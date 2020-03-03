YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India records 44,376 new COVID-19 infections, total cases rise to 92,22,217

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 25: With 481 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,34,699 . Total active cases at 4,44,746. Total discharged cases at 86,42,771 with 37,816 new discharges in last 24 hrs.

    Meanwhile, Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Tuesday mounted to 3,15,271 after 642 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities took the state's death count to 1,671, a health department official said.

    Of the 642 new cases, 374 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the remaining detected during contact tracing.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:58 AM, 25 Nov
    Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,745 on Wednesday as 35 more people, including 12 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
    11:04 AM, 25 Nov
    Telangana posted 993 freshcoronavirus cases, taking the total infection count to over 2.66 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,441.Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 161, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 93 and Bhadradri Kothagudem 67 , a government bulletin said on Wednesday.
    10:46 AM, 25 Nov
    Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to hold her first rally amid pandemic today at Bankura.
    10:10 AM, 25 Nov
    National Institute of Biologicals, Noida, in addition to its existing functions shall perform the function of Central Drugs Laboratory as an additional facility in respect of COVID-19 vaccine and the functions of the Director in respect of COVID-19 vaccine shall be exercised by the Director of the said Institute
    9:09 AM, 25 Nov
    Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally roseto 1,07,921 on Wednesday as 233 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.Two more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 955, he said.
    8:52 AM, 25 Nov
    Delhi continued to lead the daily tally of cases and fatalities in the country. It reported 6,224 fresh cases and 109 deaths. This was This was the ninth straight day when Delhi’s count of new cases was the highest in India, and the fourth day running when the capital recorded the highest death toll from the virus. However, fresh cases in the capital had shown a slight decline last week as compared with the previous week.
    8:09 AM, 25 Nov
    As many as six employees of the Punjab Raj Bhavan, including Principal Secretary to the Governor, have tested positive for Covid-19, the Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday.
    10:58 PM, 24 Nov
    Maharashtra reports 5,439 new COVID-19 cases, 4,086 recoveries, and 30 deaths.
    10:41 PM, 24 Nov
    Punjab reported 614 new COVID19 cases, 439 discharges and 22 deaths today, says Govt of Punjab. Total cases in the state rise to 1,47,665, including 1,36,178 recoveries and 4,653 deaths. Active cases stand at 6,834.
    10:41 PM, 24 Nov
    Six employees of Punjab Raj Bhavan, including Principal Secretary to the Governor, have tested positive for COVID-19, says the Raj Bhavan
    10:41 PM, 24 Nov
    Odisha Government prohibits public congregation at river ghats and other water bodies on Kartik Purnima and Bada Osha festival.
    10:40 PM, 24 Nov
    Madhya Pradesh reports 1,766 new COVID-19 cases, 1,112 discharges, and 11 deaths. Total cases: 1,96,511. Total recoveries: 1,80,349. Active cases: 12,979. Death toll: 3,183
    10:39 PM, 24 Nov
    Manipur reported 290 new cases and 151 recoveries today, taking total cases to 23,940 including 20,525 recoveries, 240 deaths and 3,175 active cases.
    10:38 PM, 24 Nov
    12 deaths and 948 new COVID19 cases reported in the state today. The total number of cases in the state is 35,729 including 27,981 recovered cases, 7150 active cases and 562 deaths: Health Department Himachal Pradesh
    10:38 PM, 24 Nov
    West Bengal reported 3,545 new COVID19 cases, 3,646 discharges, and 49 deaths in last 24 hours.
    10:37 PM, 24 Nov
    Delhi reported 6,224 new COVID19 cases (out of 61,381 tests), 4,943 recoveries, and 109 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    8:04 PM, 24 Nov
    About 30 vaccines are in different stages of development in India. Two of them, COVAXIN & COVISHIELD, are in the most advanced stage of development: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan at First Virtual SCO Young Scientist Conclave
    8:04 PM, 24 Nov
    Gujarat reports 1,510 new COVID19 cases, 16 deaths and 1,286 recoveries. The state's case tally reaches 2,00,409 including 1,82,473 recoveries and 3,892 deaths till now. Total active cases are 14,044.
    8:03 PM, 24 Nov
    5,420 new COVID19 cases were reported in Kerala today. At the same time, 5,149 patients have recovered. Meanwhile, 24 recent deaths were confirmed, taking the death toll in the State to 2,095
    8:03 PM, 24 Nov
    8:03 PM, 24 Nov
    11 deaths and 528 new positive cases reported in the state today. The state's COVID19 case tally rises to 72,160. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 4,631 and 65,703 respectively. Death toll mounts to 1,180.
    5:09 PM, 24 Nov
    A scientifically approved vaccine is the need of the hour. Telangana government is ready to distribute and administer the vaccine to people on a priority basis, said Telangana CM during meeting with PM Modi on COVID19: Chief Minister's Office
    5:07 PM, 24 Nov
    During today's virtual meeting with PM Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat requested the PM to keep in view COVID-19 vaccine availability for Kumbh to be held in Haridwar in April, 2021: Chief Minister's Office
    5:07 PM, 24 Nov
    Health Ministry asks states, UTs to take steps to prepare to deal with Covid-19 vaccination side effects
    5:06 PM, 24 Nov
    79 new positive cases reported today. The total number of cases in the state is now 10,931 including 1,471 active cases and 9,291 recovered cases: Nagaland Health Minister
    4:10 PM, 24 Nov
    Second interim analysis of clinical trial data showed a 91.4% efficacy for the Sputnik V vaccine on day 28 after the first dose; vaccine efficacy is over 95% 42 days after the first dose: The Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Moscow, Russia.
    3:47 PM, 24 Nov
    Today's meeting with PM was on COVID19 vaccine and preparations to be made for vaccination of citizens. PM has invited suggestions from all States on this. We're waiting for the vaccine to be made available so that we can begin administering it: Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo
    3:37 PM, 24 Nov
    We are ready with cold chain storage facilities for the vaccine. Training of healthcare workers who'll administer vaccine is underway. As soon as we get the vaccine, vaccination will be started. Appeal to people to continue following all COVID19 guidelines: MP CM SS Chouhan
    3:31 PM, 24 Nov
    It's yet not decided which vaccine will cost how much? Though two India-based vaccines are at the forefront, we're working with global firms also. Few people react to vaccines after years, this is possible in this case also. So a decision needs to be taken on scientific basis: PM
    3:23 PM, 24 Nov
    This mission of Coronavirus vaccination of each citizen is like a national commitment. Each State and stakeholder has to work as a team to ensure that this mission is systematic, smooth and a sustained effort: PM Modi during a virtual meeting with CMs on COVID19
