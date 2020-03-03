Coronavirus LIVE: India crosses 11 lakh mark with record 40,425 new Covid-19 cases and 681 deaths

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan launches Punjab National Bank’s nationwide CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) campaign against COVID19 pandemic.
1:04 PM, 20 Jul
Out of 454 samples tested, 33 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed - 16 in Dimapur, 12 in Mon and 5 in Kohima: S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Nagaland
12:51 PM, 20 Jul
The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 1,548 including 462 active cases, 1,060 recoveries and 9 deaths: State Health Department
12:40 PM, 20 Jul
#Bihar : Three member central team led by Joint Secretary in Health and Family Welfare Ministry Lav Agrawal visits containment zones in #Gaya to oversee measures taken by authorities to contain #COVID19 .
Bihar : Three member central team led by Joint Secretary in Health and Family Welfare Ministry Lav Agrawal visits containment zones in Gaya to oversee measures taken by authorities to contain COVID19 .
12:32 PM, 20 Jul
Different COVID19 numbers are being given for Bihar by Centre and state. Ppl are receiving test report even when they have not given any sample for test. Medical staff at COVID centres do not have PPE kits. We demand that state govt must give a clear picture: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD
12:32 PM, 20 Jul
Bihar is gradually going to become a global hotspot of COVID19, as state govt is not worried about the rising number of cases. They are doing nothing to increase testing. The number of COVID deaths is also increasing in Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
12:31 PM, 20 Jul
This statement is against Lord Ram, not against PM Modi: BJP leader Uma Bharti on NCP leader Sharad Pawar's remark, 'We are thinking of how to fight Coronavirus while some people think that corona will go by building a temple'
11:38 AM, 20 Jul
Delhi: Over 40 nurses working on contractual basis at Delhi govt-run Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital hold protest after admin end their contract abruptly. A nurse says,"Authorities haven't given any clarification on our termination.We worked hard amid COVID,we want our jobs." pic.twitter.com/ROcr1pdVNS
Delhi: Over 40 nurses working on contractual basis at Delhi govt-run Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital hold protest after admin end their contract abruptly. A nurse says,"Authorities haven't given any clarification on our termination.We worked hard amid COVID,we want our jobs."
11:17 AM, 20 Jul
Maharashtra: Police check vehicles in Pune amid the second-phase of lockdown that has been imposed here from 13th to 23rd July in the wake of #COVID19.
The lockdown has been imposed in two phases here - first phase from 13th to 18th July & second phase from 18th to 23rd July. pic.twitter.com/MG8KESBju0
Maharashtra: Police check vehicles in Pune amid the second-phase of lockdown that has been imposed here from 13th to 23rd July in the wake of COVID19.
The lockdown has been imposed in two phases here - first phase from 13th to 18th July & second phase from 18th to 23rd July.
11:05 AM, 20 Jul
401 COVID19 positive cases, 4 deaths, 136 recovered and 136 discharged in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 29,835 including 563 deaths, 21,866 recovered and 21,094 discharged: State Health Department
WATCH: Asymptomatic COVID19 positive patients organise a flash mob at a COVID care centre in Bellary, Karnataka where they are admitted.
11:04 AM, 20 Jul
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to join work from today after recovering from COVID19.
10:10 AM, 20 Jul
AIIMS Delhi to begin today human clinical trials of indigenous vaccine COVAXIN.
9:49 AM, 20 Jul
Despite India having one of the highest COVID19 recovery rates, plasma donations yet to pick up, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, urging recovered people to come forward to help fight the pandemic.
9:31 AM, 20 Jul
617 new COVID19 cases in Haryana, tally 26,164, active cases 6,022; toll rises to 349 with 5 more deaths: Health Dept
9:18 AM, 20 Jul
1,40,47,908 samples tested for COVID19 up to 19th July. Of these 2,56,039 were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:07 AM, 20 Jul
Nigerian Foreign Minister tests positive for COVID-19.
8:57 AM, 20 Jul
Nepal: Devotees offer prayers outside Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu on the third Monday of 'sawan' month, today. The temple remains closed for devotees in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/rXhzNB2N0D
Nepal: Devotees offer prayers outside Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu on the third Monday of 'sawan' month, today. The temple remains closed for devotees in the wake of COVID19 pandemic.
8:46 AM, 20 Jul
Jharkhand: Priests at Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar offer prayers on the third Monday of 'sawan' month, today. The temple remains closed for devotees amid #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/NFHBBWFGgg
Jharkhand: Priests at Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar offer prayers on the third Monday of 'sawan' month, today. The temple remains closed for devotees amid COVID19 pandemic.
8:38 AM, 20 Jul
Numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases in China's northwestern city of Urumqi continue to rise, with another 17 reported on Monday, bringing the total in China's latest outbreak to at least 47.
8:26 AM, 20 Jul
Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases including 17 in Xinjiang
8:14 AM, 20 Jul
Bihar's coronavirus tally reaches 26,379; death toll mounts to 179
8:02 AM, 20 Jul
Uttarakhand has reported as many as 239 new COVID-19 cases
10:06 PM, 19 Jul
Jammu and Kashmir registered a total of 701 new coronavirus cases: 100 in Jammu division, 601 in Kashmir division. The total number of infections reached 13,899. The tally includes 7,811 recovered/cured. The death toll is now at 244.
10:06 PM, 19 Jul
Assam BJP MLA Nabanita Handique has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The MLA who represents Sonari in the Assam legislative assembly, is the fourth legislator in the state to test positive for Covid-19.
10:06 PM, 19 Jul
Coronavirus tally in Uttarakhand rose to 4,515 today after 239 more cases were reported. Haridwar district has the highest number with 150 cases, followed by Dehradun at 58.
10:05 PM, 19 Jul
The entire Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will continue to be under strict lockdown upto the midnight of July 28, said latest order issued by District Collector and Chairperson, District Disaster Management Authority
10:05 PM, 19 Jul
Ten more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Nagaland, taking the state's tally to 988, health minister S Pangnyu Phom said.
10:05 PM, 19 Jul
As many as 869 personnel of Assam Police have tested positive for the coronavirus, of them 484 personnel have recovered, said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Assam, GP Singh.
8:55 PM, 19 Jul
A total of 965 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 48,441. The tally includes 11,412 active cases and 34,882 cured/discharged. The death toll rose to 2,147.
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more