Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 37,148 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 21: Spike of 37,148 cases and 587 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 11,55,191 including 4,02,529 active cases, 7,24,578 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,084 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Newest First Oldest First The United States on Monday reported over 60,000 new cases of coronavirus cases for the seventh consecutive day, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally. With another 488 deaths and 61,288 cases registered in 24 hours, the country has a total of 140,922 deaths and 3.82 million cases, the Baltimore-based university was quoted as saying by AFP. We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020 any people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance," Trump wrote. "There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favourite President” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize of South Africa urged citizens to help the government in the fight against the novel coronavirus as death toll in the country surged past 5,000. #IndiaFightsCorona



Let’s be responsible and quit spitting in public places as it can increase the risk of spread of COVID-19.



#ThuknaVarjitSwasthyaArjit #TogetherAgainstCovid19 pic.twitter.com/df7eM7Xu5w — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) July 21, 2020 Let’s be responsible and quit spitting in public places as it can increase the risk of spread of COVID-19. 1,43,81,303 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 20th July. Of these 3,33,395 were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Scaled-down hajj pilgrimage to start from July 29 amid Covid-19 pandemic: AFP news agency COVID19 death toll in Brazil crosses the 80,000 mark: AFP news agency As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city alone reported 1452 new cases while the same was 3648 in Karnataka on Monday. Australia's Victoria state reports 374 new cases of coronavirus Ryan's comments came as scientists at Oxford University, in a paper published in The Lancet, said their experimental vaccine had been shown to trigger a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. “We now need to move into larger-scale real-world trials,” Dr. Michael Ryan told reporters at a news conference in Geneva. “But it is good to see more data and more products moving into this very important phase of vaccine discovery.” The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization is hailing “good news” in results shown by two COVID-19 vaccine candidates in early trials, but warns “there’s a long way to go.” Recruitment & screening of volunteers on. We'll start first phase of human clinical trial of COVID19 vaccine from Wednesday, after that volunteers will be in contact with us for 2-3 months. 30-35 candidates to be in first phase: Prof G Sahoo, Dean, IMS and SUM Hospital,Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the commencement of the human clinical trial of COVID19 vaccine, Preventive and Therapeutic Clinical Trial Unit was inaugurated at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital today. 2601 COVID19 positive cases and 44 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in Pune district. The total number of COVID19 positive cases in the district is 54,013, death toll 1387: Pune Health Department, Maharashtra 178 new COVID19 positive cases and 4 deaths have been reported in Jharkhand till 10 PM today. Total number of cases stand at 5777 including 2889 active cases and 53 deaths: State Health Department Telangana: Afsar Khan, a 63-year-old, resident of Karwan in Hyderabad who had recovered from COVID19, underwent a triple bypass surgery on July 16 at a private hospital in the city. The operation was successful & he was discharged today. Human trials of Covaxin, an indigenously developed vaccine for COVID19 has begun at Redkar Hospital in Goa. This is a testimony of India's immense potential in healthcare innovation: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Telangana: Hyderabad City Police has arrested a man for posing as a COVID-19 recovered patient and cheating people in the guise of donating plasma and supplying antiviral medicine. West Bengal recorded 2,282 new COVID19 positive cases and 35 deaths today. Total number of cases rise to 44,769 including 17,204 active cases, 26,418 discharged cases and 1,147 deaths: State Health Department 751 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today, 240 from Jammu division and 511 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases stand at 14650. Death toll rises to 254 after 10 deaths were reported today: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir 710 new COVID19 positive cases and 17 deaths have been reported in Madhya Pradesh today. Total number of cases rise to 23310 including 6888 active cases and 738 deaths: State Health Department 956 new COVID19 positive cases and 9 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 8:30 PM today. Total number of cases rise to 30390 including 7627 active cases and 568 deaths: State Health Department Karnataka reported 3,648 COVID-19 cases & 72 deaths today, taking active cases to 42,216 & death toll to 1,403. Bengaluru recorded the highest number of cases & deaths today at 1,452 & 31, respectively: State Health Department Today 1043 new COVID19 positive cases, 965 discharges and 41 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases rise to 1,02,267 including 23865 active cases, 72,650 discharged patients and 5752 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Number of COVID-19 cases reaches 4,642 in Uttarakhand, with the state reporting 127 cases today. Active cases and deaths stand at 1,338 and 55 respectively: State Health Department Uttar Pradesh reported 1,924 COVID-19 cases & 46 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 19,137 & death toll to 1,192. A total of 30,831 patients have been discharged so far. Highest 130 cases were reported in Kanpur where 1,114 cases are active: Health Department Telangana recorded 1,198 new COVID19 positive cases and 7 deaths today. Total number of cases rise to 46,274 including 11,530 active cases and 422 deaths: Government of Telangana 694 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases to 26858: State Health Department 176 deaths and 8240 new cases of COVID19 reported in the state today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 3,18,695 including 1,75,029 recovered cases and 1,31,334 active cases: Maharashtra Health Department Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.