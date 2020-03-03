Coronavirus LIVE: 74% of the new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs, says MoH

Indian Railways all set to run 753 more suburban train services from Monday

Festivals, laxity in adhering to protocol behind surge in COVID cases in Delhi, says govt

New Delhi, Nov 03: With 38,310 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 82,67,623. With 490 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,23,097.

Total active cases are 5,41,405 after a decrease of 20,503 in the last 24 hours.

Total cured cases are 76,03,121 with 58,323 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Total 11,17,89,350 samples tested for COVID19 up to 2nd November. Of these, 10,46,247 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Total 11,17,89,350 samples tested for COVID19 up to 2nd November. Of these, 10,46,247 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) The lockdown was imposed in Aizawl municipal area on October 27 to break the chain of transmission Up until the 1st of November, 11,07,43,103 samples were tested and 8,55,800 sample tested on November 1, 2020: ICMR Rajasthan govt tables Bill to make wearing face mask mandatory Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally reaches 16,87,784 with 4,009 fresh cases; 104 new deaths take toll to 44,128: Health department Mumbai's Covid-19 tally rises to 2,59,114 with addition of 706 new cases; 30 fresh deaths take toll to 10,305: BMC On 30th October, 19 passengers on Air India’s Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan tested positive for Covid-19 at Wuhan Airport, China. The airline is aware of the incident. All passengers boarded the flight after thorough checks of their Covid negative certificate: Air India Official 3,957 new Covid-19 cases and 57 deaths reported in the West Bengal today. The total number of positive cases in the State now stands at 3,81,608 including 36,576 active cases, 3,38,075 discharged cases and 6,957 deaths: West Bengal government Delhi government announces resumption of inter-state bus services from November 3 by allowing 3 ISBTs in Delhi to operate at 50 per cent of their pre-Covid capacity Jharkhand reports 403 new Covid-19 cases and 512 recoveries today. Total number of cases now at 1,02,490 including 96,485 recoveries, 886 deaths and 5,119 active cases: State health department The lockdown in Aizawl was extended till November 9 on Monday to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases, an official said. 385 new COVID19 cases (134 from Jammu & 251 from Kashmir), 623 recoveries & 8 deaths reported from J&K today. Total positive cases now at 95,710, including 6,080 active cases, 81,140 recoveries & 1,490 deaths: J&K govt Rajasthan detects 1,748 new #COVID19 cases and 9 deaths today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 2,00,495 with 1,926 deaths, 1,82,680 recoveries/discharges and 15,889 active cases: State Health Department Kerala reported 4,138 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours. 7,198 patients recovered. The case fatality rate in the state is 0.34%: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Andhra Pradesh reports 1,916 new COVID19 cases taking total positive cases in the State to 8,27,882. There are 22,538 active cases and 7,98,625 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,719, as per State Health Department 32 men arrested for causing disturbance following yesterday's mahapanchayat called over murder of Ballabhgarh woman. Out of 32 men, 3 men tested positive for COVID19, they've been quarantined. The organisers & participants of mahapanchayat to be quarantined: ACP Faridabad,Haryana Uttarakhand: Schools reopen in Dehradun months after remaining shut due to #COVID19 pandemic.



A student says, "We're happy to be back at school but we're also afraid of the virus. We are trying our best to take all precautionary measures including the use of sanitizers & masks." pic.twitter.com/D5d5lZHmbs — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020 Uttarakhand: Schools reopen in Dehradun months after remaining shut due to #COVID19 pandemic. A student says, "We're happy to be back at school but we're also afraid of the virus. We are trying our best to take all precautionary measures including the use of sanitizers & masks." The strategy to contain spread of COVID-19 in Delhi, especially keeping in view the festival season and decreasing temperatures accompanied by rising pollution was discussed at length with representatives of MoHFW and the health experts who were present in the meeting: MHA The hospital bed situation was reported to be comfortable with 57% of the 15,789, dedicated beds being vacant. It was, however, highlighted both by Delhi Govt officials and Commissioner of Police, Delhi that there has been no let up in enforcement and awareness generation: MHA Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla as part of a regular process, reviewed the situation of COVID in Delhi. While new COVID cases & active cases are going up, Administration is focusing on testing, contact tracing & treatment: Ministry of Home Affairs Hospital bed situation reported to be comfortable with 57 per cent of 15,789 dedicated Covid-19 beds being vacant: MHA Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi hospitalised again, put on ventilator support More than 1.2 million people have died of coronavirus around the globe, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 0745 GMT on Monday. A total of 1,200,042 deaths had been recorded from 46,452,818 cases, with nearly one death in every five in the United States, the world's worst-hit country. The US has seen 230,996 deaths from 9,207,364 infections with Brazil registering 160,074 fatalities from 5,545,705 cases, India 122,607 deaths and 8,229,313 cases, Mexico 91,895 deaths and 929,392 cases and Britain 46,717 deaths from 1,034,914 cases. Active cases comprise only 6.83% of the total positive cases; recovery rate stands at 91.68%. 53,285 recoveries as against 45,321 new confirmed cases in last 24 hours: Ministry of health India continues to occupy the top global position as the country with the maximum number of recoveries. The total recoveries have crossed 75 lakhs today (7,544,798): Ministry of health Andhra Pradesh: Schools reopen in Krishna district, after months of #COVID19 induced lockdown.



Visuals of students undergoing thermal check & being provided free face maks before entering classrooms of a school in the district. pic.twitter.com/Szr68rITMd — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020 Andhra Pradesh: Schools reopen in Krishna district, after months of COVID19 induced lockdown. Visuals of students undergoing thermal check & being provided free face maks before entering classrooms of a school in the district. Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Governor Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal ji after testing positive for Covid-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for his good health: Naveen Patnaik, chief minister of Odisha Make in India breaks pre-COVID manufacturing records-Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala doubled its production and achieved the highest productivity of safer LHB coaches in Oct. It produced 5.88 coaches/day as against 3.08 coaches last yr in same period: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Telangana recorded 922 new COVID19 cases, 1,456 recoveries and 7 deaths on 1st November, taking total cases to 2,40,970 including 2,21,992 recoveries, 1,348 deaths and 17,630 active cases: State Health Department Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.