    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 44,059 new COVID-19 cases and 511 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 23: With 44,059 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 91,39,866.

    With 511 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,33,738. Total active cases at 4,43,486.

    Total discharged cases at 85,62,642 with 41,024 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:21 AM, 23 Nov
    Nevada tightens Covid-19 limits on casinos, eateries; broadens mask mandate
    9:00 AM, 23 Nov
    Telangana reported 602 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths and 1,015 recoveries on 22nd November.
    8:04 AM, 23 Nov
    Uddhav Thackeray in address to state says politics should not be brought into the opening of places during Covid-19. “There are those who keep urging us to open up everything.
    10:52 PM, 22 Nov
    West Bengal reported 3,591 new COVID19 cases, 3,726 discharges, and 49 deaths in last 24 hours.
    10:52 PM, 22 Nov
    Delhi reported 6,746 new COVID19 cases, 6,154 recoveries, and 121 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    10:00 PM, 22 Nov
    Total COVID19 active cases rise to 894 in Meghalaya while total recoveries stand at 10,335 in the state.
    10:00 PM, 22 Nov
    Himachal Pradesh reports 627 new COVID19 positive cases & 644 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 34,327, including 7,034 active cases, 26,733 recoveries & 528 deaths.
    9:59 PM, 22 Nov
    9:59 PM, 22 Nov
    9:59 PM, 22 Nov
    9:59 PM, 22 Nov
    7:44 PM, 22 Nov
    Manipur reported 383 new COVID19 cases, 205 recovered cases & 3 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 23,400 cases till date, including 20,018 discharged cases, 3,146 active cases & 236 deaths. Recovery rate is 85.54%.
    7:44 PM, 22 Nov
    Karnataka reports 1,704 new COVID19 cases, 1,537 discharges and 13 deaths today Total cases in the state rise to 8,73,046, including 8,36,505 discharges and 11,654 deaths. Active cases stand at 24,868.
    7:20 PM, 22 Nov
    1,495 new COVID19 cases, 1,167 discharges/recoveries, and 13 deaths have been reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours.
    7:19 PM, 22 Nov
    Tamil Nadu reports 1,655 new COVID19 cases, 2,010 discharges, and 19 deaths.
    6:52 PM, 22 Nov
    Only night curfew will be enforced in four cities of Gujarat from tomorrow. Night curfew will be strictly enforced in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara & Rajkot: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani
    6:02 PM, 22 Nov
    Kerala records 5,254 new COVID19 cases today; active cases in the state at 65,856. Total 4,94,664 recoveries have been reported so far.
    5:56 PM, 22 Nov
    Andhra Pradesh reports 1,121 new COVID19 cases taking the total positive cases in the State to 8,62,213 There are 14,249 active cases and 8,41,026 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,938.
    5:56 PM, 22 Nov
    Puducherry reports 46 new COVID19 cases, 88 discharges. Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 36,693 till date, including 559 active cases, 35,525 recoveries & 609 deaths: Directorate of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Puducherry.
    5:40 PM, 22 Nov
    Moderna will charge governments between Rs 1855 (USD 25) and Rs 2755 (USD 37) per dose of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
    4:22 PM, 22 Nov
    We will be testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, in the wake of surge in COVID19 cases in the national capital. We are discussing on the number of people allowed to attend wedding or event: UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari
    3:45 PM, 22 Nov
    Himachal Pradesh government will conduct a door-to-door survey to identify the patients of COVID-19, tuberculosis, leprosy, sugar and high blood pressure between November 25 & December 27. 800 teams having 2 members in each team have been constituted: State government
    3:45 PM, 22 Nov
    3:45 PM, 22 Nov
    A special Standard Operating Procedure will be prepared before taking action on the amendment to the Kerala Police Act. The SOP will be prepared in consultation with legal experts. This is to ensure that ordinance won't be misused in any way: Kerala DGP Lokanath Behera
    3:45 PM, 22 Nov
    People in large numbers seen shopping at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market amid spike in COVID19 cases.
    3:44 PM, 22 Nov
    Himachal Pradesh: Markets and shops remain shut in Shimla following district administration's order to close shops/markets on Sundays until further orders. Shops selling groceries, milk, fruits, vegetables, meat, medicines, & restaurants exempted.
    11:41 AM, 22 Nov
    Gujarat: Streets in Ahmedabad wear a deserted look as curfew has been imposed in the city till 6 am on November 23, to curb the spread of COVID19
    11:41 AM, 22 Nov
    Telangana reported 873 new #COVID19 cases, 4 deaths and 1,296 recoveries on 21st November.
    11:41 AM, 22 Nov
    Union Govt has decided to depute high-level Central Teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab & Himachal Pradesh to support the States in COVID response & management. These States are either reporting a rise in no. of active cases or demonstrating a rise in daily new cases: Health Ministry
    11:40 AM, 22 Nov
    AIIMS has started the process for recruitment of additional 207 Junior Residents: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
