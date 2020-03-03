YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 37,724 new COVID-19 cases and 648 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 22: Spike of 37,724 cases and 648 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

    Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 11,92,915 including 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    11:59 AM, 22 Jul
    1,078 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total confirmed cases in the state to 19,835. This includes 6,387 active cases and 13,309 recoveries.
    11:57 AM, 22 Jul
    226 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state today till 10.30 am. Total confirmed cases now stand at 31,599, including 8,129 active cases, 22,889 recoveries and 581 deaths.
    11:53 AM, 22 Jul
    Moderna, which is receiving 3 million from the U.S. government, told lawmakers it would not sell its vaccine at cost. Pfizer has said it would also profit, but has so far taken no government money.
    11:26 AM, 22 Jul
    Delhi recorded 1,349 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.25 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,690, authorities said. The death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,690 and the total number of cases mounted to 1.25 lakh.
    11:12 AM, 22 Jul
    With 3,27,031 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 12,276 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 1,82,217 patients have recovered.
    11:01 AM, 22 Jul
    With 1,80,643 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu remains severely impacted. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 2,626 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 1,26,670 patients have recovered.
    10:40 AM, 22 Jul
    India’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 63.1 percent.
    10:22 AM, 22 Jul
    US President Donald Trump said that the United States is leading the world in terms of COVID-19 testing and India is at the second position. Trump made these remarks while giving an update on his administration's handling of the coronavirus crisis. Replying to a question, Trump said the US is “leading the world" in terms of COVID-19 testing. "We're going to be over 50 million tests," he said, adding that "second country is India with 12 million (tests)...," Trump said.
    10:08 AM, 22 Jul
    Scientists have known for many months that the novel coronavirus can become suspended in microdroplets expelled by patients when they talk and breathe, but so far there was no proof that these tiny particles are infectious. However, a new study by scientists at the University of Nebraska that was uploaded to a medical preprint site this week has revealed for the first time that SARS-CoV-2 taken from microdroplets, defined as under five microns, can duplicate in lab conditions, news agency AFP reported.
    9:57 AM, 22 Jul
    Karnataka: People head out in Dharwad following the upliftment of lockdown in the state from today, by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am and Sunday curfew will stay in place.
    9:38 AM, 22 Jul
    Total number of samples tested up to 21st July is 1,47,24, 546 including 3,43,243 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:35 AM, 22 Jul
    The United States on Tuesday reported 68,524 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University said in its real-time tally. The country, which is reeling hard under the onslaught of the pandemic, has now registered a total of 3,891,893 infections, the Baltimore-based university said on Wednesday.
    9:17 AM, 22 Jul
    ◕ Residents of Australia's second-most populous city Melbourne have been directed to wear masks when leaving home from Wednesday. This development comes even as tighter border restrictions were imposed with neighbouring New South Wales state to check the spread of coronavirus. Additionally, cross-border travel between Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) will now only be allowed for work, education or medical care, after the border was closed earlier in July for the first time in 100 years, Reuters reported.
    9:09 AM, 22 Jul
    Two Chinese hackers working with the Ministry of State Security charged with global computer intrusion campaign targeting intellectual property and confidential business information, including COVID19 research: US Department of Justice
    8:59 AM, 22 Jul
    Telangana: Fruit sellers in Hyderabad say their businesses have been adversely affected due to COVID19. A fruit seller says, "We are not making even half of what we used to do in terms of money. Our fruits are getting rotten as demand is low."
    8:46 AM, 22 Jul
    Coronavirus death toll in Mexico passes 40,000: AFP news agency
    8:29 AM, 22 Jul
    The death toll this month also topped 11,000, accounting for nearly 40% of all fatalities since the pandemic’s outbreak in India.
    8:11 AM, 22 Jul
    1,680 COVID-19 cases reported in Assam on 21st July, including 570 cases from Guwahati. The total number of cases in the state stands at 26,772, including 18,033 discharged, 8,672 active cases and 64 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, state health minister
    12:03 AM, 22 Jul
    Nepal ends nationwide lockdown imposed since 24th March, a govt spokesperson says
    12:03 AM, 22 Jul
    Schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen from September 5, says state education minister Adimulapu Suresh
    11:59 PM, 21 Jul
    India and Spain on Tuesday agreed to strengthen bilateral economic relations for post-COVID recovery and exchanged views on key global issues including counter-terrorism and multilateral cooperation at international fora.
    11:08 PM, 21 Jul
    Important quarantine guidelines for Delhi Airport passengers: Amid transit pax, symptomatic ones will be isolated & sent to containment zone next to terminal building escorted by respective airline officials. They'll be sent to Hospital/Medical centres for COVID checks/treatment.
    11:08 PM, 21 Jul
    Important quarantine guidelines for Delhi Airport passengers: Transit pax having further flights can go via Domestic flight transfer area or move up to departures check-in level, while re-entering they'll have to go through mandatory temperature check at departures entry gate.
    11:07 PM, 21 Jul
    Important quarantine guidelines for Delhi Airport passengers: Upon arrival at the Airport, all domestic passengers have to undergo mandatory thermal screening. Only asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to exit the airport and shall home quarantine themselves for 7 days.
    11:07 PM, 21 Jul
    Important quarantine guidelines for Delhi Airport passengers: Those arriving by international flight at the airport, you will also be required to undergo a secondary screening at Delhi Govt post after which you will be allowed to proceed to the approved quarantine location.
    11:07 PM, 21 Jul
    Important quarantine guidelines for Delhi Airport passengers: Those arriving by international flight at the airport, in case you're planning to stay on in Delhi-NCR, you'll have to undergo mandatory health screening which includes a primary screening by Airport Health Officials.
    11:07 PM, 21 Jul
    Important quarantine guidelines for Delhi Airport passengers: Passengers arriving by international flight at the Airport must undergo 7 days institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days of home quarantine.
    10:38 PM, 21 Jul
    Hospital management did what was prescribed under ICMR guidelines & patient was immediately admitted and was given the required treatment. So this is not true that there was some carelessness by the hospital. Allegations on Hospital and Municipal authorities are unfortunate: BMC
    10:38 PM, 21 Jul
    He was bleeding from mouth&was immediately given primary aid. Symptoms of pneumonia were seen. Symptoms of pneumonia & COVID are similar, cause of death was registered as pneumonia&suspected COVID. As per ICMR protocol his body was handed over to Police but family got agitated: BMC
    10:38 PM, 21 Jul
    Mumbai: Relatives of a patient, who died at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted for treatment, create ruckus at the hospital. His family alleges that he was administered an injection after which he died.
