YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 38,617 new COVID-19 cases and 474 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 17: With 38,617 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 89,12,908. With 474 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,30,993.

    Total active cases at 4,46,805 after a decrease of 6,596 in the last 24 hours.

    Total discharged cases at 83,35,110 with 44,739 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:19 AM, 18 Nov
    Delhi records 99 fatalities, 6.4k fresh Covid cases
    9:19 AM, 18 Nov
    South Australia is urging 4,000 people to self-isolate to contain a cluster of Covid-19 infections in the state capital Adelaide
    11:34 PM, 17 Nov
    Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.95 lakh, while 99 more fatalities pushed the toll to 7,812, authorities said.
    11:34 PM, 17 Nov
    Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,27,945 on Tuesday as 513 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Five more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,194, it said. Bihar's recovery count surged to 2,21,210 as 749 more people were cured of the disease, the bulletin said.
    11:34 PM, 17 Nov
    A day after Jharkhand announced the ban of religious congregations and ceremonies on the banks of water bodies for Chhath Puja, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Tuesday reversed the ban by allowing the celebrations at river banks if all Covid-19 protocols like social distancing and face coverings are followed.
    11:34 PM, 17 Nov
    Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,52,509 with the addition of 2,840 new cases on Tuesday, while recoveries outstripped fresh infections with 5,123 patients discharged from hospitals, said the state health department. With 68 more COVID-19 deaths, the state's fatality count rose to 46,102, the department said in a statement.
    11:33 PM, 17 Nov
    Congress favours total lockdown of markets, public transport in Delhi to check coronavirus spike
    11:33 PM, 17 Nov
    National Conference (NC) leaders and father-son duo Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah went into self-isolation on Tuesday after one of their secondary contacts tested positive for COVID-19.
    6:01 PM, 17 Nov
    Andhra Pradesh reports 1395 new COVID19 cases taking the total positive cases in the State to 8,56,159 There are 16,985 active cases and 8,32,284 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,890 as per the State Health Department
    6:01 PM, 17 Nov
    537 new ICU beds to be added at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital: VK Paul, NITI Aayog
    6:01 PM, 17 Nov
    The vaccine of Serum Institute is in the third phase. At least, five vaccines are under trial in the country of which two are in the third phase: VK Paul, NITI Aayog
    6:00 PM, 17 Nov
    House to house survey will be done in containment zones in Delhi. This will also be done in other vulnerable zones. Total 7000-8000 teams will be put on this: VK Paul, NITI Aayog on COVID19 situation in Delhi
    6:00 PM, 17 Nov
    3500 ICU beds are available in Delhi now. It will be increased to 6000 ICU beds in next few days: VK Paul NITI Aayog
    6:00 PM, 17 Nov
    Average daily test trajectory was increased after June in Delhi. Number of COVID19 cases declined in mid-August. Since October number of cases are at a record high. Fewer cases have been detected in the last 48 hours but we can't come to a conclusion now: Secy, Health Ministry
    5:59 PM, 17 Nov
    Manpower will be increased to inspect nearly 4,000 containment areas in Delhi following the government-induced Standard Operating Procedures: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry
    5:59 PM, 17 Nov
    As part of COVID19 appropriate behavior, people must ensure that if they are having any symptoms then they must get tested; Don't be hesitant to get tested: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry
    5:59 PM, 17 Nov
    Urgent actions taken by the Centre on COVID19 situation in Delhi- Increase in overall beds including ICU beds, double testing to 1-1.2 lakh per day, enforce quarantine of contacts, enforce containment zone SOPs among others: Health Ministry
    5:59 PM, 17 Nov
    In the last 45 days, the total number of COVID19 recovered cases has increased and the number of active cases has decreased: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry on recent COVID19 situation
    5:58 PM, 17 Nov
    BJP & Chhath Puja Samiti held a protest against Jharkhand govt's order to not permit Chhath Puja in water bodies due to COVID19.
    4:13 PM, 17 Nov
    The coronavirus situation in Germany is still very serious even though infection numbers are not rising so fast, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, after federal and state leaders postponed until November 25 a decision on further lockdown measures.
    3:45 PM, 17 Nov
    Traders' body CAIT on Tuesday said a proposal to impose lockdown in market areas in the national capital may prove to be "counterproductive" as lakhs of livelihoods are at stake and urged the Centre to consult traders before taking any such decision.
    3:45 PM, 17 Nov
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is sending a proposal to the Centre to give power to Delhi government to impose lockdown in market areas which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots.
    3:44 PM, 17 Nov
    MLAs and Ministers undergo COVID-19 test ahead of the Winter session of Odisha Assembly. The session will take place from November 20 to December 31
    3:44 PM, 17 Nov
    Singapore reported six imported cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with no locally transmitted case for the seventh consecutive day. The new infections increased Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases to 58,130, health officials said.
    12:49 PM, 17 Nov
    The trend of active Covid-19 cases in West Bengal decreasing continued on Monday as only 3,012 new infections were reported, while 4,376 people recovered from the disease.
    12:48 PM, 17 Nov
    Kerala has overtaken Uttar Pradesh to become the state with the fifth highest caseload in the country. At the current pace, even Delhi looks poised to overtake Uttar Pradesh soon.
    9:57 AM, 17 Nov
    With 449 new deaths, India's death toll mounts to 1,30,519. Total active cases at 4,53,401 after a decrease of 12,077 in the last 24 hours. Total recoveries rise to 82,90,371 with 40,791 new discharges in last 24 hours.
    9:26 AM, 17 Nov
    The head of the World Health Organization has said that a vaccine would not by itself stop the coronavirus pandemic.
    8:29 AM, 17 Nov
    Forty-eight new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Mizoram in the last 24 hours taking the total cases to 3,444, the state health department reported on Monday.
    8:06 AM, 17 Nov
    Higher educational institutions in Karnataka have geared up to resume regular classes following government directions to reopen degree, engineering and diploma colleges from Tuesday after being closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X