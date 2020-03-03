YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: No schools will reopen untill situation completely being in control

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 26: With 44,489 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 92,66,706.

    With 524 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,35,223. Total active cases at 4,52,344.

    Total discharged cases at 86,79,138 with 36,367 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    11:46 AM, 26 Nov
    644 new positive cases and 728 recoveries reported in #Odisha yesterday. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 3,16,645: State Government
    11:28 AM, 26 Nov
    The positivity rate in Delhi has come down to 8.5% in the last 3 weeks. A vaccine will hopefully soon be out. Until we are completely assured of the situation being in control, no schools will reopen: Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister
    8:30 AM, 26 Nov
    As many as 489 new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir taking the tally of total cases to 1,07,819, the administration of Union Territory (UT) said on Wednesday.
    11:47 PM, 25 Nov
    Ambassadors and envoys from 100 countries will visit Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd here on December 4 amid the coronavirus outbreak and race for vaccines to combat the infection, a senior official said on Tuesday.
    11:46 PM, 25 Nov
    The government is ready to fly passengers to countries like Saudi Arabia whenever they remove restrictions on the entry of Indian nationals, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Tuesday. It said India has been operating international flights under Vande Bharat Mission since May 6 and now has air bubble arrangements with 22 countries.
    11:46 PM, 25 Nov
    The Goa Medical College and Hospital will not conduct any coronavirus test for travel purpose and those wanting to get themselves tested can do so after paying a fee at district hospitals, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said here on Tuesday.
    8:08 PM, 25 Nov
    The Maharashtra government on November 25 exempted on-duty cockpit and cabin crew members of all airlines from the mandatory RT-PCR test across airports in the state.
    8:08 PM, 25 Nov
    Government think tank Niti Aayog on November 25 released a compendium of practices that states and union territories have adopted for containing and managing the outbreak of coronavirus. The compendium was released by Niti Aayog member V K Paul and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
    8:08 PM, 25 Nov
    Maharashtra reports 6,159 new COVID-19 cases, 4,844 recoveries, and 65 deaths, says State Health Departement
    8:07 PM, 25 Nov
    Manipur reported 193 new cases and 115 recoveries today, taking total cases to 24,133 including 20,640 recoveries, 245 deaths and 3,248 active cases: State Health Department
    8:07 PM, 25 Nov
    Rajasthan reported 3,285 new COVID19 cases, 2,144 recoveries/discharges, and 18 deaths today, as per State Health Department
    8:07 PM, 25 Nov
    Uttarakhand reports 482 new COVID19 cases taking the total number of cases to 72,642: State Control Room COVID-19
    8:07 PM, 25 Nov
    Gujarat reports 1,540 new COVID19 cases, 14 deaths and 1,283 recoveries. The state's case tally reaches 2,01,949 including 1,83,756 recoveries and 3,906 deaths till now. Total active cases are 14,287: State Health Department
    8:06 PM, 25 Nov
    Karnataka reports 1,630 new COVID-19 cases, 1,333 recoveries, and 19 deaths, according to State Health Department
    8:06 PM, 25 Nov
    Andhra Pradesh reported 831 new COVID19 cases, 1,176 recovered cases & 6 deaths in the last 24 hours. Taking the total positive cases in the state to 8,64,674, including 12,673 active cases, 8,45,039 recovered cases & 6,962 deaths in the state: State Health Department
    8:06 PM, 25 Nov
    Tamil Nadu reported 1,534 new #COVID19 cases, 1,873 discharges, and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours: State Health Department, Govt of Tamil Nadu
    8:04 PM, 25 Nov
    Uttarakhand: Devotees will not be allowed to take a holy dip in Ganga river in Haridwar on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 30, the district administration says
    4:40 PM, 25 Nov
    States and UTs also need to enforce social distancing in offices. In cities, where weekly positivity rate is over 10%, States/UTs concerned shall consider implementing staggered office timings & other measures, to ensure social distancing: Ministry of Home Affairs
    4:40 PM, 25 Nov
    Main focus is to consolidate substantial gains achieved against COVID19. Further, keeping in view recent spike in cases in few States/UTs, it is emphasised that there is need to maintain caution, says MHA
    4:33 PM, 25 Nov
    Only essential activities allowed in Containment Zones. Local district, police & municipal authorities shall be responsible to ensure that prescribed Containment measures are strictly followed & State/UT Govts shall ensure accountability of concerned officers, the MHA has said.
    4:29 PM, 25 Nov
    Ministry of Home Affairs issued an Order today with Guidelines for surveillance, Containment and Caution, which will be effective from December 1, 2020 and to remain in force upto 31.12.2020.
    3:16 PM, 25 Nov
    Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh orders night curfew in all towns and cities from 10 pm to 5 am and doubles fine for flouting Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to Rs 1000, with effect from December 1.
    1:45 PM, 25 Nov
    Puducherry saw no COVID-19 related deaths for the sixth day in a row on Wednesday while 51 more people were infected by the virus taking the overall tally to 36,820.
    1:01 PM, 25 Nov
    Four more Covid-related fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 105 in Ladakh, while the virus caseload crossed the 8,000-mark in the Union Territory after 83 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.
    11:58 AM, 25 Nov
    Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,745 on Wednesday as 35 more people, including 12 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
    11:04 AM, 25 Nov
    Telangana posted 993 freshcoronavirus cases, taking the total infection count to over 2.66 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,441.Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 161, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 93 and Bhadradri Kothagudem 67 , a government bulletin said on Wednesday.
    10:46 AM, 25 Nov
    Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to hold her first rally amid pandemic today at Bankura.
    10:10 AM, 25 Nov
    National Institute of Biologicals, Noida, in addition to its existing functions shall perform the function of Central Drugs Laboratory as an additional facility in respect of COVID-19 vaccine and the functions of the Director in respect of COVID-19 vaccine shall be exercised by the Director of the said Institute
    9:09 AM, 25 Nov
    Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally roseto 1,07,921 on Wednesday as 233 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.Two more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 955, he said.
    8:52 AM, 25 Nov
    Delhi continued to lead the daily tally of cases and fatalities in the country. It reported 6,224 fresh cases and 109 deaths. This was This was the ninth straight day when Delhi’s count of new cases was the highest in India, and the fourth day running when the capital recorded the highest death toll from the virus. However, fresh cases in the capital had shown a slight decline last week as compared with the previous week.
