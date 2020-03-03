YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 37,148 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 21: Spike of 37,148 cases and 587 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

    Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 11,55,191 including 4,02,529 active cases, 7,24,578 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,084 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:22 AM, 21 Jul
    The United States on Monday reported over 60,000 new cases of coronavirus cases for the seventh consecutive day, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally. With another 488 deaths and 61,288 cases registered in 24 hours, the country has a total of 140,922 deaths and 3.82 million cases, the Baltimore-based university was quoted as saying by AFP.
    10:06 AM, 21 Jul
    any people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance," Trump wrote. "There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favourite President”
    9:57 AM, 21 Jul
    Health Minister Zweli Mkhize of South Africa urged citizens to help the government in the fight against the novel coronavirus as death toll in the country surged past 5,000.
    9:37 AM, 21 Jul
    Let’s be responsible and quit spitting in public places as it can increase the risk of spread of COVID-19.
    9:16 AM, 21 Jul
    1,43,81,303 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 20th July. Of these 3,33,395 were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:04 AM, 21 Jul
    Scaled-down hajj pilgrimage to start from July 29 amid Covid-19 pandemic: AFP news agency
    8:50 AM, 21 Jul
    COVID19 death toll in Brazil crosses the 80,000 mark: AFP news agency
    8:36 AM, 21 Jul
    As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city alone reported 1452 new cases while the same was 3648 in Karnataka on Monday.
    8:19 AM, 21 Jul
    Australia's Victoria state reports 374 new cases of coronavirus
    11:36 PM, 20 Jul
    Ryan's comments came as scientists at Oxford University, in a paper published in The Lancet, said their experimental vaccine had been shown to trigger a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.
    11:36 PM, 20 Jul
    “We now need to move into larger-scale real-world trials,” Dr. Michael Ryan told reporters at a news conference in Geneva. “But it is good to see more data and more products moving into this very important phase of vaccine discovery.”
    11:36 PM, 20 Jul
    The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization is hailing “good news” in results shown by two COVID-19 vaccine candidates in early trials, but warns “there’s a long way to go.”
    11:26 PM, 20 Jul
    Recruitment & screening of volunteers on. We'll start first phase of human clinical trial of COVID19 vaccine from Wednesday, after that volunteers will be in contact with us for 2-3 months. 30-35 candidates to be in first phase: Prof G Sahoo, Dean, IMS and SUM Hospital,Bhubaneswar
    11:26 PM, 20 Jul
    Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the commencement of the human clinical trial of COVID19 vaccine, Preventive and Therapeutic Clinical Trial Unit was inaugurated at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital today.
    11:26 PM, 20 Jul
    2601 COVID19 positive cases and 44 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in Pune district. The total number of COVID19 positive cases in the district is 54,013, death toll 1387: Pune Health Department, Maharashtra
    11:26 PM, 20 Jul
    178 new COVID19 positive cases and 4 deaths have been reported in Jharkhand till 10 PM today. Total number of cases stand at 5777 including 2889 active cases and 53 deaths: State Health Department
    11:26 PM, 20 Jul
    Telangana: Afsar Khan, a 63-year-old, resident of Karwan in Hyderabad who had recovered from COVID19, underwent a triple bypass surgery on July 16 at a private hospital in the city. The operation was successful & he was discharged today.
    11:26 PM, 20 Jul
    Human trials of Covaxin, an indigenously developed vaccine for COVID19 has begun at Redkar Hospital in Goa. This is a testimony of India's immense potential in healthcare innovation: Goa CM Pramod Sawant
    11:25 PM, 20 Jul
    Telangana: Hyderabad City Police has arrested a man for posing as a COVID-19 recovered patient and cheating people in the guise of donating plasma and supplying antiviral medicine.
    11:25 PM, 20 Jul
    West Bengal recorded 2,282 new COVID19 positive cases and 35 deaths today. Total number of cases rise to 44,769 including 17,204 active cases, 26,418 discharged cases and 1,147 deaths: State Health Department
    11:25 PM, 20 Jul
    751 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today, 240 from Jammu division and 511 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases stand at 14650. Death toll rises to 254 after 10 deaths were reported today: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir
    11:25 PM, 20 Jul
    710 new COVID19 positive cases and 17 deaths have been reported in Madhya Pradesh today. Total number of cases rise to 23310 including 6888 active cases and 738 deaths: State Health Department
    11:24 PM, 20 Jul
    956 new COVID19 positive cases and 9 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 8:30 PM today. Total number of cases rise to 30390 including 7627 active cases and 568 deaths: State Health Department
    11:24 PM, 20 Jul
    Karnataka reported 3,648 COVID-19 cases & 72 deaths today, taking active cases to 42,216 & death toll to 1,403. Bengaluru recorded the highest number of cases & deaths today at 1,452 & 31, respectively: State Health Department
    11:24 PM, 20 Jul
    Today 1043 new COVID19 positive cases, 965 discharges and 41 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases rise to 1,02,267 including 23865 active cases, 72,650 discharged patients and 5752 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
    11:23 PM, 20 Jul
    Number of COVID-19 cases reaches 4,642 in Uttarakhand, with the state reporting 127 cases today. Active cases and deaths stand at 1,338 and 55 respectively: State Health Department
    11:23 PM, 20 Jul
    Uttar Pradesh reported 1,924 COVID-19 cases & 46 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 19,137 & death toll to 1,192. A total of 30,831 patients have been discharged so far. Highest 130 cases were reported in Kanpur where 1,114 cases are active: Health Department
    11:23 PM, 20 Jul
    Telangana recorded 1,198 new COVID19 positive cases and 7 deaths today. Total number of cases rise to 46,274 including 11,530 active cases and 422 deaths: Government of Telangana
    11:23 PM, 20 Jul
    694 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases to 26858: State Health Department
    11:23 PM, 20 Jul
    176 deaths and 8240 new cases of COVID19 reported in the state today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 3,18,695 including 1,75,029 recovered cases and 1,31,334 active cases: Maharashtra Health Department
