
    6:44 PM, 12 Nov
    HC allows Delhi govt to reserve 80% ICU beds for Covd patients in 33 private hospitals
    6:43 PM, 12 Nov
    GSK - phase 2/3 clinical trials of the plant-derived vaccine candidate for COVID-19 to evaluate its efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity
    6:43 PM, 12 Nov
    Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia says he has tested coronavirus positive
    6:43 PM, 12 Nov
    Kerala records 5,537 new COVID-19 cases today; active cases in the state at 77,813. Total 4,28,529 recoveries have been reported so far: Kerala Government
    6:42 PM, 12 Nov
    Karnataka reports 2,116 new COVID-19 cases, 3,368 discharges and 21 deaths. Total positive cases in the State rise to 8,55,912 including 8,14,949 discharges and 11,474 deaths. Active cases stand at 29,470.
    6:42 PM, 12 Nov
    Rajasthan reports 2,176 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths and 1,804 recoveries/discharges today
    5:23 PM, 12 Nov
    Maharashtra and Delhi are leading among 10 states and UTs in India that accounted for 80 per cent of the coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours. Similarly, they were also among the top three states/UTs figures-wise that reported new corona cases or recoveries during the period. The all-India fatality rate stood at 1.48 per cent on Thursday, with 550 new fatalities in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,28,121 Covid-19 deaths have so far been reported across the country.
    4:19 PM, 12 Nov
    Study shows why masks with exhalation valves do not slow Covid-19 spread.
    4:19 PM, 12 Nov
    Data on experimental Covid-19 vaccine very encouraging: German institute
    4:17 PM, 12 Nov
    UK first country in Europe to cross 50,000 Covid-19 deaths.
    4:17 PM, 12 Nov
    German biotech company CureVac hopes to receive approval for its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in Q3 of 2021.
    Read more about:

    X