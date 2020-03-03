Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi visits Zydus Biotech Park to review COVID19 vaccine development in Ahmedabad

COVID-19 virus may hijack our cells’ cholesterol system to spread through body: Study

10 States have almost 77 per cent of active coronavirus caseload in country: Centre to SC

New Delhi, Nov 28: PM Modi to embark on a 3 city visit on Saturday to personally review the COVID19 vaccine development and manufacturing process.

Meanwhile, with 41,322 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 93,51,110.

With 485 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,36,200. Total active cases at 4,54,940.

Total discharged cases at 87,59,969 with 41,452 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Newest First Oldest First Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Gujarat's Ahmedabad, to visit the Zydus Biotech Park to review the COVID19 vaccine development Later today, the PM will visit Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi to visit Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad & Serum Institute of India in Pune today to personally review the COVID19 vaccine development and manufacturing process. Visuals from Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad. PM Modi to embark on a 3 city visit today to personally review the COVID19 vaccine development and manufacturing process. He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad (Telangana) and Serum Institute of India in Pune (Maharashtra). Assam's COVID-19 death count rose to 980 after two more persons died due to the disease on Friday, while 149 new positive cases took the tally to 2,12,320, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Bolsonaro also said, however, that any shot that is certified by Brazil's health agency will be available for free to the public. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he won't take any working COVID-19 vaccine himself and calls the use of masks to limit the spread of the disease "the last taboo to fall." Fine of Rs 250 in Municipal Corporation areas and Rs 100 in other areas shall be imposed for not wearing face cover as required: Karnataka Government. Madhya Pradesh reports 1,645 new COVID-19 cases, 1,152 discharges, and 15 deaths today. Kerala reports 3,966 new COVID19 cases & 4,544 recoveries today; there are 63,885 active cases in the State now. Karnataka reports 1,526 new COVID-19 cases, 1,451 recoveries, and 12 deaths. Puducherry reports 16 new COVID19 cases, 46 discharges. Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 36,856 till date, including 514 active cases, 35,733 recoveries & 609 deaths. Had an excellent discussion with my friend, UK PM Boris Johnson on an ambitious roadmap for India-UK ties in next decade. We agreed to work towards a quantum leap in our cooperation in all areas-trade & investment, defence & security, climate change, & fighting COVID-19 Rail Bhawan to remain closed on 1st and 2nd December for carrying out intensive sanitization in view of the surge in COVID 19 positive cases at the office: Railway Board. Manipur reported 222 new cases and 208 recoveries today, taking total cases to 24,514 including 21,006 recoveries, 256 deaths and 3,252 active cases. Gujarat reports 1,607 new COVID19 cases, 16 deaths, and 1,388 recoveries. The State's case tally reaches 2,05,116 including 1,86,446 recoveries and 3,938 deaths till now. Total active cases are at 14,732. Maharashtra reports 6,185 new COVID-19 cases, 4,089 recoveries, and 85 deaths today. About 100 envoys of different countries were scheduled to visit Pune's Serum Institute and Genova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd on Dec 4 to review the development of COVID vaccines The scheduled program of foreign envoys to Pune on December 4, is cancelled: Pune District Administration Uttarakhand reports 530 new coronavirus cases, 391 recoveries, and 5 deaths, says State Health Department Rajasthan reported 3,093 new COVID19 cases, 2,194 recoveries/discharges, and 18 deaths today. Jammu and Kashmir reports 565 new COVID-19 cases, 596 recoveries, and 8 deaths. Andhra Pradesh reports 733 new coronavirus cases, 1,205 recoveries, and six deaths. The Defence Minister said there are "perceptional differences between India and China on the border," but there are "some agreements, protocols that are followed by armies of both countries to patrol" the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Nearly 70 per cent of India's Covid-19 active caseload is from Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh, the Union health ministry said on Friday. Of the total deaths recorded so far, 83.80 per cent are from 10 states/UT Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, it said. The cell culture study, published in the journal Nature Metabolism, identifies a potential molecular connection between cholesterol metabolism and Covid-19. The researchers from the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in China found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus sticks to a receptor on the human cells that usually binds to HDL cholesterol, also known as 'good' cholesterol. The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, may hijack our cells' internal cholesterol processing system to help it spread through the body, according to a study which hints at new targets for a potential therapy against the disease. PM Narendra Modi will visit Serum Institute of India in Pune tomorrow to review the vaccine production. He is also scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad, the Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said. As many as 39 people including pilgrims, police personnel and temple employees, have tested positive for coronavirus in Sabarimala so far since the Lord Ayyappa temple here was opened for the annual pilgrimage season on November 16. The Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and city-based pharma group Hetero have agreed to produce over 100 million doses per year of the world's first registered Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, Hetero said on Friday. Tomorrow, PM Narendra Modi will embark on a 3-city visit to personally review the development and manufacturing process of Covid-19 vaccine. He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.