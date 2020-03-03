Coronavirus LIVE: Kejriwal seeks PM’s help to stop stubble burning

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 24: During the meeting of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the Chief Ministers, the discussion that would top the agenda will be the COVID-19 vaccine.

    An expert group on vaccine administration is preparing a database for the first priority group.

    India is likely to get the first batch of anti-COVID-19 shots in late January and early February.

    Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi, HM Amit Shah hold virtual meeting with 8 CMs over COVID situation

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    1:12 PM, 24 Nov
    Supreme Court seeks response from the Centre on hearing a lawyer's plea seeking direction to cap the RT-PCR COVID19 test price at Rs 400 across the country, instead of varying rates.
    12:50 PM, 24 Nov
    Kejriwal seeks PM’s intervention to get rid of stubble burning in adjourning states
    12:30 PM, 24 Nov
    Amid a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered for an immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for the new ICU beds being added in the national capital this week, an official said on Tuesday. He said the move will allow immediate operationalisation of the new ICU beds.
    12:08 PM, 24 Nov
    Puducherry registered 52 fresh cases of coronavirus taking the aggregate to 36,769, while no death due to the infection was reported for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday. The new cases were detected at the end of examination of 4,236 samples. Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that 39 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours ending 10 am today.
    11:56 AM, 24 Nov
    The meeting of the PM with the chief ministers comes at a time when India's coronavirus tally crossed the 91 lakh-mark with 37,975 fresh COVID-19 infections reported on Tuesday.
    11:50 AM, 24 Nov
    Odisha reported 642 new COVID19 infections on November 23, taking total positive cases to 3,15,271, out of which 6,821 are active cases. 3,06,726 people have recovered while 1,671 deaths have been recorded: State Health Department.
    11:31 AM, 24 Nov
    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sought PM’s intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning from adjoining states especially in view of recent bio decomposer. CM sought reservation of additional 1000 ICU beds in central govt hospitals till third wave lasts: CMO
    11:31 AM, 24 Nov
    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal informed PM Modi that Delhi saw a peak of 8,600 COVID19 cases on 10 November in the third peak. Since then cases and positivity rate are steadily decreasing. The high severity of third wave is due to many factors including pollution: Chief Minister's Office
    11:17 AM, 24 Nov
    11:17 AM, 24 Nov
    11:07 AM, 24 Nov
    Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is attending the meeting with PM Narendra Modi & other chief ministers over COVID19 situation. Home Minister Amit Shah also participating.
    10:58 AM, 24 Nov
    Considering the COVID19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh government has decided to extend the parole granted to 4,000 prisoners by another 60 days: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra
    10:21 AM, 24 Nov
    According to reports, the leaders who would attend the meeting include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others.
    10:21 AM, 24 Nov
    10:21 AM, 24 Nov

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to meet with Chief Ministers and other representatives of 8 states and union territories via video conferencing today to review the COVID-19 situation and discuss the vaccine distribution strategy.
    10:20 AM, 24 Nov
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to meet with Chief Ministers and other representatives of 8 states and union territories via video conferencing today to review the COVID-19 situation and discuss the vaccine distribution strategy.
    8:43 AM, 24 Nov
    Calling it their attempt to develop “vaccine tourism”, a Mumbai-based travel company has offered to fly those who want to get a dose to the US for a four-day stay for a cost of Rs 1.75 lakh. “Be among the first to get Corona vaccine,” said the teaser message, which has been doing the rounds on WhtasApp this week. “As soon as the Pfizer vaccine is officially published to sell in America (tentative date December 11), we are ready to get done for a select few VVIP clients,” it says.
    8:29 AM, 24 Nov
    Moscow has registered 76 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's deaths to 8,455, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Monday.
    10:15 PM, 23 Nov
    The analysis was based on the data from the Union Health Ministry which gave the total number of deaths recorded in the country and all states and UTs due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
    10:15 PM, 23 Nov
    At least five persons died due to COVID-19 every hour on an average in Delhi in the last 24 hours, accounting for the largest chunk of such fatalities across the country, which recorded an average of 21 deaths in this period.
    10:15 PM, 23 Nov
    Delhi reported 4,454 new COVID19 cases, 7,216 recoveries, and 121 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    10:14 PM, 23 Nov
    With 454 new cases reported today, the state's COVID19 case tally rises to 34,781 including 6,680 active cases, 27,518 recovered cases and 550 deaths: Health Department, Himachal Pradesh
    8:16 PM, 23 Nov
    8:16 PM, 23 Nov

Chandigarh today reported 98 new COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 16,769, says Health Department, UT-Chandigarh. A total of 15,389 patients recovered from the infection till date, death toll at 263. Active cases stand at 1,117.
    8:15 PM, 23 Nov
    Chandigarh today reported 98 new COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 16,769, says Health Department, UT-Chandigarh. A total of 15,389 patients recovered from the infection till date, death toll at 263. Active cases stand at 1,117.
    8:14 PM, 23 Nov
    Maharashtra reported 4,153 new COVID19 cases, 3,729 recoveries & 30 deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 17,84,361 till date. There are 81,902 active cases in the state and 16,54,793 patients have recovered so far. The death toll is at 46,653.
    8:12 PM, 23 Nov
    Uttar Pradesh reports 2,067 new COVID19 cases, 2,060 discharges & 23 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    8:11 PM, 23 Nov
    Rajasthan reported 3,232 new COVID19 cases, 18 deaths and 2,288 recoveries/discharges today, as per State Health Department Total cases in the state rise to 2,47,168 including 2181 deaths and 2,20,871 recoveries/discharges. Active cases stand at 24,116.
    8:10 PM, 23 Nov
    Manipur reported 250 new COVID19 cases, 356 recovered cases & 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stands at 23,650, including 20,374 discharged cases, 3038 active cases & 238 deaths till date. Recovery rate is 86.14 %
    8:08 PM, 23 Nov
    8:08 PM, 23 Nov

1,487 new COVID19 cases, 1,234 discharges/recoveries, and 17 deaths reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours.
    8:07 PM, 23 Nov
    1,487 new COVID19 cases, 1,234 discharges/recoveries, and 17 deaths reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours.
    8:06 PM, 23 Nov
    8:06 PM, 23 Nov

Karnataka reports 1,509 new COVID19 cases, 1,645 discharges and 24 deaths today Total cases in the state rise to 8,74,555, including 8,38,150 discharges and 11,678 deaths. Active cases stand at 24,708.
    8:06 PM, 23 Nov
    Karnataka reports 1,509 new COVID19 cases, 1,645 discharges and 24 deaths today Total cases in the state rise to 8,74,555, including 8,38,150 discharges and 11,678 deaths. Active cases stand at 24,708.
    Settings X