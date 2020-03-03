Coronavirus LIVE: No schools will reopen untill situation completely being in control
New Delhi, Nov 26: With 44,489 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 92,66,706.
With 524 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,35,223. Total active cases at 4,52,344.
Total discharged cases at 86,79,138 with 36,367 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
11:46 AM, 26 Nov
644 new positive cases and 728 recoveries reported in #Odisha yesterday. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 3,16,645: State Government
11:28 AM, 26 Nov
The positivity rate in Delhi has come down to 8.5% in the last 3 weeks. A vaccine will hopefully soon be out. Until we are completely assured of the situation being in control, no schools will reopen: Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister
8:30 AM, 26 Nov
As many as 489 new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir taking the tally of total cases to 1,07,819, the administration of Union Territory (UT) said on Wednesday.
11:47 PM, 25 Nov
Ambassadors and envoys from 100 countries will visit Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd here on December 4 amid the coronavirus outbreak and race for vaccines to combat the infection, a senior official said on Tuesday.
11:46 PM, 25 Nov
The government is ready to fly passengers to countries like Saudi Arabia whenever they remove restrictions on the entry of Indian nationals, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Tuesday. It said India has been operating international flights under Vande Bharat Mission since May 6 and now has air bubble arrangements with 22 countries.
11:46 PM, 25 Nov
The Goa Medical College and Hospital will not conduct any coronavirus test for travel purpose and those wanting to get themselves tested can do so after paying a fee at district hospitals, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said here on Tuesday.
8:08 PM, 25 Nov
The Maharashtra government on November 25 exempted on-duty cockpit and cabin crew members of all airlines from the mandatory RT-PCR test across airports in the state.
8:08 PM, 25 Nov
Government think tank Niti Aayog on November 25 released a compendium of practices that states and union territories have adopted for containing and managing the outbreak of coronavirus. The compendium was released by Niti Aayog member V K Paul and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
8:08 PM, 25 Nov
Maharashtra reports 6,159 new COVID-19 cases, 4,844 recoveries, and 65 deaths, says State Health Departement
8:07 PM, 25 Nov
Manipur reported 193 new cases and 115 recoveries today, taking total cases to 24,133 including 20,640 recoveries, 245 deaths and 3,248 active cases: State Health Department
8:07 PM, 25 Nov
Rajasthan reported 3,285 new COVID19 cases, 2,144 recoveries/discharges, and 18 deaths today, as per State Health Department
8:07 PM, 25 Nov
Uttarakhand reports 482 new COVID19 cases taking the total number of cases to 72,642: State Control Room COVID-19
8:07 PM, 25 Nov
Gujarat reports 1,540 new COVID19 cases, 14 deaths and 1,283 recoveries. The state's case tally reaches 2,01,949 including 1,83,756 recoveries and 3,906 deaths till now. Total active cases are 14,287: State Health Department
8:06 PM, 25 Nov
Karnataka reports 1,630 new COVID-19 cases, 1,333 recoveries, and 19 deaths, according to State Health Department
8:06 PM, 25 Nov
Andhra Pradesh reported 831 new COVID19 cases, 1,176 recovered cases & 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Taking the total positive cases in the state to 8,64,674, including 12,673 active cases, 8,45,039 recovered cases & 6,962 deaths in the state: State Health Department
8:06 PM, 25 Nov
Tamil Nadu reported 1,534 new #COVID19 cases, 1,873 discharges, and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours: State Health Department, Govt of Tamil Nadu
8:04 PM, 25 Nov
Uttarakhand: Devotees will not be allowed to take a holy dip in Ganga river in Haridwar on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 30, the district administration says
4:40 PM, 25 Nov
States and UTs also need to enforce social distancing in offices. In cities, where weekly positivity rate is over 10%, States/UTs concerned shall consider implementing staggered office timings & other measures, to ensure social distancing: Ministry of Home Affairs
4:40 PM, 25 Nov
Main focus is to consolidate substantial gains achieved against COVID19. Further, keeping in view recent spike in cases in few States/UTs, it is emphasised that there is need to maintain caution, says MHA
4:33 PM, 25 Nov
Only essential activities allowed in Containment Zones. Local district, police & municipal authorities shall be responsible to ensure that prescribed Containment measures are strictly followed & State/UT Govts shall ensure accountability of concerned officers, the MHA has said.
4:29 PM, 25 Nov
Ministry of Home Affairs issued an Order today with Guidelines for surveillance, Containment and Caution, which will be effective from December 1, 2020 and to remain in force upto 31.12.2020.
3:16 PM, 25 Nov
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh orders night curfew in all towns and cities from 10 pm to 5 am and doubles fine for flouting Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to Rs 1000, with effect from December 1.
1:45 PM, 25 Nov
Puducherry saw no COVID-19 related deaths for the sixth day in a row on Wednesday while 51 more people were infected by the virus taking the overall tally to 36,820.
1:01 PM, 25 Nov
Four more Covid-related fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 105 in Ladakh, while the virus caseload crossed the 8,000-mark in the Union Territory after 83 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.
11:58 AM, 25 Nov
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,745 on Wednesday as 35 more people, including 12 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
11:04 AM, 25 Nov
Telangana posted 993 freshcoronavirus cases, taking the total infection count to over 2.66 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,441.Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 161, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 93 and Bhadradri Kothagudem 67 , a government bulletin said on Wednesday.
10:46 AM, 25 Nov
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to hold her first rally amid pandemic today at Bankura.
10:10 AM, 25 Nov
National Institute of Biologicals, Noida, in addition to its existing functions shall perform the function of Central Drugs Laboratory as an additional facility in respect of COVID-19 vaccine and the functions of the Director in respect of COVID-19 vaccine shall be exercised by the Director of the said Institute
9:09 AM, 25 Nov
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally roseto 1,07,921 on Wednesday as 233 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.Two more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 955, he said.
8:52 AM, 25 Nov
Delhi continued to lead the daily tally of cases and fatalities in the country. It reported 6,224 fresh cases and 109 deaths. This was This was the ninth straight day when Delhi’s count of new cases was the highest in India, and the fourth day running when the capital recorded the highest death toll from the virus. However, fresh cases in the capital had shown a slight decline last week as compared with the previous week.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.