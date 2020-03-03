YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: 74% of the new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs, says MoH

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 03: With 38,310 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 82,67,623. With 490 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,23,097.

    Total active cases are 5,41,405 after a decrease of 20,503 in the last 24 hours.

    Total cured cases are 76,03,121 with 58,323 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:14 AM, 3 Nov
    Total 11,17,89,350 samples tested for COVID19 up to 2nd November. Of these, 10,46,247 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    10:12 AM, 3 Nov
    Total 11,17,89,350 samples tested for COVID19 up to 2nd November. Of these, 10,46,247 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    7:51 AM, 3 Nov
    The lockdown was imposed in Aizawl municipal area on October 27 to break the chain of transmission
    1:50 AM, 3 Nov
    Up until the 1st of November, 11,07,43,103 samples were tested and 8,55,800 sample tested on November 1, 2020: ICMR
    1:50 AM, 3 Nov
    Rajasthan govt tables Bill to make wearing face mask mandatory
    1:50 AM, 3 Nov
    Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally reaches 16,87,784 with 4,009 fresh cases; 104 new deaths take toll to 44,128: Health department
    1:49 AM, 3 Nov
    Mumbai's Covid-19 tally rises to 2,59,114 with addition of 706 new cases; 30 fresh deaths take toll to 10,305: BMC
    1:49 AM, 3 Nov
    On 30th October, 19 passengers on Air India’s Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan tested positive for Covid-19 at Wuhan Airport, China. The airline is aware of the incident. All passengers boarded the flight after thorough checks of their Covid negative certificate: Air India Official
    1:49 AM, 3 Nov
    3,957 new Covid-19 cases and 57 deaths reported in the West Bengal today. The total number of positive cases in the State now stands at 3,81,608 including 36,576 active cases, 3,38,075 discharged cases and 6,957 deaths: West Bengal government
    1:49 AM, 3 Nov
    Delhi government announces resumption of inter-state bus services from November 3 by allowing 3 ISBTs in Delhi to operate at 50 per cent of their pre-Covid capacity
    1:49 AM, 3 Nov
    Jharkhand reports 403 new Covid-19 cases and 512 recoveries today. Total number of cases now at 1,02,490 including 96,485 recoveries, 886 deaths and 5,119 active cases: State health department
    1:49 AM, 3 Nov
    The lockdown in Aizawl was extended till November 9 on Monday to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases, an official said.
    6:39 PM, 2 Nov
    385 new COVID19 cases (134 from Jammu & 251 from Kashmir), 623 recoveries & 8 deaths reported from J&K today. Total positive cases now at 95,710, including 6,080 active cases, 81,140 recoveries & 1,490 deaths: J&K govt
    6:38 PM, 2 Nov
    Rajasthan detects 1,748 new #COVID19 cases and 9 deaths today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 2,00,495 with 1,926 deaths, 1,82,680 recoveries/discharges and 15,889 active cases: State Health Department
    6:37 PM, 2 Nov
    Kerala reported 4,138 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours. 7,198 patients recovered. The case fatality rate in the state is 0.34%: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    6:37 PM, 2 Nov
    Andhra Pradesh reports 1,916 new COVID19 cases taking total positive cases in the State to 8,27,882. There are 22,538 active cases and 7,98,625 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,719, as per State Health Department
    6:37 PM, 2 Nov
    32 men arrested for causing disturbance following yesterday's mahapanchayat called over murder of Ballabhgarh woman. Out of 32 men, 3 men tested positive for COVID19, they've been quarantined. The organisers & participants of mahapanchayat to be quarantined: ACP Faridabad,Haryana
    6:36 PM, 2 Nov
    Uttarakhand: Schools reopen in Dehradun months after remaining shut due to #COVID19 pandemic. A student says, "We're happy to be back at school but we're also afraid of the virus. We are trying our best to take all precautionary measures including the use of sanitizers & masks."
    6:36 PM, 2 Nov
    The strategy to contain spread of COVID-19 in Delhi, especially keeping in view the festival season and decreasing temperatures accompanied by rising pollution was discussed at length with representatives of MoHFW and the health experts who were present in the meeting: MHA
    6:36 PM, 2 Nov
    The hospital bed situation was reported to be comfortable with 57% of the 15,789, dedicated beds being vacant. It was, however, highlighted both by Delhi Govt officials and Commissioner of Police, Delhi that there has been no let up in enforcement and awareness generation: MHA
    6:35 PM, 2 Nov
    Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla as part of a regular process, reviewed the situation of COVID in Delhi. While new COVID cases & active cases are going up, Administration is focusing on testing, contact tracing & treatment: Ministry of Home Affairs
    5:09 PM, 2 Nov
    Hospital bed situation reported to be comfortable with 57 per cent of 15,789 dedicated Covid-19 beds being vacant: MHA
    5:01 PM, 2 Nov
    Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi hospitalised again, put on ventilator support
    3:25 PM, 2 Nov
    More than 1.2 million people have died of coronavirus around the globe, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 0745 GMT on Monday. A total of 1,200,042 deaths had been recorded from 46,452,818 cases, with nearly one death in every five in the United States, the world's worst-hit country. The US has seen 230,996 deaths from 9,207,364 infections with Brazil registering 160,074 fatalities from 5,545,705 cases, India 122,607 deaths and 8,229,313 cases, Mexico 91,895 deaths and 929,392 cases and Britain 46,717 deaths from 1,034,914 cases.
    2:37 PM, 2 Nov
    Active cases comprise only 6.83% of the total positive cases; recovery rate stands at 91.68%. 53,285 recoveries as against 45,321 new confirmed cases in last 24 hours: Ministry of health
    2:37 PM, 2 Nov
    India continues to occupy the top global position as the country with the maximum number of recoveries. The total recoveries have crossed 75 lakhs today (7,544,798): Ministry of health
    1:22 PM, 2 Nov
    Andhra Pradesh: Schools reopen in Krishna district, after months of COVID19 induced lockdown. Visuals of students undergoing thermal check & being provided free face maks before entering classrooms of a school in the district.
    11:35 AM, 2 Nov
    Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Governor Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal ji after testing positive for Covid-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for his good health: Naveen Patnaik, chief minister of Odisha
    11:24 AM, 2 Nov
    Make in India breaks pre-COVID manufacturing records-Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala doubled its production and achieved the highest productivity of safer LHB coaches in Oct. It produced 5.88 coaches/day as against 3.08 coaches last yr in same period: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
    11:07 AM, 2 Nov
    Telangana recorded 922 new COVID19 cases, 1,456 recoveries and 7 deaths on 1st November, taking total cases to 2,40,970 including 2,21,992 recoveries, 1,348 deaths and 17,630 active cases: State Health Department
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X