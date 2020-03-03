YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 43,893 new COVID-19 cases and 508 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 28: With 43,893 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 79,90,322. With 508 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,20,010.

    Total active cases are 6,10,803 after a decrease of 15,054 in the last 24 hours.

    Total cured cases are 72,59,509 with 58,439 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:51 AM, 28 Oct
    Telangana recorded 1,481 COVID19 cases, 1,451 recoveries and 4 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,34,152 including 2,14,917 recoveries, 1,319 deaths and 17,916 active cases: State Health Department
    9:54 AM, 28 Oct
    Total 10,54,87,680 samples tested for COVID19 up to 27th October. Of these 10,66,786 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:54 AM, 28 Oct
    80 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,607 till date. The number of active cases is at 374 while 2,233 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the state till date: Government of Mizoram
    8:14 AM, 28 Oct
    Mizoram Health Minister R Lalthangliana on Tuesday said the state could face shortage of medical facilities if the number of symptomatic patients needing ventilation increases.
    9:06 PM, 27 Oct
    5,457 new COVID19 cases reported in Kerala, taking the state's active patients to 92,161.
    8:59 PM, 27 Oct
    452 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 194 from Jammu division and 258 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 92,677 including 6,990 active cases, 84,236 recoveries and 1,451 deaths.
    8:58 PM, 27 Oct
    Tamil Nadu reports 2,522 new COVID19 cases, 27 deaths and 4,029 discharges today, as per the State Health Department. The total number of cases in the state is now at 7,14,235 including 6,75,518 discharges and 10,983 deaths. There are 27,734 active cases in the State.
    8:58 PM, 27 Oct
    Madhya Pradesh reports 514 new COVID19 cases, 8 deaths and 1,010 recoveries today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,68,483, with 2,898 deaths and 1,55,232 recoveries so far. Active cases stand at 10,353.
    8:56 PM, 27 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 5,363 new COVID19 cases, 7,836 recoveries and 115 deaths, as per State's Public Health Department. The COVID19 tally of the state rises to 16,54,028, with 14,78,496 recoveries and 43,463 deaths. Active cases at 1,31,544.
    8:54 PM, 27 Oct
    45 new COVID19 positive cases and 90 recoveries reported in Ladakh today.
    8:53 PM, 27 Oct
    Delhi reports 4,853 new COVID19 cases, 2,722 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases here rise to 3,64,341, including 3,30,112 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6,356 deaths. Active cases 27,873.
    8:51 PM, 27 Oct
    Mumbai reports 801 new COVID19 cases, 1,043 recoveries and 23 deaths. Total cases stand at 2,52,888, including 2,22,501 recoveries & 10,122 deaths. Active cases are at 19,290.
    5:38 PM, 27 Oct
    Continuous decline in average daily new Covid-19 cases. Figure down from 83,232 between Sep 23-29 to 49,909 for Oct 21-27, says Health Ministry.
    4:23 PM, 27 Oct
    It took us 57 days to register a recovery of 10 lakhs from 1 lakh; however the latest 10 lakh recoveries have been achieved in 13 days which is a satisfactory sign: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry
    4:22 PM, 27 Oct
    Even countries of much greater economic capability, per capita income and good health system can succumb to a huge second peak is a lesson for all of us. We are very fortunate that our trend is in the opposite direction: Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog
    4:22 PM, 27 Oct
    During the festival season, cases have increased in Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry on #COVID19 situation
    4:21 PM, 27 Oct
    58% of new deaths reported in five States & Union Territories (Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka), in the last 24 hours: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry
    4:20 PM, 27 Oct
    78 per cent of active cases are present in 10 states and UTs: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry on COVID19 situation
    4:20 PM, 27 Oct
    Recovery Rate is now at 90.62% in the country, it is constantly increasing which is a good sign: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry
    4:19 PM, 27 Oct
    There has been a continuous decline in average daily new deaths for the last five weeks: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry on COVID19 situation
    4:19 PM, 27 Oct
    There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
    4:19 PM, 27 Oct
    Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 30th November, 2020: Ministry of Home Affairs
    4:18 PM, 27 Oct
    Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order today to extend the guidelines for Re-opening, issued on 30th September, to remain in force up to 30th November, 2020: Ministry of Home Affairs.
    3:11 PM, 27 Oct
    Union minister Ramdas Athawale, whose ‘go corona, go’ chant became a national sensation, tested coronavirus positive on Tuesday, PTI reported. Athawale(60) has been admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai. In February, a video of Athawale, along with a Chinese diplomat and Buddhist monks chanting “Go corona, go corona” at a prayer meeting went viral on social media.
    2:31 PM, 27 Oct
    Eight fresh COVID19 cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar islands today, taking the total positive cases in the union territory to 4,253: UT Administration
    1:14 PM, 27 Oct
    1,247 new COVID19 cases, 13 deaths & 2,003 recoveries reported in Odisha in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state now stand at 2,83,942, with 2,66,105 recoveries and 16,512 active cases. Death toll is at 1,272: Odisha Health Department
    11:06 AM, 27 Oct
    2 deaths and 147 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Arunachal Pradesh today. The total number of positive cases in the state is 14,391: State's Directorate of Health Services
    9:35 AM, 27 Oct
    Telangana recorded 837 COVID19 cases, 1,554 recoveries and 4 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,32,671 including 2,13,466 recoveries, 1,315 deaths and 17,890 active cases: State Health Department
    8:51 AM, 27 Oct
    34 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,527 till date. The number of active cases is at 315 while 2,212 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the state till date: Government of Mizoram
    8:12 AM, 27 Oct
    Pune district reported 369 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 3,20,112 on Monday, a health official said.
    More CORONAVIRUS News

