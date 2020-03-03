Coronavirus LIVE: Kejriwal seeks PM’s help to stop stubble burning

‘Coronavirus’ was one of the most frequently used nouns in English by April: Oxford Languages

PM Modi to discuss COVID situation with CMs of 8 States today: What to expect?

Delhi saw COVID peak on Nov 10, cases decreasing now: Kejriwal to PM Modi

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Nov 24: During the meeting of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the Chief Ministers, the discussion that would top the agenda will be the COVID-19 vaccine.

An expert group on vaccine administration is preparing a database for the first priority group.

India is likely to get the first batch of anti-COVID-19 shots in late January and early February.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Supreme Court seeks response from the Centre on hearing a lawyer's plea seeking direction to cap the RT-PCR COVID19 test price at Rs 400 across the country, instead of varying rates. Kejriwal seeks PM’s intervention to get rid of stubble burning in adjourning states Amid a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered for an immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for the new ICU beds being added in the national capital this week, an official said on Tuesday. He said the move will allow immediate operationalisation of the new ICU beds. Puducherry registered 52 fresh cases of coronavirus taking the aggregate to 36,769, while no death due to the infection was reported for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday. The new cases were detected at the end of examination of 4,236 samples. Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that 39 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours ending 10 am today. The meeting of the PM with the chief ministers comes at a time when India's coronavirus tally crossed the 91 lakh-mark with 37,975 fresh COVID-19 infections reported on Tuesday. Odisha reported 642 new COVID19 infections on November 23, taking total positive cases to 3,15,271, out of which 6,821 are active cases. 3,06,726 people have recovered while 1,671 deaths have been recorded: State Health Department. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sought PM’s intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning from adjoining states especially in view of recent bio decomposer. CM sought reservation of additional 1000 ICU beds in central govt hospitals till third wave lasts: CMO Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal informed PM Modi that Delhi saw a peak of 8,600 COVID19 cases on 10 November in the third peak. Since then cases and positivity rate are steadily decreasing. The high severity of third wave is due to many factors including pollution: Chief Minister's Office India is likely to get the first batch of anti-COVID-19 shots in late January and early February. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is attending the meeting with PM Narendra Modi & other chief ministers over COVID19 situation. Home Minister Amit Shah also participating. Considering the COVID19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh government has decided to extend the parole granted to 4,000 prisoners by another 60 days: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra According to reports, the leaders who would attend the meeting include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to meet with Chief Ministers and other representatives of 8 states and union territories via video conferencing today to review the COVID-19 situation and discuss the vaccine distribution strategy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to meet with Chief Ministers and other representatives of 8 states and union territories via video conferencing today to review the COVID-19 situation and discuss the vaccine distribution strategy. Calling it their attempt to develop “vaccine tourism”, a Mumbai-based travel company has offered to fly those who want to get a dose to the US for a four-day stay for a cost of Rs 1.75 lakh. “Be among the first to get Corona vaccine,” said the teaser message, which has been doing the rounds on WhtasApp this week. “As soon as the Pfizer vaccine is officially published to sell in America (tentative date December 11), we are ready to get done for a select few VVIP clients,” it says. Moscow has registered 76 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's deaths to 8,455, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Monday. The analysis was based on the data from the Union Health Ministry which gave the total number of deaths recorded in the country and all states and UTs due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. At least five persons died due to COVID-19 every hour on an average in Delhi in the last 24 hours, accounting for the largest chunk of such fatalities across the country, which recorded an average of 21 deaths in this period. Delhi reported 4,454 new COVID19 cases, 7,216 recoveries, and 121 deaths in the last 24 hours. With 454 new cases reported today, the state's COVID19 case tally rises to 34,781 including 6,680 active cases, 27,518 recovered cases and 550 deaths: Health Department, Himachal Pradesh Chandigarh today reported 98 new COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 16,769, says Health Department, UT-Chandigarh. A total of 15,389 patients recovered from the infection till date, death toll at 263. Active cases stand at 1,117. Chandigarh today reported 98 new COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 16,769, says Health Department, UT-Chandigarh. A total of 15,389 patients recovered from the infection till date, death toll at 263. Active cases stand at 1,117. Maharashtra reported 4,153 new COVID19 cases, 3,729 recoveries & 30 deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 17,84,361 till date. There are 81,902 active cases in the state and 16,54,793 patients have recovered so far. The death toll is at 46,653. Uttar Pradesh reports 2,067 new COVID19 cases, 2,060 discharges & 23 deaths in the last 24 hours. Rajasthan reported 3,232 new COVID19 cases, 18 deaths and 2,288 recoveries/discharges today, as per State Health Department Total cases in the state rise to 2,47,168 including 2181 deaths and 2,20,871 recoveries/discharges. Active cases stand at 24,116. Manipur reported 250 new COVID19 cases, 356 recovered cases & 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stands at 23,650, including 20,374 discharged cases, 3038 active cases & 238 deaths till date. Recovery rate is 86.14 % 1,487 new COVID19 cases, 1,234 discharges/recoveries, and 17 deaths reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. 1,487 new COVID19 cases, 1,234 discharges/recoveries, and 17 deaths reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. Karnataka reports 1,509 new COVID19 cases, 1,645 discharges and 24 deaths today Total cases in the state rise to 8,74,555, including 8,38,150 discharges and 11,678 deaths. Active cases stand at 24,708. Karnataka reports 1,509 new COVID19 cases, 1,645 discharges and 24 deaths today Total cases in the state rise to 8,74,555, including 8,38,150 discharges and 11,678 deaths. Active cases stand at 24,708. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.