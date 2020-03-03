YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi visits Zydus Biotech Park to review COVID19 vaccine development in Ahmedabad

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 28: PM Modi to embark on a 3 city visit on Saturday to personally review the COVID19 vaccine development and manufacturing process.

    Meanwhile, with 41,322 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 93,51,110.

    With 485 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,36,200. Total active cases at 4,54,940.

    Total discharged cases at 87,59,969 with 41,452 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:30 AM, 28 Nov
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Gujarat's Ahmedabad, to visit the Zydus Biotech Park to review the COVID19 vaccine development Later today, the PM will visit Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune
    9:30 AM, 28 Nov
    Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi to visit Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad & Serum Institute of India in Pune today to personally review the COVID19 vaccine development and manufacturing process. Visuals from Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad.
    9:29 AM, 28 Nov
    PM Modi to embark on a 3 city visit today to personally review the COVID19 vaccine development and manufacturing process. He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad (Telangana) and Serum Institute of India in Pune (Maharashtra).
    8:15 AM, 28 Nov
    Assam's COVID-19 death count rose to 980 after two more persons died due to the disease on Friday, while 149 new positive cases took the tally to 2,12,320, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
    11:13 PM, 27 Nov
    Bolsonaro also said, however, that any shot that is certified by Brazil's health agency will be available for free to the public.
    11:12 PM, 27 Nov
    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he won't take any working COVID-19 vaccine himself and calls the use of masks to limit the spread of the disease "the last taboo to fall."
    11:11 PM, 27 Nov
    Fine of Rs 250 in Municipal Corporation areas and Rs 100 in other areas shall be imposed for not wearing face cover as required: Karnataka Government.
    11:11 PM, 27 Nov
    Madhya Pradesh reports 1,645 new COVID-19 cases, 1,152 discharges, and 15 deaths today.
    11:11 PM, 27 Nov
    Kerala reports 3,966 new COVID19 cases & 4,544 recoveries today; there are 63,885 active cases in the State now.
    8:48 PM, 27 Nov
    Karnataka reports 1,526 new COVID-19 cases, 1,451 recoveries, and 12 deaths.
    8:48 PM, 27 Nov
    Puducherry reports 16 new COVID19 cases, 46 discharges. Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 36,856 till date, including 514 active cases, 35,733 recoveries & 609 deaths.
    7:58 PM, 27 Nov
    Had an excellent discussion with my friend, UK PM Boris Johnson on an ambitious roadmap for India-UK ties in next decade. We agreed to work towards a quantum leap in our cooperation in all areas-trade & investment, defence & security, climate change, & fighting COVID-19
    7:57 PM, 27 Nov
    Rail Bhawan to remain closed on 1st and 2nd December for carrying out intensive sanitization in view of the surge in COVID 19 positive cases at the office: Railway Board.
    7:57 PM, 27 Nov
    Manipur reported 222 new cases and 208 recoveries today, taking total cases to 24,514 including 21,006 recoveries, 256 deaths and 3,252 active cases.
    7:56 PM, 27 Nov
    Gujarat reports 1,607 new COVID19 cases, 16 deaths, and 1,388 recoveries. The State's case tally reaches 2,05,116 including 1,86,446 recoveries and 3,938 deaths till now. Total active cases are at 14,732.
    7:56 PM, 27 Nov
    Maharashtra reports 6,185 new COVID-19 cases, 4,089 recoveries, and 85 deaths today.
    7:01 PM, 27 Nov
    About 100 envoys of different countries were scheduled to visit Pune's Serum Institute and Genova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd on Dec 4 to review the development of COVID vaccines
    6:59 PM, 27 Nov
    The scheduled program of foreign envoys to Pune on December 4, is cancelled: Pune District Administration
    6:59 PM, 27 Nov
    Uttarakhand reports 530 new coronavirus cases, 391 recoveries, and 5 deaths, says State Health Department
    6:59 PM, 27 Nov
    Rajasthan reported 3,093 new COVID19 cases, 2,194 recoveries/discharges, and 18 deaths today.
    6:58 PM, 27 Nov
    Jammu and Kashmir reports 565 new COVID-19 cases, 596 recoveries, and 8 deaths.
    6:57 PM, 27 Nov
    Andhra Pradesh reports 733 new coronavirus cases, 1,205 recoveries, and six deaths.
    5:34 PM, 27 Nov
    The Defence Minister said there are "perceptional differences between India and China on the border," but there are "some agreements, protocols that are followed by armies of both countries to patrol" the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
    5:34 PM, 27 Nov
    Nearly 70 per cent of India's Covid-19 active caseload is from Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh, the Union health ministry said on Friday. Of the total deaths recorded so far, 83.80 per cent are from 10 states/UT Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, it said.
    4:43 PM, 27 Nov
    The cell culture study, published in the journal Nature Metabolism, identifies a potential molecular connection between cholesterol metabolism and Covid-19. The researchers from the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in China found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus sticks to a receptor on the human cells that usually binds to HDL cholesterol, also known as 'good' cholesterol.
    4:22 PM, 27 Nov
    The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, may hijack our cells' internal cholesterol processing system to help it spread through the body, according to a study which hints at new targets for a potential therapy against the disease.
    4:21 PM, 27 Nov
    PM Narendra Modi will visit Serum Institute of India in Pune tomorrow to review the vaccine production. He is also scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad, the Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.
    4:20 PM, 27 Nov
    As many as 39 people including pilgrims, police personnel and temple employees, have tested positive for coronavirus in Sabarimala so far since the Lord Ayyappa temple here was opened for the annual pilgrimage season on November 16.
    4:20 PM, 27 Nov
    The Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and city-based pharma group Hetero have agreed to produce over 100 million doses per year of the world's first registered Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, Hetero said on Friday.
    4:16 PM, 27 Nov
    Tomorrow, PM Narendra Modi will embark on a 3-city visit to personally review the development and manufacturing process of Covid-19 vaccine. He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.
