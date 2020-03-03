Coronavirus LIVE: India crosses 11 lakh mark with record 40,425 new Covid-19 cases and 681 deaths

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, July 20: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 11 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases and 681 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Total cases stand at 11,18,043 including 3,90,459 active cases, 7,00,087 cured/discharged/migrated and 27,497 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

Stay tuned for live updates: