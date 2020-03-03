Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 43,082 new COVID-19 cases and 492 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, Nov 27: With 43,082 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 93,09,788.
With 492 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,35,715. Total active cases at 4,55,555.
Total discharged cases at 87,18,517 with 39,379 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
11:39 AM, 27 Nov
Active #COVID19 caseload of India stands at 4,55,555 today, i.e 4.89% of India’s total positive cases. About 70% (69.59%) of total active cases contributed by 8 states/UT i.e. Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, UP, Karnataka, West Bengal & Chhattisgarh: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/a5zbu57qWe
11:30 AM, 27 Nov
Amritsar: A Sikh Jatha from India to leave for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan today on the occasion of Guru Nanak's 551st birth anniversary.
"We'll pray to Guru Maharaj to end this COVID19 pandemic so that we can also visit Kartarpur Sahib freely," says Laxman Singh, Jatha member.
8:17 AM, 27 Nov
Delhi High Court on Thursday said that it is now for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to take a call as to whether night curfew is required to be imposed in the city or some of its parts or other measures need to be adopted to contain COVID-19.
11:32 PM, 26 Nov
Jammu and Kashmir reports 487 new COVID-19 cases, 471 recoveries, and 5 deaths.
11:31 PM, 26 Nov
Jharkhand reports 230 new COVID-19 cases, 218 recoveries, and 3 deaths.
11:31 PM, 26 Nov
The Indian government is gearing up to vaccinate at least 30 crore people against the novel coronavirus, including healthcare workers and senior citizens. About 50-60 crore doses may be procured for this.
9:48 PM, 26 Nov
Tamil Nadu reported 1,464 new COVID19 cases, 1,797 discharges, and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.
9:47 PM, 26 Nov
Karnataka reports 1,505 new COVID-19 cases, 1,067 recoveries, and 12 deaths.
8:18 PM, 26 Nov
Maharashtra reports 6,406 new COVID-19 cases, 4,815 recoveries, and 65 deaths today.
8:18 PM, 26 Nov
Delhi reported 5,475 new COVID19 cases, 4,937 recoveries, and 91 deaths in the last 24 hours.
8:18 PM, 26 Nov
Manipur reported 159 new cases and 158 recoveries today, taking total cases to 24,292 including 20,798 recoveries, 249 deaths and 3,245 active cases.
8:17 PM, 26 Nov
Gujarat reports 1,560 new COVID19 cases, 16 deaths and 1,302 recoveries. The state's case tally reaches 2,03,509 including 1,85,058 recoveries and 3922 deaths till now. Total active cases are 14,529.
7:28 PM, 26 Nov
Uttarakhand reports 355 new COVID19 cases taking the total number of cases to 72,997.
7:27 PM, 26 Nov
Fine for non-wearing of masks in public places will be increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1000: Chandigarh Administration
7:27 PM, 26 Nov
Andhra Pradesh reported 1031 new COVID19 cases, 1,081 recovered cases & 8 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Total positive cases in the state at 8,65,705, including 12,615 active cases, 8,46,120 recovered cases & 6,970 deaths.
7:27 PM, 26 Nov
Ambassadors of 100 countries are scheduled to visit Pune on December 4, they will visit Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited here.
7:27 PM, 26 Nov
PM Narendra Modi will visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28 to review the vaccine production and distribution preparation here: Saurabh Rao, Divisional Commissioner, Pune. Maharashtra
7:26 PM, 26 Nov
Rajasthan reported 3,180 new COVID19 cases, 2179 recoveries/discharges, and 19 deaths today.
7:25 PM, 26 Nov
Punjab reported 845 new COVID19 cases, 467 discharges and 26 deaths today, says Govt of Punjab.
Total cases in the state rise to 1,49,278, including 1,37,089 recoveries and 4,710 deaths.
Active cases stand at 7,479.
5:09 PM, 26 Nov
WHO recommends 150 minutes of rigorous exercise per week to stay fit in Covid times
5:08 PM, 26 Nov
Actively considering lockdown, night curfew: Delhi govt tells HC
5:07 PM, 26 Nov
UK: London to be placed into second highest risk category when national lockdown ends
3:10 PM, 26 Nov
Domestic financial markets conditions witnessed serious stress & dislocation as COVID19 pandemic unfolded. RBI acted proactively & nimble footedly to ease financial market conditions & mitigate risks with slew of conventional & unconventional measures: RBI Governor
2:19 PM, 26 Nov
44,489 new confirmed COVID cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. Of these, 60.72% is contributed by six States/UT- Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh: Government of India
1:40 PM, 26 Nov
Telangana reported 862 new COVID19 cases, 3 deaths and 961 recoveries on 25th November.
Total cases in the state rise to 2,66,904 including 1,444 deaths and 2,54,676 recoveries.
Active cases stand at 10,784
11:46 AM, 26 Nov
644 new positive cases and 728 recoveries reported in Odisha yesterday. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 3,16,645: State Government
11:28 AM, 26 Nov
The positivity rate in Delhi has come down to 8.5% in the last 3 weeks. A vaccine will hopefully soon be out. Until we are completely assured of the situation being in control, no schools will reopen: Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister
8:30 AM, 26 Nov
As many as 489 new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir taking the tally of total cases to 1,07,819, the administration of Union Territory (UT) said on Wednesday.
11:47 PM, 25 Nov
Ambassadors and envoys from 100 countries will visit Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd here on December 4 amid the coronavirus outbreak and race for vaccines to combat the infection, a senior official said on Tuesday.
11:46 PM, 25 Nov
The government is ready to fly passengers to countries like Saudi Arabia whenever they remove restrictions on the entry of Indian nationals, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Tuesday. It said India has been operating international flights under Vande Bharat Mission since May 6 and now has air bubble arrangements with 22 countries.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.