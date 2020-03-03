Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 43,893 new COVID-19 cases and 508 deaths in last 24 hours

India records 36,469 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, lowest in 103 days

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Oct 28: With 43,893 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 79,90,322. With 508 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,20,010.

Total active cases are 6,10,803 after a decrease of 15,054 in the last 24 hours.

Total cured cases are 72,59,509 with 58,439 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Telangana recorded 1,481 COVID19 cases, 1,451 recoveries and 4 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,34,152 including 2,14,917 recoveries, 1,319 deaths and 17,916 active cases: State Health Department Total 10,54,87,680 samples tested for COVID19 up to 27th October. Of these 10,66,786 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 80 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,607 till date. The number of active cases is at 374 while 2,233 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the state till date: Government of Mizoram Mizoram Health Minister R Lalthangliana on Tuesday said the state could face shortage of medical facilities if the number of symptomatic patients needing ventilation increases. 5,457 new COVID19 cases reported in Kerala, taking the state's active patients to 92,161. 452 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 194 from Jammu division and 258 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 92,677 including 6,990 active cases, 84,236 recoveries and 1,451 deaths. Tamil Nadu reports 2,522 new COVID19 cases, 27 deaths and 4,029 discharges today, as per the State Health Department. The total number of cases in the state is now at 7,14,235 including 6,75,518 discharges and 10,983 deaths. There are 27,734 active cases in the State. Madhya Pradesh reports 514 new COVID19 cases, 8 deaths and 1,010 recoveries today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,68,483, with 2,898 deaths and 1,55,232 recoveries so far. Active cases stand at 10,353. Maharashtra reports 5,363 new COVID19 cases, 7,836 recoveries and 115 deaths, as per State's Public Health Department. The COVID19 tally of the state rises to 16,54,028, with 14,78,496 recoveries and 43,463 deaths. Active cases at 1,31,544. 45 new COVID19 positive cases and 90 recoveries reported in Ladakh today. Delhi reports 4,853 new COVID19 cases, 2,722 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases here rise to 3,64,341, including 3,30,112 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6,356 deaths. Active cases 27,873. Mumbai reports 801 new COVID19 cases, 1,043 recoveries and 23 deaths. Total cases stand at 2,52,888, including 2,22,501 recoveries & 10,122 deaths. Active cases are at 19,290. Continuous decline in average daily new Covid-19 cases. Figure down from 83,232 between Sep 23-29 to 49,909 for Oct 21-27, says Health Ministry. It took us 57 days to register a recovery of 10 lakhs from 1 lakh; however the latest 10 lakh recoveries have been achieved in 13 days which is a satisfactory sign: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry Even countries of much greater economic capability, per capita income and good health system can succumb to a huge second peak is a lesson for all of us. We are very fortunate that our trend is in the opposite direction: Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog During the festival season, cases have increased in Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry on #COVID19 situation 58% of new deaths reported in five States & Union Territories (Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka), in the last 24 hours: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry 78 per cent of active cases are present in 10 states and UTs: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry on COVID19 situation Recovery Rate is now at 90.62% in the country, it is constantly increasing which is a good sign: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry There has been a continuous decline in average daily new deaths for the last five weeks: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry on COVID19 situation There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 30th November, 2020: Ministry of Home Affairs Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order today to extend the guidelines for Re-opening, issued on 30th September, to remain in force up to 30th November, 2020: Ministry of Home Affairs. Union minister Ramdas Athawale, whose ‘go corona, go’ chant became a national sensation, tested coronavirus positive on Tuesday, PTI reported. Athawale(60) has been admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai. In February, a video of Athawale, along with a Chinese diplomat and Buddhist monks chanting “Go corona, go corona” at a prayer meeting went viral on social media. Eight fresh COVID19 cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar islands today, taking the total positive cases in the union territory to 4,253: UT Administration 1,247 new COVID19 cases, 13 deaths & 2,003 recoveries reported in Odisha in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state now stand at 2,83,942, with 2,66,105 recoveries and 16,512 active cases. Death toll is at 1,272: Odisha Health Department 2 deaths and 147 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Arunachal Pradesh today. The total number of positive cases in the state is 14,391: State's Directorate of Health Services Telangana recorded 837 COVID19 cases, 1,554 recoveries and 4 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,32,671 including 2,13,466 recoveries, 1,315 deaths and 17,890 active cases: State Health Department 34 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,527 till date. The number of active cases is at 315 while 2,212 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the state till date: Government of Mizoram Pune district reported 369 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 3,20,112 on Monday, a health official said. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.