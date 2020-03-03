YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India crosses 11 lakh mark with record 40,425 new Covid-19 cases and 681 deaths

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 20: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 11 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases and 681 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

    Total cases stand at 11,18,043 including 3,90,459 active cases, 7,00,087 cured/discharged/migrated and 27,497 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    1:25 PM, 20 Jul
    Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan launches Punjab National Bank’s nationwide CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) campaign against COVID19 pandemic.
    1:04 PM, 20 Jul
    Out of 454 samples tested, 33 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed - 16 in Dimapur, 12 in Mon and 5 in Kohima: S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Nagaland
    12:51 PM, 20 Jul
    The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 1,548 including 462 active cases, 1,060 recoveries and 9 deaths: State Health Department
    12:40 PM, 20 Jul
    Bihar : Three member central team led by Joint Secretary in Health and Family Welfare Ministry Lav Agrawal visits containment zones in Gaya to oversee measures taken by authorities to contain COVID19 .
    12:32 PM, 20 Jul
    Different COVID19 numbers are being given for Bihar by Centre and state. Ppl are receiving test report even when they have not given any sample for test. Medical staff at COVID centres do not have PPE kits. We demand that state govt must give a clear picture: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD
    12:32 PM, 20 Jul
    Bihar is gradually going to become a global hotspot of COVID19, as state govt is not worried about the rising number of cases. They are doing nothing to increase testing. The number of COVID deaths is also increasing in Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
    12:31 PM, 20 Jul
    This statement is against Lord Ram, not against PM Modi: BJP leader Uma Bharti on NCP leader Sharad Pawar's remark, 'We are thinking of how to fight Coronavirus while some people think that corona will go by building a temple'
    11:38 AM, 20 Jul
    Delhi: Over 40 nurses working on contractual basis at Delhi govt-run Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital hold protest after admin end their contract abruptly. A nurse says,"Authorities haven't given any clarification on our termination.We worked hard amid COVID,we want our jobs."
    11:17 AM, 20 Jul
    Maharashtra: Police check vehicles in Pune amid the second-phase of lockdown that has been imposed here from 13th to 23rd July in the wake of COVID19. The lockdown has been imposed in two phases here - first phase from 13th to 18th July & second phase from 18th to 23rd July.
    11:05 AM, 20 Jul
    401 COVID19 positive cases, 4 deaths, 136 recovered and 136 discharged in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 29,835 including 563 deaths, 21,866 recovered and 21,094 discharged: State Health Department
    11:05 AM, 20 Jul
    WATCH: Asymptomatic COVID19 positive patients organise a flash mob at a COVID care centre in Bellary, Karnataka where they are admitted.
    11:04 AM, 20 Jul
    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to join work from today after recovering from COVID19.
    10:10 AM, 20 Jul
    AIIMS Delhi to begin today human clinical trials of indigenous vaccine COVAXIN.
    9:49 AM, 20 Jul
    Despite India having one of the highest COVID19 recovery rates, plasma donations yet to pick up, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, urging recovered people to come forward to help fight the pandemic.
    9:31 AM, 20 Jul
    617 new COVID19 cases in Haryana, tally 26,164, active cases 6,022; toll rises to 349 with 5 more deaths: Health Dept
    9:18 AM, 20 Jul
    1,40,47,908 samples tested for COVID19 up to 19th July. Of these 2,56,039 were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:07 AM, 20 Jul
    Nigerian Foreign Minister tests positive for COVID-19.
    8:57 AM, 20 Jul
    Nepal: Devotees offer prayers outside Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu on the third Monday of 'sawan' month, today. The temple remains closed for devotees in the wake of COVID19 pandemic.
    8:46 AM, 20 Jul
    Jharkhand: Priests at Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar offer prayers on the third Monday of 'sawan' month, today. The temple remains closed for devotees amid COVID19 pandemic.
    8:38 AM, 20 Jul
    Numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases in China's northwestern city of Urumqi continue to rise, with another 17 reported on Monday, bringing the total in China's latest outbreak to at least 47.
    8:26 AM, 20 Jul
    Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases including 17 in Xinjiang
    8:14 AM, 20 Jul
    Bihar's coronavirus tally reaches 26,379; death toll mounts to 179
    8:02 AM, 20 Jul
    Uttarakhand has reported as many as 239 new COVID-19 cases
    10:06 PM, 19 Jul
    Jammu and Kashmir registered a total of 701 new coronavirus cases: 100 in Jammu division, 601 in Kashmir division. The total number of infections reached 13,899. The tally includes 7,811 recovered/cured. The death toll is now at 244.
    10:06 PM, 19 Jul
    Assam BJP MLA Nabanita Handique has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The MLA who represents Sonari in the Assam legislative assembly, is the fourth legislator in the state to test positive for Covid-19.
    10:06 PM, 19 Jul
    Coronavirus tally in Uttarakhand rose to 4,515 today after 239 more cases were reported. Haridwar district has the highest number with 150 cases, followed by Dehradun at 58.
    10:05 PM, 19 Jul
    The entire Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will continue to be under strict lockdown upto the midnight of July 28, said latest order issued by District Collector and Chairperson, District Disaster Management Authority
    10:05 PM, 19 Jul
    Ten more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Nagaland, taking the state's tally to 988, health minister S Pangnyu Phom said.
    10:05 PM, 19 Jul
    As many as 869 personnel of Assam Police have tested positive for the coronavirus, of them 484 personnel have recovered, said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Assam, GP Singh.
    8:55 PM, 19 Jul
    A total of 965 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 48,441. The tally includes 11,412 active cases and 34,882 cured/discharged. The death toll rose to 2,147.
