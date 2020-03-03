Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 37,724 new COVID-19 cases and 648 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, July 22: Spike of 37,724 cases and 648 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 11,92,915 including 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First 1,078 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total confirmed cases in the state to 19,835. This includes 6,387 active cases and 13,309 recoveries. 226 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state today till 10.30 am. Total confirmed cases now stand at 31,599, including 8,129 active cases, 22,889 recoveries and 581 deaths. Moderna, which is receiving 3 million from the U.S. government, told lawmakers it would not sell its vaccine at cost. Pfizer has said it would also profit, but has so far taken no government money. Delhi recorded 1,349 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.25 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,690, authorities said. The death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,690 and the total number of cases mounted to 1.25 lakh. With 3,27,031 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 12,276 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 1,82,217 patients have recovered. With 1,80,643 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu remains severely impacted. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 2,626 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 1,26,670 patients have recovered. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 63.1 percent. US President Donald Trump said that the United States is leading the world in terms of COVID-19 testing and India is at the second position. Trump made these remarks while giving an update on his administration's handling of the coronavirus crisis. Replying to a question, Trump said the US is “leading the world" in terms of COVID-19 testing. "We're going to be over 50 million tests," he said, adding that "second country is India with 12 million (tests)...," Trump said. Scientists have known for many months that the novel coronavirus can become suspended in microdroplets expelled by patients when they talk and breathe, but so far there was no proof that these tiny particles are infectious. However, a new study by scientists at the University of Nebraska that was uploaded to a medical preprint site this week has revealed for the first time that SARS-CoV-2 taken from microdroplets, defined as under five microns, can duplicate in lab conditions, news agency AFP reported. Karnataka: People head out in Dharwad following the upliftment of lockdown in the state from today, by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am and Sunday curfew will stay in place. pic.twitter.com/FeoUn9NbiY — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020 Karnataka: People head out in Dharwad following the upliftment of lockdown in the state from today, by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am and Sunday curfew will stay in place. Total number of samples tested up to 21st July is 1,47,24, 546 including 3,43,243 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) The United States on Tuesday reported 68,524 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University said in its real-time tally. The country, which is reeling hard under the onslaught of the pandemic, has now registered a total of 3,891,893 infections, the Baltimore-based university said on Wednesday. ◕ Residents of Australia's second-most populous city Melbourne have been directed to wear masks when leaving home from Wednesday. This development comes even as tighter border restrictions were imposed with neighbouring New South Wales state to check the spread of coronavirus. Additionally, cross-border travel between Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) will now only be allowed for work, education or medical care, after the border was closed earlier in July for the first time in 100 years, Reuters reported. Two Chinese hackers working with the Ministry of State Security charged with global computer intrusion campaign targeting intellectual property and confidential business information, including COVID19 research: US Department of Justice Telangana: Fruit sellers in Hyderabad say their businesses have been adversely affected due to #COVID19. A fruit seller says, "We are not making even half of what we used to do in terms of money. Our fruits are getting rotten as demand is low." (21.07.20) pic.twitter.com/8lX8XQBdKZ — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020 Telangana: Fruit sellers in Hyderabad say their businesses have been adversely affected due to COVID19. A fruit seller says, "We are not making even half of what we used to do in terms of money. Our fruits are getting rotten as demand is low." Coronavirus death toll in Mexico passes 40,000: AFP news agency The death toll this month also topped 11,000, accounting for nearly 40% of all fatalities since the pandemic’s outbreak in India. 1,680 COVID-19 cases reported in Assam on 21st July, including 570 cases from Guwahati. The total number of cases in the state stands at 26,772, including 18,033 discharged, 8,672 active cases and 64 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, state health minister Nepal ends nationwide lockdown imposed since 24th March, a govt spokesperson says Schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen from September 5, says state education minister Adimulapu Suresh India and Spain on Tuesday agreed to strengthen bilateral economic relations for post-COVID recovery and exchanged views on key global issues including counter-terrorism and multilateral cooperation at international fora. Important quarantine guidelines for Delhi Airport passengers: Amid transit pax, symptomatic ones will be isolated & sent to containment zone next to terminal building escorted by respective airline officials. They'll be sent to Hospital/Medical centres for COVID checks/treatment. Important quarantine guidelines for Delhi Airport passengers: Transit pax having further flights can go via Domestic flight transfer area or move up to departures check-in level, while re-entering they'll have to go through mandatory temperature check at departures entry gate. Important quarantine guidelines for Delhi Airport passengers: Upon arrival at the Airport, all domestic passengers have to undergo mandatory thermal screening. Only asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to exit the airport and shall home quarantine themselves for 7 days. Important quarantine guidelines for Delhi Airport passengers: Those arriving by international flight at the airport, you will also be required to undergo a secondary screening at Delhi Govt post after which you will be allowed to proceed to the approved quarantine location. Important quarantine guidelines for Delhi Airport passengers: Those arriving by international flight at the airport, in case you're planning to stay on in Delhi-NCR, you'll have to undergo mandatory health screening which includes a primary screening by Airport Health Officials. Important quarantine guidelines for Delhi Airport passengers: Passengers arriving by international flight at the Airport must undergo 7 days institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days of home quarantine. Hospital management did what was prescribed under ICMR guidelines & patient was immediately admitted and was given the required treatment. So this is not true that there was some carelessness by the hospital. Allegations on Hospital and Municipal authorities are unfortunate: BMC He was bleeding from mouth&was immediately given primary aid. Symptoms of pneumonia were seen. Symptoms of pneumonia & COVID are similar, cause of death was registered as pneumonia&suspected COVID. As per ICMR protocol his body was handed over to Police but family got agitated: BMC Mumbai: Relatives of a patient, who died at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted for treatment, create ruckus at the hospital. His family alleges that he was administered an injection after which he died. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.