Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 38,772 new COVID-19 cases and 443 deaths in last 24 hours
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, Nov 30: With 38,772 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 94,31,692.
With 443 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,37,139 . Total active cases at 4,46,952.
Total discharged cases at 88,47,600 with 45,333 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
12:30 PM, 30 Nov
Telangana reported 593 new COVID19 cases, 3 deaths and 1058 recoveries on 29th November.
Total cases in the state rise to 2,69,816 including 1,458 deaths and 2,58,336 recoveries.
Active cases stand at 10,022
11:45 AM, 30 Nov
I have directed that the rates of RT-PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however, this will help those who get their tests done in private labs: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwa
11:18 AM, 30 Nov
Uttarakhand govt reduces number of people allowed to gather in a closed facility to 100 from 200; registration mandatory for all inbound persons.
9:19 AM, 30 Nov
Mizoram reported 3 new COVID19 cases on 29th November.
Total cases 3826
Total discharged 3440
Death toll 5
Active cases 381
8:53 AM, 30 Nov
India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally (presently 99). Focussed measures to ensure a low and manageable fatality rate have resulted in daily mortality figures of less than 500: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
8:12 AM, 30 Nov
BJP leader and MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari passes away at Medanta Hospital. She had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.
11:04 PM, 29 Nov
1,026 new COVID19 cases, 940 recoveries & 12 deaths reported in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours.
The total number of cases in the state at 40,003 including 30,693 recovered cases, 8,644 active cases and 625 deaths.
11:04 PM, 29 Nov
All schools, colleges & higher education institutes in J&K to remain closed till 31st Dec. Class 9-12 students can visit schools on a voluntary basis. Cinemas can open with 50% capacity. 100 guests are allowed in marriage functions: Govt of Jammu & Kashmir
7:58 PM, 29 Nov
Maharashtra reports 5,544 new COVID19 cases, 4,362 recoveries/discharges, & 85 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Manipur reports 161 new COVID19 cases and 198 recoveries today, taking total cases to 24,910 including 21,401 recoveries, 273 deaths and 3,236 active cases.
7:34 PM, 29 Nov
Tamil Nadu reported 1,459 new COVID19 cases, 1,471 discharges, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours.
6:18 PM, 29 Nov
Jammu and Kashmir reports 471 new COVID19 cases, 491 recoveries, and 5 deaths. Total cases - 1,09,854
5:51 PM, 29 Nov
Puducherry reported 33 new COVID19 cases, 72 discharges & zero deaths today.
Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 36,935 till date, including 480 active cases, 35,846 recoveries & 609 deaths.
5:50 PM, 29 Nov
Delhi reports 4,906 new COVID-19 cases, 6,325 recoveries, and 68 deaths, as per Delhi Health Department. Total cases: 5,66,648.
3:42 PM, 29 Nov
70.97% of the 496 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are contributed by eight States/UTs — Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan: Ministry of Health
11:22 AM, 29 Nov
After leaving school or college, two things never end - one, the influence of your education, and second, your bonding with your school or college: PM Modi
11:21 AM, 29 Nov
I am always interested in knowing who the alumni of the institution are, what the arrangements by the institution for regular engagement with its alumni are, how vibrant their alumni network is: PM Modi
11:21 AM, 29 Nov
Narendra Modi emphasises on each institution harnessing the strengths and talents of their alumni.
Alumni associations can play a key role, be it in donating latest infrastructure, providing scholarships and more.
11:20 AM, 29 Nov
It was Guru Nanak Dev ji who started the tradition of Langar and we saw how the Sikh community all over the world continued the tradition of feeding people during this period of Corona, served humanity, this tradition always keeps inspiring us
11:20 AM, 29 Nov
The restoration efforts of Lakhpat Gurudwara were honored with Award of Distinction by UNESCO Asia Pacific Heritage Award in 2004
11:20 AM, 29 Nov
My dear countrymen, tomorrow on the 30th of November, we shall celebrate the 551st Prakash Parv, birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji. The world over, the influence of Guru Nanak Dev ji is distinctly visible
11:20 AM, 29 Nov
Friends, do you know that there is a Gurudwara, Lakhpat Gurudwara Sahib, in Kutch. During the 2001 earthquake this Gurudwara too faced damage. It was the blessings of Guru Sahib that I was able to ensure its restoration
11:20 AM, 29 Nov
You might be thinking that when I am referring to Cherry Blossoms I am talking about Japan’s distinct identity but it’s not like that. These are pictures of #Shillong of our Meghalaya. These cherry blossoms have further enhanced the beauty of Meghalaya: PM Modi
11:11 AM, 29 Nov
Newly elected MP in New Zealand Dr. Gaurav Sharma took the Oath of office in one of the ancient languages of the world – Sanskrit. The dissemination of Indian culture on part of an Indian fills us with pride: PM Modi
11:11 AM, 29 Nov
I got an opportunity to know about the work of Jonas Masetti, also known as Vishwanath. Jonas teaches Vedanta & Geeta to people in Brazil. He runs an institution named Vishwavidya, situated in the hills of Petropolis, an hour’s distance from Rio De Janeiro: Prime Minister says
11:10 AM, 29 Nov
India’s culture and Shaastras, knowledge has always been centre of attraction for the entire world. Many people came to India to discover & study them & stayed back for ever, whereas some of them returned to their respective countries as carriers of this culture: PM Modi
11:10 AM, 29 Nov
Modi: In India too, many bird watching societies are active. You too should connect yourselves with this subject. Amid the hectic routine of my life, recently in Kevadia, I also got a memorable opportunity to spend time with birds
11:09 AM, 29 Nov
I have always been an ardent admirer of people who are fond of bird watching. With utmost patience, for hours together from morn to dusk, they can do bird watching, enjoying the scenic beauty of nature; they also keep passing on the knowledge gained to us, Modi says
11:09 AM, 29 Nov
November 12 marked the commencement of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr Salim Ali. Dr Salim has done illustrious work in the field of bird watching – the avian world. This has also attracted bird watchers of the world towards India: Modi
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.