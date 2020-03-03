Coronavirus LIVE: 74% of the new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs, says MoH
New Delhi, Nov 03: With 38,310 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 82,67,623. With 490 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,23,097.
Total active cases are 5,41,405 after a decrease of 20,503 in the last 24 hours.
Total cured cases are 76,03,121 with 58,323 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
Uttarakhand: Schools reopen in Dehradun months after remaining shut due to #COVID19 pandemic.— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020
A student says, "We're happy to be back at school but we're also afraid of the virus. We are trying our best to take all precautionary measures including the use of sanitizers & masks." pic.twitter.com/D5d5lZHmbs
Andhra Pradesh: Schools reopen in Krishna district, after months of #COVID19 induced lockdown.— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020
Visuals of students undergoing thermal check & being provided free face maks before entering classrooms of a school in the district. pic.twitter.com/Szr68rITMd