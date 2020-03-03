Coronavirus LIVE: India records 44,376 new COVID-19 infections, total cases rise to 92,22,217

Coronavirus: Mizoram to ban bursting of firecrackers on Christmas, New Year

New Delhi, Nov 25: With 481 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,34,699 . Total active cases at 4,44,746. Total discharged cases at 86,42,771 with 37,816 new discharges in last 24 hrs.

Meanwhile, Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Tuesday mounted to 3,15,271 after 642 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities took the state's death count to 1,671, a health department official said.

Of the 642 new cases, 374 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the remaining detected during contact tracing.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,745 on Wednesday as 35 more people, including 12 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Telangana posted 993 freshcoronavirus cases, taking the total infection count to over 2.66 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,441.Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 161, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 93 and Bhadradri Kothagudem 67 , a government bulletin said on Wednesday. Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to hold her first rally amid pandemic today at Bankura. National Institute of Biologicals, Noida, in addition to its existing functions shall perform the function of Central Drugs Laboratory as an additional facility in respect of COVID-19 vaccine and the functions of the Director in respect of COVID-19 vaccine shall be exercised by the Director of the said Institute Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally roseto 1,07,921 on Wednesday as 233 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.Two more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 955, he said. Delhi continued to lead the daily tally of cases and fatalities in the country. It reported 6,224 fresh cases and 109 deaths. This was This was the ninth straight day when Delhi’s count of new cases was the highest in India, and the fourth day running when the capital recorded the highest death toll from the virus. However, fresh cases in the capital had shown a slight decline last week as compared with the previous week. As many as six employees of the Punjab Raj Bhavan, including Principal Secretary to the Governor, have tested positive for Covid-19, the Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday. Maharashtra reports 5,439 new COVID-19 cases, 4,086 recoveries, and 30 deaths. Punjab reported 614 new COVID19 cases, 439 discharges and 22 deaths today, says Govt of Punjab. Total cases in the state rise to 1,47,665, including 1,36,178 recoveries and 4,653 deaths. Active cases stand at 6,834. Six employees of Punjab Raj Bhavan, including Principal Secretary to the Governor, have tested positive for COVID-19, says the Raj Bhavan Odisha Government prohibits public congregation at river ghats and other water bodies on Kartik Purnima and Bada Osha festival. Madhya Pradesh reports 1,766 new COVID-19 cases, 1,112 discharges, and 11 deaths. Total cases: 1,96,511. Total recoveries: 1,80,349. Active cases: 12,979. Death toll: 3,183 Manipur reported 290 new cases and 151 recoveries today, taking total cases to 23,940 including 20,525 recoveries, 240 deaths and 3,175 active cases. 12 deaths and 948 new COVID19 cases reported in the state today. The total number of cases in the state is 35,729 including 27,981 recovered cases, 7150 active cases and 562 deaths: Health Department Himachal Pradesh West Bengal reported 3,545 new COVID19 cases, 3,646 discharges, and 49 deaths in last 24 hours. Delhi reported 6,224 new COVID19 cases (out of 61,381 tests), 4,943 recoveries, and 109 deaths in the last 24 hours. About 30 vaccines are in different stages of development in India. Two of them, COVAXIN & COVISHIELD, are in the most advanced stage of development: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan at First Virtual SCO Young Scientist Conclave Gujarat reports 1,510 new COVID19 cases, 16 deaths and 1,286 recoveries. The state's case tally reaches 2,00,409 including 1,82,473 recoveries and 3,892 deaths till now. Total active cases are 14,044. 5,420 new COVID19 cases were reported in Kerala today. At the same time, 5,149 patients have recovered. Meanwhile, 24 recent deaths were confirmed, taking the death toll in the State to 2,095 5,420 new COVID19 cases were reported in Kerala today. At the same time, 5,149 patients have recovered. Meanwhile, 24 recent deaths were confirmed, taking the death toll in the State to 2,095 11 deaths and 528 new positive cases reported in the state today. The state's COVID19 case tally rises to 72,160. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 4,631 and 65,703 respectively. Death toll mounts to 1,180. A scientifically approved vaccine is the need of the hour. Telangana government is ready to distribute and administer the vaccine to people on a priority basis, said Telangana CM during meeting with PM Modi on COVID19: Chief Minister's Office During today's virtual meeting with PM Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat requested the PM to keep in view COVID-19 vaccine availability for Kumbh to be held in Haridwar in April, 2021: Chief Minister's Office Health Ministry asks states, UTs to take steps to prepare to deal with Covid-19 vaccination side effects 79 new positive cases reported today. The total number of cases in the state is now 10,931 including 1,471 active cases and 9,291 recovered cases: Nagaland Health Minister Second interim analysis of clinical trial data showed a 91.4% efficacy for the Sputnik V vaccine on day 28 after the first dose; vaccine efficacy is over 95% 42 days after the first dose: The Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Moscow, Russia. Today's meeting with PM was on COVID19 vaccine and preparations to be made for vaccination of citizens. PM has invited suggestions from all States on this. We're waiting for the vaccine to be made available so that we can begin administering it: Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo We are ready with cold chain storage facilities for the vaccine. Training of healthcare workers who'll administer vaccine is underway. As soon as we get the vaccine, vaccination will be started. Appeal to people to continue following all COVID19 guidelines: MP CM SS Chouhan It's yet not decided which vaccine will cost how much? Though two India-based vaccines are at the forefront, we're working with global firms also. Few people react to vaccines after years, this is possible in this case also. So a decision needs to be taken on scientific basis: PM This mission of Coronavirus vaccination of each citizen is like a national commitment. Each State and stakeholder has to work as a team to ensure that this mission is systematic, smooth and a sustained effort: PM Modi during a virtual meeting with CMs on COVID19 Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.