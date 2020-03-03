YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 44,684 new COVID-19 cases and 520 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 14: With new 44,684 COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 87,73,479. With 520 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,29,188.

    Total active cases 4,80,719 after a decrease of 3,828 in the last 24 hours.

    Total discharged cases 81,63,572 with 47,992 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    10:12 AM, 14 Nov
    Our govt has announced USD 120 million grant for COVID-19 vaccine research. The grant doesn't cover actual cost of vaccine & its distribution expenses which will be made available as & when a vaccine is made: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan at 8th BRICS STI ministerial meet
    9:08 AM, 14 Nov
    A total of 12,40,31,230 samples tested for COVID19 up to 13th November, of these 9,29,491 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:07 AM, 14 Nov
    Mizoram reports 59 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 3368. A total of 2,792 discharged in the state, after recovering from the infection, death toll 3. Active cases stand at 573.
    8:25 PM, 13 Nov
    Manipur reports 214 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 21,425. Death toll at 213. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 3,068 and 18,144, respectively.
    7:53 PM, 13 Nov
    Karnataka reports 2,016 new COVID19 cases, 3,443 discharges, and 17 deaths today. Total positive cases in the State rise to 8,57,928 including 8,18,392 discharges and 11,491 deaths.Active cases stand at 28,026.
    7:53 PM, 13 Nov
    2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths and 2,115 discharges reported in Haryana today. Total cases at 1,95,799 with 19,413 active cases, 1,74,380 recoveries and 2,006 deaths.
    7:37 PM, 13 Nov
    93 new COVID19 cases reported in Chandigarh in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stands at 15,636 to date, with 1,009 active cases, 14,381 cured cases, and 246 deaths.
    7:36 PM, 13 Nov
    Punjab reports 738 new COVID19 cases and 17 deaths today. Total number of cases now at 1,40,605 including 1,30,406 discharges, 5,771 active cases and 4,428 deaths.
    7:21 PM, 13 Nov
    467 new positive cases and 4 deaths reported in Uttarakhand today taking the state's COVID19 case count to 67,706. The state has 4,307 active cases with 61,732 cases of recovery. The death toll stands at 1,097.
    6:35 PM, 13 Nov
    626 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 197 from Jammu division and 429 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 1,01,594 including 5,645 active cases, 94,375 recoveries, and 1,574 deaths.
    6:34 PM, 13 Nov
    Rajasthan reports 2,144 new COVID19 cases, 12 deaths and 1,827 recoveries/discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 2,21,471 including 2,044 deaths and 2,01,770 recoveries/discharges. Active cases stand at 17,657.
    6:34 PM, 13 Nov
    Andhra Pradesh reports 1,593 new COVID19 cases taking the total positive cases in the state to 8,51,298. There are 20,262 active cases and 8,24,189 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,847.
    6:34 PM, 13 Nov
    5804 new COVID19 cases, 6201 recoveries and 26 deaths reported in Kerala today. Number of active cases now at 77,390, so far 4, 34,730 patients. Death toll stands at 1822.
    6:33 PM, 13 Nov
    Tamil Nadu reports 1,939 new COVID19 cases, 2,572 discharges, and 14 deaths today. Total positive cases in the State rise to 7,54,460 including 7,25,258 discharges and 11,454 deaths. Active cases stand at 17,748.
    5:28 PM, 13 Nov
    Russia reports record high of 21,983 new coronavirus cases.
    4:02 PM, 13 Nov
    Sixty-six Indian nationals, all workers at a construction site in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo, have tested positive for Covid-19, a top health official said on Friday.
    4:02 PM, 13 Nov
    People coming to Lucknow from other states, particulary Delhi and its adjoining areas, for Diwali will have to mandatorily undergo COVID-19 test at bus stands, railway stations and the airport, an official said on Friday.
    1:45 PM, 13 Nov
    The COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in the next 7 to 10 days. We are taking all the necessary measures: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
    11:10 AM, 13 Nov
    13 new cases push Covid-19 tally of Andamans to 4,507
    11:09 AM, 13 Nov
    Jharkhand reports 269 new Covid-19 cases, four fresh fatalities
    9:04 AM, 13 Nov
    Mizoram's COVID19 case tally stands at 3,309 including 568 active cases, 2,739 recoveries and 2 deaths: State Government
    8:11 AM, 13 Nov
    A total 4,496 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday taking the total count of cases to 17,36,329.
    12:44 AM, 13 Nov
    Sero survey indicates that 34% population in Tripura have developed antibodies against coronavirus: Minister
    12:44 AM, 13 Nov
    Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Thursday registered 234 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,05,888, the local administration said.
    12:44 AM, 13 Nov
    Uttarakhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 67,239 on Thursday with 451 more people testing positive while seven more infected patients died, a health bulletin stated.
    12:43 AM, 13 Nov
    Greece registers 3,316 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, new record high
    8:50 PM, 12 Nov
    Mumbai reports 858 new COVID19 cases, 2,175 recovered cases, and 19 deaths today.
    8:49 PM, 12 Nov
    Maharashtra reports 4,496 new COVID19 cases, 7,809 recoveries & 122 deaths today.
    8:49 PM, 12 Nov
    Manipur reports 254 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 21,211. Death toll at 207. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 3,115 and 17,889, respectively: State Government
    8:49 PM, 12 Nov
    Congress leader Sachin Pilot tests positive for COVID19
