    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 43,082 new COVID-19 cases and 492 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 27: With 43,082 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 93,09,788.

    With 492 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,35,715. Total active cases at 4,55,555.

    Total discharged cases at 87,18,517 with 39,379 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    11:39 AM, 27 Nov
    Active COVID19 caseload of India stands at 4,55,555 today, i.e 4.89% of India’s total positive cases. About 70% (69.59%) of total active cases contributed by 8 states/UT i.e. Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, UP, Karnataka, West Bengal & Chhattisgarh: Ministry of Health
    11:30 AM, 27 Nov
    Amritsar: A Sikh Jatha from India to leave for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan today on the occasion of Guru Nanak's 551st birth anniversary. "We'll pray to Guru Maharaj to end this COVID19 pandemic so that we can also visit Kartarpur Sahib freely," says Laxman Singh, Jatha member.
    8:17 AM, 27 Nov
    Delhi High Court on Thursday said that it is now for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to take a call as to whether night curfew is required to be imposed in the city or some of its parts or other measures need to be adopted to contain COVID-19.
    11:32 PM, 26 Nov
    Jammu and Kashmir reports 487 new COVID-19 cases, 471 recoveries, and 5 deaths.
    11:31 PM, 26 Nov
    Jharkhand reports 230 new COVID-19 cases, 218 recoveries, and 3 deaths.
    11:31 PM, 26 Nov
    The Indian government is gearing up to vaccinate at least 30 crore people against the novel coronavirus, including healthcare workers and senior citizens. About 50-60 crore doses may be procured for this.
    9:48 PM, 26 Nov
    Tamil Nadu reported 1,464 new COVID19 cases, 1,797 discharges, and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    9:47 PM, 26 Nov
    Karnataka reports 1,505 new COVID-19 cases, 1,067 recoveries, and 12 deaths.
    8:18 PM, 26 Nov
    Maharashtra reports 6,406 new COVID-19 cases, 4,815 recoveries, and 65 deaths today.
    8:18 PM, 26 Nov
    Delhi reported 5,475 new COVID19 cases, 4,937 recoveries, and 91 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    8:18 PM, 26 Nov
    Manipur reported 159 new cases and 158 recoveries today, taking total cases to 24,292 including 20,798 recoveries, 249 deaths and 3,245 active cases.
    8:17 PM, 26 Nov
    Gujarat reports 1,560 new COVID19 cases, 16 deaths and 1,302 recoveries. The state's case tally reaches 2,03,509 including 1,85,058 recoveries and 3922 deaths till now. Total active cases are 14,529.
    7:28 PM, 26 Nov
    Uttarakhand reports 355 new COVID19 cases taking the total number of cases to 72,997.
    7:27 PM, 26 Nov
    Fine for non-wearing of masks in public places will be increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1000: Chandigarh Administration
    7:27 PM, 26 Nov
    Andhra Pradesh reported 1031 new COVID19 cases, 1,081 recovered cases & 8 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the state at 8,65,705, including 12,615 active cases, 8,46,120 recovered cases & 6,970 deaths.
    7:27 PM, 26 Nov
    Ambassadors of 100 countries are scheduled to visit Pune on December 4, they will visit Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited here.
    7:27 PM, 26 Nov
    PM Narendra Modi will visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28 to review the vaccine production and distribution preparation here: Saurabh Rao, Divisional Commissioner, Pune. Maharashtra
    7:26 PM, 26 Nov
    Rajasthan reported 3,180 new COVID19 cases, 2179 recoveries/discharges, and 19 deaths today.
    7:25 PM, 26 Nov
    Punjab reported 845 new COVID19 cases, 467 discharges and 26 deaths today, says Govt of Punjab. Total cases in the state rise to 1,49,278, including 1,37,089 recoveries and 4,710 deaths. Active cases stand at 7,479.
    5:09 PM, 26 Nov
    WHO recommends 150 minutes of rigorous exercise per week to stay fit in Covid times
    5:08 PM, 26 Nov
    Actively considering lockdown, night curfew: Delhi govt tells HC
    5:07 PM, 26 Nov
    UK: London to be placed into second highest risk category when national lockdown ends
    3:10 PM, 26 Nov
    Domestic financial markets conditions witnessed serious stress & dislocation as COVID19 pandemic unfolded. RBI acted proactively & nimble footedly to ease financial market conditions & mitigate risks with slew of conventional & unconventional measures: RBI Governor
    2:19 PM, 26 Nov
    44,489 new confirmed COVID cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. Of these, 60.72% is contributed by six States/UT- Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh: Government of India
    1:40 PM, 26 Nov
    Telangana reported 862 new COVID19 cases, 3 deaths and 961 recoveries on 25th November. Total cases in the state rise to 2,66,904 including 1,444 deaths and 2,54,676 recoveries. Active cases stand at 10,784
    11:46 AM, 26 Nov
    644 new positive cases and 728 recoveries reported in Odisha yesterday. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 3,16,645: State Government
    11:28 AM, 26 Nov
    The positivity rate in Delhi has come down to 8.5% in the last 3 weeks. A vaccine will hopefully soon be out. Until we are completely assured of the situation being in control, no schools will reopen: Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister
    8:30 AM, 26 Nov
    As many as 489 new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir taking the tally of total cases to 1,07,819, the administration of Union Territory (UT) said on Wednesday.
    11:47 PM, 25 Nov
    Ambassadors and envoys from 100 countries will visit Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd here on December 4 amid the coronavirus outbreak and race for vaccines to combat the infection, a senior official said on Tuesday.
    11:46 PM, 25 Nov
    The government is ready to fly passengers to countries like Saudi Arabia whenever they remove restrictions on the entry of Indian nationals, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Tuesday. It said India has been operating international flights under Vande Bharat Mission since May 6 and now has air bubble arrangements with 22 countries.
    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

