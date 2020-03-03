Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 38,617 new COVID-19 cases and 474 deaths in last 24 hours

Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines?

India

New Delhi, Nov 17: With 38,617 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 89,12,908. With 474 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,30,993.

Total active cases at 4,46,805 after a decrease of 6,596 in the last 24 hours.

Total discharged cases at 83,35,110 with 44,739 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Newest First Oldest First Delhi records 99 fatalities, 6.4k fresh Covid cases South Australia is urging 4,000 people to self-isolate to contain a cluster of Covid-19 infections in the state capital Adelaide Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.95 lakh, while 99 more fatalities pushed the toll to 7,812, authorities said. Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,27,945 on Tuesday as 513 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Five more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,194, it said. Bihar's recovery count surged to 2,21,210 as 749 more people were cured of the disease, the bulletin said. A day after Jharkhand announced the ban of religious congregations and ceremonies on the banks of water bodies for Chhath Puja, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Tuesday reversed the ban by allowing the celebrations at river banks if all Covid-19 protocols like social distancing and face coverings are followed. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,52,509 with the addition of 2,840 new cases on Tuesday, while recoveries outstripped fresh infections with 5,123 patients discharged from hospitals, said the state health department. With 68 more COVID-19 deaths, the state's fatality count rose to 46,102, the department said in a statement. Congress favours total lockdown of markets, public transport in Delhi to check coronavirus spike National Conference (NC) leaders and father-son duo Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah went into self-isolation on Tuesday after one of their secondary contacts tested positive for COVID-19. Andhra Pradesh reports 1395 new COVID19 cases taking the total positive cases in the State to 8,56,159 There are 16,985 active cases and 8,32,284 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,890 as per the State Health Department 537 new ICU beds to be added at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital: VK Paul, NITI Aayog The vaccine of Serum Institute is in the third phase. At least, five vaccines are under trial in the country of which two are in the third phase: VK Paul, NITI Aayog House to house survey will be done in containment zones in Delhi. This will also be done in other vulnerable zones. Total 7000-8000 teams will be put on this: VK Paul, NITI Aayog on COVID19 situation in Delhi 3500 ICU beds are available in Delhi now. It will be increased to 6000 ICU beds in next few days: VK Paul NITI Aayog Average daily test trajectory was increased after June in Delhi. Number of COVID19 cases declined in mid-August. Since October number of cases are at a record high. Fewer cases have been detected in the last 48 hours but we can't come to a conclusion now: Secy, Health Ministry Manpower will be increased to inspect nearly 4,000 containment areas in Delhi following the government-induced Standard Operating Procedures: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry As part of COVID19 appropriate behavior, people must ensure that if they are having any symptoms then they must get tested; Don't be hesitant to get tested: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry Urgent actions taken by the Centre on COVID19 situation in Delhi- Increase in overall beds including ICU beds, double testing to 1-1.2 lakh per day, enforce quarantine of contacts, enforce containment zone SOPs among others: Health Ministry In the last 45 days, the total number of COVID19 recovered cases has increased and the number of active cases has decreased: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry on recent COVID19 situation Ranchi: BJP & Chhath Puja Samiti held a protest against Jharkhand govt's order to not permit #ChhathPuja in water bodies due to #COVID19.



A protestor says, “People are angry with state govt's guidelines for Puja. Chhath Puja Samiti is holding a protest & BJP is supporting them" pic.twitter.com/KOfaM76LG3 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020 BJP & Chhath Puja Samiti held a protest against Jharkhand govt's order to not permit Chhath Puja in water bodies due to COVID19. The coronavirus situation in Germany is still very serious even though infection numbers are not rising so fast, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, after federal and state leaders postponed until November 25 a decision on further lockdown measures. Traders' body CAIT on Tuesday said a proposal to impose lockdown in market areas in the national capital may prove to be "counterproductive" as lakhs of livelihoods are at stake and urged the Centre to consult traders before taking any such decision. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is sending a proposal to the Centre to give power to Delhi government to impose lockdown in market areas which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots. MLAs and Ministers undergo COVID-19 test ahead of the Winter session of Odisha Assembly. The session will take place from November 20 to December 31 Singapore reported six imported cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with no locally transmitted case for the seventh consecutive day. The new infections increased Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases to 58,130, health officials said. The trend of active Covid-19 cases in West Bengal decreasing continued on Monday as only 3,012 new infections were reported, while 4,376 people recovered from the disease. Kerala has overtaken Uttar Pradesh to become the state with the fifth highest caseload in the country. At the current pace, even Delhi looks poised to overtake Uttar Pradesh soon. With 449 new deaths, India's death toll mounts to 1,30,519. Total active cases at 4,53,401 after a decrease of 12,077 in the last 24 hours. Total recoveries rise to 82,90,371 with 40,791 new discharges in last 24 hours. The head of the World Health Organization has said that a vaccine would not by itself stop the coronavirus pandemic. Forty-eight new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Mizoram in the last 24 hours taking the total cases to 3,444, the state health department reported on Monday. Higher educational institutions in Karnataka have geared up to resume regular classes following government directions to reopen degree, engineering and diploma colleges from Tuesday after being closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.