    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 38,772 new COVID-19 cases and 443 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 30: With 38,772 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 94,31,692.

    With 443 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,37,139 . Total active cases at 4,46,952.

    Total discharged cases at 88,47,600 with 45,333 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of COVID19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D in Zydus Biotech Park, Ahmedabad

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:30 PM, 30 Nov
    Telangana reported 593 new COVID19 cases, 3 deaths and 1058 recoveries on 29th November. Total cases in the state rise to 2,69,816 including 1,458 deaths and 2,58,336 recoveries. Active cases stand at 10,022
    11:45 AM, 30 Nov
    I have directed that the rates of RT-PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however, this will help those who get their tests done in private labs: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwa
    11:18 AM, 30 Nov
    Uttarakhand govt reduces number of people allowed to gather in a closed facility to 100 from 200; registration mandatory for all inbound persons.
    9:19 AM, 30 Nov
    Mizoram reported 3 new COVID19 cases on 29th November. Total cases 3826 Total discharged 3440 Death toll 5 Active cases 381
    8:53 AM, 30 Nov
    India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally (presently 99). Focussed measures to ensure a low and manageable fatality rate have resulted in daily mortality figures of less than 500: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    8:12 AM, 30 Nov
    BJP leader and MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari passes away at Medanta Hospital. She had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.
    11:04 PM, 29 Nov
    1,026 new COVID19 cases, 940 recoveries & 12 deaths reported in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state at 40,003 including 30,693 recovered cases, 8,644 active cases and 625 deaths.
    11:04 PM, 29 Nov
    All schools, colleges & higher education institutes in J&K to remain closed till 31st Dec. Class 9-12 students can visit schools on a voluntary basis. Cinemas can open with 50% capacity. 100 guests are allowed in marriage functions: Govt of Jammu & Kashmir
    7:58 PM, 29 Nov
    Maharashtra reports 5,544 new COVID19 cases, 4,362 recoveries/discharges, & 85 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    7:37 PM, 29 Nov
    Rajasthan reports 2,581 new COVID19 cases, 2,556 recoveries/discharges, & 18 deaths.
    7:36 PM, 29 Nov
    Manipur reports 161 new COVID19 cases and 198 recoveries today, taking total cases to 24,910 including 21,401 recoveries, 273 deaths and 3,236 active cases.
    7:34 PM, 29 Nov
    Tamil Nadu reported 1,459 new COVID19 cases, 1,471 discharges, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    6:18 PM, 29 Nov
    Jammu and Kashmir reports 471 new COVID19 cases, 491 recoveries, and 5 deaths. Total cases - 1,09,854
    5:51 PM, 29 Nov
    Puducherry reported 33 new COVID19 cases, 72 discharges & zero deaths today. Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 36,935 till date, including 480 active cases, 35,846 recoveries & 609 deaths.
    5:50 PM, 29 Nov
    Delhi reports 4,906 new COVID-19 cases, 6,325 recoveries, and 68 deaths, as per Delhi Health Department. Total cases: 5,66,648.
    3:42 PM, 29 Nov
    70.97% of the 496 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are contributed by eight States/UTs — Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan: Ministry of Health
    11:22 AM, 29 Nov
    After leaving school or college, two things never end - one, the influence of your education, and second, your bonding with your school or college: PM Modi
    11:21 AM, 29 Nov
    I am always interested in knowing who the alumni of the institution are, what the arrangements by the institution for regular engagement with its alumni are, how vibrant their alumni network is: PM Modi
    11:21 AM, 29 Nov
    Narendra Modi emphasises on each institution harnessing the strengths and talents of their alumni. Alumni associations can play a key role, be it in donating latest infrastructure, providing scholarships and more.
    11:20 AM, 29 Nov
    It was Guru Nanak Dev ji who started the tradition of Langar and we saw how the Sikh community all over the world continued the tradition of feeding people during this period of Corona, served humanity, this tradition always keeps inspiring us
    11:20 AM, 29 Nov
    The restoration efforts of Lakhpat Gurudwara were honored with Award of Distinction by UNESCO Asia Pacific Heritage Award in 2004
    11:20 AM, 29 Nov
    My dear countrymen, tomorrow on the 30th of November, we shall celebrate the 551st Prakash Parv, birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji. The world over, the influence of Guru Nanak Dev ji is distinctly visible
    11:20 AM, 29 Nov
    Friends, do you know that there is a Gurudwara, Lakhpat Gurudwara Sahib, in Kutch. During the 2001 earthquake this Gurudwara too faced damage. It was the blessings of Guru Sahib that I was able to ensure its restoration
    11:20 AM, 29 Nov
    You might be thinking that when I am referring to Cherry Blossoms I am talking about Japan’s distinct identity but it’s not like that. These are pictures of #Shillong of our Meghalaya. These cherry blossoms have further enhanced the beauty of Meghalaya: PM Modi
    11:11 AM, 29 Nov
    Newly elected MP in New Zealand Dr. Gaurav Sharma took the Oath of office in one of the ancient languages of the world – Sanskrit. The dissemination of Indian culture on part of an Indian fills us with pride: PM Modi
    11:11 AM, 29 Nov
    I got an opportunity to know about the work of Jonas Masetti, also known as Vishwanath. Jonas teaches Vedanta & Geeta to people in Brazil. He runs an institution named Vishwavidya, situated in the hills of Petropolis, an hour’s distance from Rio De Janeiro: Prime Minister says
    11:10 AM, 29 Nov
    India’s culture and Shaastras, knowledge has always been centre of attraction for the entire world. Many people came to India to discover & study them & stayed back for ever, whereas some of them returned to their respective countries as carriers of this culture: PM Modi
    11:10 AM, 29 Nov
    Modi: In India too, many bird watching societies are active. You too should connect yourselves with this subject. Amid the hectic routine of my life, recently in Kevadia, I also got a memorable opportunity to spend time with birds
    11:09 AM, 29 Nov
    I have always been an ardent admirer of people who are fond of bird watching. With utmost patience, for hours together from morn to dusk, they can do bird watching, enjoying the scenic beauty of nature; they also keep passing on the knowledge gained to us, Modi says
    11:09 AM, 29 Nov
    November 12 marked the commencement of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr Salim Ali. Dr Salim has done illustrious work in the field of bird watching – the avian world. This has also attracted bird watchers of the world towards India: Modi
