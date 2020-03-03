Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 44,059 new COVID-19 cases and 511 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, Nov 23: With 44,059 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 91,39,866.
With 511 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,33,738. Total active cases at 4,43,486.
Total discharged cases at 85,62,642 with 41,024 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
Stay tuned for live updates:
9:21 AM, 23 Nov
Nevada tightens Covid-19 limits on casinos, eateries; broadens mask mandate
9:00 AM, 23 Nov
Telangana reported 602 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths and 1,015 recoveries on 22nd November.
8:04 AM, 23 Nov
Uddhav Thackeray in address to state says politics should not be brought into the opening of places during Covid-19. “There are those who keep urging us to open up everything.
10:52 PM, 22 Nov
West Bengal reported 3,591 new COVID19 cases, 3,726 discharges, and 49 deaths in last 24 hours.
10:52 PM, 22 Nov
Delhi reported 6,746 new COVID19 cases, 6,154 recoveries, and 121 deaths in the last 24 hours.
10:00 PM, 22 Nov
Total COVID19 active cases rise to 894 in Meghalaya while total recoveries stand at 10,335 in the state.
10:00 PM, 22 Nov
Himachal Pradesh reports 627 new COVID19 positive cases & 644 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Total cases in the state rise to 34,327, including 7,034 active cases, 26,733 recoveries & 528 deaths.
9:59 PM, 22 Nov
9:59 PM, 22 Nov
9:59 PM, 22 Nov
9:59 PM, 22 Nov
7:44 PM, 22 Nov
Manipur reported 383 new COVID19 cases, 205 recovered cases & 3 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 23,400 cases till date, including 20,018 discharged cases, 3,146 active cases & 236 deaths. Recovery rate is 85.54%.
7:44 PM, 22 Nov
Karnataka reports 1,704 new COVID19 cases, 1,537 discharges and 13 deaths today
Total cases in the state rise to 8,73,046, including 8,36,505 discharges and 11,654 deaths. Active cases stand at 24,868.
7:20 PM, 22 Nov
1,495 new COVID19 cases, 1,167 discharges/recoveries, and 13 deaths have been reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours.
7:19 PM, 22 Nov
Tamil Nadu reports 1,655 new COVID19 cases, 2,010 discharges, and 19 deaths.
6:52 PM, 22 Nov
Only night curfew will be enforced in four cities of Gujarat from tomorrow. Night curfew will be strictly enforced in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara & Rajkot: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani
6:02 PM, 22 Nov
Kerala records 5,254 new COVID19 cases today; active cases in the state at 65,856. Total 4,94,664 recoveries have been reported so far.
5:56 PM, 22 Nov
Andhra Pradesh reports 1,121 new COVID19 cases taking the total positive cases in the State to 8,62,213
There are 14,249 active cases and 8,41,026 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,938.
5:56 PM, 22 Nov
Puducherry reports 46 new COVID19 cases, 88 discharges.
Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 36,693 till date, including 559 active cases, 35,525 recoveries & 609 deaths: Directorate of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Puducherry.
5:40 PM, 22 Nov
Moderna will charge governments between Rs 1855 (USD 25) and Rs 2755 (USD 37) per dose of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
4:22 PM, 22 Nov
We will be testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, in the wake of surge in COVID19 cases in the national capital. We are discussing on the number of people allowed to attend wedding or event: UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari
3:45 PM, 22 Nov
Himachal Pradesh government will conduct a door-to-door survey to identify the patients of COVID-19, tuberculosis, leprosy, sugar and high blood pressure between November 25 & December 27. 800 teams having 2 members in each team have been constituted: State government
3:45 PM, 22 Nov
3:45 PM, 22 Nov
A special Standard Operating Procedure will be prepared before taking action on the amendment to the Kerala Police Act. The SOP will be prepared in consultation with legal experts. This is to ensure that ordinance won't be misused in any way: Kerala DGP Lokanath Behera
3:45 PM, 22 Nov
People in large numbers seen shopping at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market amid spike in COVID19 cases.
3:44 PM, 22 Nov
Himachal Pradesh: Markets and shops remain shut in Shimla following district administration's order to close shops/markets on Sundays until further orders.
Shops selling groceries, milk, fruits, vegetables, meat, medicines, & restaurants exempted.
11:41 AM, 22 Nov
Gujarat: Streets in Ahmedabad wear a deserted look as curfew has been imposed in the city till 6 am on November 23, to curb the spread of COVID19
11:41 AM, 22 Nov
Telangana reported 873 new #COVID19 cases, 4 deaths and 1,296 recoveries on 21st November.
11:41 AM, 22 Nov
Union Govt has decided to depute high-level Central Teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab & Himachal Pradesh to support the States in COVID response & management. These States are either reporting a rise in no. of active cases or demonstrating a rise in daily new cases: Health Ministry
11:40 AM, 22 Nov
AIIMS has started the process for recruitment of additional 207 Junior Residents: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.